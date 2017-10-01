₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 9:50pm On Oct 24
Two men were apprehended by security operatives with 900 tablets of banned Mandrax drugs (a sedative and hypnotic medication). The suspects who are said to be between 34 and 39 were nabbed during a stop-and-search operation by security operatives.
The suspects were taken into custody and will appear in court for possession and dealing in drugs after investigations are concluded.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/men-nabbed-hard-drugs-stop-search-operation-photos.html
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by 77carter(m): 9:51pm On Oct 24
Nawa person go use money buy wetin go kill am
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by loneatar: 10:00pm On Oct 24
See their head
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Douglaufuoma(m): 10:00pm On Oct 24
its high time government carry out orientation campaign on side effect of abusing drugs. this is were the various religion bodies are needed, not to take tithes and offering or promise virgins in heaven
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by TheHistorian(m): 10:03pm On Oct 24
NO NAMES
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by brainpulse: 10:04pm On Oct 24
The second picture: The head is very flat. NCAN over to you
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Kolababe: 10:04pm On Oct 24
People are just taking all sorts of rubbish
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Boyooosa(m): 10:04pm On Oct 24
Good!
Keep the good news coming, the system is responding to treatment.
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Flashh: 10:04pm On Oct 24
Even if the article don't tell us their names; we can still get where they are from the E..t.
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by gaeul(f): 10:04pm On Oct 24
good for them
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by 9jvirgin(m): 10:05pm On Oct 24
This country can never be good. We have to destroy to rebuild. I don't know how this is going to happen but this is the only way.
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by hezy4real01(m): 10:06pm On Oct 24
You mean u caught all these with them? or u added urs
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by bpalace(m): 10:06pm On Oct 24
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Badonasty(m): 10:07pm On Oct 24
PrettyCrystal:
All the youths don turn junkie
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Marshalxv(m): 10:07pm On Oct 24
NCAN will be highly disappointed on this thread
No name,no region
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Mopolchi: 10:08pm On Oct 24
PrettyCrystal:This news is not complete. Op, where are the NAMES?
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by ultron12345: 10:08pm On Oct 24
We all know that they are the people from that region.......I * * *
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by drake49(m): 10:08pm On Oct 24
The only thing i can see in the picture is that man's leg... wtf did he wear. trouser or skirt
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Greatmind23: 10:08pm On Oct 24
This hustle no easy before you can drive a Benz at age 20----25 in nigeria I swear you no go really normal or make you normal make your papa and mama no normal for you,balling hard is hard left to feeding ,clothing,housing life is stil fair with youths that way but if you wana ball live from ac to the ac life my nigga you gat no normal legally or illegally
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by gwmlogistic: 10:09pm On Oct 24
The head is confusing
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Boyooosa(m): 10:09pm On Oct 24
TheHistorian:Do criminals have another name?
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by asawanathegreat(m): 10:11pm On Oct 24
Na drugs make most of them no dey reason well, make dem go jail go sell am nah
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by oviejnr(m): 10:12pm On Oct 24
No names, no comment
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by Macgreat(m): 10:13pm On Oct 24
Do something you will never hide from the public.
What ever you do that pays your bills should never be hidden.
Check signature
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by michael142(m): 10:18pm On Oct 24
A vast majority of today youths smoke cocaine. Short lives everywhere.
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by JohnXcel: 10:25pm On Oct 24
loneatar:It's FLATiculate abi?
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by loneatar: 10:28pm On Oct 24
JohnXcel:na you know
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by JohnXcel: 10:30pm On Oct 24
loneatar:
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by x2lambo(m): 10:40pm On Oct 24
This happens in South Africa �� and South Africa authorities won’t print names during investigation
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by 2shure: 10:46pm On Oct 24
whr the plug
i got this
the biggest
|Re: Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS by deolu2000(m): 10:52pm On Oct 24
Some ppl will think i came to check their names, but since i know that by their heads you shall know them, awon developers, be not disappointed that no names were stated.
