The Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has failed to appear before Justice Okon Abang, as the court begins sitting in the case of money laundering between the Federal Government and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.



The Federal High Court had earlier ordered President Goodluck Jonathan to today appear before it, to testify as a witness in defence of Metuh.



But the court which is presided over by Justice Abang struck out the application filed by Colonel Sambo Dasuki, seeking to set aside the order of the court compelling him to appear before it as a defence witness.



Justice Abang in his ruling struck out the application on the ground that Colonel Dasuki is not a party in the case before him and as such the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the application.



The Court adds that entertaining the application will amount to an invitation to judicial anarchy.



Meanwhile, the Registrar of the Court has just informed the court that the bailiff is yet to serve the former President with the order of the court.



The former President was to appear as a defence witness in the suit filed by the Federal Government against Metuh.



Mr Metuh is facing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million out of the $2.1 billion dollars arms fund from the former National Security Adviser to Dr Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki



Metuh’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu had earlier told the court that he would subpoena the former President as his defence witness during a session at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.



Ikpeazu said further that a letter has already been written to the former President Jonathan but he was yet to respond.



https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/25/breaking-metuhs-trial-jonathan-fails-to-appear-before-court/





That one no be yarns again nah.If Buhari and the APC government have countlessly shown impunity to the Nigerian constitution and court orders on numerous legal cases then I don't see any sound reasoning for Jonathan to obey same order on a case fashioned out just to smear his image.Let he that has no sin be the first to cast a stone.I rise. 45 Likes 2 Shares

...and nothing will happen.

Bubu started all these.







Meanwhile smething is just telling me to stand infront of this soldier and call him soldier ant. 5 Likes

[/b]Mr Metuh is facing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million out of the $2.1 billion dollars arms fund from the former National Security Adviser to Dr Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki

Justice Abang in his ruling struck out the application on the ground that Colonel Dasuki is not a party in the case before him and as such the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the application."[b]

How can Abang's court claimed that Metuh received money from Dasuki and the same time dismissed the latter as a witness in the case? 4 Likes 1 Share

Before nko? Was anyone expecting him to appear 4 Likes

All I can say is it alright

was Jonathan served with any Court notice to appear in court?



biggest question ever. 10 Likes

1 Like

Paperwhite:

That one no be yarns again nah.If Buhari and the APC government have countlessly shown impunity to the Nigerian constitution and court orders on numerous legal cases then I don't see any sound reasoning for Jonathan to obey same order on a case fashioned out just to smear his image.Let he that has no sin be the first to cast a stone.I rise. 6 Likes 2 Shares

i'm wait to hear if Dansuki Appeared

When the same court ordered buhari to release dasuki and nnamdi Kanu from detention did he obey it?Even the ECOWAS court order that dasuki should be released and compensated was turned down by the impunity president of the north. 4 Likes

Okon abang.... APC judge.... If I strangle u eh 3 Likes

The greatest crook ever liveth that plunged Nigeria to these mess 4 Likes 2 Shares





Jonathan and Buhari are very stupid but the stupidest of them all are the oppressed that keep defending their persecutors on daily basis.



Why are we like this

Paperwhite:

That one no be yarns again nah.If Buhari and the APC government have countlessly shown impunity to the Nigerian constitution and court orders on numerous legal cases then I don't see any sound reasoning for Jonathan to obey same order on a case fashioned out just to smear his image.Let he that has no sin be the first to cast a stone.I rise.

"Let he that has no sin be the first to cast a stone". But you keep castigating Buhari. I guess you have no sin. Hero of democracy indeedJonathan and Buhari are very stupid but the stupidest of them all are the oppressed that keep defending their persecutors on daily basis.Why are we like this"Let he that has no sin be the first to cast a stone". But you keep castigating Buhari. I guess you have no sin. 10 Likes 1 Share

Because GEJ is an easy going person, they think they can rough handle him anyhow.



When Buhari and his gang are masters of impunity...



Mtcheww... 4 Likes

How do they expect him to appear before courts? Have Jubrin ever obeyed court orders before? 4 Likes 1 Share

But did u not see where the bailiff said he has not been severed with the summons? How can he appear without been served a court summon? Is this how low we have gotten? 2 Likes 1 Share

I'M NOT SURPRISED...

Just here to read comments

blackboy2star:

I'M NOT SURPRISED...

Jonathan doesn't want to stoop so low to become a part of APC's ridiculous comedy circus show



They are fighting corruption indeed... Jonathan doesn't want to stoop so low to become a part of APC's ridiculous comedy circus showThey are fighting corruption indeed... 2 Likes

Why should he appear when pmb didn't show his certificate? 1 Like

I'd have been disappointed if Jonathan showed up in court...The court dey mad? 1 Like

Everybody is protecting himself. If Gej testifys for metuh or dasuki,he indirectly extricates them from the crimes and also indicts himself!!!

Obasanjo, Buhari, IBB, Abdulsalam have never appeared in court despite summons. Why should Jonathan ?



Lawless Nigeria 1 Like

brainpulse:

The greatest crook ever liveth that plunged Nigeria to these mess



Easiest way to spot a zombie. He never read that the bailiff is yet to serve him the court summons Easiest way to spot a zombie. He never read that the bailiff is yet to serve him the court summons 4 Likes

Paperwhite:

That one no be yarns again nah.If Buhari and the APC government have countlessly shown impunity to the Nigerian constitution and court orders on numerous legal cases then I don't see any sound reasoning for Jonathan to obey same order on a case fashioned out just to smear his image.Let he that has no sin be the first to cast a stone.I rise. Did u not read where the bailiff said he has not been served? Did u not read where the bailiff said he has not been served? 1 Like 1 Share

This is getting bigger.

we dey observe