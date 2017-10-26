₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,698 members, 3,875,948 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 04:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman (5232 Views)
|Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Mrsoundoro(m): 2:32pm
The former Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina who was recently sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari after he was reinstated and promoted to the post of a Director in the ministry of interior.
The evolving saga surrounding his recall has generated controversies in the country with Maina presently declared wanted by the EFCC.
As you keep up with the trend, here are some facts you probably don’t know about him.
1. Maina’s appointment as chairman, PTTPR
In 2011, Miana was appointed as the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce Team on Pension Reforms by the former PDP administration to oversee the execution of the Pension Task force team set up in 2010 to handle pension in the country.
2. Trends during Maina’s administration as Chairman, PTTPR
Barely one year into Maina’s administration, the Civil service pensioners under the Joint Committee of Association of Federal Pensioners stage a peaceful protest in August 2012 demanding the immediate dissolution of the Pension Task Force team headed by Maina while requesting for the establishment of a new pension board so that the Head of Service ceases to handle civil service pensions.
3. In Febuary 2013, former president Goodluck Jonathan directed the then Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Alhaji Isa Sali, to immediately commence disciplinary action against Maina for absconding from duty after which Maina was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police over alleged misappropriation of N195 billion pension funds because he went into hiding and could not be reached.
4. In March 2013, Maina filed for N1.5b compensation in the Federal High Court in Abuja for the total denial of fair hearing, injustice, severe persecution meted on him, psychological trauma and embarrassment caused for the members of his family and himself by the warrant of arrest declared on him.
5. However, the Federal High Court in Abuja reserved the judgment on Maina’s motion for the infringement of fundamental human rights brought against the then Senate President, the National Assembly, the Inspector General Of Police (IGP) and 6 others by the embattled head of the Pension Reforms Task Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.
Maina’s trend kept evolving in Buhari’s administration
6. Again in May 2016, Maina challenged a warrant of arrest issued to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a Magistrate Court in Wuse 2, Abuja, after which the court granted and set aside the warrant.
7. He later filed another action before the National Industrial Court in Abuja challenging the wrongful termination of his appointment with the following listed as defendants: the Head of Service of the Federation(HOSF); the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC); Minister of Interior, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice
8. In June of 2016, Maina disclosed that he had been cleared by the senate of the alleged N195B pension theft, adding that the senate discovered that the 'missing' N195B is in the government’s coffers. He later asked for an apology from both the nation the national assembly, and then he became silent and disappeared into thin air.
The present Maina’s saga still unfolding
9. Suddenly On Friday, October 20, 2017 Maina was reported to have been reinstated and promoted to a Director position in the ministry of interior. He was allegedly recalled through the office of the Head of Service and his reinstatement and promotion were shrouded in secrecy until the news was reported by the Premium Times, an online newspaper.
10. Three days after, President Buhari ordered the immediate sack of Miana and the controversies behind his recall are still unfolding.
http://gidifeed.com/things-dont-know-former-prtt-chairman-alhaji-abdulrasheed-maina/
2 Shares
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by McGg(m): 2:44pm
THIEF
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by helphelp: 3:33pm
The FG takes the citizenry fools.
Only in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Foodforthought(m): 3:34pm
I blame Buhari
5 Likes
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by mgbadike81: 3:34pm
the north is really raping the country without a condom.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Keneking: 3:35pm
A thief serving two governments..
1. Click like if you think Jonathan handled him well
2. Click Share if you think Buhari enhanced his portfolio
I click like
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Ferguson500(m): 3:35pm
sooo?
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by kakacoke01: 3:35pm
We don't want to know anything about him who cares
1 Like
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by FarahAideed: 3:35pm
You forgot to add how he contibuted FUNDs for the election of herdsman Buhari
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by GreenMavro: 3:35pm
op...The summary of all the English you have been speaking is that...he is a Thief
5 Likes
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by NoFavors: 3:35pm
We are watching
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by AntiWailer: 3:35pm
Ok
Now we know
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by GoodiOG(m): 3:36pm
y
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by OPAUGBEE(m): 3:36pm
Hmmmmm. Maina!
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by gift01: 3:36pm
This is just a case of when a smarter criminal meets an unintelligent opportunist. This case is tarnishing Buhari's govt image and the continuous silence is proving to be another grass cutter 'who is the presidency' rant. Who indeed is running this country?
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by ghenghen23(m): 3:36pm
This thread is lacking in news worthy material. Too many blanks. You seem oblivious of the video in circulation where he protests his innocence.
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by brightsbella(m): 3:36pm
A very smart thief with great connection
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Chiedu4Trump: 3:36pm
What I know is that he is a smart thief with good connections.
Being a northerner is never condemned.
I just wish the South will wise up and stop the leeching off us.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by usmanktg2(m): 3:36pm
PRESIDENCY VS PRESIDENCY.
The Other side of the Coin: The Legal Backing of the AGF by Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, I disagree very strongly:
"There were two judgments secured by Abdul Rasheed Maina! One of the judgments held that his appointment was illegally and wrongly terminated because his right to fair hearing was trampled on. The Court ordered his reinstatement forthwith. There was no appeal filed against this judgment.
The other judgment secured by Maina set aside the warrant of arrest issued by a magistrates' court in favour of the EFCC. There was also no appeal .
