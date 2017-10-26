Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' (4964 Views)

Watch video and more pictures here:



http://irukkanews.com/-conferred-with-a-chieftaincy-title-p3039-96.htm Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh was today conferred with a chieftaincy title. She was crowned as the ''Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood''.Watch video and more pictures here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bat8TeoHbMT/?taken-by=tontolet 1 Like

Lol.



Just what I need to make me laugh. Agbero Chief how are you doing?hope you did not punch or slap anybody there?



There was a time Chieftaincy meant something in Nigeria,but the "CASUALISATION" of the institution,by our RED CAP brothers just across that Bridge in Asaba, has turned the institution into a Joke.



Might as well give a Chicken a Chieftaincy title there. 25 Likes 1 Share

These days anyone can be crowned in Nigeria including thieves and whores.



You can ask Rochas of you doubt me. 7 Likes 1 Share

I just hope she is truly happy. She has been through a lot 3 Likes

Good on her. Let her keep shining.





Olori gbogbo awon wire-wire Madam D madamOlori gbogbo awon wire-wire

Congrats Tonto. 2 Likes

Rokia2:

Good on her. Like her keep shining. Na una Sabi Na una Sabi

Ewe oye a mori oo

She just had to tiff my moniker 8 Likes







sif tansy....eni ti a n WO ti oun WO iran.

Who conferred the ''chieftaincy title''?



Which Igwe?



Does Nollywood have an Igwe?

Lol, funny title..... Congrats!

what happened to "Drama Queen"?... 1 Like



Is this a joke or what

So every Tom, Dick and Harry can become a titled chief. Smh Is this a joke or whatSo every Tom, Dick and Harry can become a titled chief. Smh

Congratulations to her

CecyAdrian:

I just hope she is truly happy. She has been through a lot

EXactly. It would have a lot more sense if she was still with her husband. EXactly. It would have a lot more sense if she was still with her husband.

She must always be involved in something to keep her on media. Even Nollywood don get chieftaincy.... Lol. 1 Like

who crown am? is this not a movie? nollywood is not an igbo thing na!





Abo -mination !

Can't remember the last time this human starred in a movie. She's only relevant for her Instagram shenanigans.

To Prove that with or without a Yoruba husband she can still add value to her life.

What does this even mean?