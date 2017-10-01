Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car (5556 Views)

Ogunbiyi popularly called ‘Oloye’ from Emure Ekiti, was accused of terrorizing the people of Ondo state with members of his gang. The armed robbery suspect is currently awaiting trial at a prison in Ogbomoso, Oyo state, after being accused of stealing a transformer cable.

.

The 35 year old armed robbery suspect was arrested after disposing a police officer of his personal belongings and snatching his vehicle at gun point. The names of other members of his gang are: Ayodele Abayomi, Ayoh Genesis, Oluwafemi Ayodeji, and seun Ayodele. via:

Saharareporters



thank God for catching them. God bless the police operatives for ding great job here. 2 Likes

ok. good for them



Robbery is now becoming like a Norm in the society. 1 Like

Bad boys everywhere 1 Like

Thug life in his dna

Baddest guy. This is what you get for justice delayed.

He “almost” got away with it

Dude don' gone too far.

Why b say any person named AYO always turn out to b thief na

That guy should be head of crime department

Blame Olamide don't blame uncle Bubu

This guy get mind oo by snatching a Police Officers car. Guy, you too much.

Abah.....policeman's car...it is..ole gbe ole gba. The two them armed robber

BAD GUY.... SHORT CUTS DEY CAUSE SHORTLIVE.. HUSTLE AND BE RICH...

johnnyvid:

thank God for catching them. God bless the police operatives for ding great job here. I never knew God now works with the NPF. Thanks for informing me,sir. I never knew God now works with the NPF. Thanks for informing me,sir. 1 Like

99 days for the thief....you will wonder how many lives this man have Tormented. I don’t pity thieves at all, They are very heartless.

The criminals ought to have been killed

I trust police they would use him to shine since one of thier own is affected.



He would for in jail awaiting trial. His days are Roman figured

How did that police officer buy the car? Double check. Thief thief thief.

Only death can stop this boys,even imprisonment means nothing to them anymore.

"Ayo" in almost all the names

Awaiting trial? Am I the only one seeing this or does that now mean something else? How does a criminal currently awaiting trial IN PRISON get access to go out and carry out more robbery operations? The prison officials should be made to answer for this.

caesaraba:

Awaiting trial? Am I the only one seeing this or does that now mean something else? How does a criminal currently awaiting trial IN PRISON get access to go out and carry out more robbery operations? The prison officials should be made to answer for this.

I was thinking same thing here too I was thinking same thing here too