The Counsel to Maina now used these judgments to write to the Federal Civil Service Commission for his reinstatement. The Commission wrote to the Attorney General for his legal opinion. The Attorney General then advised that the Federal Civil Commission should obey these judgments .
The Federal Civil Service Commission is the body constitutionally empowered to recruit , promote and discipline civil servants in the mainstream federal government bureaucracy. It is created by Section 153 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ,1999 . It is an independent body made up of experienced people of unblemished integrity!
Appointment of members of the Federal Civi service Commission by the President is subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Federal Civil Service Commission met, deliberated fully on the matter and then held that Maina's case has merit and he should be reinstated as ordered by the Court.
So, the Attorney General did not bring back Maina through the backdoor. In all this what was the role of the EFCC? Why didn't the EFCC appeal against the judgment setting aside its warrant of arrest?
Why didn't the EFCC arrest Maina who has been in the country since April 2016?
Let the whole Pension saga be investigated by a Judicial Inquiry so that Maina can explain how the over two hundred billion recovered by his Committee deposited in the CBN was stolen! Is it possible that it is those who stole the recovered money who are behind the hype and frenzy we are seeing?"
Ahmed Tanimu Abu's position;
A wanted Maina, whom the EFCC wants to interogate for money laundering of about N2 billion , was cleared by the AGF based on judgement obtained, setting aside the illegal termination of employment of Maina and vacation of the warrant for his arrest, based on past accusations and not new crimes such as evading/resting arrest, living above his means, and money laundering.
Did Maina also obtained a perpetual injuction or restraining order against his arrest by the EFCC for all past, present and future crimes, since he has been declared wanted and the EFCC need no Margistrate warrant to declare a person wanted?
The SANS have confused me the more.
Wetin lawyer dey do sef. .....me am not understanding again oh. I have resolved to go by the court of morality and karma only
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Kelklein(m): 3:36pm
When I saw this picture on facebook.. I gave up on Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by 4kimportX: 3:37pm
We av imbeciles as leaders.. Without revolution, this country won't change for the better.
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by lebronn(m): 3:37pm
Maina..the celebrity of the moment.I envy you ooo.
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by dhebz2pon(m): 3:37pm
hmmmm
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Rick9(m): 3:37pm
I still don't understand why an irresponsible neighbor would refused to renew his WiFi subscription.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Olalan(m): 3:38pm
The major thing is he exposed the hypocrisy of the government and the confirmation of fears people had about a cabal running the current administration.
3 Likes
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by AntiWailer: 3:38pm
Rick9:
No vex.
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Omagzee(m): 3:39pm
He is a thief and that's all!
.
.
Demonic photography secrets revealed. Don't open if you are not a photographer please www.fototech.com.ng
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by bestocrat: 3:40pm
you did not add that buhari administration reinstated him after stealing
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Kereokwu(f): 3:40pm
Nigeria when will we ever get it right?
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by sammyj: 3:40pm
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by Promismike(m): 3:41pm
Ok
|Re: Abdulrasheed Maina: Things You Don’t Know About The Former PRTT Chairman by dfrost: 3:41pm
What Place For Igbos In The Fourth Republic? / Download Free Report On How I Make Free Calls In Naija / Protesters In Benin Carried Jonathan's Coffin: #occupynigeria
Viewing this topic: Raymysterio(m), Lescalier, signeddocuments, Fantusi(m), Egodons(m), fabian063(m), Rynne, kevindayo, samtes(m), Fungbadia, ahmg001(m), Sharp9, kekakuz(m), Beedude(m), jahlid(m), ilofy, Jsegskenny, Rexleo(m), lakesider(m), 2ru9jaman, WenysAD(f), dejidejavu, Cachez(m), Greenbuoy(m), MORPHYLEE, ovieokodhi(m), adozie(m), subnormal, Blainz(m), Acecards, JollyG(f), Tbrown8819, manforgu, Nortel, alonzoiv(m), bilal4riid(m), EkeBarry(m), iyzeek(m), tolufase(m), Crownofwealth(m), Harkholarworle, Ogonimilitant(m), Nascad, YONIK, hemucology(m), Hotsparkles(m), haywhy28(m), Notatribalist(m), Mandesz(m), fav444(f), lummyD, oyatake200, einst3in, indomie100, deeny02(m), princeohiku(m), westchase007, pushtani(m), crest2j(m), Zeebaby123(f), ll24, jay89(m), harryfeese, Jobabori(m), usfreshen, giancarlo(m), hugoboss70(m), BabaAduras, osiamerica, jombosolomon(m), raslim20(m), Semmarich, Adedoks(m), SycophanticGoat, remedysado, donfranklin(m), carboblanko(m), Teeneyo(m), Microbyte, divicoded, MrThisandthat, woodrow, Rawlings120(m), leomahchuk(m), segmond(m), millik(f), vivlyviv, websolushun, Beema16, samidogs, hazandino(m), tylesh(f), iyatrustee(f), partnerus, princessG35, bimbomueeb(m), WaffenSS(m), dare2011(m), TGM2015, willjoe, abbaapple, 1mcomin, primzi, januzaj(m), Kitanadex(m), Salisville, Bosshugo, Sapeleboy911(m), Pharoh, Odosa1, djyoungmoney(m), sprado(m), deebee13(f), Iolo(m), dabeto, Ease1(m), level10, koolModee, waleey27(m), Teettyllayho and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29