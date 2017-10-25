₦airaland Forum

Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:07pm
A Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, has described the reported recall and promotion of an embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, as a grand conspiracy plotted against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The legal practitioner said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today anchored by Seun Okinbaloye and monitored by DAILY POST.


According to Ogunye, “We are dealing with a grand conspiracy against the people of Nigeria, the Nigerian state and from what we can see, the President himself.

“By the President’s action, it is obvious that he didn’t know what was happening behind him. And so why do I call it a grand conspiracy? Maina has been a fugitive from justice and is a scofflaw. He is scofflaw in the sense that he has defiled the Nigerian state, he has defiled every institution.

“He has defied the serving Senate, the EFCC which is in the Executive branch of government, he defied the court. A man who is a scofflaw; who is a fugitive; who ran away from a criminal justice process cannot be found guilty in absentia.”

Ogunye further accused the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for having triggered the Maina’s issue by writing a memo to the Federal Civil Service Commission urging Maina’s reinstatement, since an earlier court warrant had been vacated, hence a Presidential aide defending him.


He explained: “The Senate asked him to come, he refused to come. He went to court via a fundamental rights enforcement procedure application to injunct the Senate. Now by 2015, he had been charged to court by the EFCC and he was supposed to be in court.

“He was declared wanted because there was an order for his arrest, a warrant of arrest. What has happened is that by deception, that order (warrant) for his arrest was vacated by a Magistrate court and the Attorney-General who triggered this whole thing.

“And that is why Chief Obono-Obla was speaking tongue in cheek because it was his principal, the person he is working with that triggered off the whole thing. So, the AGF then wrote a memo to the Federal Civil Service Commission stating that since that warrant had been vacated, he should be reinstated, whereas his sack in the first instance was predicated on his abscondment.




http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/25/mainas-recall-grand-conspiracy-buhari-human-rights-lawyer-ogunye/

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by TI1919(m): 4:07pm
grin
Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by 1bunne4lif(m): 4:08pm
Story for the gods

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:09pm
Nothing will stop we Buhari supporters from supporting him

We have made up our mind same way the other side have made up theirs

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by Ohammadike: 4:10pm
sarrki:
Nothing will stop we Buhari supporters from supporting him

We have made up our mind same way the other side have made up theirs

May God dash you common sense and cure your zombeism

http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/25/buharis-government-begged-maina-join-change-agenda-%E2%80%94-family

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by FortifiedCity: 4:11pm
sarrki:
Nothing will stop we Buhari supporters from supporting him

We have made up our mind same way the other side have made up theirs
Does supporting buhari has anything to do with living a lie and hypocrisy ?

That's actually one attribute of all his supporters

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:13pm
FortifiedCity:
Does supporting buhari has anything to do with living a lie and hypocrisy ?

That's actually one attribute of all his supporters


We will not allow your heroes an heroine to rule this country again

We the true patriots will support him to the end

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by FortifiedCity: 4:14pm
Ogunye abi kilorunkan e . You simply naive .

Buhari is a green snake in green grass

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by BUHARIjubrin: 4:14pm
Fonjas always defending the indefensible.. ...tufiakwa

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NigerDeltan(m): 4:15pm
Make I laff first
Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:15pm
sarrki:
Nothing will stop we Buhari supporters from supporting him

We have made up our mind same way the other side have made up theirs
Buhari till 2023.... Is it not just $26 billion NNPC scam contract.... Ordinary reinstament of fugitive Maina... Minor Babachir Lawal grass cutting scam... Or the double promotion of Maina without any examination written....

Buhari till 2023!! No shaking

Oops sorry sarrki I forgot the Kyari-MTN 500 million Naira issue... it's too minor that's why I forgot...

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by Tolexander: 4:15pm

A Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, has described the reported recall and promotion of an embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, as a grand conspiracy plotted against President Muhammadu Buhari.
Either a conspiracy plot or not, Buhari's next line of action will determine that.

There is bound to be a conspiracy against every leader. But a sensible leader should understand and make a wise way to cut short every conspiracy by his reaction.

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:16pm
Ohammadike:


May God dash you common sense and cure your zombeism

http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/25/buharis-government-begged-maina-join-change-agenda-%E2%80%94-family

Wailers can wail till thy kingdom come

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by id911: 4:16pm
sarrki:
Nothing will stop we Buhari supporters from supporting him

We have made up our mind same way the other side have made up theirs

sarrki on the loose.. smh

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by OZAOEKPE(m): 4:18pm
grin
Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:19pm
Sarrki it's interesting to know that there's still Ikoyi gate millions of dollars o... All too minor

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:21pm
id911:


sarrki on the loose.. smh

My support for pmb is based on self principle

Self conviction

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by FortifiedCity: 4:21pm
sarrki:



We will not allow your heroes an heroine to rule this country again

We the true patriots will support him to the end
Who are your heroes and heroines?

