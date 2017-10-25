₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,023 members, 3,873,500 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 01:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno (3362 Views)
|11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by ophizzey001(m): 12:00pm
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops had killed 11 Boko Haram insurgents and destroyed a bomb making factory at Ngala Local Government Area of Bono.
https://m.guardian.ng/news/troops-kill-11-boko-haram-insurgents-destroy-ied-factory-in-borno-official/
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by miano: 12:02pm
Hmmmm.they want to tell us anoda story again oooh
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by Chongaiman: 12:10pm
miano:
Oga, oya tell us your own story.
4 Likes
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by miano: 12:17pm
Go here am for google
Chongaiman:
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by CyberGypsyy(m): 12:35pm
Good, if so
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by nairavsdollars: 12:35pm
Where is that man who said Boko Haram has been given a technical knockout?
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by cutefergiee(m): 12:37pm
DIS BOKO HARAM, ARMED ROBBERS,AND ALL DIS GUN WIELDING GUYS, DEM NO DEY FEAR FOR DIA LIFE?
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by sotall(m): 12:38pm
I smell propaganda
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by petergriffin: 12:38pm
Here we go again
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by vedaxcool(m): 12:38pm
I know one group who would be saddened by this news, pigs and idiots!
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by falcon01: 12:39pm
bullshit
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by driand(m): 12:39pm
Lies
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by Homeboiy(m): 12:42pm
Hmmm
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by tiredoflife: 12:42pm
We don't want boko stories
Focus on the 25b nnpc and maina pension funds
This will not make us forget abeg
1 Like
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by rawtouch: 12:44pm
ok..
WHO take note those areas have been cleared and you can now take supplies there without armed escorts..
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by favourmic(m): 12:45pm
nah every time them dey destory bomb factory??
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by sirxbit(m): 12:46pm
Where d factory when them destroy?
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by grandstar(m): 12:49pm
Boko Haram has been largely defanged and it's strength is it's ability to launch opportunistic attacks on vulnerable targets on civilians mainly to remain relevant.
Wiping Boko Haram out will take more than military action. Negotiations will be vital such as what was done with the FARC rebels in Colombia to end the insurgency.
But how do you negotiate with BH when these broken down into many factions and they've spread into 3 neighbouring countries.
It will take great skill
1 Like
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by dman4mdmoon(m): 12:51pm
sotall:
Had it being the headline is "Boko Haram kills 11 solders", you wont smell propaganda!
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by iluvpomo(m): 12:55pm
These cockroaches no de finish ??
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by silastemplar: 12:55pm
Some people sef. Suddenly the Nigerian army has stopped being your friends. Its no longer "well done heroes' 'God be with you people' and so on. Now its "lies","story", "where the bomb factory?". All because of python dance abi?
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by ezenwajosh(m): 12:59pm
Am writing this because with way our youths are running away from nigeria....it will be a disaster soon.... immigration control will put their eyes on Nigerians soon, and I say why run away from home....let's form an organisation and deal with these old men....playing with our future...lets organise our selves and hunt them down, let's make political positions a death sentence to them, am not talking of forming a political party as they always suggest it's obvious they control the electoral body and choose who wins no matter the vote count....pls let us come together organise our selves and hunt them down one by one.....if we didn't our children will suffer more than we are today...same way it's more difficult for us than our fathers....you can still add your opinion but LET US START MAKING A MOVE OR AT LEAST MAKING A PLAN....LET US START THINKING AND STOP MAKING JOKES AND ARGUING ONLINE WITH THE PLAY THEY PUT UP TO DISTRACT OUR ATTENTION WHILE THEY LOOT AWAY OUR FUTURE....let's come together....there's a thread for it in POLITICS SECTION....PLS GO IN DROP UR NUMBER LETS ADD U IN WHATSAPP GROUP AND STARTS SOMEWHERE
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by grandstar(m): 1:00pm
sirxbit:
Below are some pictures
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by grandstar(m): 1:02pm
sirxbit:
Here are some pictures
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by unitysheart(m): 1:07pm
Hmmm. I have a friend in Borno presently and the war is truly being fought.
|Re: 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno by uniqueogo(f): 1:09pm
odi egwu
you people should continue deceiving yourselves . . . . you think you are doing me
(0) (Reply)
: DISCUSS INTERNATIONAL POLITICS FOR THE CHEAPEST CALLING RATES FROM THE U.S TO NIGERIA!! / Don’t You Think NYSC, The Relocation Should Be In All Northern States? / .
Viewing this topic: classicdea(m), Oliveronline(m), malisah(m), bigtruth, NairalandSARS, apajetura, ezenwajosh(m), nosa2(m), easyfem, teeboy034(m), tonysmart2017, noruwasman(m), schrondinger, DonShark(m), Maxigrid, olapluto(m), lalaboi(m), winiflex, dival247(m), peddyholly, vicben27(m), laurentunt, dojumav, jakeone, Luciferdevil(m), asawanathegreat(m), adahjig200(m), Dreamword24, Luminee, buchai, xule20(m), haffaze777(m), LAZAREY, chiozor, gemtlesoul123 and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6