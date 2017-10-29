Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / The Aftermath Of Rapture (2008 Views)

1. It is going to be the next greatest event that will shock all the continents of the world.

2. It is going to take place suddenly, abruptly, unexpectedly, without warning and without prior notice.

3. There shall be no second version of the event.

4. A greater percentage of Christians may be taken unawares.

5. Careless Christians who miss the event will have no other similar gracious opportunity.

6. The event shall have no regard or respect for ecclesiastical titles or church leadership positions.

7. It shall be a day when the sheep shall be separated from the goats.

8. The day shall differentiate between the Broad Way Christians from the Narrow Way Christians.

9. The day shall separate sincerity from hypocrisy.

10. The day shall differentiate between those who harbour secret sins from those who abhor secret sins.

11. The day shall separate those whose lives are hidden in Christ from those who are hiding in the church.

12. The day shall show a glaring, clear, conspicuous, demarcation between Christians who walk on the path of holiness from those who walk on the path of worldliness.

13. It shall be a day of double emotion: joy for some and unimaginable, indescribable, uncontrollable regrets for others.

14. It shall be a day of surprises- some “Big names” may miss the flight while some “Less known” may be on board.

15. Another surprise may be that a man or woman who had faithfully served the Lord for many years may defile his or her garment a few minutes before the sound of that summoning trumpet and miss the flight while a notorious sinner may surrender his or her life to Jesus within the same time frame and go to heaven.

16. This event may happen now, today, this week, this month, this year or next year!

17. Wise Christians, like the five virgins that took extra oil, are expected to get ready, yes, to get prepared.

18. After the event, all those who are bitter against one another, malicious, unforgiving, jealous, arrogant, haters, hypocrites, drunkards, fornicators, adulterers, adulteresses, murderers with weapons and murderers with tongue etc, shall have enough time to continue in their trade.

19. When the event is over there shall be revival among those who have chosen to stay behind not because there will be a second chance, no, but because the reality of the event would have struck them like a thunderbolt. But they will have to pay with their own blood.

20. When the event is over, those who are left behind shall no longer be safe to worship in their gigantic, fanciful and multi-billion Dollars/Cedis cathedrals. Instead they shall seek safety in caves, bushes and abandoned and dilapidated but hidden structures.

21. When this great event is over, each time those who will miss their flight manage to gather for worship, they will pay attention to only one sermon- whether they gather in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North or South America; the sermon will only centre on “How to Meet the Divine Standard and Join the Other Saints”.

22. It is also worthy to note that those who will be left behind will never have any business with comedians at their altars anymore. No! There shall no longer be gatherings for entertainments. Whenever, they manage to gather, it shall always be for serious religious business only.

23. The prayer pattern of those who will be left behind will also undergo a radical change. They will not be praying for things anymore. They will only be praying for strength to withstand the tortures of the Anti-Christ and die bravely to join the other saints. None will be praying for jobs, marriages, etc.

24. It is equally worthy of note that some of those who will miss their flight will not be able to endure the torture of the Anti Christ. They will receive the mark of the beast and thereby be doomed forever.

25. When the ready saints are gone, all our denominational walls of partition will collapse. The man or woman who use to worship in Deeper Life, for instance, will hide in the same place with those who worship in Christ Embassy, Church of God Mission, Assemblies of God, Word Aflame, Action Chapel, Winners Chapel, Lighthouse Chapel etc and nobody will remember to claim superiority anymore because then they will be facing a common enemy.

26. When this event is over, each time believers who will miss their flight manage to gather anywhere for worship, there will be an atmosphere of sobriety. This rowdiness we witness today shall be no more.

27. There shall also be a radical change in the attitude of those who will miss their flight towards Bible study. What we have now is an attitude characterized by a high degree of nonchalance and indifference, but when the ready saints are gone, those who will be left behind will begin to take their bible study seriously.

28. All the teens and youths who come to church to please their parents will repent after this great event; yes, they will begin to seek God for themselves.

