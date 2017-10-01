₦airaland Forum

Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by johnnyvid: 10:37am
Police operatives in Ondo state have nabbed an armed robbery suspect identified as Kola Ogunbiyi for snatching a private car belonging to a police officer in the state.
Ogunbiyi popularly called ‘Oloye’ from Emure Ekiti, was accused of terrorizing the people of Ondo state with members of his gang. The armed robbery suspect is currently awaiting trial at a prison in Ogbomoso, Oyo state, after being accused of stealing a transformer cable.
The 35 year old armed robbery suspect was arrested after disposing a police officer of his personal belongings and snatching his vehicle at gun point. The names of other members of his gang are: Ayodele Abayomi, Ayoh Genesis, Oluwafemi Ayodeji, and seun Ayodele. via:
Saharareporters

source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/robbery-suspect-awaiting-trial-nabbed.html

Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by johnnyvid: 10:45am
thank God for catching them. God bless the police operatives for ding great job here.

Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by looseweight: 12:02pm
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by DanielsParker: 12:03pm
ok. good for them

Robbery is now becoming like a Norm in the society.

Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by hunjap(m): 12:03pm
Bad boys everywhere

Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by CyberGypsyy(m): 12:03pm
Thug life in his dna
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by KingsleyCEO: 12:04pm
Baddest guy. This is what you get for justice delayed.
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by holluwai(m): 12:04pm
He “almost” got away with it cheesy
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by mansakhalifa(m): 12:05pm
Dude don' gone too far.
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Emmydann(m): 12:05pm
Why b say any person named AYO always turn out to b thief na
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by miano: 12:05pm
That guy should be head of crime department
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by ibkgab001: 12:05pm
Awon omo wobe won go spend for awon omo Tika bodi


Blame Olamide don't blame uncle Bubu
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by cremedelacreme: 12:05pm
This guy get mind oo by snatching a Police Officers car. Guy, you too much. grin
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Cajal: 12:05pm
Abah.....policeman's car...it is..ole gbe ole gba. The two them armed robber
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by SNIPER123: 12:06pm
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by cutefergiee(m): 12:06pm
BAD GUY.... SHORT CUTS DEY CAUSE SHORTLIVE.. HUSTLE AND BE RICH...

Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by ezex(m): 12:07pm
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by mansakhalifa(m): 12:07pm
johnnyvid:
thank God for catching them. God bless the police operatives for ding great job here.
I never knew God now works with the NPF. Thanks for informing me,sir.

Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by ezex(m): 12:07pm
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Drjafy: 12:07pm
99 days for the thief....you will wonder how many lives this man have Tormented. I don’t pity thieves at all, They are very heartless.
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by oweman: 12:11pm
The criminals ought to have been killed
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by thedondada(m): 12:13pm
Lol


Hand touch this one well well. Lol.



I trust police they would use him to shine since one of thier own is affected.

He would for in jail awaiting trial. His days are Roman figured
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by naijafella(m): 12:14pm
How did that police officer buy the car? Double check. Thief thief thief.
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Charly68: 12:18pm
Only death can stop this boys,even imprisonment means nothing to them anymore.
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Thewesterner: 12:23pm
"Ayo" in almost all the names
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by kprez: 12:29pm
afonjaaaaa hw market
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Onyenna(m): 12:29pm
Grand Theft Auto....

The dude has been well "mended"....
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by caesaraba(m): 12:30pm
Awaiting trial? Am I the only one seeing this or does that now mean something else? How does a criminal currently awaiting trial IN PRISON get access to go out and carry out more robbery operations? The prison officials should be made to answer for this.
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Onyenna(m): 12:34pm
caesaraba:
Awaiting trial? Am I the only one seeing this or does that now mean something else? How does a criminal currently awaiting trial IN PRISON get access to go out and carry out more robbery operations? The prison officials should be made to answer for this.

I was thinking same thing here too
Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Xkalaban(m): 12:36pm
Lol, na call the criminal dey make for the 3rd pic so shocked

