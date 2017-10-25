Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video (5154 Views)

For more viral news visit : I don't know why we are quick to disgrace ourselves and our country at the slightest opportunity we get, While Ronaldo was live today on Facebook with lots of fans dropping congratulatory messages on his award victory yesterday, a Nigerian man only deemed it fit to post a comment begging CR7 for money.Must we display foolishness and show the whole world how jobless and hungry we are at any given chance we get? Gush shame cover my eyes.For more viral news visit : https://toppostng.com/category/news/ 1 Like





Anu mpam. Some people have sworn to continue disgracing themselves, their families and the country. Give him money to do what exactly? This is why the West always regard us as destitutes.Anu mpam. 31 Likes

Anu mpam. guy lock up. That boy might just be lucky and ronaldo go wire the money via western union. Impossibility is nothing. That amount is nothing compared to the millions of dollars ronaldo get for account. guy lock up. That boy might just be lucky and ronaldo go wire the money via western union. Impossibility is nothing. That amount is nothing compared to the millions of dollars ronaldo get for account. 10 Likes 1 Share

OP better Hunger never catch you before.



The type of hunger that makes somebody to be sweating.





Only you, go they send email to NAFDAC, Ministry of Defense, Minister of Works begging for Money..

You might even be trolling Tonto Dikeh way no get husband again. 21 Likes

Career beggars. 3 Likes

The HUSTLE is real

chai.........ippb 5 Likes

Name checkers will feast. Why they insist on embarrassing us is beyond me. 7 Likes

beggers dey give price...



lol...$500 only....



na you work for him pocket..??



nevertheless...



begging has no tribe... don't use this opportunity to point fingers ...

blame the man for himself



"the way ur stomach aches u isn't the ssme way it aches ur family members because they carry your blood.."

every man and his sin.. 6 Likes

NwaChibuzor:



guy lock up. That boy might just be lucky and ronaldo go wire the money via western union. Impossibility is nothing. That amount is nothing compared to the millions of dollars ronaldo get for account. BANBIALA





why won't you support him..



na so person dey lucky!?



i wish u that same LUCKY the day u will successfully beg and be borrowed common sense...



sentimental tribalistic human being...



i will break ur head if you quote back. anlah BANBIALAwhy won't you support him..na so person dey lucky!?i wish u that same LUCKY the day u will successfully beg and be borrowed common sense...sentimental tribalistic human being...i will break ur head if you quote back. anlah 17 Likes

Given the name, i'm not surprised at all 5 Likes

Biafrans ohh 17 Likes

If he has his way, he will kidnap CR7 for ransom. Useless IPOBian 9 Likes

Hmmm

Those ppl hv sworn to disgrace their father always 3 Likes

Viserion:

chai.........ippb he’s now Ipob bah?



If he made a fleeting achievement, you’ll remember he’s Nigerian not Ipob he’s now Ipob bah?If he made a fleeting achievement, you’ll remember he’s Nigerian not Ipob 2 Likes 1 Share

LoveMachine:

Name checkers will feast. Why they insist on embarrassing us is beyond me. who is more embarrassing?... who is more embarrassing?... 4 Likes

so na poverty go make some one to ask for that outrageous amount.. so na poverty go make some one to ask for that outrageous amount.. 1 Like

hunger never wire u before

IPOB again SMH 4 Likes

What da fvck?!!!!!!!!! 2 Likes

lol

I know it must be them, they don't have shame in their lives and generation at all. Why are they like this for heaven sake. They have no pride at all. Shameful idiots and dirty lazy pigs I know it must be them, they don't have shame in their lives and generation at all. Why are they like this for heaven sake. They have no pride at all. Shameful idiots and dirty lazy pigs 1 Like

Chaii , Cyber Beggars no dey tire

Dude, stop the sanctimony. The average man, faced with similar situation as we have in this country, will do same.



Case in point. Last week, a man asked for some money to add up to what he has to sort his wife's hospital bills at National Hospital (he said any amount would do). I gave him 2k. Less than 5 hours later, I had to pick up something at Wuse market. I found the same man at a corner inside Wuse market drinking beer. We recognized ourselves. He was remorse but I couldn't be worried. He confessed he begs for a living. Imagine that.



That's what this country has been reduced to. Anointed beggars everywhere.

You get? 2 Likes

Most Nigerians can beg and can still display the worst act of wickedness 1 Like

Traditional Lifestyle of ipob jew. Traditional Lifestyle of ipob jew. 2 Likes

He is lazy, what stops him from working hard...... most people that begs, are either lazy or they dont put their brain to work.. 3 Likes

You lose 100% of the shots you never take, besides desperate times calls for desperate measures.



For those criticizing the guy, have you cos of desperation done something that reduced yourself esteem but has to be done to stay alive, eat food or even start a business.



Walk in someone's shoes before you criticize. We all do not have the same grace.



Modified



lol