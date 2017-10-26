₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by skuki123: 7:40am
It is hard to say goodbye but it is a thing she has to do in order to move on with life.
This is the situation of Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma who lost her lover, Tagbo Umeike to untimely death on his birthday three weeks ago.
The actress who openly mourned late Engineer Tagbo Umeike has finally said her goodbyes after her silence since the incidence happened.
In some new Instagram posts, the actress had shared some new photos on her page to show she has snapped out of her mourning although she was pictured wearing black in the photos.
She also also wrote a farewell message to Tagbo who is also known as T7 by close friends. The actress said: “The worst goodbyes are those when you don’t have a choice”.
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by NaijaCelebrity: 8:21am
ok
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by looseweight: 10:49am
Ok
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by VoltageDivida(m): 10:49am
Freedom to freely date others has come be that.
But that's not my problem.
My major problem right now is that my school has refused to mobilize me for service this year.
Kucha God is watching you.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by itiswellandwell: 10:49am
Take heart madam Caro.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by stcool(m): 10:49am
Yeyebrity, my people no be every thing Man dey smash!
Guys you need to walk away sometimes.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Lordseyad(m): 10:49am
Kk.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Factfinder1(f): 10:49am
Was she in coma when he was been buried
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by yungbillionaire(m): 10:50am
k.o
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by holluwai(m): 10:50am
Not a single picture of them together? What kinda relationship did they even have?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Fayo111: 10:50am
ok
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Chiccly(f): 10:50am
Ndewo!
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Gomd: 10:50am
Even the family and the killer don move on... why she carry am for head like gala?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Oladipo1166(m): 10:51am
op you mean Good morning?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by nwaonyeze001(m): 10:51am
skuki123:
Its well
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by dvkot(m): 10:51am
pesin wey no even go the burial
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by engrkaz(m): 10:51am
RIP Tagbo
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by midehi2(f): 10:51am
Factfinder1:
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Badonasty(m): 10:51am
skuki123:
She don say "goodbye" since the day the guy don die
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Gangster1ms: 10:51am
Bullshit..
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Money2000: 10:52am
Hmmm... I reserve my comment
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by fpeter(f): 10:53am
Lover keh? Na lie jor.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by femi4: 10:53am
It won't stop you from accepting non tagbo's dick
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Michelle55(f): 10:53am
holluwai:FWB kinda relationship.. no strings attached, just scratch my back I scratch yours kinda thing.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Diso60090(m): 10:54am
Mumu
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by donblade85555(m): 10:55am
may the RIP..though I don't know either of them
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by rawtouch: 10:55am
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Oxenomy: 10:55am
holluwai:Fvck mate
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by newoffer: 10:56am
Tagbo no be her main dude. Tagbo is a side dude. Dis babe has anointed her pussy in mfm. .More straffing for ya pussy
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by Cigo1(m): 10:56am
When that nigga been hitting it good, you still feel it when he's decomposed.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by holluwai(m): 10:56am
Michelle55:Yea the type you switch off your phone at the door so no pictures, no snaps or Instagram.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 10:57am
Is this one news?,...
