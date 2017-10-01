Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS (9106 Views)

The suspects were taken into custody and will appear in court for possession and dealing in drugs after investigations are concluded.



Two men were apprehended by security operatives with 900 tablets of banned Mandrax drugs (a sedative and hypnotic medication). The suspects who are said to be between 34 and 39 were nabbed during a stop-and-search operation by security operatives.The suspects were taken into custody and will appear in court for possession and dealing in drugs after investigations are concluded.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/men-nabbed-hard-drugs-stop-search-operation-photos.html

Nawa person go use money buy wetin go kill am 3 Likes

See their head 7 Likes

its high time government carry out orientation campaign on side effect of abusing drugs. this is were the various religion bodies are needed, not to take tithes and offering or promise virgins in heaven 3 Likes 2 Shares

NO NAMES 13 Likes

The second picture: The head is very flat. NCAN over to you 9 Likes

People are just taking all sorts of rubbish 1 Like

Good!

Keep the good news coming, the system is responding to treatment. 1 Like

Even if the article don't tell us their names; we can still get where they are from the E..t. 2 Likes 1 Share

good for them

This country can never be good. We have to destroy to rebuild. I don't know how this is going to happen but this is the only way.

You mean u caught all these with them? or u added urs

PrettyCrystal:

All the youths don turn junkie All the youths don turn junkie

NCAN will be highly disappointed on this thread

No name,no region 1 Like

This news is not complete. Op, where are the NAMES? This news is not complete. Op, where are the 3 Likes

We all know that they are the people from that region.......I * * * 1 Like

The only thing i can see in the picture is that man's leg... wtf did he wear. trouser or skirt 1 Like

This hustle no easy before you can drive a Benz at age 20----25 in nigeria I swear you no go really normal or make you normal make your papa and mama no normal for you,balling hard is hard left to feeding ,clothing,housing life is stil fair with youths that way but if you wana ball live from ac to the ac life my nigga you gat no normal legally or illegally 1 Like

The head is confusing 1 Like

NO NAMES



Do criminals have another name? Do criminals have another name?

Na drugs make most of them no dey reason well, make dem go jail go sell am nah

No names, no comment 2 Likes

Do something you will never hide from the public.



What ever you do that pays your bills should never be hidden.





Check signature 2 Likes 1 Share

A vast majority of today youths smoke cocaine. Short lives everywhere.

See their head It's FLATiculate abi? It'sabi?

It's FLATiculate abi? na you know na you know

na you know

This happens in South Africa �� and South Africa authorities won’t print names during investigation

whr the plug

i got this

the biggest 1 Like