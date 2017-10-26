₦airaland Forum

Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by celebsnest(m): 6:57pm
Comedian Ebiye Victor simply known as Ebiye, is engaged!

The comedian, took to his social media page to reveal that he popped..

He then shared photos on his Instagram page from his proposal to Agnes Ejeme who was the lead model in the video for Adekunle Gold‘s hit song “Orente“.

Sharing photos of the moment he popped the question, he wrote;

Sometimes I think I need a spare heart to feel all the things I feel for you, Glad you’re in my world now @ejeme_agnes#MyOrente �

See photos below;

See more at https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/comedian-ebiye-proposes-girlfriend-agnes-ejeme-vixen-orente-video-photosvideo/

watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVcaHR6kB7o


6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by VoltageDivida(m): 6:59pm
Congratz to them.

Am waiting to see some pre wedding pix

4 Likes

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:01pm
He looks really young.

3 Likes

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Tamarapetty(f): 8:33pm
cheesy HML in addy

2 Likes

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Secretgis: 8:34pm
See u if dem no do the video nko
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:36pm
Tamarapetty:
cheesy HML in addy

Tamara this could have been us but you are being petty by supporting buhari angry angry

2 Likes

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Secretgis: 8:43pm
I don see am
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Ibrahim9090: 8:43pm
S
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by helphelp: 8:43pm
Nice.
Comedians dey ensure say dem madam fine sha

13 Likes

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 8:44pm
VoltageDivida:
Congratz to them.

Am waiting to see some pre wedding pix
if u post ur own here nko....nigerians would just be behaving like deir president

1 Like

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by justscorchone(m): 8:45pm
This must be some kind of skit
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:45pm
Nairaland guys i saw Lalas247 yesterday in person

Meeeeeen......

5 Likes

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by olamil43: 8:45pm
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:45pm
lol...

To all guys trying to look good facially without trying to beautify their pockets, I hope you learn from the picture!!

The guy is practically not on the same level with the girl facially, but it is vice versa bank account wise.

Leave beauty for women. Take time to beautify your pocket, and all the beautiful girls in the world shall be added unto you.

50 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Brooke60(f): 8:45pm
Waoohhhhh
That babe is orente indeed....so beautiful.
Congrats babe

3 Likes

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by thesicilian: 8:45pm
Nice one
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by kikiwendy(f): 8:46pm
The lady is beautiful

1 Like

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by elsse(m): 8:46pm
Dway ah tripped for this girl in that video ehn.....that video was my dream relationship....wish them HML in advance

1 Like

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by mayweather145: 8:48pm
SHE IS SO BUETIFUL ND SHE GOT AN HANDSOME GUY TOO. PERFECT MATCH.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Rayhandrinni(m): 8:48pm
Doing it cos the other guy did it


Piss takers
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by congorasta: 8:48pm
ok

1 Like

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by Lastanza: 8:48pm
Chai, girl so fine

2 Likes

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by tessygirl(f): 8:48pm
BiafranBushBoy:
lol...

To all guys trying to look good facially without trying to beautify their pockets, I hope you learn from the picture!!

The guy is practically not on the same level with the girl facially, but it is vice versa bank account wise.

Leave beauty for women. Take time to beautify your pocket, and all the beautiful girls in the world shall be added unto you.

See Mr. Advisor. Do you have money? I am only managing you just because of your face. so go sit down with your advice. #Brokeman undecided

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by niggi4life(m): 8:49pm
Olboi.... see as d girl fine die!!!!! shocked shocked shocked


Unlike 99% of Nairaland girls, Just know if they are extremely pretty they are FAKE and not the REAL THEM
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by rozayx5(m): 8:49pm
The gal is stunning



Lord deliver us from light skin bombshell shocked

shocked
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by freedesk: 8:49pm
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by joeeee240(m): 8:50pm
LesbianBoy:
Nairaland guys i saw Lalas247 yesterday in person

Meeeeeen......

YOU PRESS AM FOR ME?
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by congorasta: 8:50pm
mayweather145:
SHE IS SO BUETIFUL ND SHE GOT AN HANDSOME GUY TOO. PERFECT MATCH.


can u swear on it


Is it wrong to propose to your lady in a quiet place,, say in a room. y must it be in a gathering of her friends....

1 Like

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by majekdom2: 8:50pm
Brooke60:
Waoohhhhh
That babe is orente indeed....so beautiful.
Congrats babe
very beautiful.
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:51pm
tessygirl:


See Mr. Advisor. Do you have money? I am only managing you just because of your face. so go sit down with your advice. #Brokeman undecided

SMH...
Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by joeeee240(m): 8:51pm
mayweather145:
SHE IS SO BUETIFUL ND SHE GOT AN HANDSOME GUY TOO. PERFECT MATCH.


THE GUY NO HANDSOME

3 Likes

Re: Ebiye Victor Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos, Video) by KingEbukasBlog(m): 8:51pm
The girl is very beautiful smiley . But I hope its NOT a comedy skit grin .

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

