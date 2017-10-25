₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by Kolababe: 4:40pm
A South African guy on Instagram went to his immediate ex girlfriend's IG page to blast her for having sex With two of his best friends. The lady began responding to him rudely and then that was when the guy told her she would release her nude photos which she knew he has. The lady now scared of her reputation, began apologizing to the ex immediately.
Are there no better ways to handle such exes who have your nudes, than to succumb to their threats?
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by Kolababe: 4:41pm
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by SmellingAnus(m): 4:49pm
Lol
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by chocnova(m): 4:52pm
Lol that's what we call.. sit down bitch be humble
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by doctorkush(m): 4:59pm
all this stories I read about south African babes. God can't we just exchange girls with them?? very free ladies ...
God when will u transfer me to South Africa and be with this lovelies??
Baba am waiting
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:06pm
a wh0re will remain a wh0re, whether you package her as a proper woman or even foolishly marry her. that biatch had the audacity to claim that his friends gave her some attention and thats why she cheated..... kai!!! so breaking up wasnt part of her solution, she had to humiliate the dude by sleeping with his buddies?! man that man is kind, if i was the guy, i would have expose that biatch quick!
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by emmyspark007(m): 5:11pm
Ashawo
If na me be the guy I go still they bleep my thing cos the LovePeddler looks nice
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by Kimcutie(m): 5:13pm
Can't talk, WhatsApp only
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by ShawttySoFyne(f): 5:20pm
She went from high to mellow real quick
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by rawpadgin(m): 7:51pm
Biitch deserves a sound punishment
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by ezex(m): 10:21pm
Ok...
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by 9japrof(m): 10:22pm
Rule 1, In every transaction you are doing, have an insurance policy, it could remain your saving grace, anyday anytime.
Dude had the insurance policy, and b.i.t.c.h. went from a saucy loud mouthed unapologetic hoe to a very humble fellow that is now looking for sympathy. b.I.T.C.H sit down be humble(in Kendricks voice)
Am sure this nigga's phone would now be buzzing up and down with her calls and text messages to pacify him and possibly give him some pussy dosages to calm his fiery nerves.
If I were the dude, I might likely not leak the pics on the internet but I would blackmail her to the last bit, she's gon pay cash, do some community service and since she's in love with banana I would link her up to some negros where "she go chop banana till she go yooo"
Since she think she can act weirdo, I will use indiscipline to correct her indiscipline(Charles Taylor's Theorem)
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by Flashh: 10:23pm
With her rude and abusive approach, she deserves something embarrassing in return.
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by emeijeh(m): 10:23pm
This generation sef!
Any small thing, " ......Release nudes"
Na wah for Una o
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by Weslife300(m): 10:23pm
lolz
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by agarawu23(m): 10:23pm
I hail u o
U fvcked his two friends
The guy should lock up and be a MAN. Exposing nude pictures is for pained kids
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by Factfinder1(f): 10:23pm
Losed bitches everywhere.... You won't see girls comments on such
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by JohnnyBling(m): 10:23pm
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by chinawapz(m): 10:23pm
Shey he never leak am ni? How e cum reach nairaland
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by elantraceey(f): 10:24pm
See the way her attitude changed instantly but it's totally immature for any guy to threaten any lady for whatsoever reason to release her nude pics, only children do not understand that's what's private should remain private,,,, I hope she has learnt her lesson sha and changed her ways.
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by Mariinee(f): 10:24pm
Someone should please tell him not to listen to her.
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by birdsview(m): 10:24pm
She is the sexist thing I have seen all year long.....Am having a contained hard on already
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by DozieInc(m): 10:24pm
ok
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by HisSexcellency(m): 10:25pm
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by jonadaft: 10:25pm
Whorēs everywhere...
The way things are going ehn, I don't think I can ever marry again....
Na baby mama things go fit work.
I'm yet to see a girl that worths me.
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by kay29000(m): 10:25pm
lol
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by chukslawrence(m): 10:25pm
The guy knack am 'oya gentle' for head
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by wristbangle(m): 10:25pm
doctorkush:
U will wait till Nigeria becomes the world's strongest economy - Michael Faraday (2016)
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by medolab90(m): 10:25pm
Abeg release the nudes . let's have some look
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by lifestyle1(m): 10:26pm
what a generation!
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by DancingSkeleton(m): 10:26pm
Mariinee:u wan see booby
|Re: Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends by Lexusgs430: 10:26pm
Let's see the nudes..... Abeg load am make we see.....
