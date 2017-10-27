Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 (17494 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/model-spotted-on-the-runway-at-lagos-fashion-design-week-2017-with-boobs-out Was this done purposely or it's a nip slip? The beautiful model looked comfortable walking down the runway with her Tip on display at the ongoing Lagos Fashion & Design Week sponsored by GTBank. Watch below. 1 Like

[b]See her uncensored photos here>>[/b] http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/model-spotted-on-the-runway-at-lagos-fashion-design-week-2017-with-boobs-out 1 Like 1 Share

..

It's prolly a mistake,buh as a model you just gotta act oblivious 1 Like 1 Share

Shey na beast be that 6 Likes

Is this a Lagos fashion show or Paris? 2 Likes

Well, nakked will soon be the new clothed, so we might as well start getting used to it.

dat1 no be boobs na, even ma chest big pass am, d tin blyk monkey pox 6 Likes

The boobs aint big enough to hold the dress. There's literally nothing to hold the dress there's only a black dot there 2 Likes

I don't think it was intentional.

@iamj I want ur comment on this.

MhizzAJ:

there is something about your signature and mine. there is something about your signature and mine.

pointblank247:

there is something about your signature and mine.

U r a good DJ and i'm a great dancer

Music plus dance U r a good DJ and i'm a great dancerMusic plus dance 1 Like

MhizzAJ:





U r a good DJ and i'm a great dancer

Music plus dance Continue... Continue... 6 Likes

Oluwasaeon:



Continue...

What's your own self What's your own self

MhizzAJ:





What's your own self

Okay, you'll know Okay, you'll know

It's a nip slip, could happen to any model on the runway.



OP, LFDW is not sponsored by GT Bank.

MhizzAJ:



U r a good DJ and i'm a great dancer Music plus dance i see you and i doing great things in the near future i see you and i doing great things in the near future

pointblank247:



i see you and i doing great things in the near future

Wow Wow 1 Like

u mean with chest boil out

This one is Tip not breast, no need to wear bra .



I don't like this nonsense in nairaland anymore. Someone will purposely dress unclad and you guys will blur or shade the picture.

Then what's the essence of making news out it. We need to see the whole picture, don't coveror blur them.

If they are not ashamed to dress like that, nah me wey go watch suppose cover eyes?

Sean and his nairaland crew should allow us to look small nah, no be everyday we dey see nude and my Vaseline brothers are always disappointed after wasting our data's. I don't like this nonsense in nairaland anymore. Someone will purposely dress unclad and you guys will blur or shade the picture.Then what's the essence of making news out it. We need to see the whole picture, don't coveror blur them.If they are not ashamed to dress like that, nah me wey go watch suppose cover eyes?Sean and his nairaland crew should allow us to look small nah, no be everyday we dey see nude and my Vaseline brothers are always disappointed after wasting our data's. 2 Likes 1 Share

MaritzaNL:

This one is Tip not breast, no need to wear bra .

Your DP says you are slim..and your breast too. Your DP says you are slim..and your breast too.

OP na Nokia c1 u use snap the pix? At least if person no fit see the breast make we see the face well so that we go know am wen we see am 4 street.

did u say breast?

i dint see any breast oooo

agbalumo

It was intentional. These models got no shame. Anyways me too I wantu be a model.

But op u sef, she open brezz make person see, u go censor am. Na wa