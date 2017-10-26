₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kenyan Man With Biggest Manhood Undergoes Surgery (Photos)
The Kenyan man who went viral for having a joystick 10 times the size of a normal man, is finally free, after having life-changing surgery to reduce his 11lb testicles and three-foot joystick that left him unable to walk, wear clothes or go to school.
Horace Owiti Opiyo, 20, from Kibigori, Kenya, first noticed a cyst on his genitals when he was just 10 years old.
It is thought to have been caused by a mosquito bite releasing larvae that developed into parasitic worms that blocked Mr Opiyo’s drainage system, resulting in his Instruments tissue swelling as fluid accumulated beneath the skin.
Teased by his classmates and unable to afford surgery, Mr Opiyo dropped out of school and became a recluse, convinced the devil had cursed him.
In a desperate attempt to help him, Mr Opiyo’s neighbour, Duncan Otieno, took photographs of his giant genitals and posted them on Facebook.
The post went viral overnight and reached the Kisumu county Governor’s wife, Olivia Ranguma, who asked a doctor to assess Mr Opiyo’s condition. Doctors at Jaramogioginga Odinga Hospital examined Mr Opiyo and diagnosed him with scrotal elephantiasis.
Mr Opiyo was finally able to have surgery to remove his massive growth.
He said: ‘Now I can run and I can play football. Now I’m free! The next step I want to take is to get an education. Who knows what will happen in the future?’
Some girls will not forgive you for this.
