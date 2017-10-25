₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,023 members, 3,873,500 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 01:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court (5495 Views)
|Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by celebsnes: 10:24am
The Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has failed to appear before Justice Okon Abang, as the court begins sitting in the case of money laundering between the Federal Government and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/25/breaking-metuhs-trial-jonathan-fails-to-appear-before-court/
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by celebsnes: 10:25am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd4
See more At >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/breaking-news-metuhs-trial-jonathan-fails-appear-court/
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Paperwhite(m): 10:25am
That one no be yarns again nah.If Buhari and the APC government have countlessly shown impunity to the Nigerian constitution and court orders on numerous legal cases then I don't see any sound reasoning for Jonathan to obey same order on a case fashioned out just to smear his image.Let he that has no sin be the first to cast a stone.I rise.
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Celcius: 10:27am
...and nothing will happen.
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Nne5(f): 10:32am
Bubu started all these.
Meanwhile smething is just telling me to stand infront of this soldier and call him soldier ant.
5 Likes
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Paperwhite(m): 10:33am
[/b]Mr Metuh is facing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million out of the $2.1 billion dollars arms fund from the former National Security Adviser to Dr Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki
Justice Abang in his ruling struck out the application on the ground that Colonel Dasuki is not a party in the case before him and as such the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the application."[b]
How can Abang's court claimed that Metuh received money from Dasuki and the same time dismissed the latter as a witness in the case?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by PaChukwudi44: 10:34am
Before nko? Was anyone expecting him to appear
4 Likes
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by HsLBroker(m): 10:38am
All I can say is it alright
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by fellowman: 10:40am
was Jonathan served with any Court notice to appear in court?
biggest question ever.
10 Likes
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by TI1919(m): 10:42am
1 Like
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by giftq: 10:47am
Paperwhite:
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by father01: 10:56am
i'm wait to hear if Dansuki Appeared
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by comshots(m): 11:36am
When the same court ordered buhari to release dasuki and nnamdi Kanu from detention did he obey it?Even the ECOWAS court order that dasuki should be released and compensated was turned down by the impunity president of the north.
4 Likes
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by ojmaroni247(m): 11:38am
Okon abang.... APC judge.... If I strangle u eh
3 Likes
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by brainpulse: 11:45am
The greatest crook ever liveth that plunged Nigeria to these mess
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by XXLDICK(m): 11:45am
Hero of democracy indeed
Jonathan and Buhari are very stupid but the stupidest of them all are the oppressed that keep defending their persecutors on daily basis.
Why are we like this
Paperwhite:
"Let he that has no sin be the first to cast a stone". But you keep castigating Buhari. I guess you have no sin.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by eleojo23: 11:46am
Because GEJ is an easy going person, they think they can rough handle him anyhow.
When Buhari and his gang are masters of impunity...
Mtcheww...
4 Likes
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Atiku2019: 11:46am
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Sunnycliff(m): 11:46am
How do they expect him to appear before courts? Have Jubrin ever obeyed court orders before?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Israelfx2(m): 11:47am
But did u not see where the bailiff said he has not been severed with the summons? How can he appear without been served a court summon? Is this how low we have gotten?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by blackboy2star(m): 11:47am
I'M NOT SURPRISED...
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by bunmioguns(m): 11:47am
Just here to read comments
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by eleojo23: 11:47am
blackboy2star:
Jonathan doesn't want to stoop so low to become a part of APC's ridiculous comedy circus show
They are fighting corruption indeed...
2 Likes
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Dandsome: 11:48am
Why should he appear when pmb didn't show his certificate?
1 Like
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Hofbrauhaus: 11:48am
I'd have been disappointed if Jonathan showed up in court...The court dey mad?
1 Like
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by oz4real83(m): 11:48am
Everybody is protecting himself. If Gej testifys for metuh or dasuki,he indirectly extricates them from the crimes and also indicts himself!!!
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 11:49am
Obasanjo, Buhari, IBB, Abdulsalam have never appeared in court despite summons. Why should Jonathan ?
Lawless Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Sunnycliff(m): 11:49am
brainpulse:
Easiest way to spot a zombie. He never read that the bailiff is yet to serve him the court summons
4 Likes
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Israelfx2(m): 11:49am
Paperwhite:Did u not read where the bailiff said he has not been served?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by KingsleyCEO: 11:49am
This is getting bigger.
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by AmwithAtiku2019: 11:49am
we dey observe
|Re: Olisa Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan Fails To Appear Before Court by Charly68: 11:50am
If he appears what would he say? That he ordered the sharing and distribution of state fund for his own personal political campaign..they would have told him the shame will be too much Oga if you attend the court session..
Northern Govs Laud Fg Oil Exploration In Region / Possible Reaction from Patrick Obahiagbon's To Obasanjo's And Daughter's Letters / Why Is The Speaker Of The House Of Reps Always Absent At National Functions?
Viewing this topic: Kev3(m), jcflex(m), mapist(m), MT, Aminat508(f), icemania, stone316, ogalanya(m), Mordyb, jfolorun(m), deji68, puyol005(m), GrandMufti, citygarden(m), oluvick(m), awodivictor(m), Sh0lar, sotall(m), couragemurphy(m), donsteady(m), prinzy1(m), MaziEDOZIE, anytexy, RapportNaija(m), Horotodus, sagod, funmioye2000, oscallins(m), OBAUX01(m), barbiesparkz2(f), Jease, phayvoursky(m) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6