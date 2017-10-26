₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,524 members, 3,875,318 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 11:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri (1026 Views)
|Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by 40ng: 7:53am
Via : WEB.ORG.NG
http://web.org.ng/64/not-a-virgin-some-women-should-even-wear-red-to-wed-reno-omokri/
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by pocohantas(f): 8:02am
They should both be the first to see each other's panties. I don't see why an adventurous guy, who can be identified by over 100 ladies with his prick picture alone,should have the privilege of being the first to see a virgin's panties. Only a tear rubber guy deserves such honour. They have both abstained and appreciate the sacrifices involved. Not a case of one person seeing the other as a 'trophy'.
You don't automatically deserve a 'virtuous' woman just because you're a man, but because you are truly deserving of her or the woman thinks you are deserving of her.
Adventurous guys will marry adventurous girls. Experienced guys for experienced ladies. These set have realised sex is an act, and they need not be married to enjoy it. Nature is balanced that way...
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by oyonu(m): 8:24am
You are right sir but I don't think it should be so. Some may have lived a rough life but have genuinely changed does that mean they won't put on white on their day? I don't think virginity should be a yardstick for judging a girl's behavior in fact, some virgins have a terrible attitude as compared to their non virgin counterpart. My two cents but if u can retain ur virginity pls do.
3 Likes
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by Benita27(f): 8:34am
pocohantas:Correct girl...
Reno with his mysogynistic point of view. So much is expected of women, while less is expected of men.
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by pocohantas(f): 8:52am
Benita27:
Some of them are so selfish. They want virgins, they want submissive wives, she has to be sexy so they don't cheat, she has to do this, she will do that. All this in exchange for some dangling phallic shaped object. May I not end up with a selfish misogynist.
1 Like
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by Lalas247(f): 8:58am
And what’s the value of virginity an educated man talking like an illiterate ...
Making ladies feel that’s all they have to offer a man VIRGINITY
And after the whole passa you guys still cheat
So if what value is it ?
Value to the man ?
If ladies want to keep virginity should be personal choice or religious one , they are keeping it to please men .... really
1 Like
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by Asianguy: 9:10am
Let we the male oloshos marry our female oloshos
Let the pure virgins marry themselves
2 Likes
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by Asianguy: 9:11am
Lalas247:Do you respect Virgins
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by cerowo(f): 9:25am
pocohantas:
Well said
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by sukkot: 11:04am
lmao this crazy loquacious nigga obsessed with virgins
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by sod09(m): 11:04am
virginity that some ladies put on auction
highest bidder just to pop the cherry
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by Spaxon(f): 11:04am
Wait and see how the men will support this whole-heartedly..
But ask them if they are virgns themselves.
In
3
2
1
Gboosh
Oya start commenting
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by VoltageDivida(m): 11:05am
"Not all virgins are angels and not all angels are virgins" .
Weda dey wear white, red, black or all three combined that's not my problem.
My major problem right now is that my school has refused to mobilize me for service this year.
Kucha God is watching you
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by obaival(m): 11:05am
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by EWAagoyin(m): 11:05am
Writing reasonable comment please wait.....
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by adetayo23: 11:06am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by Finestbae1(f): 11:06am
Useless talks...
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by motun2017(f): 11:07am
so out of all the trending topics in Nigeria dz is what u choose to talk about. Reno i wanted to say u r stupid but v learnt to respect elders eh. idiot
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by JennyOfOldstones(f): 11:08am
White wedding dresses have never and should not be used as symbol of virginity. They only became fashionable because Queen Victoria wore a white dress for her wedding.
1 Like
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by puregrace: 11:08am
Virginy is over hyped
|Re: Not A Virgin ? - 'some Women Should Even Wear Red To Wed' Reno Omokri by damola311: 11:09am
That's true.... Women should also start seeing men bank account on the wedding night.
(0) (Reply)
Hey! Ladies Read This: How To Sniff Out An Abuser: It's Important / Polis Inspector Pour Fuel For Im Wife Bodi Put Fire! / Wife Caught Husband And Mistress ''making Out'' Inside Car
Viewing this topic: jerryunit48, nairalandfreak(m), wizkid6333, Masta2, totalhouse(m), kceewhyte(m), Cigo1(m), luckyCO(m), Akayp, FaisalChiroma, stagamagadasca(f), bamirotola, Touchey, babablogger, EkeBarry(m), dman4mdmoon(m), teniboss(m), osarenomaspecial, khalidjnr(m), Milldon(m), Immatex(m), sango147(m), Atiku2019, bloomin, Dianeetdiana(f), Petercross4u123(m), djosh4(m), haftob(m), utch(m), omotolapmpreg, paddyofboss(m), churchkilo(m), Divay22(f), crystalfarmer, Mcdion, HITdemUP, Qyubee(m), sukkot, Augustinaz, Uyemi, slemmykennis, ibkayee(f), Excelento(m), cutefergiee(m), onyenuel, sugerbaby(f), rhubeelee(f), Bright50135(m), Blackfriday, ADENIKETINA2015(f), Futureberry, Tobi45, Kennyblues(m), Finestbae1(f), Cool19boy(m), kenneth2057(m), Yampotatocarrot(m), adedokunn19, EmmanuelFaith, CynthiaChi(f), sommysomzy, maikbanj(m), rhamses, Stycon(m), Chinny5(f), EWAagoyin(m), techbloga(m), aviazuva, Alaska90, Ifeanyi4491(m), PreciousBeauty(f), evesdon4u, Charles487, bmxshop, Queenbalikees(f), irririchris(m), RockyEyo(m), Wangxiao(m), JennyOfOldstones(f), effoi, silodel, stcool(m), kenykuba, eistien(m), Abisoye5(m), lycan2, anyaricu(m), puregrace, nwajesus12(m), udemzyudex(m), 1StopRudeness, andriy65(m), Distevo(m), burkingx(f), blackbelt(m), damola311, dassylegend(f), emmanude, afolarinty(m), samfuntua, vansledge(m), johndwayy(m), Magnifico2000, dupzy05, Henrydboss, OtoE, jpmoriarti(m), sod09(m), nwadiuko1(m), michaelwilli(m), tonyecole, adetayo23, Elgeelistic, fabuloz1(m), Bionic07, penuelway(m), mebad(m), VoltageDivida(m), motun2017(f), PeterGunz(m), gregsonroy3 and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23