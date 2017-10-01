₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by johnnyvid: 10:37am
Police operatives in Ondo state have nabbed an armed robbery suspect identified as Kola Ogunbiyi for snatching a private car belonging to a police officer in the state.
.
Ogunbiyi popularly called ‘Oloye’ from Emure Ekiti, was accused of terrorizing the people of Ondo state with members of his gang. The armed robbery suspect is currently awaiting trial at a prison in Ogbomoso, Oyo state, after being accused of stealing a transformer cable.
.
The 35 year old armed robbery suspect was arrested after disposing a police officer of his personal belongings and snatching his vehicle at gun point. The names of other members of his gang are: Ayodele Abayomi, Ayoh Genesis, Oluwafemi Ayodeji, and seun Ayodele. via:
Saharareporters
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/robbery-suspect-awaiting-trial-nabbed.html
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by johnnyvid: 10:45am
thank God for catching them. God bless the police operatives for ding great job here.
2 Likes
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by looseweight: 12:02pm
Ok
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by DanielsParker: 12:03pm
ok. good for them
Robbery is now becoming like a Norm in the society.
1 Like
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by hunjap(m): 12:03pm
Bad boys everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by CyberGypsyy(m): 12:03pm
Thug life in his dna
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by KingsleyCEO: 12:04pm
Baddest guy. This is what you get for justice delayed.
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by holluwai(m): 12:04pm
He “almost” got away with it
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by mansakhalifa(m): 12:05pm
Dude don' gone too far.
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Emmydann(m): 12:05pm
Why b say any person named AYO always turn out to b thief na
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by miano: 12:05pm
That guy should be head of crime department
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by ibkgab001: 12:05pm
Awon omo wobe won go spend for awon omo Tika bodi
Blame Olamide don't blame uncle Bubu
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by cremedelacreme: 12:05pm
This guy get mind oo by snatching a Police Officers car. Guy, you too much.
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Cajal: 12:05pm
Abah.....policeman's car...it is..ole gbe ole gba. The two them armed robber
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by SNIPER123: 12:06pm
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by cutefergiee(m): 12:06pm
BAD GUY.... SHORT CUTS DEY CAUSE SHORTLIVE.. HUSTLE AND BE RICH...
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by ezex(m): 12:07pm
Good
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by mansakhalifa(m): 12:07pm
johnnyvid:I never knew God now works with the NPF. Thanks for informing me,sir.
1 Like
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by ezex(m): 12:07pm
Good....
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Drjafy: 12:07pm
99 days for the thief....you will wonder how many lives this man have Tormented. I don’t pity thieves at all, They are very heartless.
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by oweman: 12:11pm
The criminals ought to have been killed
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by thedondada(m): 12:13pm
Lol
Hand touch this one well well. Lol.
I trust police they would use him to shine since one of thier own is affected.
He would for in jail awaiting trial. His days are Roman figured
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by naijafella(m): 12:14pm
How did that police officer buy the car? Double check. Thief thief thief.
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Charly68: 12:18pm
Only death can stop this boys,even imprisonment means nothing to them anymore.
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Thewesterner: 12:23pm
"Ayo" in almost all the names
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by kprez: 12:29pm
afonjaaaaa hw market
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Onyenna(m): 12:29pm
Grand Theft Auto....
The dude has been well "mended"....
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by caesaraba(m): 12:30pm
Awaiting trial? Am I the only one seeing this or does that now mean something else? How does a criminal currently awaiting trial IN PRISON get access to go out and carry out more robbery operations? The prison officials should be made to answer for this.
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Onyenna(m): 12:34pm
caesaraba:
I was thinking same thing here too
|Re: Robbery Suspect Awaiting Trial, Nabbed In Ondo After Snatching Policeman’s Car by Xkalaban(m): 12:36pm
Lol, na call the criminal dey make for the 3rd pic so
