Maina's Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:07pm
A Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, has described the reported recall and promotion of an embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, as a grand conspiracy plotted against President Muhammadu Buhari.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/25/mainas-recall-grand-conspiracy-buhari-human-rights-lawyer-ogunye/

Re: Maina's Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by TI1919(m): 4:07pm
|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by 1bunne4lif(m): 4:08pm
Story for the gods

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:09pm
Nothing will stop we Buhari supporters from supporting him
We have made up our mind same way the other side have made up theirs

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by Ohammadike: 4:10pm
sarrki:
May God dash you common sense and cure your zombeism
http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/25/buharis-government-begged-maina-join-change-agenda-%E2%80%94-family

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by FortifiedCity: 4:11pm
sarrki:Does supporting buhari has anything to do with living a lie and hypocrisy ?
That's actually one attribute of all his supporters

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:13pm
FortifiedCity:
We will not allow your heroes an heroine to rule this country again
We the true patriots will support him to the end

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by FortifiedCity: 4:14pm
Ogunye abi kilorunkan e . You simply naive .
Buhari is a green snake in green grass

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by BUHARIjubrin: 4:14pm
Fonjas always defending the indefensible.. ...tufiakwa

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NigerDeltan(m): 4:15pm
Make I laff first
|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:15pm
sarrki:Buhari till 2023.... Is it not just $26 billion NNPC scam contract.... Ordinary reinstament of fugitive Maina... Minor Babachir Lawal grass cutting scam... Or the double promotion of Maina without any examination written....
Buhari till 2023!! No shaking
Oops sorry sarrki I forgot the Kyari-MTN 500 million Naira issue... it's too minor that's why I forgot...

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by Tolexander: 4:15pm
Either a conspiracy plot or not, Buhari's next line of action will determine that.
There is bound to be a conspiracy against every leader. But a sensible leader should understand and make a wise way to cut short every conspiracy by his reaction.

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:16pm
Ohammadike:
Wailers can wail till thy kingdom come

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by id911: 4:16pm
sarrki:
sarrki on the loose.. smh

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by OZAOEKPE(m): 4:18pm
|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:19pm
Sarrki it's interesting to know that there's still Ikoyi gate millions of dollars o... All too minor

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:21pm
id911:
My support for pmb is based on self principle
Self conviction

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by FortifiedCity: 4:21pm
sarrki:Who are your heroes and heroines?
My hero is any person who stands by the truth and speak out against evil. Someone who is in alliance with nature and the blessings it gives.
Unfortunately Buhari and you do not fall into that category

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:21pm
Or should I count the one that nearly removed Emir Sanusi?
The little details he exposed about the FGN turning the CBN into a savings account...overdrawing to the tune of 4.5 trillion Naira
Sarrki we are still going to vote Buhari till 2023! And even adjust the constitution to give him more years....
We must kill corruption!!

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:24pm
FortifiedCity:
Anyone that stands on the rail against Nigeria and our president will be crushed

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:24pm
Buhari is my hero... I am amazed at the excellency of power displayed by Buhari....
Sarrki don't mind them... Buhari forever

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:26pm
sarrki:We will crush them all ... this is not democracy o.... It's our cabalocracy

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:26pm
NgcoboP:
2019 is just next year bro
The election will be decided by August 2018
By then you will remember my words clearly
Pmb will win any of his opponent hands down
|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by FortifiedCity: 4:28pm
sarrki:Amen!!!!!!!
You and Buhari will be crushed because you both are enemies of Nigeria. You both are out to 'penurize' Nigerians but you will fail

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:28pm
sarrki:Yes Buhari forever.... even if he achieves nothing.. cabalocracy must continue

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:28pm
NgcoboP:
Our generation yet unborn
Will remember we the patriots
We won't allow miscreants and political jobbers to rule us again

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:30pm
sarrki:
Yes rule ke? Where cabalocracy is thriving... This government is for we North... Don't mind them noisy southern miscreants!!

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:32pm
NgcoboP:
We were borrowing to pay civil servants during PDP I mean Gej
Ngozi okonjo attest to that. Even at oil above 100$ then
Now we are not borrowing to pay
So that's not an achievement ?

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by Nightwolf1: 4:32pm
If they conspired against him no problem afterall
U don't expect a dulllard and cattle rearing machine to have common sense

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:33pm
sarrki:It's a wonderful achievement joined to the Ikoyi gate millions of dollars.... Kyari-MTN 500million Naira issue... Wos wobi... cabalocracy Toh badt

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by Ladipodeal: 4:38pm
sarrki:
Says who? Better speak for yourself.
Supported him since the days of CPC, went as far as campaigning for him wherever I visited. Remember begging for campaign posters and leaflets from one of CPC campaign vehicles to use for personal campaign.
I don't belong to any political party or association just believed he was the only one aside Oby Ezekwesili & El- Rufai who could turn things around.
Well I think I might campaign against him come 2019.
Nigeria needs someone that can radically turn things. Imagine corruption still thrives within his immediate office.

|Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by PointB: 4:38pm
So Buhari conspired against himself?
Wonderful!

