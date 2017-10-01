₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:28am
Ebony Life TV Presenter, Cynthia Kamalu is getting married as she took to her IG page minutes ago to share a pre-wedding photo with her man, Obi and the invite to their Traditional marriage.
She captioned the photo:
"I will stand by your side, Filled with hope and filled with pride. We are more than we are."
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/tv-presenter-cynthia-kamalu-releases.html
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:28am
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by Settingz321(m): 10:33am
We Nigerians in Cambodia do not know her
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by HsLBroker(m): 10:34am
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by Orobo2Lekpa: 10:35am
who is marrying her?
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by mikky4764(f): 10:59am
I like that phrase " we are more than we are".
2 Likes
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by DJHANDSOME(m): 11:55am
Cafagah:use your head, mehn
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by Coded7: 11:56am
Congratulations to her
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by Kufie(m): 11:56am
I don't know her but she's pretty. That man sure looks good too.
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by miano: 11:56am
We singles our own go come ooo
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by blackboy2star(m): 11:57am
CONGRATS
2 Likes
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by maxysmith(f): 11:57am
Congrats
My own too will come
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by JohnnyBling(m): 11:57am
cheers
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by CyberGypsyy(m): 11:59am
blackboy2star:
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by theophorus(m): 11:59am
Congratulations.
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by Hofbrauhaus: 11:59am
I like her teeth..
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by ekensi01(m): 12:00pm
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by thunderbabs(m): 12:00pm
Settingz321:
Cambo-ginni Is that a country?
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by hunjap(m): 12:02pm
Na xo
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by princecalculus(m): 12:05pm
The both looked timid... I guess they should check their zodiac before marriage..#justsaying
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by Tessie01(f): 12:05pm
Awwwn too cute. I can't wait for mine. �
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by 9japrof(m): 12:06pm
Settingz321:
Hope say no be drugs una dey do for there, cos for any caught there, you know the drill.
Those people for that area no dey use cases like that play ooo
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by horlakunle25(m): 12:07pm
thunderbabs:No ooo!! Na one local-government for bayelsa!! As if u no get google!
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by Slaveman343: 12:07pm
They are happy I am happy
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by sunsewa16: 12:14pm
Settingz321:
But u know talk mewo radio show.
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by Gerrard59(m): 12:17pm
The lass who made me love EbonyLifeTV. Ekeng will always be following her everywhere (wonder where he's sef now) in the studio .
An avid fitness individual. Her smile is contagious.
HML Kamalu. You've a loyal fan in me.
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by loneatar: 12:20pm
Even goggle don't know her
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by Wel2018: 12:26pm
miano:Amen
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by enemyofprogress: 12:29pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by rawtouch: 12:38pm
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by thunderbabs(m): 12:42pm
horlakunle25:
So, u really tot i dont know Cambodia...... Misconceived my previous comment...
|Re: Cynthia Kamalu Is Getting Married To Obi (Pre-Wedding Photo) by slimfairboy(m): 12:43pm
Wow!! I wish u a happy n blessed future as u're about to get married.
"Aunty Cynthia" as we use to call her back then, was the crush of most men in our area (custom quarters, Calabar!). This lady fine die!!!
