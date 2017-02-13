Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) (16040 Views)

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/man-ties-knot-elder-u-s-based-british-fiancee-ekiti-state-photos.html A young Nigerian man simply identified as Seun took a big step in his life yesterday as he tied the knot in style to his older beautiful U.S-based British fiancée in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. The colorful wedding was held in the presence of family and friends. Congrats to the latest couple. 1 Like 2 Shares

Hmmm 5 Likes 2 Shares

Even the family endorsed it,

Hunger is bad abeg Even the family endorsed it,

I can imagine him calling this old woman baby 20 Likes 1 Share

The hustle is real men 30 Likes

You think you are free, na now the palava begin. 10 Likes

not only baby but 'my investment' dat is the name meant 4 her

wishing u guys a blissful happy marriage life. 6 Likes 1 Share







LOVE. LOVE.

If u can make it in Nigeria,you can make it anywhere....





Heard that her guy dumped her for a white woman







#No Filter Attitude 15 Likes 2 Shares

The oyinbo woman is beautiful despite her age,





And for the hungry looking skinny guy

I place curse on you and you alone if you ever think just think o to scam this innocent woman, you will never know PEACE 17 Likes 1 Share

The oyinbo woman is beautiful despite her age,





And for the hungry looking skinny guy

ur useless curse?



nothing dey happen, find corner dance



nothing dey happen, find corner dance







#No Filter Attitude 34 Likes 1 Share

not only baby but 'my investment' dat is the meant 4 her loll



The guy get mind sha, am sure he is the talk of his town. No shame.

loll



na hunger

true sha.

na so

Yal be playing too much these days

What in the actual fucck

*** spit on the floor and walk out *** 1 Like

Not bad

Maga don pay 1 Like

Putting white people on a pedestal since 1410.



What a total embarrassment. 2 Likes

Fayose most see dis

He is lucky

Guys can do anything just to have a stay in a foreign land sha





Come and analyze this for us PooooocohantasCome and analyze this for us 1 Like

Actually The Woman Came To Marry Him. She Came Down To Nigeria For Traditional Wedding... He Is The Wife 2 Likes