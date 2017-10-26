₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video)
Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by celebsnest(m): 6:57pm
Comedian Ebiye Victor simply known as Ebiye, is engaged!
The comedian, took to his social media page to reveal that he popped..
He then shared photos on his Instagram page from his proposal to Agnes Ejeme who was the lead model in the video for Adekunle Gold‘s hit song “Orente“.
Sharing photos of the moment he popped the question, he wrote;
Sometimes I think I need a spare heart to feel all the things I feel for you, Glad you’re in my world now @ejeme_agnes#MyOrente �
See photos below;
watch the video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVcaHR6kB7o
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by VoltageDivida(m): 6:59pm
Congratz to them.
Am waiting to see some pre wedding pix
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:01pm
He looks really young.
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Tamarapetty(f): 8:33pm
HML in addy
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Secretgis: 8:34pm
See u if dem no do the video nko
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:36pm
Tamarapetty:
Tamara this could have been us but you are being petty by supporting buhari
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Secretgis: 8:43pm
I don see am
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Ibrahim9090: 8:43pm
S
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by helphelp: 8:43pm
Nice.
Comedians dey ensure say dem madam fine sha
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 8:44pm
VoltageDivida:if u post ur own here nko....nigerians would just be behaving like deir president
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by justscorchone(m): 8:45pm
This must be some kind of skit
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:45pm
Nairaland guys i saw Lalas247 yesterday in person
Meeeeeen......
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by olamil43: 8:45pm
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:45pm
lol...
To all guys trying to look good facially without trying to beautify their pockets, I hope you learn from the picture!!
The guy is practically not on the same level with the girl facially, but it is vice versa bank account wise.
Leave beauty for women. Take time to beautify your pocket, and all the beautiful girls in the world shall be added unto you.
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Brooke60(f): 8:45pm
Waoohhhhh
That babe is orente indeed....so beautiful.
Congrats babe
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by thesicilian: 8:45pm
Nice one
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by kikiwendy(f): 8:46pm
The lady is beautiful
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by elsse(m): 8:46pm
Dway ah tripped for this girl in that video ehn.....that video was my dream relationship....wish them HML in advance
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by mayweather145: 8:48pm
SHE IS SO BUETIFUL ND SHE GOT AN HANDSOME GUY TOO. PERFECT MATCH.
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Rayhandrinni(m): 8:48pm
Doing it cos the other guy did it
Piss takers
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by congorasta: 8:48pm
ok
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Lastanza: 8:48pm
Chai, girl so fine
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by tessygirl(f): 8:48pm
BiafranBushBoy:
See Mr. Advisor. Do you have money? I am only managing you just because of your face. so go sit down with your advice. #Brokeman
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by niggi4life(m): 8:49pm
Olboi.... see as d girl fine die!!!!!
Unlike 99% of Nairaland girls, Just know if they are extremely pretty they are FAKE and not the REAL THEM
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by rozayx5(m): 8:49pm
The gal is stunning
Lord deliver us from light skin bombshell
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by freedesk: 8:49pm
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by joeeee240(m): 8:50pm
LesbianBoy:
YOU PRESS AM FOR ME?
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by congorasta: 8:50pm
mayweather145:
can u swear on it
Is it wrong to propose to your lady in a quiet place,, say in a room. y must it be in a gathering of her friends....
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by majekdom2: 8:50pm
Brooke60:very beautiful.
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:51pm
tessygirl:
SMH...
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by joeeee240(m): 8:51pm
mayweather145:
THE GUY NO HANDSOME
|Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by KingEbukasBlog(m): 8:51pm
The girl is very beautiful . But I hope its NOT a comedy skit .
