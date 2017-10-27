₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,246 members, 3,877,838 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 03:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 (17494 Views)
|Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Kolababe: 11:53pm On Oct 26
Was this done purposely or it's a nip slip? The beautiful model looked comfortable walking down the runway with her Tip on display at the ongoing Lagos Fashion & Design Week sponsored by GTBank. Watch below.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/model-spotted-on-the-runway-at-lagos-fashion-design-week-2017-with-boobs-out
1 Like
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Kolababe: 11:53pm On Oct 26
[b]See her uncensored photos here>>[/b]http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/model-spotted-on-the-runway-at-lagos-fashion-design-week-2017-with-boobs-out
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by BlaQWolf: 11:55pm On Oct 26
..
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Jointhemiltons2(m): 12:27am
It's prolly a mistake,buh as a model you just gotta act oblivious
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by wilybebsy(m): 12:34am
Shey na beast be that
6 Likes
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by comshots(m): 1:35am
Is this a Lagos fashion show or Paris?
2 Likes
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by DanseMacabre(m): 1:48am
Well, nakked will soon be the new clothed, so we might as well start getting used to it.
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 5:55am
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by skimmy005: 6:30am
dat1 no be boobs na, even ma chest big pass am, d tin blyk monkey pox
6 Likes
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by falcon01: 6:30am
The boobs aint big enough to hold the dress. There's literally nothing to hold the dress there's only a black dot there
2 Likes
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Bahamas95: 6:56am
I don't think it was intentional.
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by anonymuz(m): 6:59am
@iamj I want ur comment on this.
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by pointblank247(m): 8:44am
MhizzAJ:there is something about your signature and mine.
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:10am
pointblank247:
U r a good DJ and i'm a great dancer
Music plus dance
1 Like
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:12am
MhizzAJ:Continue...
6 Likes
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:13am
Oluwasaeon:
What's your own self
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:14am
MhizzAJ:Okay, you'll know
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by AnnaBelleW(f): 11:24am
It's a nip slip, could happen to any model on the runway.
OP, LFDW is not sponsored by GT Bank.
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by pointblank247(m): 11:30am
MhizzAJ:i see you and i doing great things in the near future
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 12:03pm
pointblank247:
Wow
1 Like
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by nwajesus12(m): 12:08pm
u mean with chest boil out
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MaritzaNL(f): 12:09pm
This one is Tip not breast, no need to wear bra .
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Iceman2017(m): 2:31pm
I don't like this nonsense in nairaland anymore. Someone will purposely dress unclad and you guys will blur or shade the picture.
Then what's the essence of making news out it. We need to see the whole picture, don't coveror blur them.
If they are not ashamed to dress like that, nah me wey go watch suppose cover eyes?
Sean and his nairaland crew should allow us to look small nah, no be everyday we dey see nude and my Vaseline brothers are always disappointed after wasting our data's.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Sirheny007(m): 2:31pm
MaritzaNL:
Your DP says you are slim..and your breast too.
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by VoltageDivida(m): 2:32pm
OP na Nokia c1 u use snap the pix? At least if person no fit see the breast make we see the face well so that we go know am wen we see am 4 street.
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by cutefergiee(m): 2:33pm
did u say breast?
i dint see any breast oooo
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by sod09(m): 2:33pm
agbalumo
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Queendoncom(f): 2:33pm
It was intentional. These models got no shame. Anyways me too I wantu be a model.
But op u sef, she open brezz make person see, u go censor am. Na wa
|Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by asawanathegreat(m): 2:33pm
Please expose it d more I want to Suck it ooo
Nigerian Models / World Darkest And Lightest Man (pic) / High Maintenance: Does It Get You More Dates?
Viewing this topic: samidogs, deboski60, Kereokwu(f), Fit2Rule(m), ismokeweed(m), africanb(m), torpedo92(m), highchief3(m), Futureme2, decomzy1o1, iamMoshood(m), olaoye15(m), uremski(m), olaskul(m), Omisport01, erukujeje(m), Sirkolly82(m), rabdeluxe(m), onlysose(m), AlexandriaToria, Del123, NMotorwerks, Iamobi, Sunshyne200(m), hexy1, bankylan, cleod, zoesolomon, xtborn(m), Papacypaul(m), babadee79(m), Sheguama, ifyDean(m), Joyicy(f), Teniolasmart(m), ladiguy(m), Paragon311(m), Dannybouy, sholikay(m), Amebo1(m), Mysselff2, Lucy001(f), Davidson5(m), kasalingo, xclusiveguy4(m), CrtlAltDel, lordmanuel, 9Ace, amnwa(m), RRWraith(m), brunobaba(m), rasojie, Teekamzy, Meel, sunhine, ABBkelvin(m), Friedyokes, omeiza49ja, Makuos, frainc(m), niphemey, four4, babalonshee(m), columbus007(m), san4real(m), kevincal144, tonee45 and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10