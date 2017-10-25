₦airaland Forum

Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by Islie: 9:03pm
By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna 


The family of Abdulraaheed Maina, the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, has promised to expose the cabal at the presidency who they alleged are responsible for the ordeal Maina is going through over his return to the civil service.

Addressing the media Wednesday in Kaduna, spokesman of the Maina family, Malam Aliyu Maina, who was flanked by Salihu Maina and Ladan Abdullahi, said the family is worried that the image of the entire family has been tarnished following the sealing of properties belonging to the Maina by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and promised to take legal action on it.

They said that Abdulrasheed left Nigeria following threats to his life, only for President Muhammadu Buhari to invite him to come and help his administration. 

"You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabal to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina family in the media. Where our brother, Abdulrasheed Maina has been blackmailed as a fraudster. 

"The cabals have gone to the extent of marking our house in red paints with an inscription of E.F.C.C under investigation. The EFCC is wrong in their action because Abdulrasheed inherited so many properties from his late father in Kaduna and Abuja, some of them were built before he was born so how could he have acquired them fraudulently.

"The entire family of Abdullahi Maina is categorically stating that our son is not in any way a fraudster, rather he is a messiah who brought reforms into Nigerian Pension Scheme, whose effort saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of Abuja and other state capital in Nigeria. 

"It is on record that Abdulrasheed Maina's reform put to a stop the fraudulent withdrawals of huge sums from both the Nigerian Pension Board, the Nigerian Police Pension Board etc. Perhaps it is this noble efforts that made him enviable to the present administration when they came into power to convince him to comeback and assist in its "Change" agenda."

According to the family, the recent actions may have been targeted at not Maina but high above, "we are aware that all this act of calumny is not targeted against Abdulrasheed Maina alone but against the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria and the office of the Attorney General. We have contacted our lawyers Messr Mamma Nasir & Co and instructed them to act appropriately.


"We equally know that Abdulrasheed Maina is in possession of many facts that is against the cabal and interesting to the Nigerian populace, which he will disclose very soon," the family noted.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/maina-s-family-threaten-to-expose-cabal-behind-his-travail.html


Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by Paperwhite(m): 9:30pm
Ngwaanu! Go ahead or you want to be cajoled or coerced Bunch of useless entities."Many are the (evil) devices in the heart of a man nonetheless only the counsel of the Lord that shall stand"-Proverbs 19:21.

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:31pm
grin with the way Nigerians are vibrating I no go need vote cause my vote go be excess grin



We go change the changers

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by MrMystrO(m): 9:49pm
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by tdbankplc: 9:53pm
Accused and accuser are all mad.

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by fiizznation(m): 9:59pm
Just imagine. These idiots still have the guts to write this stupid claptrap. Menh!!! What an insolence.

TBH this entire stupid Maina saga is just too embarrassing to say the least.

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by Pacesetter123(m): 9:59pm
Who are they?We want to know them.
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by Letslive: 10:01pm
fiizznation:
Just imagine. These idiots still have the guts to write this stupid claptrap. Menh!!! What an insolence.

TBH this entire stupid Maina saga is just too embarrassing to say the least.
Don't tell us you are now wailing

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by Secretgis: 10:01pm
oga talk am make we here
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by DonVikings: 10:01pm
I would also like to know the Pigs behind his travails.

Nigerian youths stand beside Maina!

#FreeMaina!

(They had #FreeEvans remember). grin grin grin
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by jdtrends(m): 10:01pm
Wow, President Buhari has now become a cabal in his own presidency.. shocked

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by DonVikings: 10:02pm
Lala in the building! Let's go there! cool
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by Factfinder1(f): 10:02pm
Please let them expose....as if anything will be done if buhari is presented with full proves of corruption and even pictures and video evidence

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by 9jvirgin(m): 10:02pm
I keep saying this country can never be good. Can you imagine this?

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by DozieInc(m): 10:02pm
What are they waiting for?
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by SNIPER123: 10:02pm
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by lonelydora(m): 10:03pm
Story.....you dey mind that his brother.


Why is Nigeria like this?
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by BrutalJab: 10:03pm
Hahahahahaha....One week, one scandal!


APC don spoil this country finish! Imagine what the family head is saying.


well Buhari started the blame game.

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by babyhrt(m): 10:03pm
Your son and those who invited him are all thieves
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by cashlurd(m): 10:03pm
Let them stop the threats. They should just go ahead and expose the cabals. It would save the presidency the worthless effort of trying to investigate the whole scandal thing and also save the citizens the hassle of solving the puzzle

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by eleojo23: 10:05pm
When wind blow, fowl nyash go open...

That is what is happening to this government.

Lies and propaganda cannot last long...

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by omogin(f): 10:05pm
Buhari is involved in all these scams. Reports are gathering dust on his table. If he dares act, he will be exposed

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by DTalented(m): 10:05pm
Haa, so you want to expose Bubu? please don't

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by rozayx5(m): 10:05pm
OZAOEKPE:
grin with the way Nigerians are vibrating I no go need vote cause my vote go be excess grin



We go change the changers

APC is a tsunami of fraud
Shakespeare 1869

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by oshe11(m): 10:05pm
I tot somtin similar already made FP

meanwhile....

small time dem go draw man u to face bristol yl chelsea na man city undecided

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by drunkpunk(m): 10:06pm
Ngwanu... We are here waiting o....
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by Weslife300(m): 10:06pm
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by admax(m): 10:06pm
I am just wondering why EFCC can't arrest these fools!

He said 'our' house, those new luxurious houses were built by maina's father! Haba mana!

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by otil1: 10:08pm
Pacesetter123:
Who are they?We want to know them.

Presidency say they Jonathan men!


http://punchng.com/jonathans-loyalists-responsible-for-mainas-restatement-presidency/


So says Carbs Shehu

Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by fiizznation(m): 10:08pm
Letslive:
Don't tell us you are now wailing
Well some people just wanted to ridicule the president's fight against corruption, and we all know they have "succeeded" by the recall of that criminal called Maina.

Hmm a smart move they made I must confess. But we ain't loosing any sleep. Buhari's fight against corruption will never be deterred by anybody.

Corruption won this first round.
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by otil1: 10:10pm
fiizznation:
Well some people just wanted to ridicule the president's fight against corruption, and we all know they have "succeeded" by with the recall of that criminal called Maina.

Hmm a smart move they made I must confess. But we ain't loosing any sleep. Buhari's fight against corruption will never be deterred by anybody.

Corruption won this first round.


Buhari's fight should start by weeding out bad eggs.
Re: Maina's Family Threatens To Expose 'cabal' Behind His Travail by unitysheart(m): 10:10pm
Be fast about it

