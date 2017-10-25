Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) (7871 Views)

While they plan to Separate Men From Women In Tricycles, notice the spelling mistake 1 Like

Why should they seperate men from women?. are we moving forward or backwards? 1 Like 1 Share

To the person asking the question above: is it today you discovered the North is backward? They're a big reason Nigeria is backward too. It's just like carrying dead weight : You can't make much progress. 59 Likes 3 Shares

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on TRICYCLES?? 7 Likes 1 Share

WHICH CONTINENT IS KANO? 7 Likes

People who still live in the 19th century.

Will that solve Kano's problem in any way?

Anything that rocks their boat!

if they like... they can form Pakistan or even Afghanistan for Kano state... Wat's tha business 1 Like

currently in Kano and everything is just somehow. you can't sit between 2 females in a bus, that's not even issue but that you have to come down from d bus if another female wants to enter.

Very soon we might be having separate roads for both genders. Lol 10 Likes

My God! How can we carry this people along?

This is 2017 not 1800BC for Christ sake.



When even Saudi Arabia is trying to go moderate, these ones are bent on going to the extreme by all means.



It's unfortunate that we share the same geographical space. 1 Like

When other countries like Saudi are trying to reduce extreme Islam, we are still finding new ways to induce it... Ndi kano wehdone 3 Likes

While their Masters in Middle East are moving away from this. no wonder the whole country is backward.



My question now is, will it affect Christians?



Will it affect other ethnic groups in the state? 2 Likes

