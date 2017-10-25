Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / "Anthony Joshua Needs Sex To Become A Legend"-Two-time World Champ,Larry Holmes (11370 Views)

'“If I had to give him one piece of advice it would be this – get laid a week before each fight. You need to relax. It restores your energy and everything. You know they say you're not allowed to do that when you're fighting. I listened to that for a while but then found out it was all a lie and you're missing the good stuff man. He's a heavyweight, he's got to get that sh** out of him. But he doesn't want to do it everyday or nothing because that might drain him!” he said



this one pass...lemmme wait for the elders 8 Likes

All work no play makes Jack A,,,...

slay queens will b like Anthony m here oo 14 Likes

Meanwhile.......................Atiku2019 so sex is now a requirement to be A Legend abi?Meanwhile.......................Atiku2019 6 Likes 2 Shares

Pharaoh: “So how did you end up in prison?”



Joseph: “The girl told me take off your jacket, I said babe, mans not hot.” 6 Likes

Fabio Canavaro said something similar when he won the world best player.



When he was asked the reason for his success, he attributed it to regular sex

aaahhh!!!!

ÀWON OLÒSHÌ!!!! They want to send him a Delilah!



They wee nor succeed!!! 1 Like

Wow...let me inform this pretty 'call girl' in Aristos house in GRA.

Good Advice, Lets Go in Gentlemen.. 4 Likes

every man needs sex to become a legend 4 Likes 3 Shares

PPl and fallacies about sex, remembered telling a friend I was sick one day and all this guy could tell me was "to go get laid" telling me lack of sex was whats getting me sick 1 Like

Many are mad but few are roaming..



E be like say blows wey this one receive when e still dey box don dey affect am 4 Likes 1 Share

skywalker240:

Purpletee:

Are u available, I want to become a legend Are u available, I want to become a legend 3 Likes

Imagine the world of no sex

AmwithAtiku2019:

Meanwhile.......................Atiku2019 3 Likes 1 Share

Kolababe:

Two-time world champion, Larry Holmes says Nigerian-British boxing champion, Anthony Joshua needs regular sex to become a heavyweight legend. Larry who is considered one of the finest ever after racking up a 69-6 record in a career spanning four decades said this while speaking at the launch of the TAG Heuer Carrera Muhammad Ali Limited Edition timepiece recently.



THESE ARE GRAND LIES FROM AN OLD PROPHET. ANTHONY JOSH SHOULD PLS DISREGARD OR DELETE SUCH ERRAND JUNGLE TALES FROM HIS BRAIN, MIND AND REMAIN FOCUSSED ALWAYS B4 HIS FIGHTS. AND HE CAN NEVER BE DEFEATED. LARRY HOLMES TALES IS BUNKUM, TALES SAMSON AGREED TO AND GOT HIS APOSTOLIC EYES PLUGGED OUT WITHOUT A SINGLE BOUT. MEN, BEWARE OF OLD MEN'S FABLES... THESE ARE GRAND LIES FROM AN OLD PROPHET. ANTHONY JOSH SHOULD PLS DISREGARD OR DELETE SUCH ERRAND JUNGLE TALES FROM HIS BRAIN, MIND AND REMAIN FOCUSSED ALWAYS B4 HIS FIGHTS. AND HE CAN NEVER BE DEFEATED. LARRY HOLMES TALES IS BUNKUM, TALES SAMSON AGREED TO AND GOT HIS APOSTOLIC EYES PLUGGED OUT WITHOUT A SINGLE BOUT. MEN, BEWARE OF OLD MEN'S FABLES... 1 Like

what an advice...oga joe please stay chaste...its the most wonderful and brave thing to do..knowing not everyone can summon the courage to do the same thing...

donaldDuke 2019 1 Like

Nansense