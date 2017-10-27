₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,246 members, 3,877,838 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 03:50 PM

Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 - Fashion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 (17494 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Kolababe: 11:53pm On Oct 26
Was this done purposely or it's a nip slip? The beautiful model looked comfortable walking down the runway with her Tip on display at the ongoing Lagos Fashion & Design Week sponsored by GTBank. Watch below.

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/model-spotted-on-the-runway-at-lagos-fashion-design-week-2017-with-boobs-out

1 Like

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Kolababe: 11:53pm On Oct 26
[b]See her uncensored photos here>>[/b]http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/model-spotted-on-the-runway-at-lagos-fashion-design-week-2017-with-boobs-out

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by BlaQWolf: 11:55pm On Oct 26
..
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Jointhemiltons2(m): 12:27am
It's prolly a mistake,buh as a model you just gotta act oblivious

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by wilybebsy(m): 12:34am
Shey na beast be that

6 Likes

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by comshots(m): 1:35am
Is this a Lagos fashion show or Paris?

2 Likes

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by DanseMacabre(m): 1:48am
Well, nakked will soon be the new clothed, so we might as well start getting used to it.
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 5:55am
undecided undecided
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by skimmy005: 6:30am
dat1 no be boobs na, even ma chest big pass am, d tin blyk monkey pox

6 Likes

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by falcon01: 6:30am
The boobs aint big enough to hold the dress. There's literally nothing to hold the dress there's only a black dot there

2 Likes

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Bahamas95: 6:56am
I don't think it was intentional.
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by anonymuz(m): 6:59am
@iamj I want ur comment on this.
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by pointblank247(m): 8:44am
MhizzAJ:
undecided undecided
there is something about your signature and mine.
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:10am
pointblank247:
there is something about your signature and mine.

U r a good DJ and i'm a great dancer cheesy
Music plus dance cheesy

1 Like

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:12am
MhizzAJ:


U r a good DJ and i'm a great dancer cheesy
Music plus dance cheesy
Continue...

6 Likes

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:13am
Oluwasaeon:

Continue...

What's your own self cheesy
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:14am
MhizzAJ:


What's your own self cheesy
Okay, you'll know
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by AnnaBelleW(f): 11:24am
It's a nip slip, could happen to any model on the runway.

OP, LFDW is not sponsored by GT Bank.
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by pointblank247(m): 11:30am
MhizzAJ:

U r a good DJ and i'm a great dancer cheesy Music plus dance cheesy
i see you and i doing great things in the near future
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 12:03pm
pointblank247:

i see you and i doing great things in the near future

Wow

1 Like

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by nwajesus12(m): 12:08pm
u mean with chest boil out undecided
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by MaritzaNL(f): 12:09pm
This one is Tip not breast, no need to wear bra .
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Iceman2017(m): 2:31pm
sad
I don't like this nonsense in nairaland anymore. Someone will purposely dress unclad and you guys will blur or shade the picture.
Then what's the essence of making news out it. We need to see the whole picture, don't coveror blur them.
If they are not ashamed to dress like that, nah me wey go watch suppose cover eyes?
Sean and his nairaland crew should allow us to look small nah, no be everyday we dey see nude and my Vaseline brothers are always disappointed after wasting our data's.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Sirheny007(m): 2:31pm
MaritzaNL:
This one is Tip not breast, no need to wear bra .

Your DP says you are slim..and your breast too. tongue
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by VoltageDivida(m): 2:32pm
OP na Nokia c1 u use snap the pix? At least if person no fit see the breast make we see the face well so that we go know am wen we see am 4 street.
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by cutefergiee(m): 2:33pm
did u say breast?
i dint see any breast oooo

Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by sod09(m): 2:33pm
agbalumo grin
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by Queendoncom(f): 2:33pm
It was intentional. These models got no shame. Anyways me too I wantu be a model.
But op u sef, she open brezz make person see, u go censor am. Na wa
Re: Model's Boob Pops Out On The Runway At Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 by asawanathegreat(m): 2:33pm
Please expose it d more I want to Suck it ooo

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerian Models / World Darkest And Lightest Man (pic) / High Maintenance: Does It Get You More Dates?

Viewing this topic: samidogs, deboski60, Kereokwu(f), Fit2Rule(m), ismokeweed(m), africanb(m), torpedo92(m), highchief3(m), Futureme2, decomzy1o1, iamMoshood(m), olaoye15(m), uremski(m), olaskul(m), Omisport01, erukujeje(m), Sirkolly82(m), rabdeluxe(m), onlysose(m), AlexandriaToria, Del123, NMotorwerks, Iamobi, Sunshyne200(m), hexy1, bankylan, cleod, zoesolomon, xtborn(m), Papacypaul(m), babadee79(m), Sheguama, ifyDean(m), Joyicy(f), Teniolasmart(m), ladiguy(m), Paragon311(m), Dannybouy, sholikay(m), Amebo1(m), Mysselff2, Lucy001(f), Davidson5(m), kasalingo, xclusiveguy4(m), CrtlAltDel, lordmanuel, 9Ace, amnwa(m), RRWraith(m), brunobaba(m), rasojie, Teekamzy, Meel, sunhine, ABBkelvin(m), Friedyokes, omeiza49ja, Makuos, frainc(m), niphemey, four4, babalonshee(m), columbus007(m), san4real(m), kevincal144, tonee45 and 125 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.