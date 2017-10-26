Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle (11311 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian big boy, Gucci Billionaire, Hushpuppi and his close friends ClassicBaggie and Mompha are taking swipes at each other on Instagram.



It all started when Classicbaggie, took to his page to shade Hushpuppi advising his followers on how it is important to invest properly, than live a fake billionaire life on Instagram and spend all your cash on Gucci.



Mompha seeing the shade was a clear shot at Hushpuppi threw his own shade at ClassBaggie’s comment section. See below… 2 Shares

Well, this didn’t go down well with Hushpuppi as he clearly caught the sub. He replied below…



“As I grow older, I have been working on my self a lot mostly when it comes to social media matters that will concern people I have once sat down n shared food from the same plate, shared our problems with each other, laugh and drink to our wins together and most importantly kept secrets with each other. I always try to avoid being the one without any sense in the head without single maturity, I always stay away from coming here to throw shades or air things out through this platform when I have options of cursing or fighting u in real life or just squash whatever it is between us or involve people who are close to us to work things out. But I see there’s a big fool in you that has pushed you to foolishness and I will take my first post easy before I rip you apart in my next other once if u ever make more efforts to be more foolish. My fat foolish brother, before u come to social media and throw shade and call someone broke Instagram Billionaire, did u think of it well? Did u remind yourself this is the same person that just recently borrowed you 20million naira in CASH when all your friends turned you down and wanted to see you shamed? Did u know u haven’t even paid the whole money back to this broke person who stood by you as a true friend, gave you 20 million without collateral or even interest or agreement, did you remind yourself this is the same person u want to be like that you brought carpenters to tear down your staircase to put wood to be like the background he takes his photos in his malaysia house? How many of the people laughing at your foolishness in your comment section was there for you? Tell me, but you want to be a bitch nigga and run your mouth. As u are quick to tell the world bad about me, be quick to tell them the good about me too, don’t hide the good side of me, tell the world too. Is it by force to do friendship? I block u all now y’all ganging up to be foolish . Ordinary instagram verification hurting y’all life, is that what you stand for? U can go ur way in peace u know? Leave me out of your life. We are grown and have families, let’s be matured and live in peace. If u come look say ur mouth sharp, try me and reply then u will know”



Classic Baggie then replied his above post saying he took advantage of Hushpuppi’s foolishness, collected the N20m he gave him and invested it. See below… 1 Like 1 Share

hush is obvious that they are paid

Hushpuppi then replied ClassicBaggie’s above post saying;



“I am grateful to God u didn’t deny taking 20million from me which u haven’t even paid back in fully, either u are going to make yourself look good on social media by saying you took advantage of my kindness for foolishness as you call it, I am glad and proud of myself as a true good friend who was there for you either way you see it, kindly or foolishly. The houses issue have nothing to do with the 20million I lent you to pay different debts of “transactions” and you know damn well me and u split $150k towards going to Europe and the 20million has nothing to do with this totally, I have my receipts, conversations and everything. Money I took from u in Europe was far less than 10,000 euros and how does that account for 20million naira. Bigger people to me has been calling and sending messages to not bring myself out there, I have proved I am far useful to you than anyone of your so called friends and followers you might be trying to mock me to. I became who I am without non of y’all help from the ground up, none of you all can say u put me on, I did all and got here by myself. The fact that I cut you all off and kept my business and dealings to myself has been hurting your life so bad cos you can no longer take advantage of me. I will leave this here and let God help me teach you a lesson that people who take people’s kindness for foolishness need to learn. Thanks for letting the world know it’s not safe to be friends with you or do business with you cos everyone is a fool to you at the end of the day where u are supposed to be grateful #PayUp #VerifiedBillionaireGucciMaster”

More to come!!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

I didn't give a fvck yesterday.. still won't give any today 24 Likes 1 Share



Hush always in the news for whatever reason



Na them sabi jare! OK! Let's get this startedHush always in the news for whatever reasonNa them sabi jare!

iPrevail:

I didn't give a fvck yesterday.. still won't give any today You didn't give a fvck den why did u open the topic and still drop ur unnecessary comment You didn't give a fvck den why did u open the topic and still drop ur unnecessary comment 55 Likes

Never really liked hushpuppy, but almost cried when I read that guys reply, you call someone who was rendering help to you a fool.



