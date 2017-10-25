₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by Kolababe: 10:33am
Two-time world champion, Larry Holmes says Nigerian-British boxing champion, Anthony Joshua needs regular sex to become a heavyweight legend. Larry who is considered one of the finest ever after racking up a 69-6 record in a career spanning four decades said this while speaking at the launch of the TAG Heuer Carrera Muhammad Ali Limited Edition timepiece recently.
'“If I had to give him one piece of advice it would be this – get laid a week before each fight. You need to relax. It restores your energy and everything. You know they say you're not allowed to do that when you're fighting. I listened to that for a while but then found out it was all a lie and you're missing the good stuff man. He's a heavyweight, he's got to get that sh** out of him. But he doesn't want to do it everyday or nothing because that might drain him!” he said
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by Kolababe: 10:34am
Lol
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by Khd95(m): 10:42am
this one pass...lemmme wait for the elders
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by skywalker240(m): 11:26am
All work no play makes Jack A,,,...
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by itspzpics(m): 12:23pm
slay queens will b like Anthony m here oo
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by debssycharles(f): 1:20pm
Dnt Mind Dat man. Nah envy dey do am.
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by AmwithAtiku2019: 3:26pm
so sex is now a requirement to be A Legend abi?
Meanwhile.......................Atiku2019
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by idrisolaide(m): 3:26pm
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by Ayodejioak(m): 3:26pm
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by babasolo(m): 3:26pm
Pharaoh: “So how did you end up in prison?”
Joseph: “The girl told me take off your jacket, I said babe, mans not hot.”
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by XXLDICK(m): 3:26pm
Fabio Canavaro said something similar when he won the world best player.
When he was asked the reason for his success, he attributed it to regular sex
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by kkko(m): 3:27pm
let me come and be going.
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by itoldu: 3:27pm
aaahhh!!!!
ÀWON OLÒSHÌ!!!! They want to send him a Delilah!
They wee nor succeed!!!
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by lonelydora(m): 3:27pm
Wow...let me inform this pretty 'call girl' in Aristos house in GRA.
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by MrMystrO(m): 3:28pm
Good Advice, Lets Go in Gentlemen..
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by binsanni(m): 3:28pm
sex abi. ok
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by Purpletee(f): 3:28pm
every man needs sex to become a legend
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by felixomor: 3:28pm
Evil Advisers
World Pipu
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by encryptjay(m): 3:30pm
SMH
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by faith551(m): 3:30pm
PPl and fallacies about sex, remembered telling a friend I was sick one day and all this guy could tell me was "to go get laid" telling me lack of sex was whats getting me sick
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by slapandfall(m): 3:30pm
Many are mad but few are roaming..
E be like say blows wey this one receive when e still dey box don dey affect am
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by Coolcash1: 3:30pm
..
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by zmar(m): 3:32pm
skywalker240:
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by sunshineV(m): 3:33pm
Purpletee:
Are u available, I want to become a legend
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by ezex(m): 3:34pm
Imagine the world of no sex
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by rawtouch: 3:39pm
hmmm..
rawsex..
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by pmc01(m): 3:39pm
AmwithAtiku2019:
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by fof1: 3:39pm
Kolababe:
THESE ARE GRAND LIES FROM AN OLD PROPHET. ANTHONY JOSH SHOULD PLS DISREGARD OR DELETE SUCH ERRAND JUNGLE TALES FROM HIS BRAIN, MIND AND REMAIN FOCUSSED ALWAYS B4 HIS FIGHTS. AND HE CAN NEVER BE DEFEATED. LARRY HOLMES TALES IS BUNKUM, TALES SAMSON AGREED TO AND GOT HIS APOSTOLIC EYES PLUGGED OUT WITHOUT A SINGLE BOUT. MEN, BEWARE OF OLD MEN'S FABLES...
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by Bridgetania(f): 3:41pm
what an advice...oga joe please stay chaste...its the most wonderful and brave thing to do..knowing not everyone can summon the courage to do the same thing...
....
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Meanwhile
.
.
donaldDuke 2019
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by babyfaceafrica: 3:42pm
Nansense
|Re: "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes by emerazz(m): 3:43pm
Purpletee:
arrr Anty u can be a sole distributor na who knws hw many legends u can make
