You don't automatically deserve a 'virtuous' woman just because you're a man, but because you are truly deserving of her or the woman thinks you are deserving of her.



Adventurous guys will marry adventurous girls. Experienced guys for experienced ladies. These set have realised sex is an act, and they need not be married to enjoy it. Nature is balanced that way... They should both be the first to see each other's panties. I don't see why an adventurous guy, who can be identified by over 100 ladies with his prick picture alone,should have the privilege of being the first to see a virgin's panties. Only a tear rubber guy deserves such honour. They have both abstained and appreciate the sacrifices involved. Not a case of one person seeing the other as a 'trophy'.You don't automatically deserve a 'virtuous' woman just because you're a man, but because you are truly deserving of her or the woman thinks you are deserving of her.Adventurous guys will marry adventurous girls. Experienced guys for experienced ladies. These set have realised sex is an act, and they need not be married to enjoy it. Nature is balanced that way... 10 Likes 2 Shares

You are right sir but I don't think it should be so. Some may have lived a rough life but have genuinely changed does that mean they won't put on white on their day? I don't think virginity should be a yardstick for judging a girl's behavior in fact, some virgins have a terrible attitude as compared to their non virgin counterpart. My two cents but if u can retain ur virginity pls do. 3 Likes

Reno with his mysogynistic point of view. So much is expected of women, while less is expected of men. Correct girl...Reno with his mysogynistic point of view. So much is expected of women, while less is expected of men.

Some of them are so selfish. They want virgins, they want submissive wives, she has to be sexy so they don't cheat, she has to do this, she will do that. All this in exchange for some dangling phallic shaped object. May I not end up with a selfish misogynist. Some of them are so selfish. They want virgins, they want submissive wives, she has to be sexy so they don't cheat, she has to do this, she will do that. All this in exchange for some dangling phallic shaped object. May I not end up with a selfish misogynist. 1 Like

an educated man talking like an illiterate ...





Making ladies feel that’s all they have to offer a man VIRGINITY

And after the whole passa you guys still cheat

So if what value is it ?

Value to the man ?



If ladies want to keep virginity should be personal choice or religious one , they are keeping it to please men .... really And what’s the value of virginityan educated man talking like an illiterate ...Making ladies feel that’s all they have to offer a man VIRGINITYAnd after the whole passa you guys still cheatSo if what value is it ?Value to the man ?If ladies want to keep virginity should be personal choice or religious one , they are keeping it to please men .... really 1 Like



Let we the male oloshos marry our female oloshos

Let the pure virgins marry themselves Let we the male oloshosmarry our female oloshosLet the pure virgins marry themselves 2 Likes

"Not all virgins are angels and not all angels are virgins" .

Weda dey wear white, red, black or all three combined that's not my problem.







Useless talks...

so out of all the trending topics in Nigeria dz is what u choose to talk about. Reno i wanted to say u r stupid but v learnt to respect elders eh. idiot

White wedding dresses have never and should not be used as symbol of virginity. They only became fashionable because Queen Victoria wore a white dress for her wedding. 1 Like

Virginy is over hyped