Hushpuppy might like attention a lot but I won't take it away from him, he is an hustler and got emotions



Hushpuppy just carry-go, you just won a new paddy 105 Likes

mompha oshey

If train X leaves London at 187kmph and train Y leaves New York 160kmph then... At what point in my life will this help me? 13 Likes 1 Share

When they have all tried to crack your code and meet up to your level for long but still doesn't meet up then their hatred towards becomes visibly clear as they can't take it anymore... Hushpuppi just keep ya head up everyone you see out here are all sell outs. 13 Likes

People can waste money. Come Maraba where i dey stay.. For under bridge on Sunday you fit buy complete Gucci dress for 1200 and they go even give you cap for jara 27 Likes 1 Share

I think sey this guy don sempe before ooo.







E don come again

kagari:

Never really liked hushpuppy, but almost cried when I read that guys reply, you call someone who was rendering help to you a fool.



Hushpuppy might like attention a lot but I won't take it away from him, he is an hustler and got emotions





He's called hush a fool because hush is actually a gigantic fool. He's called hush a fool because hush is actually a gigantic fool. 2 Likes

k

book for Friday. flight

Terrible friends, the type you will have and you won't need enemies. you take someone's money, shade him and call him a fool for giving you the money in the first place. 26 Likes

headmaster123:

Well, this didn’t go down well with Hushpuppi as he clearly caught the sub. He replied below…



“As I grow older, I have been working on my self a lot mostly when it comes to social media matters that will concern people I have once sat down n shared food from the same plate, shared our problems with each other, laugh and drink to our wins together and most importantly kept secrets with each other. I always try to avoid being the one without any sense in the head without single maturity, I always stay away from coming here to throw shades or air things out through this platform when I have options of cursing or fighting u in real life or just squash whatever it is between us or involve people who are close to us to work things out. But I see there’s a big fool in you that has pushed you to foolishness and I will take my first post easy before I rip you apart in my next other once if u ever make more efforts to be more foolish. My fat foolish brother, before u come to social media and throw shade and call someone broke Instagram Billionaire, did u think of it well? Did u remind yourself this is the same person that just recently borrowed you 20million naira in CASH when all your friends turned you down and wanted to see you shamed? Did u know u haven’t even paid the whole money back to this broke person who stood by you as a true friend, gave you 20 million without collateral or even interest or agreement, did you remind yourself this is the same person u want to be like that you brought carpenters to tear down your staircase to put wood to be like the background he takes his photos in his malaysia house? How many of the people laughing at your foolishness in your comment section was there for you? Tell me, but you want to be a bitch nigga and run your mouth. As u are quick to tell the world bad about me, be quick to tell them the good about me too, don’t hide the good side of me, tell the world too. Is it by force to do friendship? I block u all now y’all ganging up to be foolish . Ordinary instagram verification hurting y’all life, is that what you stand for? U can go ur way in peace u know? Leave me out of your life. We are grown and have families, let’s be matured and live in peace. If u come look say ur mouth sharp, try me and reply then u will know”



Classic Baggie then replied his above post saying he took advantage of Hushpuppi’s foolishness, collected the N20m he gave him and invested it. See below…

All that epistle? People get time. All that epistle? People get time. 2 Likes

AWON ODE

Listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle

What's the meaning of all this childish attitudes? 1 Like

Hushpuppi got verified on Ig?

Senseless old people 1 Like

http://wapextra.co 1 Like

SEE AS DEM DEY CALL MILAN AND ITALY LIKE E DEY THEIR BACKYARD 11 Likes

WarriDemon:

Hushpuppi got verified on Ig?

YUP YUP

Only a fool can lend someone 20million when you aren't a bank





when people try hard to get to your position but can't, the only thing left to do is to criticize your position...



Moral lesson:Everyone smiles, Trust no one ! Not a fan of hush, but this one weak me o ..# Fake smiling faces everywherewhen people try hard to get to your position but can't, the only thing left to do is to criticize your position...Moral lesson:Everyone smiles, Trust no one ! 5 Likes

Nah where person dey work he go shop,nah why oyibo call am workshop





Baggie geht bahd mouth, ah swear Baggie geht bahd mouth, ah swear

Good deed polished to bad

World people 1 Like

Puppi or hush? Meaning!

That's the problem with having a good heart....u think everyone has got one too 14 Likes