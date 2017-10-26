₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by headmaster123: 9:19pm
Nigerian big boy, Gucci Billionaire, Hushpuppi and his close friends ClassicBaggie and Mompha are taking swipes at each other on Instagram.
It all started when Classicbaggie, took to his page to shade Hushpuppi advising his followers on how it is important to invest properly, than live a fake billionaire life on Instagram and spend all your cash on Gucci.
Mompha seeing the shade was a clear shot at Hushpuppi threw his own shade at ClassBaggie’s comment section. See below…
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by headmaster123: 9:22pm
Well, this didn’t go down well with Hushpuppi as he clearly caught the sub. He replied below…
“As I grow older, I have been working on my self a lot mostly when it comes to social media matters that will concern people I have once sat down n shared food from the same plate, shared our problems with each other, laugh and drink to our wins together and most importantly kept secrets with each other. I always try to avoid being the one without any sense in the head without single maturity, I always stay away from coming here to throw shades or air things out through this platform when I have options of cursing or fighting u in real life or just squash whatever it is between us or involve people who are close to us to work things out. But I see there’s a big fool in you that has pushed you to foolishness and I will take my first post easy before I rip you apart in my next other once if u ever make more efforts to be more foolish. My fat foolish brother, before u come to social media and throw shade and call someone broke Instagram Billionaire, did u think of it well? Did u remind yourself this is the same person that just recently borrowed you 20million naira in CASH when all your friends turned you down and wanted to see you shamed? Did u know u haven’t even paid the whole money back to this broke person who stood by you as a true friend, gave you 20 million without collateral or even interest or agreement, did you remind yourself this is the same person u want to be like that you brought carpenters to tear down your staircase to put wood to be like the background he takes his photos in his malaysia house? How many of the people laughing at your foolishness in your comment section was there for you? Tell me, but you want to be a bitch nigga and run your mouth. As u are quick to tell the world bad about me, be quick to tell them the good about me too, don’t hide the good side of me, tell the world too. Is it by force to do friendship? I block u all now y’all ganging up to be foolish . Ordinary instagram verification hurting y’all life, is that what you stand for? U can go ur way in peace u know? Leave me out of your life. We are grown and have families, let’s be matured and live in peace. If u come look say ur mouth sharp, try me and reply then u will know”
Classic Baggie then replied his above post saying he took advantage of Hushpuppi’s foolishness, collected the N20m he gave him and invested it. See below…
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by biacan(f): 9:24pm
hush is obvious that they are paid
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by headmaster123: 9:25pm
Hushpuppi then replied ClassicBaggie’s above post saying;
“I am grateful to God u didn’t deny taking 20million from me which u haven’t even paid back in fully, either u are going to make yourself look good on social media by saying you took advantage of my kindness for foolishness as you call it, I am glad and proud of myself as a true good friend who was there for you either way you see it, kindly or foolishly. The houses issue have nothing to do with the 20million I lent you to pay different debts of “transactions” and you know damn well me and u split $150k towards going to Europe and the 20million has nothing to do with this totally, I have my receipts, conversations and everything. Money I took from u in Europe was far less than 10,000 euros and how does that account for 20million naira. Bigger people to me has been calling and sending messages to not bring myself out there, I have proved I am far useful to you than anyone of your so called friends and followers you might be trying to mock me to. I became who I am without non of y’all help from the ground up, none of you all can say u put me on, I did all and got here by myself. The fact that I cut you all off and kept my business and dealings to myself has been hurting your life so bad cos you can no longer take advantage of me. I will leave this here and let God help me teach you a lesson that people who take people’s kindness for foolishness need to learn. Thanks for letting the world know it’s not safe to be friends with you or do business with you cos everyone is a fool to you at the end of the day where u are supposed to be grateful #PayUp #VerifiedBillionaireGucciMaster”
More to come!!!!
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by iPrevail(m): 9:27pm
I didn't give a fvck yesterday.. still won't give any today
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by mrbillz(m): 9:28pm
OK! Let's get this started
Hush always in the news for whatever reason
Na them sabi jare!
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by DopeBoss: 9:38pm
iPrevail:You didn't give a fvck den why did u open the topic and still drop ur unnecessary comment
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by kagari: 9:38pm
Never really liked hushpuppy, but almost cried when I read that guys reply, you call someone who was rendering help to you a fool.
Hushpuppy might like attention a lot but I won't take it away from him, he is an hustler and got emotions
Hushpuppy just carry-go, you just won a new paddy
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by Olibboy: 9:47pm
mompha oshey
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by Flashh: 10:11pm
If train X leaves London at 187kmph and train Y leaves New York 160kmph then... At what point in my life will this help me?
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by EWAagoyin(m): 10:11pm
When they have all tried to crack your code and meet up to your level for long but still doesn't meet up then their hatred towards becomes visibly clear as they can't take it anymore... Hushpuppi just keep ya head up everyone you see out here are all sell outs.
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by funnynation(m): 10:11pm
People can waste money. Come Maraba where i dey stay.. For under bridge on Sunday you fit buy complete Gucci dress for 1200 and they go even give you cap for jara
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by Kingluqman89(m): 10:13pm
I think sey this guy don sempe before ooo.
E don come again
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by Marcofranz(m): 10:13pm
kagari:
He's called hush a fool because hush is actually a gigantic fool.
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by NoFavors: 10:14pm
k
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by ojmetrix(m): 10:14pm
book for Friday. flight
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by Daeylar(f): 10:15pm
Terrible friends, the type you will have and you won't need enemies. you take someone's money, shade him and call him a fool for giving you the money in the first place.
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by kn23h(m): 10:15pm
headmaster123:
All that epistle? People get time.
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:16pm
AWON ODE
Listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by nairaman66(m): 10:16pm
What's the meaning of all this childish attitudes?
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by WarriDemon: 10:16pm
Hushpuppi got verified on Ig?
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by Factfinder1(f): 10:17pm
Senseless old people
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by mynd43(m): 10:17pm
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by joeeee240(m): 10:18pm
SEE AS DEM DEY CALL MILAN AND ITALY LIKE E DEY THEIR BACKYARD
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by joeeee240(m): 10:19pm
WarriDemon:
YUP
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by toluleke(m): 10:19pm
Only a fool can lend someone 20million when you aren't a bank
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by Khonvicted(m): 10:19pm
Not a fan of hush, but this one weak me o ..# Fake smiling faces everywhere
when people try hard to get to your position but can't, the only thing left to do is to criticize your position...
Moral lesson:Everyone smiles, Trust no one !
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by softMarket(m): 10:19pm
Nah where person dey work he go shop,nah why oyibo call am workshop
Baggie geht bahd mouth, ah swear
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by attention007(m): 10:20pm
Good deed polished to bad
World people
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by castrol180(m): 10:20pm
Puppi or hush? Meaning!
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by Bashnigga(m): 10:20pm
That's the problem with having a good heart....u think everyone has got one too
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle by Stanleyelege(m): 10:20pm
Betrayal of friendship.
