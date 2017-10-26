₦airaland Forum

Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood''

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood''

Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Irukkanews: 6:45pm
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh was today conferred with a chieftaincy title. She was crowned as the ''Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood''.

Watch video and more pictures here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bat8TeoHbMT/?taken-by=tontolet

http://irukkanews.com/-conferred-with-a-chieftaincy-title-p3039-96.htm

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by HungerBAD: 6:47pm
Lol.

Just what I need to make me laugh. Agbero Chief how are you doing?hope you did not punch or slap anybody there?

There was a time Chieftaincy meant something in Nigeria,but the "CASUALISATION" of the institution,by our RED CAP brothers just across that Bridge in Asaba, has turned the institution into a Joke.

Might as well give a Chicken a Chieftaincy title there.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by VoltageDivida(m): 6:50pm
These days anyone can be crowned in Nigeria including thieves and whores.

You can ask Rochas of you doubt me.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by phintohlar(f): 6:51pm
Lobatan

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by madridguy(m): 6:57pm
grin

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Tittusstar22(m): 7:01pm
OK contact me for your blog :-)
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by auntysimbiat(f): 7:11pm
Hmmm, cool
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by CecyAdrian(f): 7:33pm
I just hope she is truly happy. She has been through a lot

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Rokia2(f): 7:37pm
Good on her. Let her keep shining.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by EWAagoyin(m): 7:52pm
Madam D madam

Olori gbogbo awon wire-wire grin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Henryyy(m): 7:52pm
Congrats Tonto.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by bumtos(m): 7:52pm
Error. Two post � at a time �
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Jogun22: 7:53pm
Rokia2:
Good on her. Like her keep shining.
Na una Sabi
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by phemmybernabeu(m): 7:53pm
Ewe oye a mori oo
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by adadioranmah(f): 7:53pm
She just had to tiff my moniker

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by oluwasegun007(m): 7:53pm
sif tansy....eni ti a n WO ti oun WO iran.


undecided
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:53pm
Who conferred the ''chieftaincy title''?

Which Igwe?

Does Nollywood have an Igwe?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by CynthiaChi(f): 7:53pm
Lol, funny title..... Congrats!
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by ceezarhh(m): 7:53pm
what happened to "Drama Queen"?...

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by solpat(m): 7:54pm
undecided
Is this a joke or what
So every Tom, Dick and Harry can become a titled chief. Smh
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by wildchild02: 7:54pm
Congratulations to her
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by JazzMode: 7:54pm
CecyAdrian:
I just hope she is truly happy. She has been through a lot

EXactly. It would have a lot more sense if she was still with her husband.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Odianose13(m): 7:55pm
She must always be involved in something to keep her on media. Even Nollywood don get chieftaincy.... Lol.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Ibrahim9090: 7:55pm
Space Booked
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by chineduemmao: 7:55pm
who crown am? is this not a movie? nollywood is not an igbo thing na!
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Flashmove: 7:55pm
[quote author=Irukkanews post=61797892]Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh was today conferred with a chieftaincy title. She was crowned as the ''Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood''.

Watch video and more pictures here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bat8TeoHbMT/?taken-by=tontolet

http://irukkanews.com/-conferred-with-a-chieftaincy-title-p3039-96.htm

[/quote

Abo -mination ! shocked shocked shocked
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by Egein(m): 7:55pm
Can't remember the last time this human starred in a movie. She's only relevant for her Instagram shenanigans.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by laurel03: 7:56pm
toto onike
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by nextexcel: 7:56pm
To Prove that with or without a Yoruba husband she can still add value to her life.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by janellemonae: 7:56pm
What does this even mean?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title ''Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood'' by BrutalJab: 7:57pm
HungerBAD:
Lol.

Just what I need to make me laugh. Agbero Chief how are you doing?hope you did not punch or slap anybody there?

There was a time Chieftaincy meant something in Nigeria,but the "CASUALISATION" of the institution,by our RED CAP brothers just across that Bridge in Asaba, has turned the institution into a Joke.

Might as well give a Chicken a Chieftaincy title there.
That is an honorary chieftaincy title. Think before you talk.

The one conferred on Korede bello by Fulani herdsmen masters is what? or how you guys from the West honour and adore thieves as your king or senator? E.G Yahoo yahoo Oluwo, Senator Buruji Kashamu

