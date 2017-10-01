Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) (9914 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Ebony Life TV Presenter, Cynthia Kamalu is getting married as she took to her IG page minutes ago to share a pre-wedding photo with her man, Obi and the invite to their Traditional marriage.



She captioned the photo:



"I will stand by your side, Filled with hope and filled with pride. We are more than we are."

Gists Via: Ebony Life TV Presenter, Cynthia Kamalu is getting married as she took to her IG page minutes ago to share a pre-wedding photo with her man, Obi and the invite to their Traditional marriage.She captioned the photo:Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/tv-presenter-cynthia-kamalu-releases.html

We Nigerians in Cambodia do not know her 6 Likes 1 Share

who is marrying her?

I like that phrase " we are more than we are". 2 Likes

Cafagah:

ugly girl ! use your head, mehn

Congratulations to her





I don't know her but she's pretty. That man sure looks good too. I don't know her but she's pretty. That man sure looks good too. 1 Like

We singles our own go come ooo 1 Like

CONGRATS 2 Likes







My own too will come CongratsMy own too will come

cheers 1 Like

blackboy2star:

CONGRATS

Congratulations.

I like her teeth.. 1 Like

Settingz321:

We

Nigerians in Cambodia do not know her

Cambo-ginni Is that a country? Cambo-ginniIs that a country?

Na xo

The both looked timid... I guess they should check their zodiac before marriage..#justsaying

Awwwn too cute. I can't wait for mine. �

Settingz321:

We Nigerians in Cambodia do not know her

Hope say no be drugs una dey do for there, cos for any caught there, you know the drill.



Those people for that area no dey use cases like that play ooo Hope say no be drugs una dey do for there, cos for any caught there, you know the drill.Those people for that area no dey use cases like that play ooo

thunderbabs:





Cambo-ginni Is that a country? No ooo!! Na one local-government for bayelsa!! As if u no get google! No ooo!! Na one local-government for bayelsa!! As if u no get google!

They are happy I am happy

Settingz321:

We Nigerians in Cambodia do not know her

But u know talk mewo radio show. But u know talk mewo radio show.

.



An avid fitness individual. Her smile is contagious.





HML Kamalu. You've a loyal fan in me. The lass who made me love EbonyLifeTV. Ekeng will always be following her everywhere (wonder where he's sef now) in the studioAn avid fitness individual. Her smile is contagious.HML Kamalu. You've a loyal fan in me.

Even goggle don't know her

miano:

We singles our own go come ooo Amen Amen

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

horlakunle25:

No ooo!! Na one local-government for bayelsa!! As if u no get google!

So, u really tot i dont know Cambodia...... Misconceived my previous comment... So, u really tot i dont know Cambodia...... Misconceived my previous comment...