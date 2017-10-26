₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Weborg: 6:45am
Earlier Thread : http://www.nairaland.com/4120455/destiny-etikos-eyes-swollen-movie
Checkout her latest Pictures ... As shared by Nigerian Actress Destiny Etiko Who just Recover From Swollen Eyes , after been allegedly attacked by Her Village Witches .. see pictures below.
Via : http://web.org.ng/38/destiny-etiko-recovers-from-swollen-eyes-shares-new-pictures-after-witches-attack/
Cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by 2chainzz(m): 6:53am
Thank God for her and nice pictures
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by itspzpics(m): 7:04am
nice one
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by owomida1: 10:07am
Vanity
3 Likes
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Oblongata: 10:07am
Picture way she no fit show us her backyard, is that one a picture? Shioor
3 Likes
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Memphis357(m): 10:07am
Another olosho advertising thread.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by PenisCaP: 10:08am
This girl is one hell of a hottie.
Her backside view is something else...Very round and well defined.
Any man who keeps this one for house and still cheats is under the manipulation of village people.
1 Like
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by ceenote: 10:08am
This gal go sweet die
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Winners72(m): 10:08am
She is my ex girlfriend.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Sleekjunior(m): 10:08am
hmmmm
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Moving4: 10:08am
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by PissedOffWeed(m): 10:08am
Demand Curve I know!
Supply Curve I also know!
This one? Masturbation Curve!
Olosho!!!!!!!
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Factfinder1(f): 10:08am
The kind of news that makes front page these days makes me feel yabaleft is not as boring as I thought
2 Likes
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by tyanan: 10:08am
Ok
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Money2000: 10:08am
My LGA chairman use to bang this girl... I have proofs!
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Trigga001: 10:09am
I'll eff this girl
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by WebSurfer(m): 10:09am
Money2000:so what should we do?
call her ashawo abi?
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Silensa(m): 10:09am
make up and make down everywhere.......smh
but what is that pinky thing poking out in the second pix?
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by BigBrother9ja: 10:09am
keep snapping with married men's cars
olosho
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by IamtherealRita(f): 10:09am
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by CynthiaChi(f): 10:10am
We are really stepping up with the different native styles and designs.... It's nice
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by NelsonNeo(m): 10:10am
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Sirpaul(m): 10:10am
make we fry beans?...
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Jaytecq(m): 10:10am
this one is small
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by tdbankplc: 10:10am
owomida1:Even ur mention is vanity. So learn to look and get out.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Kendroid: 10:15am
Apart from the hot
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by hanassholesolo: 10:15am
Another new fish for director's
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by Uyi168(m): 10:19am
All these actresses wey we nor dy see ur movies
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by bettercreature(m): 10:20am
She want to tell us she owns that g- wagon or what
|Re: Destiny Etiko Recovers From Swollen Eyes Shares New Pictures by asawanathegreat(m): 10:21am
Apply with ur money cash and take me to d other room.
