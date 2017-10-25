₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by Islie: 9:03pm
By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/maina-s-family-threaten-to-expose-cabal-behind-his-travail.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by Paperwhite(m): 9:30pm
Ngwaanu! Go ahead or you want to be cajoled or coerced Bunch of useless entities."Many are the (evil) devices in the heart of a man nonetheless only the counsel of the Lord that shall stand"-Proverbs 19:21.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:31pm
with the way Nigerians are vibrating I no go need vote cause my vote go be excess
We go change the changers
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by MrMystrO(m): 9:49pm
4 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by tdbankplc: 9:53pm
Accused and accuser are all mad.
5 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by fiizznation(m): 9:59pm
Just imagine. These idiots still have the guts to write this stupid claptrap. Menh!!! What an insolence.
TBH this entire stupid Maina saga is just too embarrassing to say the least.
5 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by Pacesetter123(m): 9:59pm
Who are they?We want to know them.
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by Letslive: 10:01pm
fiizznation:Don't tell us you are now wailing
8 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by Secretgis: 10:01pm
oga talk am make we here
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by DonVikings: 10:01pm
I would also like to know the Pigs behind his travails.
Nigerian youths stand beside Maina!
#FreeMaina!
(They had #FreeEvans remember).
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by jdtrends(m): 10:01pm
Wow, President Buhari has now become a cabal in his own presidency..
7 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by DonVikings: 10:02pm
Lala in the building! Let's go there!
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by Factfinder1(f): 10:02pm
Please let them expose....as if anything will be done if buhari is presented with full proves of corruption and even pictures and video evidence
3 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by 9jvirgin(m): 10:02pm
I keep saying this country can never be good. Can you imagine this?
1 Like
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by DozieInc(m): 10:02pm
What are they waiting for?
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by SNIPER123: 10:02pm
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by lonelydora(m): 10:03pm
Story.....you dey mind that his brother.
Why is Nigeria like this?
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by BrutalJab: 10:03pm
Hahahahahaha....One week, one scandal!
APC don spoil this country finish! Imagine what the family head is saying.
well Buhari started the blame game.
3 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by babyhrt(m): 10:03pm
Your son and those who invited him are all thieves
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by cashlurd(m): 10:03pm
Let them stop the threats. They should just go ahead and expose the cabals. It would save the presidency the worthless effort of trying to investigate the whole scandal thing and also save the citizens the hassle of solving the puzzle
1 Like
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by eleojo23: 10:05pm
When wind blow, fowl nyash go open...
That is what is happening to this government.
Lies and propaganda cannot last long...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by omogin(f): 10:05pm
Buhari is involved in all these scams. Reports are gathering dust on his table. If he dares act, he will be exposed
3 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by DTalented(m): 10:05pm
Haa, so you want to expose Bubu? please don't
2 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by rozayx5(m): 10:05pm
OZAOEKPE:
APC is a tsunami of fraud
-
Shakespeare 1869
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by oshe11(m): 10:05pm
I tot somtin similar already made FP
meanwhile....
small time dem go draw man u to face bristol yl chelsea na man city
2 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by drunkpunk(m): 10:06pm
Ngwanu... We are here waiting o....
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by Weslife300(m): 10:06pm
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by admax(m): 10:06pm
I am just wondering why EFCC can't arrest these fools!
He said 'our' house, those new luxurious houses were built by maina's father! Haba mana!
3 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by otil1: 10:08pm
Pacesetter123:
Presidency say they Jonathan men!
http://punchng.com/jonathans-loyalists-responsible-for-mainas-restatement-presidency/
So says Carbs Shehu
1 Like
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by fiizznation(m): 10:08pm
Letslive:Well some people just wanted to ridicule the president's fight against corruption, and we all know they have "succeeded" by the recall of that criminal called Maina.
Hmm a smart move they made I must confess. But we ain't loosing any sleep. Buhari's fight against corruption will never be deterred by anybody.
Corruption won this first round.
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by otil1: 10:10pm
fiizznation:
Buhari's fight should start by weeding out bad eggs.
|Re: Maina’s Family Threatens To Expose ‘cabal’ Behind His Travail by unitysheart(m): 10:10pm
Be fast about it
