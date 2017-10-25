₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Chiedu4Trump: 6:09pm
While they plan to Separate Men From Women In Tricycles, notice the spelling mistake
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by BLINGZ88: 6:16pm
Why should they seperate men from women?. are we moving forward or backwards?
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by iSlayer: 6:36pm
To the person asking the question above: is it today you discovered the North is backward? They're a big reason Nigeria is backward too. It's just like carrying dead weight : You can't make much progress.
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by WaffenSS(m): 6:43pm
You yourself misspelled 'misspell' by forgetting one S.
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by dustmalik: 6:57pm
WaffenSS:Don't mind him
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 7:04pm
How many times this thing go make front page?
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 7:04pm
Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on TRICYCLES??
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Emulti(m): 7:04pm
OK now
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by segebase(m): 7:04pm
b
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by CakezbyMarie: 7:05pm
Na WA oo
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Naziridamos: 7:05pm
Imagine
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Atiku2019: 7:05pm
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by santopelele(m): 7:05pm
WHICH CONTINENT IS KANO?
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by nonut: 7:05pm
People who still live in the 19th century.
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Moyinoluwa35: 7:05pm
a
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:06pm
Will that solve Kano's problem in any way?
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by stcool(m): 7:06pm
Anything that rocks their boat!
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by calebfm(m): 7:06pm
otie ti wa su mi bayi
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by devigblegble: 7:06pm
Smh
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Damfostopper(m): 7:07pm
if they like... they can form Pakistan or even Afghanistan for Kano state... Wat's tha business
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by oyedun82(m): 7:07pm
Na today?
currently in Kano and everything is just somehow. you can't sit between 2 females in a bus, that's not even issue but that you have to come down from d bus if another female wants to enter.
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Slaveman343: 7:07pm
Very soon we might be having separate roads for both genders. Lol
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by naijamafioso: 7:07pm
asawanathegreat:I wonder o!, the thing wey dem suppose do dem no go do.
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Ellixlimswag(m): 7:07pm
There state there problem
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by eleojo23: 7:07pm
My God! How can we carry this people along?
This is 2017 not 1800BC for Christ sake.
When even Saudi Arabia is trying to go moderate, these ones are bent on going to the extreme by all means.
It's unfortunate that we share the same geographical space.
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Nebuzaradan: 7:07pm
thunder scatter lugard that lumped me with these gworo eaters
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 7:07pm
Separation techniques
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Kayendy(m): 7:07pm
When other countries like Saudi are trying to reduce extreme Islam, we are still finding new ways to induce it... Ndi kano wehdone
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by AbaNgele: 7:08pm
While their Masters in Middle East are moving away from this. no wonder the whole country is backward.
My question now is, will it affect Christians?
Will it affect other ethnic groups in the state?
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by iamozipatrick(m): 7:08pm
Aboki shine my shoe
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:08pm
asawanathegreat:
What problem
|Re: Kano To Separate Female From Male Passengers In Tricycles (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 7:08pm
i
