The comedian, took to his social media page to reveal that he popped..



He then shared photos on his Instagram page from his proposal to Agnes Ejeme who was the lead model in the video for Adekunle Gold‘s hit song “Orente“.



Sharing photos of the moment he popped the question, he wrote;



Sometimes I think I need a spare heart to feel all the things I feel for you, Glad you’re in my world now @ejeme_agnes#MyOrente �



See photos below;



See more at



watch the video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVcaHR6kB7o





Congratz to them.



Am waiting to see some pre wedding pix 4 Likes

He looks really young. 3 Likes

HML in addy HML in addy 2 Likes

See u if dem no do the video nko

Tamarapetty:

HML in addy

Tamara this could have been us but you are being petty by supporting buhari this could have been us but you are beingby supporting buhari 2 Likes

I don see am

S

Nice.

Comedians dey ensure say dem madam fine sha 13 Likes

VoltageDivida:

Congratz to them.



if u post ur own here nko....nigerians would just be behaving like deir president

This must be some kind of skit

Nairaland guys i saw Lalas247 yesterday in person



Meeeeeen...... 5 Likes

lol...



To all guys trying to look good facially without trying to beautify their pockets, I hope you learn from the picture!!



The guy is practically not on the same level with the girl facially, but it is vice versa bank account wise.



Leave beauty for women. Take time to beautify your pocket, and all the beautiful girls in the world shall be added unto you. 50 Likes 6 Shares

Waoohhhhh

That babe is orente indeed....so beautiful.

Congrats babe 3 Likes

Nice one

The lady is beautiful 1 Like

Dway ah tripped for this girl in that video ehn.....that video was my dream relationship....wish them HML in advance 1 Like

SHE IS SO BUETIFUL ND SHE GOT AN HANDSOME GUY TOO. PERFECT MATCH. 1 Like 1 Share

Doing it cos the other guy did it





Piss takers

ok 1 Like

Chai, girl so fine 2 Likes

BiafranBushBoy:

lol...



To all guys trying to look good facially without trying to beautify their pockets, I hope you learn from the picture!!



The guy is practically not on the same level with the girl facially, but it is vice versa bank account wise.



Leave beauty for women. Take time to beautify your pocket, and all the beautiful girls in the world shall be added unto you.

See Mr. Advisor. Do you have money? I am only managing you just because of your face. so go sit down with your advice. #Brokeman

Olboi.... see as d girl fine die!!!!!





Unlike 99% of Nairaland girls, Just know if they are extremely pretty they are FAKE and not the REAL THEM









Lord deliver us from light skin bombshell



The gal is stunningLord deliver us from light skin bombshell

LesbianBoy:

Nairaland guys i saw Lalas247 yesterday in person



Meeeeeen......

YOU PRESS AM FOR ME? YOU PRESS AM FOR ME?

mayweather145:

SHE IS SO BUETIFUL ND SHE GOT AN HANDSOME GUY TOO. PERFECT MATCH.



can u swear on it





Is it wrong to propose to your lady in a quiet place,, say in a room. y must it be in a gathering of her friends....

Brooke60:

Waoohhhhh

That babe is orente indeed....so beautiful.

Congrats babe very beautiful. very beautiful.

tessygirl:





See Mr. Advisor. Do you have money? I am only managing you just because of your face. so go sit down with your advice. #Brokeman

SMH... SMH...

mayweather145:

SHE IS SO BUETIFUL ND SHE GOT AN HANDSOME GUY TOO. PERFECT MATCH.



THE GUY NO HANDSOME THE GUY NO HANDSOME 3 Likes