My hero is any person who stands by the truth and speak out against evil. Someone who is in alliance with nature and the blessings it gives.

Unfortunately Buhari and you do not fall into that category

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:21pm
Or should I count the one that nearly removed Emir Sanusi?

The little details he exposed about the FGN turning the CBN into a savings account...overdrawing to the tune of 4.5 trillion Naira


Sarrki we are still going to vote Buhari till 2023! And even adjust the constitution to give him more years....

We must kill corruption!!

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:24pm
FortifiedCity:
Who are your heroes and heroines?

My hero is any person who stands by the truth and speak out against evil. Someone who is in alliance with nature and the blessings it gives.

Unfortunately Buhari and you do not fall into that category


Anyone that stands on the rail against Nigeria and our president will be crushed

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:24pm
Buhari is my hero... I am amazed at the excellency of power displayed by Buhari....


Sarrki don't mind them... Buhari forever

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:26pm
sarrki:



Anyone that stands on the rail against Nigeria and our president will be crushed
We will crush them all ... this is not democracy o.... It's our cabalocracy

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:26pm
NgcoboP:
Or should I count the one that nearly removed Emir Sanusi?

The little details he exposed about the FGN turning the CBN into a savings account...overdrawing to the tune of 4.5 trillion Naira


Sarrki we are still going to vote Buhari till 2023! And even adjust the constitution to give him more years....

We must kill corruption!!


2019 is just next year bro

The election will be decided by August 2018

By then you will remember my words clearly

Pmb will win any of his opponent hands down
Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by FortifiedCity: 4:28pm
sarrki:



Anyone that stands on the rail against Nigeria and our president will be crushed
Amen!!!!!!!

You and Buhari will be crushed because you both are enemies of Nigeria. You both are out to 'penurize' Nigerians but you will fail

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:28pm
sarrki:



2019 is just next year bro

The election will be decided by August 2018

By then you will remember my words clearly

Pmb will win any of his opponent hands down
Yes Buhari forever.... even if he achieves nothing.. cabalocracy must continue

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:28pm
NgcoboP:

We will crush them all ... this is not democracy o.... It's our cabalocracy


grin grin grin

Our generation yet unborn

Will remember we the patriots

We won't allow miscreants and political jobbers to rule us again

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:30pm
sarrki:



grin grin grin

Our generation yet unborn

Will remember we the patriots

We won't allow miscreants and political jobbers to rule us again

Yes rule ke? Where cabalocracy is thriving... This government is for we North... Don't mind them noisy southern miscreants!!

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by sarrki(m): 4:32pm
NgcoboP:

Yes Buhari forever.... even if he achieves nothing.. cabalocracy must continue


We were borrowing to pay civil servants during PDP I mean Gej

Ngozi okonjo attest to that. Even at oil above 100$ then

Now we are not borrowing to pay

So that's not an achievement ?

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by Nightwolf1: 4:32pm
If they conspired against him no problem afterall
U don't expect a dulllard and cattle rearing machine to have common sense

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by NgcoboP: 4:33pm
sarrki:



We were borrowing to pay civil servants during PDP I mean Gej

Ngozi okonjo attest to that. Even at oil above 100$ then

Now we are not borrowing to pay

So that's not an achievement ?
It's a wonderful achievement joined to the Ikoyi gate millions of dollars.... Kyari-MTN 500million Naira issue... Wos wobi... cabalocracy Toh badt

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by Ladipodeal: 4:38pm
sarrki:
Nothing will stop we Buhari supporters from supporting him

We have made up our mind same way the other side have made up theirs

Says who? Better speak for yourself.
Supported him since the days of CPC, went as far as campaigning for him wherever I visited. Remember begging for campaign posters and leaflets from one of CPC campaign vehicles to use for personal campaign.
I don't belong to any political party or association just believed he was the only one aside Oby Ezekwesili & El- Rufai who could turn things around.
Well I think I might campaign against him come 2019.

Nigeria needs someone that can radically turn things. Imagine corruption still thrives within his immediate office.

Re: Maina’s Recall Was Grand Conspiracy Against Buhari – Human Rights Lawyer, by PointB: 4:38pm
So Buhari conspired against himself?

Wonderful! grin

