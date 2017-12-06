₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Federal Medical Center, Owerri - We are committed to being a versatile team spirited hospital system which sustains efficient, high quality, affordable, specialized services further enhanced through Research and Human Resource development.
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions below:
1.) Graduate House Officer Recruitment
Click Here To View Details
2.) Graduate Intern Medical Laboratory Scientist
Click Here To View Details
3.) Graduate Intern Dental Technologist / Therapist
Click Here To View Details
4.) Graduate Intern Pharmacist
Click Here To View Details
5.) Graduate Intern Physiotherapist
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
6th December, 2017.
Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-federal-medical-centre-owerri-fresh-graduate-and-mid-level-jobs-recruitment/
|Re: Federal Medical Center, Owerri Fresh Graduate And Mid-level Jobs Recruitment by Vizboy1: 10:44am
|Re: Federal Medical Center, Owerri Fresh Graduate And Mid-level Jobs Recruitment by Badonasty(m): 10:45am
johncreek:
Great
|Re: Federal Medical Center, Owerri Fresh Graduate And Mid-level Jobs Recruitment by VoltageDivida(m): 10:46am
Best of luck to all the applicants who have no connection. God is with you.
My major problem right now is that my school has refused to mobilize me for service this year.
Kucha God is watching you
|Re: Federal Medical Center, Owerri Fresh Graduate And Mid-level Jobs Recruitment by SeniorZato(m): 10:47am
|Re: Federal Medical Center, Owerri Fresh Graduate And Mid-level Jobs Recruitment by sunbbo(m): 10:51am
Good one op,
|Re: Federal Medical Center, Owerri Fresh Graduate And Mid-level Jobs Recruitment by Glorygrace: 10:51am
success to you all.
|Re: Federal Medical Center, Owerri Fresh Graduate And Mid-level Jobs Recruitment by judemmesoma(m): 11:08am
what of physiologists.....??
