|The Aftermath Of Rapture by Hier(m): 9:55pm On Oct 26
1. It is going to be the next greatest event that will shock all the continents of the world.
2. It is going to take place suddenly, abruptly, unexpectedly, without warning and without prior notice.
3. There shall be no second version of the event.
4. A greater percentage of Christians may be taken unawares.
5. Careless Christians who miss the event will have no other similar gracious opportunity.
6. The event shall have no regard or respect for ecclesiastical titles or church leadership positions.
7. It shall be a day when the sheep shall be separated from the goats.
8. The day shall differentiate between the Broad Way Christians from the Narrow Way Christians.
9. The day shall separate sincerity from hypocrisy.
10. The day shall differentiate between those who harbour secret sins from those who abhor secret sins.
11. The day shall separate those whose lives are hidden in Christ from those who are hiding in the church.
12. The day shall show a glaring, clear, conspicuous, demarcation between Christians who walk on the path of holiness from those who walk on the path of worldliness.
13. It shall be a day of double emotion: joy for some and unimaginable, indescribable, uncontrollable regrets for others.
14. It shall be a day of surprises- some “Big names” may miss the flight while some “Less known” may be on board.
15. Another surprise may be that a man or woman who had faithfully served the Lord for many years may defile his or her garment a few minutes before the sound of that summoning trumpet and miss the flight while a notorious sinner may surrender his or her life to Jesus within the same time frame and go to heaven.
16. This event may happen now, today, this week, this month, this year or next year!
17. Wise Christians, like the five virgins that took extra oil, are expected to get ready, yes, to get prepared.
18. After the event, all those who are bitter against one another, malicious, unforgiving, jealous, arrogant, haters, hypocrites, drunkards, fornicators, adulterers, adulteresses, murderers with weapons and murderers with tongue etc, shall have enough time to continue in their trade.
19. When the event is over there shall be revival among those who have chosen to stay behind not because there will be a second chance, no, but because the reality of the event would have struck them like a thunderbolt. But they will have to pay with their own blood.
20. When the event is over, those who are left behind shall no longer be safe to worship in their gigantic, fanciful and multi-billion Dollars/Cedis cathedrals. Instead they shall seek safety in caves, bushes and abandoned and dilapidated but hidden structures.
21. When this great event is over, each time those who will miss their flight manage to gather for worship, they will pay attention to only one sermon- whether they gather in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North or South America; the sermon will only centre on “How to Meet the Divine Standard and Join the Other Saints”.
22. It is also worthy to note that those who will be left behind will never have any business with comedians at their altars anymore. No! There shall no longer be gatherings for entertainments. Whenever, they manage to gather, it shall always be for serious religious business only.
23. The prayer pattern of those who will be left behind will also undergo a radical change. They will not be praying for things anymore. They will only be praying for strength to withstand the tortures of the Anti-Christ and die bravely to join the other saints. None will be praying for jobs, marriages, etc.
24. It is equally worthy of note that some of those who will miss their flight will not be able to endure the torture of the Anti Christ. They will receive the mark of the beast and thereby be doomed forever.
25. When the ready saints are gone, all our denominational walls of partition will collapse. The man or woman who use to worship in Deeper Life, for instance, will hide in the same place with those who worship in Christ Embassy, Church of God Mission, Assemblies of God, Word Aflame, Action Chapel, Winners Chapel, Lighthouse Chapel etc and nobody will remember to claim superiority anymore because then they will be facing a common enemy.
26. When this event is over, each time believers who will miss their flight manage to gather anywhere for worship, there will be an atmosphere of sobriety. This rowdiness we witness today shall be no more.
27. There shall also be a radical change in the attitude of those who will miss their flight towards Bible study. What we have now is an attitude characterized by a high degree of nonchalance and indifference, but when the ready saints are gone, those who will be left behind will begin to take their bible study seriously.
28. All the teens and youths who come to church to please their parents will repent after this great event; yes, they will begin to seek God for themselves.
29. When the event is over, all those who will do any form of business in the schools, hospitals, banks, etc, will have to bear the mark of beast (666) or be hunted down and killed like common criminals.
