|Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by dainformant(m): 2:13pm
A very young Nigerian pastor based in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state, has taken to social media to flaunt his blessings. The general overseer at Favour of Anointing Ministries, Ibe Victory, from Owerri, Imo state, acquired a new ride yesterday and decided to "share his testimony" online. The young man also shared a footage of him with flaunting bundles of money which he displayed on his bed while claiming to be a "young billionaire".
Sharing photos of his new car via his Facebook page, he wrote; "na one life I get I no get another one, I just bought this one now, Grace"...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-pastor-acquires-new-ride-flaunts-bundle-of-money.html
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by dainformant(m): 2:14pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-pastor-acquires-new-ride-flaunts-bundle-of-money.html
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by dainformant(m): 2:15pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by bolanto24(m): 2:18pm
Don't wanna judge any man of God.
God help us oo.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by eagleeye2: 2:21pm
Tithe and offering paying pastors every Sunday.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by huptin(m): 2:22pm
Verily Verily i say unto you, the heavens and the earth will pass away but fools will always remain. Even this small boy sef still dey see enough mugu catch, i give up.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by FarahAideed: 2:22pm
So gullible people are also paying tithe to this undone
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Amhappy(f): 2:24pm
Okay. God don bless his ministry.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 2:32pm
The motive of going into business is to make profit..... This a good picture of a business man. Men of God are in the bible.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 2:36pm
Hmmmmmmmm...
Everything based on forrmat...it's well in Jesus name
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Topgainer: 2:39pm
Display to recruit and entice more slaves into the fold. The gang of talknado Prophets are really despicable creatures. Flaunting few bundles of naira and material acquisitions.
This not the demeanor of Christianity. The origin is from cult and occult groups who have infilterated Christianity and sole purpose is to lure people further away from the truth and sound Christian doctrine. No wise man will be comfortable inside this Prophet Ibe Victory's Church Center.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 2:40pm
U mean this small boy a pastor
I can't listen to him no matter how he preachs to me
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by lasisi69(m): 2:56pm
I don't need a seer to tell me this guy is fake and he's, preying on them gullible followers....
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by owomida1: 2:56pm
Stupid boy.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:57pm
Pastors are cooperate scammers
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 2:57pm
You sure say this one no be Gee boy
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by stcool(m): 2:57pm
Pastor or Yahoo boy?...Pls OP I'm not understanding.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 2:57pm
Congregation right now be like.......
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:57pm
God is not an author of confusion; for you to embarass HIM like this, you will be severely punished.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by ScotFree(m): 2:58pm
Which mumu man of God?? I pity for those people that religion has turned to slaves.
A ritualist will claim to be a pastor to cover his criminal activities.
A fraudster will use pastor title to hide his iniquities
Everyone is a pastor now. Sorry 'Prophet'. Where are his congregation. 'Release me or you die'!! and poor, gullible idiots will take money they are supposed to feed their children with and give to the so called prophets to make them pray for them for breakthrough. Go and work, you'll see results. The morning through to nights you spend praying in the church and giving offering, tithes and sowing seeds will change your life if you put it into it.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 2:58pm
Chai! See the scammer smiling after the mugus have fallen for the trick of "somebody say amen" Guy chop your wad as there is an ever present " my pastor/GO say" sheepie but remember God's judgment is still waiting for you.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by abluck(m): 2:58pm
yahoo boi pastor
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:58pm
this must be the money contributed by his mugu followers at the crusade. I won't judge you oooo
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Naturalobserver(m): 2:58pm
Back then nobody wanted to b a pastor,Now everybody wants to b a pastor.....I observed this G.O,mega pastor,rich pastor thing became rampant when yahoo yahoo came to stay in Nigeria.
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by highrise07: 2:58pm
To make cool and easy money, u have to use ur brain. Nice one chap..........
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 2:59pm
God please call. This business is very lucrative
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by zmar(m): 2:59pm
Interesting, I smell charm all over
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 2:59pm
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Lilchilz(m): 2:59pm
stupid bloqqers everywhere
Dis is anthony
He's a G boy
He's client just pay him $5200
He bouqht that camry #750k
He still av pendinq transactions
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Divay22(f): 2:59pm
Yahoo pastor
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by Eleniyan231(m): 2:59pm
Vv
|Re: Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) by loneatar: 2:59pm
Oboy that nose no be here
