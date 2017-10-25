₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,023 members, 3,873,501 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 01:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today (4734 Views)
|Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by Naijaalive: 11:17am
Today, October 25, 2017 is the 52nd birthday of the former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. So all the time we were calling mama patience, she was in her 40s? Hmmm.
Despite her recent travails with the EFCC, Patience Jonathan still has a long list of remarkable achievements including the 35% affirmative action for women which was adopted by the government of the day and the party in power. The former first lady made history and for the first time in Nigeria we had more women in elective and appointive positions.
Born in the Southern part of Nigeria, Rivers State to be precise on the 25th of October 1965, where she had her primary and secondary school education.
Mrs Jonathan proceeded to Rivers State College of arts and science to obtain an NCE certificate in mathematics and biology in 1989. Her desire for further education took her to University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) where she obtained a degree in Biology & Psychology. She currently has 4 Honorary Doctorate degrees, one of which is a Honorary Doctorate degree from a South Korean University. The awarding institution, Hansei University, said they honoured Mrs. Jonathan because she had worked “hard for many good causes.” “She is a humanitarian whose life is dedicated to working for the less privileged in Nigeria and Africa particularly for women and children,” President and Chancellor of Hansei University, Sung-Hae Kim said.
Dame Patience Jonathan has been recognized nationally and internationally for her philanthropic work and political pragmatism. She received the "Beyond The Tears" International Humanitarian Award New York, USA, in 2008, for her role in the global fight against HIV/AIDS; the African Goodwill Ambassador Award (Los Angeles, USA, 2008) .
https://naija-alive.blogspot.com/2017/10/patience-jonathan-turns-52-today.html
CELEBRATING THE FORMER FIRST LADY, DAME PATIENCE JONATHAN AT 52, AN ICON OF SELFLESS SERVICE.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/10/celebrating-former-first-lady-dame.html?m=0
7 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by miano: 11:18am
Chaiii eeeh @52
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by airmirthd1(f): 11:31am
Happy birthday Mama. Long life in good health. You have prosperity already. Enjoy your day.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by ojmaroni247(m): 11:41am
Madam were ur birth certificate
5 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by Hofbrauhaus: 12:01pm
I hear senator Jonathan.
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by Hofbrauhaus: 12:02pm
ojmaroni247:.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by enemyofprogress: 12:27pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by scionofurhobo(m): 12:27pm
Mama! the woman who saw tomorrow. You are a prophet in deed!
They have failed already!
Happy Birthday ma!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by stcool(m): 12:27pm
MaMa P...We miss you! Thank you for telling Nigerians the truth they refused to listen.
They said your husband is corrupt, yet today they are swimming inside corruption and sweeping more under their carpets.
APC was a scam and would remain a scam.
We miss you! When next are u running for an office in Nigeria?
We are waiting!
Who wants to die should die!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by yaqq: 12:27pm
every Nigerian miss u ma'am! dier ris Goduoooo
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by Atiku2019: 12:28pm
Happy Birthday Wishing You All The Best Life Has To Offer.
4 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by UbanmeUdie: 12:28pm
Your Excellency,
Dame (Dr.) Patience Jonathan a.k.a Mama Peace
Former first lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
I wish to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 52nd birthday celebration.
You are a dynamic and pragmatic personality, with a deep sense of humour and splendour.
During your reign as the first lady of Nigeria, it was clearly evident that your love for Mr. President (Dr. Azikiwe Goodluck Ebele Jonathan) was first class and you stood by him in all things, for all things and at all times. You gave an influential voice to women in politics and ensured women were not relegated to the kitchen and the oza room as it now appears to be in this present dispensation.
Mama Peace!
You will continue to soar way beyond the antics of the EFCC and all your haters.
Live long with good health and continue to enjoy God's blessings upon your life.
Congratulations ma and God bless you richly!!!!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by purplekayc(m): 12:28pm
there's god oo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by HAH: 12:29pm
Op may be you heard 62
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by Dansiki1: 12:29pm
Mama piss
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by obaival(m): 12:30pm
H. B. Day mama peace, llnp, hsters go quench soon
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by CyberGypsyy(m): 12:30pm
Just 52 ? Thought she was 60 something
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by rawtouch: 12:30pm
happy birthday..
chaiiiiiii..
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by kgr8mike: 12:30pm
Happy birthday Ma'am. Remain the blessed of God.
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by nairaebuka: 12:31pm
Happy Birthdayyyy
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by moscobabs(m): 12:31pm
I do not need a pastor or Babalawo to tell me that Mama peace is more than 60years of age.
so una dey tell me say PEJ was under 50 when she and her hubby were chased away from Aso rock
lie of the century!!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by mayorjosh(m): 12:31pm
Like we give a mess!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by Bari22(m): 12:31pm
Like for Aisha Buhari: At least she can speak good English
Share for patience Jonathan: At least she entertained us with her grammer
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by coolshegs10(m): 12:31pm
Happy birthday mama Patience. Woman wey no send anybody, drag anything with EFCC.
We hail you ma!..
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by nairavsdollars: 12:32pm
Happy Birthday ma...Founder Peace Airlines and Peace Mass Transit (PMT)
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by tycoon3(m): 12:32pm
Hofbrauhaus:Abeg no spoil this woman package naw
Football age is allow
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by ladychioma: 12:32pm
Happy birtday daughter of Zion. I wish you good health, long life and prosperity. May God pursue your pursuers in Jesus name. Amen
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday Today by Jeezuzpick(m): 12:35pm
Bollocks!
So this woman has degrees?
Na only she waka go de school wia she been get de degree?
1 Like 1 Share
Six Militants Sent Back To Nigeria For Misconduct In USA / Boko Haram's Protest Is For Social Injustice - Yuguda / Bomb Scare At Awolowo House, Ikeja
Viewing this topic: fanifowose, Nukilia, veeveanO(f), adubam(m), stcool(m), EZENDIZUOGU(m), taxsman(m), TreasuredGlory, IamHopeful(f), Rogerz007(m), kurt09(m), ogunnowo28(m), jaszplus12(m), val4sure(m), brainpulse, Kaycee9242, Bigblogman(m), Ballack1(m), raycoolman(m), Walrosk(m), molasautos(m), kennethesan, krownjoy97, Pozzy(m), udysweet(f), Patheos(m), Dessydemmy, Alum34, Divay22(f), hollah123, dandrey, maximus4455(m), theMEGAman(m), pleasantplaces, Ronky001(f), mogboyelade(f), oyinzyl, odi1278(m), dond411, Semmarich and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13