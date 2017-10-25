₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by Senipapa(m): 11:24pm On Oct 24
I don't know why we are quick to disgrace ourselves and our country at the slightest opportunity we get, While Ronaldo was live today on Facebook with lots of fans dropping congratulatory messages on his award victory yesterday, a Nigerian man only deemed it fit to post a comment begging CR7 for money.
Must we display foolishness and show the whole world how jobless and hungry we are at any given chance we get? Gush shame cover my eyes.
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by CaptainJeffry: 11:31pm On Oct 24
Some people have sworn to continue disgracing themselves, their families and the country. Give him money to do what exactly? This is why the West always regard us as destitutes.
Anu mpam.
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by NwaChibuzor: 11:35pm On Oct 24
CaptainJeffry:guy lock up. That boy might just be lucky and ronaldo go wire the money via western union. Impossibility is nothing. That amount is nothing compared to the millions of dollars ronaldo get for account.
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by TarOrfeek: 11:52pm On Oct 24
OP better Hunger never catch you before.
The type of hunger that makes somebody to be sweating.
Only you, go they send email to NAFDAC, Ministry of Defense, Minister of Works begging for Money..
You might even be trolling Tonto Dikeh way no get husband again.
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by DozieInc(m): 12:13am
Career beggars.
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by amSTARboy: 12:14am
The HUSTLE is real
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by Viserion: 12:18am
chai.........ippb
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by LoveMachine(m): 12:40am
Name checkers will feast. Why they insist on embarrassing us is beyond me.
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by Anticqz: 12:43am
beggers dey give price...
lol...$500 only....
na you work for him pocket..??
nevertheless...
begging has no tribe... don't use this opportunity to point fingers ...
blame the man for himself
"the way ur stomach aches u isn't the ssme way it aches ur family members because they carry your blood.."
every man and his sin..
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by Anticqz: 12:50am
NwaChibuzor:BANBIALA
why won't you support him..
na so person dey lucky!?
i wish u that same LUCKY the day u will successfully beg and be borrowed common sense...
sentimental tribalistic human being...
i will break ur head if you quote back. anlah
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by dustmalik: 12:50am
Given the name, i'm not surprised at all
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by leofab(f): 2:34am
Biafrans ohh
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by nairavsdollars: 2:37am
If he has his way, he will kidnap CR7 for ransom. Useless IPOBian
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by Buharimustgo: 2:40am
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by intruxive(m): 5:20am
Those ppl hv sworn to disgrace their father always
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by raker300: 5:32am
Viserion:he’s now Ipob bah?
If he made a fleeting achievement, you’ll remember he’s Nigerian not Ipob
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by raker300: 5:34am
LoveMachine:who is more embarrassing?...
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by boman2014: 6:00am
TarOrfeek:
so na poverty go make some one to ask for that outrageous amount..
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by mhisterdreezy(m): 6:52am
hunger never wire u before
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by Elnino4ladies: 7:04am
IPOB again SMH
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by itchie: 7:28am
What da fvck?!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by DanielsParker: 8:35am
lol
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by brainpulse: 8:35am
I know it must be them, they don't have shame in their lives and generation at all. Why are they like this for heaven sake. They have no pride at all. Shameful idiots and dirty lazy pigs
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by Kingdolo(m): 8:35am
Chaii , Cyber Beggars no dey tire
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by adeadeyera(m): 8:36am
Dude, stop the sanctimony. The average man, faced with similar situation as we have in this country, will do same.
Case in point. Last week, a man asked for some money to add up to what he has to sort his wife's hospital bills at National Hospital (he said any amount would do). I gave him 2k. Less than 5 hours later, I had to pick up something at Wuse market. I found the same man at a corner inside Wuse market drinking beer. We recognized ourselves. He was remorse but I couldn't be worried. He confessed he begs for a living. Imagine that.
That's what this country has been reduced to. Anointed beggars everywhere.
You get?
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by tgmservice: 8:36am
Most Nigerians can beg and can still display the worst act of wickedness
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by ipobarecriminals: 8:37am
Traditional Lifestyle of ipob jew.
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by Lordygram(m): 8:37am
He is lazy, what stops him from working hard...... most people that begs, are either lazy or they dont put their brain to work..
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by 9japrof(m): 8:37am
You lose 100% of the shots you never take, besides desperate times calls for desperate measures.
For those criticizing the guy, have you cos of desperation done something that reduced yourself esteem but has to be done to stay alive, eat food or even start a business.
Walk in someone's shoes before you criticize. We all do not have the same grace.
Modified
Abeg Seun, Mynd44 and other mods, abeg make una find way clean this "I believe that there is no god/God but Allah and Muhammad is His Prophet." from my profile. I no go comment for Muslim threads again ooo
I be Christian ooo, this una oath wey una give us to swear, I no know say e get implications, abeg I no swear for una again, sorry I wouldn't swear again
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by yeyerolling: 8:38am
lol
|Re: Nigerian Man Begs For $500 In Ronaldo's Live Facebook Video by asawanathegreat(m): 8:38am
D guy need money nah Notin bad there ooo