29. When the event is over, all those who will do any form of business in the schools, hospitals, banks, etc, will have to bear the mark of beast (666) or be hunted down and killed like common criminals.

30. One of the gains of this reminder is that there may be someone reading this piece today who will take a firm decision to ensure that he/she gets on board that celestial flight travelling to Glory.

God bless you.

Wow.. This great message of yours sent cold shivers down my spine...







Lord have mercy... 7 Likes

Wow.. This great message of yours sent cold shivers down my spine...







Lord have mercy... 1 Like

doctimonyeka:

Wow.. This great message of yours sent cold shivers down my spine...









Lord have mercy... 4 Likes

Many would say " That's what they have been saying since"



There is no rapture anywhere.



Hear this:



It is appointed for men to die Once,



After this comes Judgement.



If you die suddenly, Your own end has come. And you face judgement.



" May his soul rest in peace" is a prayer that is too late.



Else, all souls will have been resting in peace. 4 Likes

Oh my Lord!! Save me from my distresses!!!!



We all need His grace to live an acceptable life as well as a life pleasing in His sight till he comes to call His people home(Mount Sion). 1 Like

Now, lemme paint a scenario of rapture.



1. If a pilot and the copilot are Children of God,



The plane goes down.



2. If a driver who is at 140 and is driving round a bend on a bridge, is raptured, the vehicle goes straight into the waters



3. A pastor will be preaching, and ushers and some members will go. Pastor will be sweating on the altar.



4. If you are not raptured, and you are a serious church goer, people around will mock you.



5. Rapture will never be a silent event. People all over the world will report cases of missing persons.



There will be panic.





Lastly, christians that will be left behind will tell the remaining people"shey we warned you"



After all the troubles and trials during this time,



Some people will still not believe.



When the devil finally shows up, He will gather some people against God Almighty in war.



Gog and Magog war.



I wonder the kind of reasoning those people will have.



There is no need to wonder!!!.



No matter what you say or do,



People who will not believe will not believe.

The rate of death this days is high.



...and it comes suddenly.





Repent!!!

World war 1 was fought, millions died and Jesus didn't come...World war 2 millions died Jesus still didn't come, famine, several earthquakes more rumors of war still Jesus didn't come when will you all wake from your slumber? Why does a Jewish god have to be the true "God"? Is it because our African gods never promised you eternal life and streets of gold and all those crap you see in fantasy movies? Wake up! Wake up! Your oppressor have woken up! Able bodied youths using Internet time they can use to research and make our continent better to argue and fight for a silent god. 4 Likes 1 Share

Originakalokalo:





Many would say " That's what they have been saying since"



There is no rapture anywhere.



Hear this:



It is appointed for men to die Once,



After this comes Judgement.



If you die suddenly, Your own end has come. And you face judgement.



" May his soul rest in peace" is a prayer that is too late.



Else, all souls will have been resting in peace.

Hallelujah Hallelujah





Doctufos: Worldly Music 1:4



4. Think like a man born in the first century waiting for a son of his god to end the world. Add five centuries to your waiting, add another five centuries. Add another five centuries. Add another five centuries. Now you have twenty centuries and the son of your god has not returned. You are now left with no other option than to start using your brain critically. Una go wait tire 1 Like 1 Share

OtemSapien:

Una go wait tire







When you die,



You will know that there is no reason to wait for rapture anymore.



The result is the same.





JUDGEMENT

Originakalokalo:







When you die,



You will know that there is no reason to wait for rapture anymore.



The result is the same.





JUDGEMENT

How many times will i tell you guys that I DIE DAILY? Every spiritualist die at wish. Death is not something that precedes judgement, rather it is a normal exercise that can be experienced at will to gain higher knowledge.

Rapture is for weaklings and the fearful, not for an Otem or a thinker/brain user.



Doctufos: Parables of Otem 10:1-12



1. He who comes to the world and joins in the noise of the world coming to an end is like a homo who is walking through a place and worries so much about the rumour of ages going on about that place which he is passing through.

