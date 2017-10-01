₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by Angelanest: 9:28pm
The female soldier who died in a fatal accident on October 10 in Rivers state (a day before her birthday), has been laid to rest amid tears at her hometown in Sagbama area of Bayelsa state. Salo Roseline Tamarabrakemi, was killed in a fatal accident involving a vehicle and the motorcycle she was on while going to a market at Elele, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital - to get things for her birthday which was the next day (Oct 11).
She was buried today amid tears as her colleagues, friends and family were present.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/female-soldier-killed-in-port-harcourt-laid-to-rest.html
See previous thread here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4110010/salo-roseline-tamarabrakemi-dies-accident#61311908
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by Angelanest: 9:29pm
See more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/female-soldier-killed-in-port-harcourt-laid-to-rest.html
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:31pm
So sad, may she rest in peace
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by Evablizin(f): 9:43pm
Rest on pretty one.
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by jdluv(f): 9:49pm
painful..... She didNot even die at warfront which isthe most dangerous place. Just on way to market.Rip
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by emeijeh(m): 9:57pm
So touching
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by sKeetz(m): 9:58pm
Deaths, destruction and poverty everywhere.
The curse that came with buhari is just too much.
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by lonelydora(m): 9:58pm
Chai...RIP gallant soldier. You served your country well.
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by Secretgis: 9:59pm
sad one
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by Bullhari007(m): 9:59pm
Pythons are dying one by one lol... RIP
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by asawanathegreat(m): 9:59pm
RIP colleague, may God console ur family
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by fabulousfortune(m): 9:59pm
RIP soldier
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by LuvU2(f): 10:00pm
Good bye sweetie
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by cashlurd(m): 10:00pm
RIP gallant soldier!!
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by sladimeji(m): 10:00pm
RIP
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by abikeade03(f): 10:00pm
Rip gallant soldier
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by alexdidi(m): 10:01pm
sKeetz:Kilode?
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by doctimonyeka(m): 10:01pm
The pain and agony on the face of that woman on black (her mother I suppose) says it all...
May we not be cut short in our prime.. Amen..
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by osazsky(m): 10:01pm
dem never still ban bike for some states, some states sha
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by InwehAkpevwe(m): 10:01pm
Rip to the fallen hero. #GODBLESSTHENIGERIAARMY
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by mykh01(m): 10:01pm
R.I.P
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by 86bee(f): 10:01pm
o ma se o! quite unfortunate.
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by ubanett: 10:01pm
Their labours will never be in vain
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by Pavore9: 10:02pm
Painful.
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by chillychill(f): 10:02pm
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by mykh01(m): 10:02pm
Bullhari007:You lack brain.
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by mrvitalis(m): 10:02pm
Bullhari007:Are you normal ?
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by lonelydora(m): 10:02pm
asawanathegreat:
Do you wear green?
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by eezeribe(m): 10:03pm
sKeetz:Exactly...
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by GuyWise(m): 10:03pm
Maybe she was one of those that shot at my brothers and sisters in Aba and Umuahia.......
who knows maybe mr death has paid her with her own coin.
|Re: Female Soldier Buried In Camouflage After Her Tragic Death In Port-Harcourt.PICS by DanielsParker: 10:03pm
Bullhari007:
smh
