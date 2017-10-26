Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Caroline Danjuma Says Goodbye To Tagbo Umeike (4722 Views)

This is the situation of Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma who lost her lover, Tagbo Umeike to untimely death on his birthday three weeks ago.



The actress who openly mourned late Engineer Tagbo Umeike has finally said her goodbyes after her silence since the incidence happened.



In some new Instagram posts, the actress had shared some new photos on her page to show she has snapped out of her mourning although she was pictured wearing black in the photos.



She also also wrote a farewell message to Tagbo who is also known as T7 by close friends. The actress said: “The worst goodbyes are those when you don’t have a choice”.



May his soul rest in peace.







Freedom to freely date others has come be that.

Take heart madam Caro.



Yeyebrity, my people no be every thing Man dey smash!



Guys you need to walk away sometimes.

Was she in coma when he was been buried 2 Likes 2 Shares

Not a single picture of them together? What kinda relationship did they even have? 7 Likes

Even the family and the killer don move on... why she carry am for head like gala?

pesin wey no even go the burial

RIP Tagbo

Was she in coma when he was been buried

It is hard to say goodbye but it is a thing she has to do in order to move on with life.



This is the situation of Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma who lost her lover, Tagbo Umeike to untimely death on his birthday three weeks ago.



The actress who openly mourned late Engineer Tagbo Umeike has finally said her goodbyes after her silence since the incidence happened.



In some new Instagram posts, the actress had shared some new photos on her page to show she has snapped out of her mourning although she was pictured wearing black in the photos.



She also also wrote a farewell message to Tagbo who is also known as T7 by close friends. The actress said: “The worst goodbyes are those when you don’t have a choice”.



May his soul rest in peace.







http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-caroline-danjuma-finally-says-goodbye-lover-tagbo-murdered-birthday/



Hmmm... I reserve my comment

Lover keh? Na lie jor.

It won't stop you from accepting non tagbo's dick 1 Like

Not a single picture of them together? What kinda relationship did they even have? FWB kinda relationship.. no strings attached, just scratch my back I scratch yours kinda thing. FWB kinda relationship.. no strings attached, just scratch my back I scratch yours kinda thing.

may the RIP..though I don't know either of them

Not a single picture of them together? What kinda relationship did they even have? Fvck mate Fvck mate 1 Like

Tagbo no be her main dude. Tagbo is a side dude. Dis babe has anointed her pussy in mfm. .More straffing for ya pussy

When that nigga been hitting it good, you still feel it when he's decomposed.

FWB kinda relationship.. no strings attached, just scratch my back I scratch yours kinda thing. Yea the type you switch off your phone at the door so no pictures, no snaps or Instagram. Yea the type you switch off your phone at the door so no pictures, no snaps or Instagram.