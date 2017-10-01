Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS (9395 Views)

She was buried today amid tears as her colleagues, friends and family were present.



See previous thread here >>> The female soldier who died in a fatal accident on October 10 in Rivers state (a day before her birthday), has been laid to rest amid tears at her hometown in Sagbama area of Bayelsa state. Salo Roseline Tamarabrakemi, was killed in a fatal accident involving a vehicle and the motorcycle she was on while going to a market at Elele, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital - to get things for her birthday which was the next day (Oct 11).She was buried today amid tears as her colleagues, friends and family were present.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/female-soldier-killed-in-port-harcourt-laid-to-rest.html See previous thread here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4110010/salo-roseline-tamarabrakemi-dies-accident#61311908

So sad, may she rest in peace 9 Likes



Rest on pretty one. Rest on pretty one. 3 Likes

painful..... She didNot even die at warfront which isthe most dangerous place. Just on way to market.Rip

So touching 2 Likes





The curse that came with buhari is just too much. Deaths, destruction and poverty everywhere.The curse that came with buhari is just too much. 10 Likes

Chai...RIP gallant soldier. You served your country well.

sad one

Pythons are dying one by one lol... RIP

RIP colleague, may God console ur family

RIP soldier

Good bye sweetie

RIP gallant soldier!!

RIP

Rip gallant soldier

sKeetz:

Deaths, destruction and poverty everywhere.

Kilode?

The pain and agony on the face of that woman on black (her mother I suppose) says it all...







May we not be cut short in our prime.. Amen.. 2 Likes

dem never still ban bike for some states, some states sha

Rip to the fallen hero. #GODBLESSTHENIGERIAARMY

R.I.P

o ma se o! quite unfortunate.

Their labours will never be in vain 1 Like

Painful.

Bullhari007:

You lack brain.

Bullhari007:

Are you normal ?

asawanathegreat:

RIP colleague, may God console ur family

Do you wear green?

sKeetz:

Deaths, destruction and poverty everywhere.



Exactly...

Maybe she was one of those that shot at my brothers and sisters in Aba and Umuahia.......





who knows maybe mr death has paid her with her own coin.