2. For truly the world is a passageway for the soul. And if the world is about to be destroyed, the soul will pass out of it before even the destruction comes.

3. One thing is certain, you teenagers shall not witness the end of the world. For you shall grow old and die and the world will not end. And your children shall grow up to continue the noise of the world which is coming to an end. And they shall grow old and their lives shall come to an end.

4. And their descendants in the 22nd and the 23rd till the 27th centuries shall grow up to the age where they shall be made conscious of the lies of religion. And they shall continue the noise of the world coming to an end. But rather than for the world to come to an end, or for their god to come to the world, they would be the ones to join their ancestors in tge afterlives.

5. But in the 27th centuries and even before, many homos shall end the noise of the end time which has spanned the beginning of the world from Armaggedon billions of years ago until the coming of Faulkin the great deceiver as a homo erectus, even till the coming of Murhamid his reincarnate to these days which is the time of myself Otem Adinoi.

6. Now I say again, no homo shall witness the end of the world. For if the world would end, the souls in it must first be translated to other places of peace.

7. The reality about the end of the world can be compared to a bucket which has oranges in it. And the owner of the oranges decided to change the position of the oranges and replace them with apples. For even the bucket of oranges was damaged and must need be fixed.

8. So he sought for another vessel and turned the oranges into it. And the bucket which was filled with oranges before became empty. And then the bucket was mended and then some apples were kept in it.

9. So also, let everyone know that we came to the world and we shall not be in it forever. For in a hundred and fifty years from now, there shall not be any of us in the world anymore but people who are our offsprings.

10. And you shall hear a certain Kelechi, shouting on the top of his voice, saying, the end od the world is here. And a certain Samuel shall do also the same thing. And a Mary in Negre shall be depressed when she hears of the news which they herald.

11. And Adebayo shall fear for no reason. But we who are in the afterlives shall look down to the earth and the people in it and say, they speak with assuranceas if they were aware of the time when the world came to be such that they speak confidently of its end.

12. The earlier a homo becomes free from the bondage of religion, the better it shall be for him. How many times will i tell you guys that I DIE DAILY? Every spiritualist die at wish. Death is not something that precedes judgement, rather it is a normal exercise that can be experienced at will to gain higher knowledge.Rapture is for weaklings and the fearful, not for an Otem or a thinker/brain user.

Hmmm, they have started again.



The second coming of Jesus Christ



For over 2000 years they keep saying he is coming soon



Over 2000 years ago Jesus said that generation shall not pass away before he comes.

Matthew 24: 34



Is there anybody over 2000 years old?



There's no rapture, deal with it.



Christianity is a lie and it's purpose has been defeated 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol... Is it thesame rapture that christians died waiting for? Just don't teach your children to be in the kind slavery you're in right now, because you too go wait till you old die.

Stupid boogeyman stories confused Christians were using to scare their followers over 2000 years ago. They even thought it will happen in their own time. It didn't. Another futile scare tactics. Even pastors don't believe in it. They know it is a lie. That's why they do whatever they like these days.



It is instructive that God, the same one who never changes, who is the same yesterday today and forever, didn't tell ancient Israelites about this great tribulation and rapture.

Somehow while Moses was busy climbing all those mountains to talk to him, he failed to mention it. It took the Israelites being taken as slaves by Babylon and Persia before they started coming up with their own concept of the afterlife. Thats why the Sadducees who were true to old Judaism didn't believe in the resurrection while the Pharisees did.



It should also be noted that the story in revelation was not exclusive to Christianity. Similar stories about the Armageddon were rife in those days. Different Jewish sects and Christian sects had their own. As a matter of fact, it seems for u to be taken seriously in that era, u have to have one horror story about the end of the world that excluded people who believed in your creed from participating in the horror as long as they believe.