30. One of the gains of this reminder is that there may be someone reading this piece today who will take a firm decision to ensure that he/she gets on board that celestial flight travelling to Glory.
copied
*PLEASE SHARE TO SAVE A SOUL*
God bless you.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by doctimonyeka(m): 10:08pm On Oct 26
Wow.. This great message of yours sent cold shivers down my spine...
Lord have mercy...
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by UmarIbnShittu(m): 10:14pm On Oct 26
doctimonyeka:
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Originakalokalo(m): 10:28pm On Oct 26
Many would say " That's what they have been saying since"
There is no rapture anywhere.
Hear this:
It is appointed for men to die Once,
After this comes Judgement.
If you die suddenly, Your own end has come. And you face judgement.
" May his soul rest in peace" is a prayer that is too late.
Else, all souls will have been resting in peace.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Jhaytee4all(m): 10:33pm On Oct 26
Oh my Lord!! Save me from my distresses!!!!
We all need His grace to live an acceptable life as well as a life pleasing in His sight till he comes to call His people home(Mount Sion).
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Originakalokalo(m): 10:39pm On Oct 26
Now, lemme paint a scenario of rapture.
1. If a pilot and the copilot are Children of God,
The plane goes down.
2. If a driver who is at 140 and is driving round a bend on a bridge, is raptured, the vehicle goes straight into the waters
3. A pastor will be preaching, and ushers and some members will go. Pastor will be sweating on the altar.
4. If you are not raptured, and you are a serious church goer, people around will mock you.
5. Rapture will never be a silent event. People all over the world will report cases of missing persons.
There will be panic.
Lastly, christians that will be left behind will tell the remaining people"shey we warned you"
After all the troubles and trials during this time,
Some people will still not believe.
When the devil finally shows up, He will gather some people against God Almighty in war.
Gog and Magog war.
I wonder the kind of reasoning those people will have.
There is no need to wonder!!!.
No matter what you say or do,
People who will not believe will not believe.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Originakalokalo(m): 10:41pm On Oct 26
The rate of death this days is high.
...and it comes suddenly.
Repent!!!
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by spongeisback: 11:12pm On Oct 26
World war 1 was fought, millions died and Jesus didn't come...World war 2 millions died Jesus still didn't come, famine, several earthquakes more rumors of war still Jesus didn't come when will you all wake from your slumber? Why does a Jewish god have to be the true "God"? Is it because our African gods never promised you eternal life and streets of gold and all those crap you see in fantasy movies? Wake up! Wake up! Your oppressor have woken up! Able bodied youths using Internet time they can use to research and make our continent better to argue and fight for a silent god.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Hier(m): 8:26am On Oct 27
Originakalokalo:
Hallelujah
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by OtemSapien: 10:25am On Oct 27
Una go wait tire
Doctufos: Worldly Music 1:4
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Originakalokalo(m): 10:41am On Oct 27
OtemSapien:
When you die,
You will know that there is no reason to wait for rapture anymore.
The result is the same.
JUDGEMENT
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by OtemSapien: 11:11am On Oct 27
Originakalokalo:
How many times will i tell you guys that I DIE DAILY? Every spiritualist die at wish. Death is not something that precedes judgement, rather it is a normal exercise that can be experienced at will to gain higher knowledge.
Rapture is for weaklings and the fearful, not for an Otem or a thinker/brain user.
Doctufos: Parables of Otem 10:1-12
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by XXLDICK(m): 9:23am
Hmmm, they have started again.
The second coming of Jesus Christ
For over 2000 years they keep saying he is coming soon
Over 2000 years ago Jesus said that generation shall not pass away before he comes.
Matthew 24: 34
Is there anybody over 2000 years old?
There's no rapture, deal with it.
Christianity is a lie and it's purpose has been defeated
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by neonly: 9:24am
Which kind network u people dey use
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by kullozone(m): 9:24am
Lol... Is it thesame rapture that christians died waiting for? Just don't teach your children to be in the kind slavery you're in right now, because you too go wait till you old die.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by NPComplete: 9:24am
Stupid boogeyman stories confused Christians were using to scare their followers over 2000 years ago. They even thought it will happen in their own time. It didn't. Another futile scare tactics. Even pastors don't believe in it. They know it is a lie. That's why they do whatever they like these days.
It is instructive that God, the same one who never changes, who is the same yesterday today and forever, didn't tell ancient Israelites about this great tribulation and rapture.
