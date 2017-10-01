Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Victory Ibe Buys A Car, Flaunts Bundles Of Cash In Rivers (Photos) (22557 Views)

A very young Nigerian pastor based in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state, has taken to social media to flaunt his blessings. The general overseer at Favour of Anointing Ministries, Ibe Victory, from Owerri, Imo state, acquired a new ride yesterday and decided to "share his testimony" online. The young man also shared a footage of him with flaunting bundles of money which he displayed on his bed while claiming to be a "young billionaire". Sharing photos of his new car via his Facebook page, he wrote; "na one life I get I no get another one, I just bought this one now, Grace"

Don't wanna judge any man of God.

God help us oo. 12 Likes 1 Share

Tithe and offering paying pastors every Sunday. Tithe and offering paying pastors every Sunday. 4 Likes

Verily Verily i say unto you, the heavens and the earth will pass away but fools will always remain. Even this small boy sef still dey see enough mugu catch, i give up. 65 Likes 3 Shares

So gullible people are also paying tithe to this undone 7 Likes

Okay. God don bless his ministry.

The motive of going into business is to make profit..... This a good picture of a business man. Men of God are in the bible. 29 Likes 4 Shares

Everything based on forrmat...it's well in Jesus name 16 Likes

Display to recruit and entice more slaves into the fold. The gang of talknado Prophets are really despicable creatures. Flaunting few bundles of naira and material acquisitions.

This not the demeanor of Christianity. The origin is from cult and occult groups who have infilterated Christianity and sole purpose is to lure people further away from the truth and sound Christian doctrine. No wise man will be comfortable inside this Prophet Ibe Victory's Church Center. 20 Likes

U mean this small boy a pastor



I can't listen to him no matter how he preachs to me

I don't need a seer to tell me this guy is fake and he's, preying on them gullible followers.... 8 Likes

Stupid boy. 1 Like 1 Share

Pastors are cooperate scammers

You sure say this one no be Gee boy 2 Likes

Pastor or Yahoo boy?...Pls OP I'm not understanding. 3 Likes

Congregation right now be like....... 4 Likes

God is not an author of confusion; for you to embarass HIM like this, you will be severely punished. 2 Likes

Which mumu man of God?? I pity for those people that religion has turned to slaves.



A ritualist will claim to be a pastor to cover his criminal activities.



A fraudster will use pastor title to hide his iniquities



Everyone is a pastor now. Sorry 'Prophet'. Where are his congregation. 'Release me or you die'!! and poor, gullible idiots will take money they are supposed to feed their children with and give to the so called prophets to make them pray for them for breakthrough. Go and work, you'll see results. The morning through to nights you spend praying in the church and giving offering, tithes and sowing seeds will change your life if you put it into it. 6 Likes

See the scammer smiling after the mugus have fallen for the trick of "somebody say amen" Guy chop your wad as there is an ever present " my pastor/GO say" sheepie but remember God's judgment is still waiting for you. Chai!See the scammer smiling after the mugus have fallen for the trick of "somebody say amen" Guy chop your wad as there is an ever present " my pastor/GO say" sheepie but remember God's judgment is still waiting for you. 3 Likes

yahoo boi pastor

this must be the money contributed by his mugu followers at the crusade. I won't judge you oooo

Back then nobody wanted to b a pastor,Now everybody wants to b a pastor.....I observed this G.O,mega pastor,rich pastor thing became rampant when yahoo yahoo came to stay in Nigeria.

To make cool and easy money, u have to use ur brain. Nice one chap.......... 2 Likes

God please call. This business is very lucrative

Interesting, I smell charm all over

stupid bloqqers everywhere

Dis is anthony

He's a G boy

He's client just pay him $5200

He bouqht that camry #750k

He still av pendinq transactions 2 Likes

Yahoo pastor

Vv