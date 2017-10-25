Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 11 Boko Haram Members Killed By Army And Bomb Making Factory Destroyed In Borno (3362 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops had killed 11 Boko Haram insurgents and destroyed a bomb making factory at Ngala Local Government Area of Bono.



Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Rations said this in a statement in Maiduguri.



Kukasheka said that the troops, in joint operations with the Air Force and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), on Tuesday attacked insurgents’ hideouts at Mogole, Ngaiwa, Tongule, and Warsele villages of Ngala Local Government Area of the state.





He disclosed that the troops destroyed the insurgents’ logistics base and a workshop at Ngaiwa village and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory at Tongul.



The director further said 85 persons were rescued from the insurgents in the villages.



Kukasheka said that the troops also recovered a gun truck; four suicide bomb vests, various IED making materials, three Dane guns.



Others, he said were: one Barretta pistol, 22 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 motorcycles, 13 bicycles and a wheelbarrow.



“Tuesday Oct. 24 will go down as one of the best in the outing of troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in their daily clearance of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists, especially in northern parts of Borno.



“The unit in conjunction with gallant 22 Mobile Strike Team accompanied by Civilian JTF, based on credible information carried out offensive operations at suspected Boko Haram terrorists hide outs at Mogola,” he said.



Other areas where the soldiers carried out operations he said were Ngaiwa, Tongule and Warsele villages in Ngala Local Government Area of the state.



“The operation which was supported by the Nigerian Air Force was very successful in achieving its objectives”.



https://m.guardian.ng/news/troops-kill-11-boko-haram-insurgents-destroy-ied-factory-in-borno-official/

Hmmmm.they want to tell us anoda story again oooh

miano:

Hmmmm.they want to tell us anoda story again oooh

Oga, oya tell us your own story. Oga, oya tell us your own story. 4 Likes

Chongaiman:





Oga, oya tell us your own story. Go here am for google

Good, if so

Where is that man who said Boko Haram has been given a technical knockout?

DIS BOKO HARAM, ARMED ROBBERS,AND ALL DIS GUN WIELDING GUYS, DEM NO DEY FEAR FOR DIA LIFE?

I smell propaganda

Here we go again

I know one group who would be saddened by this news, pigs and idiots!

bullshit

Lies

Hmmm

We don't want boko stories

Focus on the 25b nnpc and maina pension funds

This will not make us forget abeg 1 Like

ok..



WHO take note those areas have been cleared and you can now take supplies there without armed escorts..

nah every time them dey destory bomb factory??

Where d factory when them destroy?

Boko Haram has been largely defanged and it's strength is it's ability to launch opportunistic attacks on vulnerable targets on civilians mainly to remain relevant.



Wiping Boko Haram out will take more than military action. Negotiations will be vital such as what was done with the FARC rebels in Colombia to end the insurgency.



But how do you negotiate with BH when these broken down into many factions and they've spread into 3 neighbouring countries.



It will take great skill 1 Like

sotall:

I smell propaganda

Had it being the headline is "Boko Haram kills 11 solders", you wont smell propaganda! Had it being the headline is "Boko Haram kills 11 solders", you wont smell propaganda!

These cockroaches no de finish ??

Some people sef. Suddenly the Nigerian army has stopped being your friends. Its no longer "well done heroes' 'God be with you people' and so on. Now its "lies","story", "where the bomb factory?". All because of python dance abi?

Am writing this because with way our youths are running away from nigeria....it will be a disaster soon.... immigration control will put their eyes on Nigerians soon, and I say why run away from home....let's form an organisation and deal with these old men....playing with our future...lets organise our selves and hunt them down, let's make political positions a death sentence to them, am not talking of forming a political party as they always suggest it's obvious they control the electoral body and choose who wins no matter the vote count....pls let us come together organise our selves and hunt them down one by one.....if we didn't our children will suffer more than we are today...same way it's more difficult for us than our fathers....you can still add your opinion but LET US START MAKING A MOVE OR AT LEAST MAKING A PLAN....LET US START THINKING AND STOP MAKING JOKES AND ARGUING ONLINE WITH THE PLAY THEY PUT UP TO DISTRACT OUR ATTENTION WHILE THEY LOOT AWAY OUR FUTURE....let's come together....there's a thread for it in POLITICS SECTION....PLS GO IN DROP UR NUMBER LETS ADD U IN WHATSAPP GROUP AND STARTS SOMEWHERE

sirxbit:

Where d factory when them destroy?

Below are some pictures Below are some pictures

sirxbit:

Where d factory when them destroy?

Here are some pictures Here are some pictures

Hmmm. I have a friend in Borno presently and the war is truly being fought.