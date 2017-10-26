₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,789 members, 3,876,337 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 08:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' (4964 Views)
|Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Irukkanews: 6:45pm
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh was today conferred with a chieftaincy title. She was crowned as the ''Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood''.
Watch video and more pictures here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bat8TeoHbMT/?taken-by=tontolet
http://irukkanews.com/-conferred-with-a-chieftaincy-title-p3039-96.htm
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by HungerBAD: 6:47pm
Lol.
Just what I need to make me laugh. Agbero Chief how are you doing?hope you did not punch or slap anybody there?
There was a time Chieftaincy meant something in Nigeria,but the "CASUALISATION" of the institution,by our RED CAP brothers just across that Bridge in Asaba, has turned the institution into a Joke.
Might as well give a Chicken a Chieftaincy title there.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by VoltageDivida(m): 6:50pm
These days anyone can be crowned in Nigeria including thieves and whores.
You can ask Rochas of you doubt me.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by phintohlar(f): 6:51pm
Lobatan
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by madridguy(m): 6:57pm
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Tittusstar22(m): 7:01pm
OK contact me for your blog :-)
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by auntysimbiat(f): 7:11pm
Hmmm, cool
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by CecyAdrian(f): 7:33pm
I just hope she is truly happy. She has been through a lot
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Rokia2(f): 7:37pm
Good on her. Let her keep shining.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by EWAagoyin(m): 7:52pm
Madam D madam
Olori gbogbo awon wire-wire
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Henryyy(m): 7:52pm
Congrats Tonto.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by bumtos(m): 7:52pm
Error. Two post � at a time �
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Jogun22: 7:53pm
Rokia2:Na una Sabi
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by phemmybernabeu(m): 7:53pm
Ewe oye a mori oo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by adadioranmah(f): 7:53pm
She just had to tiff my moniker
8 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by oluwasegun007(m): 7:53pm
sif tansy....eni ti a n WO ti oun WO iran.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:53pm
Who conferred the ''chieftaincy title''?
Which Igwe?
Does Nollywood have an Igwe?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by CynthiaChi(f): 7:53pm
Lol, funny title..... Congrats!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by ceezarhh(m): 7:53pm
what happened to "Drama Queen"?...
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by solpat(m): 7:54pm
Is this a joke or what
So every Tom, Dick and Harry can become a titled chief. Smh
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by wildchild02: 7:54pm
Congratulations to her
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by JazzMode: 7:54pm
CecyAdrian:
EXactly. It would have a lot more sense if she was still with her husband.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Odianose13(m): 7:55pm
She must always be involved in something to keep her on media. Even Nollywood don get chieftaincy.... Lol.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Ibrahim9090: 7:55pm
Space Booked
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by chineduemmao: 7:55pm
who crown am? is this not a movie? nollywood is not an igbo thing na!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Flashmove: 7:55pm
[quote author=Irukkanews post=61797892]Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh was today conferred with a chieftaincy title. She was crowned as the ''Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood''.
Watch video and more pictures here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bat8TeoHbMT/?taken-by=tontolet
http://irukkanews.com/-conferred-with-a-chieftaincy-title-p3039-96.htm
[/quote
Abo -mination !
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Egein(m): 7:55pm
Can't remember the last time this human starred in a movie. She's only relevant for her Instagram shenanigans.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by laurel03: 7:56pm
toto onike
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by nextexcel: 7:56pm
To Prove that with or without a Yoruba husband she can still add value to her life.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by janellemonae: 7:56pm
What does this even mean?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by BrutalJab: 7:57pm
HungerBAD:That is an honorary chieftaincy title. Think before you talk.
The one conferred on Korede bello by Fulani herdsmen masters is what? or how you guys from the West honour and adore thieves as your king or senator? E.G Yahoo yahoo Oluwo, Senator Buruji Kashamu
4 Likes 1 Share
Good Answers / Have You Joined Nigeria's Most Progressive Online Community On Facebook? / Mila Kunis' Christian Dior Handbag Photoshoot
Viewing this topic: Selfprince1(m), cbrass(m), david52, Gassong(m), ocelot2006(m), ogaJona(m), sophiathefirst, travelpoint, fadasss, moshino(m), wolexter(m), djeezy(m), jen2praise(f), olaniyi50(m), ibrokola(m), lafflaff123(m), iyobs7(f), MissBoss01, kubrat(f), Esthergirl(f), reflx(m), makapoda, IFNOTGOD(m), sidneyeze, loveth360(f), Ezigboune(f), Evaberry(f), Sirheny007(m), habash, movetoca, denuga01, OmoDavido(m), Killurself, Bigman25, samomeh(m), Newborn40(m), sulaimanabolanl(f), bukanchris20, doclatom(m), okekekelechib(m), Sezua(m), justineu(m), dsurest(m), LUCKIE2014(m), ammyluv2002(f), 40kobo77part2, ogostus(m), maleekberry, Obierika, manmoraskk, BlueMurder(m), Sunbassen, Jrevelation(m), tayolove12(m), Zonacom(m), Rett0, Profkomolafe(m), LEXYCOM, laurel03, Irunnia, jaychubi, etenyong(m), redone01, haryomikun(m), Sunkyphil, Linux007(m), tega10, timbs001(m), tyconcepts(f), ibkayee(f), guruxxy(m), riccadonna(f) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16