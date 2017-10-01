Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Widow Gets Lincoln Navigator From Omega Power Ministries In Port Harcourt (10957 Views)

Source; A poor widow whose husband happens to be a lecture at the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers state before he died - has been given a reason to smile again. The woman was the latest Lincoln Navigator by the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) which she sold for 7 million and used the money to start business.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/church-gives-woman-latest-lincoln-navigator-death-husband-photos.html

Who dey drive this bus again?



this problemWho dey drive this bus again?





The grammar threw me off balance, please someone should explain. 8 Likes 2 Shares

What will the "POOR" widow use that big SUV for 6 Likes

Why not money equivalent ?



Omega ministry ?



Lies that bus is not worth more than 900k





Congrats

checked olx, shut up



I'm yoruba





Read nd digest before typing, it would help you in future... she converted it for 7 million..



Hmm i smell something meaty.

Thank God she sold it and started business with the money. Ma, may the good God bless and prosper you....AMEN!!

poor widow cant afford to fuel the outdated navigator. its like creating problems for the poor woman na. why cant they just help her get a viable business so that she can cater for the deceased children? thank God she sold it. giving a Lincoln to a poor widow.....does that make any sensepoor widow cant afford to fuel the outdated navigator. its like creating problems for the poor woman na. why cant they just help her get a viable business so that she can cater for the deceased children? thank God she sold it. 3 Likes

She sold the latest version of Lincoln Navigator for #7m?

Chai some car dealers are wicked o.

but the church no try at all.They should have given her the money instead of the car. Giving out car to someone isn't the problem, the problem is who will fuel the car for the person if the person doesn't have anything else doing? 1 Like

Thank God for her.

When you participated on MTN promo of winning a plane, were u expecting to fly the plane to ur village If u had won When you participated on MTN promo of winning a plane, were u expecting to fly the plane to ur villageIf u had won 4 Likes

I was watching the channel live the day she was given this gift. She cried herself to weakness becuase of the uncommon gesture from the pastor. So many real pastors still do it. And an ignorant somebody will come here and say it was tithe and offering that was used to buy that car. If it was so, he would not give it out to her.



Meanwhile: All the atheists on this thread, Why you dey shook eye for wetin no qwonsyn you.



Jesus is Lord! 3 Likes

Sell it and make good use of d money for life my dear.

I hope she sells the car and uses the money for something more useful to her

Yeah in exchange for seex.

Who will buy this junk for 7m? 2 Likes

Wow praise God.. Hallelujah, can someone tell me where to download gospel songs... God bless you

na the car she won chop

when u participated on MTN promo of winning a plane......who the fvck is this?? who told u I participated in ur sh!t?

if I ever participate in that sh!t, believe me, I have a plan for it unlike a free gift that will cost a poor widow at the long run. the woman is even sensible than you with this ur reasoning.

Good one.... but thats a real Gas Guzzler









read before you comment. Fp no be award

Thank God i saw the part they said she sold it amd started business