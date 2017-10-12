₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 9:23pm On Oct 26
Earlier today @Tecnomobileng was live at #LFDW2017 (Lagos Fashion And Design Week) where fashion meets mobile technology and it was an amazing time .
Lots of celebrities and top designers graced the occasion and the new Phantom 8 was introduced to the participants.
See pictures below
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 9:42pm On Oct 26
Fans at the TECNO Booth having a feel of the new Phantom 8. The Phantom 8 boasts of a 20MP front camera, so you can imagine how flawless the pictures will be
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 9:46pm On Oct 26
Deputy Marketing Manager, PR and Sponsorship Mr attai introducing the New Phantom 8 to the participants. #TECNOxLFDW #LFDW2017
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 9:48pm On Oct 26
Faces at the event
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by dejiWEST: 10:16pm On Oct 26
Nice! are the pictures from the Phantom 8?
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by Ennyholar: 11:10pm On Oct 26
Beautiful event..
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by enny66(m): 12:45am On Oct 27
Yes
dejiWEST:
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by scarycuteface(m): 6:35am On Oct 27
All I see is the pictures. Mehn! The Phantom 8 camera is super cool
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by Freelancerx: 10:10am On Oct 27
Pictures shot with the Phantom 8 or not? If yes, it is amazing.
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by Behankey(m): 10:21am On Oct 27
enny66:Tecno should look at entering into the production of cameras. Their cameras be making sense
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 7:32pm On Oct 27
Day two be making plenty sense with beautiful faces at the Tecno booth
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 7:38pm On Oct 27
And yeah, Phantom 8 shot the pictures
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 7:48pm On Oct 27
And the crazy denrele was not left out, so much fun
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 8:25pm On Oct 27
Tecno on the Runway #TECNOxLFDW #CaptureYourLegend
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 11:17pm On Oct 29
The Lagos Fashion Week was fun
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 11:19pm On Oct 29
Amazing pictures from the new phantom 8
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 11:20pm On Oct 29
More pictures
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by SleekMadam: 11:23pm On Oct 29
Beautiful faces
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by chicwoman(f): 10:35am On Oct 30
I'm not happy I missed the fashion and design stuff this Saturday, saw different types of dressing on social media loool
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by winkmart: 5:04pm
Good
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by aleeyus(m): 5:04pm
Kai waste of DATA
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by WarriAproko: 5:04pm
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by OpenNetwork(m): 5:06pm
Classy
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by asawanathegreat(m): 5:08pm
Upload more pix
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by Kevosky: 5:09pm
I'm still patiently waiting for his pre-wedding pics with Bobrisky
SleekMadam:
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by ernie4life(m): 5:09pm
WarriAproko:
BROS WATEN HAPPEN?
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by DrVictor(m): 5:12pm
I was there till the end of the after party... It was awesome, lots of very beautiful girls there everywhere you looked!
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by tgmservice: 5:13pm
and there is derenle
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by webgenius234(m): 5:15pm
|Re: TECNO Sponsors LFBW2017 As Fashion Meets Technology. by rentAcock(m): 5:16pm
Haha