So if u think because u read it in the bible u are somehow going to escape it and be enjoying, remember there are other sects whose laws u didn't keep to so u will also suffer in their version of the tribulation too since we are now believing in fairy tales. 2 Likes 1 Share

Doctufos: Otem Erectus 10:1-5



1. He who comes to the world and joins in the noise of the world coming to an end is like a homo who is walking through a place and worries so much about the rumour of ages going on about that place which he is passing through.

2. For truly the world is a passageway for the soul. And if the world is about to be destroyed, the soul will pass out of it before even the destruction comes.

3. One thing is certain, you teenagers shall not witness the end of the world. For you shall grow old and die and the world will not end. And your children shall grow up to continue the noise of the world which is coming to an end. And they shall grow old and their lives shall come to an end.

4. And their descendants in the 22nd and the 23rd till the 27th centuries shall grow up to the age where they shall be made conscious of the lies of religion. And they shall continue the noise of the world coming to an end. But rather than for the world to come to an end, or for their god to come to the world, they would be the ones to join their ancestors in tge afterlives.

5. But in the 27th centuries and even before, many homos shall end the noise of the end time which has spanned the beginning of the world from Armaggedon billions of years ago until the coming of Faulkin the great deceiver as a homo erectus, even till the coming of Murhamid his reincarnate to these days which is the time of myself Otem Adinoi.

Doctufos: Worldly Music 1:4



Lies

Ah, yes, the End Times - when at last you can float in the sky and laugh scornfully at everyone who disbelieved you, and watch them writhe in torture and horror, while you float gracefully away with Jesus...



Meanwhile, it is indeed the perfect excuse to do NOTHING: no need to feed the hungry, clothe the Unclad, visit those in prison, nurse the sick; no need to do anything but send (a little) money to help convert the heathen; no need to worry about the environment or anyone else because Revelations is very plain that 1/3 of the waters are going to be turned into blood and 1/3 of the world is going to be burned and everyone's going to be hit by hailstones. But meanwhile, you'll be up in the sky, laughing and floating like some kind of Macy's Day Parade balloon, only without handlers.



The End Times - the ultimate revenge against anybody that has ever frightened you, disagreed with you, opposed you, or even hinted that looking forward to the oppression, torture, hideous death and ultimate eternal damnation of the majority of the world is the sign of one sick f***ing brain.

Hier:

There is nothing like this in the scripture,

You misquoted some scriptures thinking that people will not know abi.

What's your gain making people to be afraid of an event that was never prophesied in reality but originated from misconceptions of ancient catholic doctrines? You are a bush primitive man,There is nothing like this in the scripture,You misquoted some scriptures thinking that people will not know abi.What's your gain making people to be afraid of an event that was never prophesied in reality but originated from misconceptions of ancient catholic doctrines?

spongeisback:

World war 1 was fought, millions died and Jesus didn't come...World war 2 millions died Jesus still didn't come, famine, several earthquakes more rumors of war still Jesus didn't come when will you all wake from your slumber? Why does a Jewish god have to be the true "God"? Is it because our African gods never promised you eternal life and streets of gold and all those crap you see in fantasy movies? Wake up! Wake up! Your oppressor have woken up! Able bodied youths using Internet time they can use to research and make our continent better to argue and fight for a silent god.

You are correct

But there is one last thing you are missing

The word of God said until the gospel is preached in all the corners of the earth..meaning in all languages

As of now the word of God has not reached some languages

When this is achieved

Then Jesus shall come

For he is just

So no man will say he never heard of Jesus You are correctBut there is one last thing you are missingThe word of God said until the gospel is preached in all the corners of the earth..meaning in all languagesAs of now the word of God has not reached some languagesWhen this is achievedThen Jesus shall comeFor he is justSo no man will say he never heard of Jesus 1 Like 1 Share

hopefulLandlord:

Ah, yes, the End Times - when at last you can float in the sky and laugh scornfully at everyone who disbelieved you, and watch them writhe in torture and horror, while you float gracefully away with Jesus...



