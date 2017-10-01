₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by PrettyCrystal: 9:17pm
A poor widow whose husband happens to be a lecture at the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers state before he died - has been given a reason to smile again. The woman was the latest Lincoln Navigator by the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) which she sold for 7 million and used the money to start business.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/church-gives-woman-latest-lincoln-navigator-death-husband-photos.html
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by PrettyCrystal: 9:17pm
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by iamJ(m): 9:18pm
this problem
Who dey drive this bus again?
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by Bibors(m): 9:19pm
The grammar threw me off balance, please someone should explain.
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by sarrki(m): 9:19pm
Bibors:
Grammar or drama ?
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by CaptainJeffry: 9:19pm
What will the "POOR" widow use that big SUV for
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by sarrki(m): 9:20pm
Why not money equivalent ?
Omega ministry ?
Mr Two some
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by bamidelee: 9:21pm
iamJ:last one that you bought was how much
Omo yeebo radarada
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by Evablizin(f): 9:21pm
Congrats
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by iamJ(m): 9:22pm
bamidelee:checked olx, shut up
I'm yoruba shut up
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by amunkita(m): 9:28pm
CaptainJeffry:
sarrki:
Read nd digest before typing, it would help you in future... she converted it for 7 million..
Lastly, the pastor would not have given her 7 million knowing he has fleet of cars he could give out, so that u do the needful...
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by PenisCaP: 9:29pm
Hmm i smell something meaty.
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:32pm
Thank God she sold it and started business with the money. Ma, may the good God bless and prosper you....AMEN!!
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by shervydman(m): 9:35pm
giving a Lincoln to a poor widow.....does that make any sense poor widow cant afford to fuel the outdated navigator. its like creating problems for the poor woman na. why cant they just help her get a viable business so that she can cater for the deceased children? thank God she sold it.
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by Spylord48: 9:41pm
She sold the latest version of Lincoln Navigator for #7m?
Chai some car dealers are wicked o.
but the church no try at all.They should have given her the money instead of the car. Giving out car to someone isn't the problem, the problem is who will fuel the car for the person if the person doesn't have anything else doing?
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by Oledia: 9:42pm
Thank God for her.
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by amunkita(m): 9:44pm
shervydman:
When you participated on MTN promo of winning a plane, were u expecting to fly the plane to ur village If u had won
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by eagleonearth(m): 9:44pm
I was watching the channel live the day she was given this gift. She cried herself to weakness becuase of the uncommon gesture from the pastor. So many real pastors still do it. And an ignorant somebody will come here and say it was tithe and offering that was used to buy that car. If it was so, he would not give it out to her.
Meanwhile: All the atheists on this thread, Why you dey shook eye for wetin no qwonsyn you.
Jesus is Lord!
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by asawanathegreat(m): 9:44pm
Sell it and make good use of d money for life my dear.
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by asawanathegreat(m): 9:45pm
Sell it and make good use of d money for your life my dear.
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by Kobicove(m): 9:45pm
I hope she sells the car and uses the money for something more useful to her
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by Maski87: 9:46pm
Yeah in exchange for seex.
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by crisycent: 9:47pm
Who will buy this junk for 7m?
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by Ndy1919: 9:47pm
Wow praise God.. Hallelujah, can someone tell me where to download gospel songs... God bless you
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by tollytexy(m): 9:48pm
na the car she won chop
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by shervydman(m): 9:48pm
amunkita:when u participated on MTN promo of winning a plane......who the fvck is this?? who told u I participated in ur sh!t?
if I ever participate in that sh!t, believe me, I have a plan for it unlike a free gift that will cost a poor widow at the long run. the woman is even sensible than you with this ur reasoning.
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by joystickextend1(m): 9:48pm
Good one.... but thats a real Gas Guzzler
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by olamil43: 9:49pm
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by eagleonearth(m): 9:50pm
tollytexy:read before you comment. Fp no be award
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by lonelydora(m): 9:50pm
Thank God i saw the part they said she sold it amd started business
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by I124U: 9:52pm
bamidelee:
|Re: Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt by adeniyi55: 9:53pm
