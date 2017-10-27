Do, you want to apply for AdSense to make some money from your blog and enjoy the life you always dream of?

The dream of every blogger to get AdSense approved.

But, wait..

I really have to tell you something

That’s not easy. Google AdSense is very strict when it comes to approving new application. Everyone is trying to trick AdSense to get approved so they have made the process much difficult.



Don’t worry. Am here for you.



In this article, I’m going to share with you everything that you need to do before applying for Google AdSense program to actually get approve.



Some common questions that you may have about Google AdSense are…



How to apply for Google AdSense?

Does my blog qualify for AdSense or not?

Am I eligible to apply for Google AdSense?

What are Google AdSense requirements?

Why Google AdSense rejected my application?

What to do if Google AdSense rejects my application?



Below is common things that could get your AdSense Rejected



1. Insufficient content: Your website doesn’t have enough text on for Google specialists to review. Google gives a lot of value and attention to the content of the blog before accepting it. If the content is poorly written and has grammatical mistakes Google will reject the blog right away. Not only the content needs to be grammatically correct, it must be unique and has to provide value to the users and readers of the blog. So the number one reason is the poorly written content on your blog.



2. Design of your Blog and pages type: What will you do if you land a page with full bright yellow background with white text on it, having huge buttons all over the place?

Yes, you’ll never visit that website again . Blogs which are poorly designed and are hard for the visitors to understand gets rejected by Google AdSense. You must have a good and neat design which comforts the eye and is beautiful in the look.



3. NO Privacy Policy like About Us: There are some pages which you must have before applying to Google AdSense if you want to get accepted.

These are about us, privacy policy and contact us pages. These pages give the impression that you are a professional and that you are working according to the Google policies. Keep in mind that having a privacy page is also one of the requirements for Google AdSense.



4. Site does not comply with google AdSense policies: No rich, unique and meaningful content, no organic traffic, pages with little to no original content or bad user experience through clear navigation and organization. Your website may be the one that drives traffic through illegal sources, sites with excessive keywords or poorly coded design are usually rejected. So you need a complete guidance and list of things that you need to do before applying for Google AdSense.

What to do before applying for adsense.



High-Quality Content: The No 1 thing you need to do before applying for Google AdSense to write high-quality content. This is very important thing which you can’t ignore at any cost. I mean it! Google loves the blog who are providing high-quality content and their visitors are enjoying it. Keep in mind that your application will be reviewed by humans and you have to impress them to get approved by AdSense.

A high-quality content…

• is unique and original

• with proper headings and bullet lists

• free from grammar and spelling mistakes

• is long enough

• useful and informative



Create Privacy Page for Your Blog: One of the common mistakes that most new bloggers. Even though there are people out there who say that having privacy policy for a blog doesn’t make sense but they are wrong! The first thing you will need to apply for Google AdSense and get approval is the privacy policy of your blog or website. If you don’t have it you cannot get approval simple is that.



Why it is necessary



It’s requirement of AdSense and secondly, this privacy policy means you are not a scam and gives the sense of a serious business. Google will check the rest of the conditions only if you have this policy.



A privacy actually describes to your readers about what they will get on your blog , what they should do and what they should not. So obviously there is nothing bad in having a privacy policy. While it can affect somehow on your AdSense approval, you must give it a try.

You can write it yourself or find Privacy Policy Generators online (You don’t need a lawyer anyway).



Create About Page: Like privacy policy, you must have an about page so that you can get approved. This also shows that there is a real person behind the blog. An About page has a major role and importance even if you don’t want to apply for AdSense. But when it comes to AdSense, they are about zero chances of getting approved if you are not showing this page.

About page simply describe you and your blog . This will not only help you establish a relationship with readers but it will also make them trust you.



Verify Your Name and Email: When you apply don’t forget to put your name and email address in some easily visible area like about and contact pages. It will confirm to Google AdSense team that it is the same person who applied for AdSense and not some spam, crappy bots.

This will speed up the verification process and within no time, you’ll be able to enjoy fully approved AdSense account.

Have Some Good Number Of Posts: What should be the minimum number of posts before applying for Google AdSense? There is no confirmed answer.

Not even one.



Because I have seen very established blogs with 300+ posts and their owner telling me that Google AdSense is rejecting them while somewhere bloggers with few posts or even less than 10 are enjoying making money with AdSense.

Exactly, what I said that there is no actual answer. However, we can always predict things.

According to my experience, the best time to apply for AdSense account is when you have at least 20 good quality posts. Your blog posts length should be at least 600+ words with quality content.



Vitalis Chime Blog got his AdSense account approved with just 3 posts, 115 views, and 2 comments. Isn’t that great?

I visited his blog and noticed these things that actually matters to get Adsense approved.

• Simple and clean design

• Easy to navigate blog

• Unique niche

• Detail content

• No “unwanted” widgets



Improve Your Blog Design: As mentioned earlier, you blog design matters a lot. It should be professional and not like a messy photo gallery. A clean, professional and fast-loading design is appreciated by Google.

When you visit a website what’s the first thing you look for? It’s blog design.

You’ve to build a good first impression on your blog readers to engage them.

Your blog design is the biggest thing after content. This represents your expertise, experience, and professionalism. It should have following features:

• Simple and professional

• Easy to navigate

• Proper menus

• No useless items in sidebar or footer

• Search engine friendly

• Fast loading

So be careful because anything can kill your chances of getting approved by AdSense.

There are thousands of websites who provide free professional looking themes for your blog. All you need to do is to search for them. And if you are still using blogspot then there are many great websites where you can find free professional looking blogger templates for your blog.



Check Your Traffic Sources: Google hates the sites that are getting paid traffic and mostly penalizes them so there is not a damn chance of getting approved by AdSense for a site that is getting paid traffic. You can bring traffic from search engines or any other way you want but if you want to earn via Google AdSense the right way, paid traffic is not a solution.

Also, note, that Google does not accept site which gets traffic from illegal sources. So focus on getting traffic from legal sources like social media, search engines, and related blogs.



In conclusion

To sum up, getting an AdSense approved is not really hard if you have a quality website that is focused more on high-quality content, optimized for search engines, uses a great design and with the good number of visitors. Because that’s what Google wants from its every publisher.

Make sure to do these things before applying for Google AdSense. I guess these are not too hard. Don’t be sad if Google AdSense doesn’t approve your blog. There are many other ways to make money online without AdSense.



We can also design a responsive blog and get your google AdSense approved in 4days.



1 Like 1 Share