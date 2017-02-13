₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,878 members, 3,876,590 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 11:57 PM

Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) (16040 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Angelanest: 9:08pm
A young Nigerian man simply identified as Seun took a big step in his life yesterday as he tied the knot in style to his older beautiful U.S-based British fiancée in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. The colorful wedding was held in the presence of family and friends. Congrats to the latest couple.

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/man-ties-knot-elder-u-s-based-british-fiancee-ekiti-state-photos.html

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Angelanest: 9:09pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:16pm
Hmmm

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by ReorxTohGan(m): 9:16pm
Lol...Tha niqquh is into big things...buh tot dey sed naija is awta recession na,bros why?

1 Like

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Asianguy: 9:17pm
grin
Even the family endorsed it,
Hunger is bad abeg grin

41 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:17pm
I can imagine him calling this old woman baby grin

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by tman14(m): 9:18pm
The hustle is real men cool cool cool

30 Likes

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Bibors(m): 9:22pm
Hunger is really bad.
You think you are free, na now the palava begin.

10 Likes

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 9:22pm
sinaj:
I can imagine him calling this old woman baby grin
not only baby but 'my investment' dat is the name meant 4 her

7 Likes

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by gentle136(m): 9:23pm
wishing u guys a blissful happy marriage life.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:23pm
grin


LOVE.
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Headlesschicken(m): 9:25pm
grin If u can make it in Nigeria,you can make it anywhere....

7 Likes

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by iamJ(m): 9:26pm
let pocahontas catch the thread first

Heard that her guy dumped her for a white woman lipsrsealed



#No Filter Attitude

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 9:29pm
The oyinbo woman is beautiful despite her age,


And for the hungry looking skinny guy
I place curse on you and you alone if you ever think just think o to scam this innocent woman, you will never know PEACE

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by iamJ(m): 9:30pm
teresafaith:
The oyinbo woman is beautiful despite her age,


And for the hungry looking skinny guy
I place curse on you and you alone if you ever think just think o to scam this innocent woman, you will never know PEACE
ur useless curse?

nothing dey happen, find corner dance



#No Filter Attitude

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:31pm
dollytino4real:
not only baby but 'my investment' dat is the meant 4 her
loll

The guy get mind sha, am sure he is the talk of his town. No shame.

1 Like

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 9:34pm
sinaj:
loll

The guy get mind sha, am sure he is the talk of his town. No shame.
na hunger

4 Likes

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:36pm
dollytino4real:
na hunger
true sha.
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 9:38pm
sinaj:
true sha.
na so
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:38pm
Yal be playing too much these days
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:39pm
What in the actual fucck
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:41pm
*** spit on the floor and walk out ***

1 Like

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 9:44pm
Not bad grin
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by chudu: 9:44pm
Maga don pay

1 Like

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 9:45pm
Putting white people on a pedestal since 1410.

What a total embarrassment.

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:50pm
Fayose most see dis
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by IamtherealRita(f): 10:01pm
He is lucky grin
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 10:01pm
Guys can do anything just to have a stay in a foreign land sha
Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 10:03pm
Pooooocohantas grin

Come and analyze this for us grin grin

1 Like

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 10:12pm
Actually The Woman Came To Marry Him. She Came Down To Nigeria For Traditional Wedding... He Is The Wife

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by iyke926(m): 10:24pm
cry sad embarassed lipsrsealed

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by HajimeSaito: 10:25pm
grin

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Guys Are No Longer Finding Dark Skinned Women Attractive / Ladies!what Will Be Your Reaction If The Guy You Weredancing With Did This (pic) / Do African Men Prefer Bigger Women

Viewing this topic: kka2007(m), ladoshady, YesNo, divicode, Holabhodey, Skabmuz(m), lyriclekidd(m), Jahmblinqz(m), 9jakohai(m), EMMANUEL69, Dotman23(m), Lailerh(f), scarter75, femo122, fawaz050(m), Damix007(m), zerojinx(m), shegzieflex, DrMaths(m), DeadRat(m), Okoyiboz3, DelRosa(f), manpeacemaker, Lawrence6(m), kbbanj10, libertyfather(m), praisehim(m), JohnspeakU(m), 0wen2017, DeUrch(m), tkays(m), iykepromotions, BraveHeart72(m), cheucheu, PenisCaP, Abra4real(m), ubizle(f), Zoharariel(m), slimfairboy(m), emmy994, Redslip, stockwise, nashito(m), gbesky(m), laxxie(m), AnnieC(f), Brinxs(m), Friedyokes, Numerouuuno, mimik2, Sweetguy25, Guwon, Egomah(m), adedammy007(m), opymx, shollay09(m), crazygod(m), finofaya, IamAnse, ogbonti and 86 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.