Earlier today @Tecnomobileng was live at #LFDW2017 (Lagos Fashion And Design Week) where fashion meets mobile technology and it was an amazing time .



Lots of celebrities and top designers graced the occasion and the new Phantom 8 was introduced to the participants.



See pictures below

Fans at the TECNO Booth having a feel of the new Phantom 8. The Phantom 8 boasts of a 20MP front camera, so you can imagine how flawless the pictures will be

Deputy Marketing Manager, PR and Sponsorship Mr attai introducing the New Phantom 8 to the participants. #TECNOxLFDW #LFDW2017

Faces at the event

Nice! are the pictures from the Phantom 8?

Beautiful event..

dejiWEST:

Nice! are the pictures from the Phantom 8? Yes

All I see is the pictures. Mehn! The Phantom 8 camera is super cool

Pictures shot with the Phantom 8 or not? If yes, it is amazing.

enny66:

Yes Tecno should look at entering into the production of cameras. Their cameras be making sense Tecno should look at entering into the production of cameras. Their cameras be making sense

Day two be making plenty sense with beautiful faces at the Tecno booth

And yeah, Phantom 8 shot the pictures

And the crazy denrele was not left out, so much fun

Tecno on the Runway #TECNOxLFDW #CaptureYourLegend

The Lagos Fashion Week was fun

Amazing pictures from the new phantom 8

More pictures

Beautiful faces

I'm not happy I missed the fashion and design stuff this Saturday, saw different types of dressing on social media loool

Good

Classy

Upload more pix

SleekMadam:

And the crazy denrele was not left out, so much fun I'm still patiently waiting for his pre-wedding pics with Bobrisky

WarriAproko:

I was there till the end of the after party... It was awesome, lots of very beautiful girls there everywhere you looked!

and there is derenle