Somehow while Moses was busy climbing all those mountains to talk to him, he failed to mention it. It took the Israelites being taken as slaves by Babylon and Persia before they started coming up with their own concept of the afterlife. Thats why the Sadducees who were true to old Judaism didn't believe in the resurrection while the Pharisees did.
It should also be noted that the story in revelation was not exclusive to Christianity. Similar stories about the Armageddon were rife in those days. Different Jewish sects and Christian sects had their own. As a matter of fact, it seems for u to be taken seriously in that era, u have to have one horror story about the end of the world that excluded people who believed in your creed from participating in the horror as long as they believe.
So if u think because u read it in the bible u are somehow going to escape it and be enjoying, remember there are other sects whose laws u didn't keep to so u will also suffer in their version of the tribulation too since we are now believing in fairy tales.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by tstx(m): 9:25am
Una don come again
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by OtemSapien: 9:28am
Lies
Doctufos: Otem Erectus 10:1-5
See this too
Doctufos: Worldly Music 1:4
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by hopefulLandlord: 9:32am
Ah, yes, the End Times - when at last you can float in the sky and laugh scornfully at everyone who disbelieved you, and watch them writhe in torture and horror, while you float gracefully away with Jesus...
Meanwhile, it is indeed the perfect excuse to do NOTHING: no need to feed the hungry, clothe the Unclad, visit those in prison, nurse the sick; no need to do anything but send (a little) money to help convert the heathen; no need to worry about the environment or anyone else because Revelations is very plain that 1/3 of the waters are going to be turned into blood and 1/3 of the world is going to be burned and everyone's going to be hit by hailstones. But meanwhile, you'll be up in the sky, laughing and floating like some kind of Macy's Day Parade balloon, only without handlers.
The End Times - the ultimate revenge against anybody that has ever frightened you, disagreed with you, opposed you, or even hinted that looking forward to the oppression, torture, hideous death and ultimate eternal damnation of the majority of the world is the sign of one sick f***ing brain.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by paxonel(m): 9:33am
Hier:You are a bush primitive man,
There is nothing like this in the scripture,
You misquoted some scriptures thinking that people will not know abi.
What's your gain making people to be afraid of an event that was never prophesied in reality but originated from misconceptions of ancient catholic doctrines?
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by tiredoflife: 9:35am
spongeisback:
You are correct
But there is one last thing you are missing
The word of God said until the gospel is preached in all the corners of the earth..meaning in all languages
As of now the word of God has not reached some languages
When this is achieved
Then Jesus shall come
For he is just
So no man will say he never heard of Jesus
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Starkid3010(m): 9:42am
Call God
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by fixedfootball00: 9:46am
yes
you you can make it too
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by ekestic1976: 10:02am
hopefulLandlord:
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Kaxmytex(m): 10:20am
looking at the 4th and 5th point, maybe the op is going to differentiate between christian and careless christian in his next thread....
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by BlaqCoffee109(f): 10:21am
paxonel:My dear before you crucify him,read,study,meditate on Revelation 12 vs 1-5; Revelation 14 vs 1-4(this is the first harvest,these are the first fruit;the rapture)...Compare with 1 Thess 4 vs 15-17.On an overview of events soon to be witnessed, study the entirety of Revelation Chapters 12-18.He is not fear mongering,he is only enlightening the ignorant and careless of whats reality,GOD's standard...look around you,perceive events world wide...its started,be ready.Btw this is GOD's Word not Roman Catholic doctrine...HIS Word,HE keeps.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by sunkanmihassan1(m): 10:24am
Originakalokalo:You should DYE first, not PAINT us this fake scenario.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Akin1212(m): 10:25am
You people have a nice narrative of this rapture of a thing. The disappointing part of it is that it's not gonna happen.
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by Akin1212(m): 10:26am
BlaqCoffee109:
Meditating on nonsense creates fictions and superstitions in the head. No wonder!
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by demsid(m): 10:30am
Jesus ko, scissors ni. Mtcheww
|Re: The Aftermath Of Rapture by BlaqCoffee109(f): 10:32am
Akin1212:Ok...in Christ Word,'my sheep hear my voice and Obey.Goodluck to you then in your own wisdom.
