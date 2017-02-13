₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Angelanest: 9:08pm
A young Nigerian man simply identified as Seun took a big step in his life yesterday as he tied the knot in style to his older beautiful U.S-based British fiancée in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. The colorful wedding was held in the presence of family and friends. Congrats to the latest couple.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/man-ties-knot-elder-u-s-based-british-fiancee-ekiti-state-photos.html
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Angelanest: 9:09pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:16pm
Hmmm
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by ReorxTohGan(m): 9:16pm
Lol...Tha niqquh is into big things...buh tot dey sed naija is awta recession na,bros why?
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Asianguy: 9:17pm
Even the family endorsed it,
Hunger is bad abeg
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:17pm
I can imagine him calling this old woman baby
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by tman14(m): 9:18pm
The hustle is real men
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Bibors(m): 9:22pm
Hunger is really bad.
You think you are free, na now the palava begin.
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 9:22pm
sinaj:not only baby but 'my investment' dat is the name meant 4 her
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by gentle136(m): 9:23pm
wishing u guys a blissful happy marriage life.
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:23pm
LOVE.
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Headlesschicken(m): 9:25pm
If u can make it in Nigeria,you can make it anywhere....
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by iamJ(m): 9:26pm
let pocahontas catch the thread first
Heard that her guy dumped her for a white woman
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 9:29pm
The oyinbo woman is beautiful despite her age,
And for the hungry looking skinny guy
I place curse on you and you alone if you ever think just think o to scam this innocent woman, you will never know PEACE
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by iamJ(m): 9:30pm
teresafaith:ur useless curse?
nothing dey happen, find corner dance
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:31pm
dollytino4real:loll
The guy get mind sha, am sure he is the talk of his town. No shame.
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 9:34pm
sinaj:na hunger
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:36pm
dollytino4real:true sha.
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 9:38pm
sinaj:na so
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:38pm
Yal be playing too much these days
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:39pm
What in the actual fucck
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:41pm
*** spit on the floor and walk out ***
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 9:44pm
Not bad
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by chudu: 9:44pm
Maga don pay
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 9:45pm
Putting white people on a pedestal since 1410.
What a total embarrassment.
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:50pm
Fayose most see dis
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by IamtherealRita(f): 10:01pm
He is lucky
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 10:01pm
Guys can do anything just to have a stay in a foreign land sha
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 10:03pm
Pooooocohantas
Come and analyze this for us
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 10:12pm
Actually The Woman Came To Marry Him. She Came Down To Nigeria For Traditional Wedding... He Is The Wife
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by iyke926(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Young Man Marries Older Oyinbo Woman In Ekiti State (Photos) by HajimeSaito: 10:25pm