Meanwhile, it is indeed the perfect excuse to do NOTHING: no need to feed the hungry, clothe the Unclad, visit those in prison, nurse the sick; no need to do anything but send (a little) money to help convert the heathen; no need to worry about the environment or anyone else because Revelations is very plain that 1/3 of the waters are going to be turned into blood and 1/3 of the world is going to be burned and everyone's going to be hit by hailstones. But meanwhile, you'll be up in the sky, laughing and floating like some kind of Macy's Day Parade balloon, only without handlers.



The End Times - the ultimate revenge against anybody that has ever frightened you, disagreed with you, opposed you, or even hinted that looking forward to the oppression, torture, hideous death and ultimate eternal damnation of the majority of the world is the sign of one sick f***ing Where have you ever seen the word, Rapture, in the Bible?





looking at the 4th and 5th point, maybe the op is going to differentiate between christian and careless christian in his next thread....

paxonel:



You are a bush primitive man,

There is nothing like this in the scripture,

You misquoted some scriptures thinking that people will not know abi.

What's your gain making people to be afraid of an event that was never prophesied in reality but originated from misconceptions of ancient catholic doctrines? My dear before you crucify him,read,study,meditate on Revelation 12 vs 1-5; Revelation 14 vs 1-4(this is the first harvest,these are the first fruit;the rapture)...Compare with 1 Thess 4 vs 15-17.On an overview of events soon to be witnessed, study the entirety of Revelation Chapters 12-18.He is not fear mongering,he is only enlightening the ignorant and careless of whats reality,GOD's standard...look around you,perceive events world wide...its started,be ready.Btw this is GOD's Word not Roman Catholic doctrine...HIS Word,HE keeps. My dear before you crucify him,read,study,meditate on Revelation 12 vs 1-5; Revelation 14 vs 1-4(this is the first harvest,these are the first fruit;the rapture)...Compare with 1 Thess 4 vs 15-17.On an overview of events soon to be witnessed, study the entirety of Revelation Chapters 12-18.He is not fear mongering,he is only enlightening the ignorant and careless of whats reality,GOD's standard...look around you,perceive events world wide...its started,be ready.Btw this is GOD's Word not Roman Catholic doctrine...HIS Word,HE keeps.

Originakalokalo:





Now, lemme paint a scenario of rapture.



1. If a pilot and the copilot are Children of God,



The plane goes down.



2. If a driver who is at 140 and is driving round a bend on a bridge, is raptured, the vehicle goes straight into the waters



3. A pastor will be preaching, and ushers and some members will go. Pastor will be sweating on the altar.



4. If you are not raptured, and you are a serious church goer, people around will mock you.



5. Rapture will never be a silent event. People all over the world will report cases of missing persons.



There will be panic.





Lastly, christians that will be left behind will tell the remaining people"shey we warned you"



After all the troubles and trials during this time,



Some people will still not believe.



When the devil finally shows up, He will gather some people against God Almighty in war.



Gog and Magog war.



I wonder the kind of reasoning those people will have.



There is no need to wonder!!!.



No matter what you say or do,



People who will not believe will not believe.

You should DYE first, not PAINT us this fake scenario. You should DYE first, not PAINT us this fake scenario.

You people have a nice narrative of this rapture of a thing. The disappointing part of it is that it's not gonna happen.

BlaqCoffee109:

My dear before you crucify him,read,study,meditate on Revelation 12 vs 1-5; Revelation 14 vs 1-4(this is the first harvest,these are the first fruit;the rapture)...Compare with 1 Thess 4 vs 15-17.On an overview of events soon to be witnessed, study the entirety of Revelation Chapters 12-18.He is not fear mongering,he is only enlightening the ignorant and careless of whats reality,GOD's standard...look around you,perceive events world wide...its started,be ready.Btw this is GOD's Word not Roman Catholic doctrine...HIS Word,HE keeps.

Meditating on nonsense creates fictions and superstitions in the head. No wonder! Meditating on nonsense creates fictions and superstitions in the head. No wonder!

