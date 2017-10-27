₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,124 members, 3,877,420 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 12:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon (1879 Views)
|Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by nurex01(m): 1:54am
Tony Okafor, Awka
The Indigenous People of Biafra on Thursday asked a former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, to stop making provocative and false statements against the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu and the civil war.
Gowon had recently in an interview with a private television station said Ojukwu’s lies caused the civil war in the country between 1967 and 1970.
The former Head of State added, “We agreed to put our heads together, to regain the trust and confidence of Nigerians. We went to Aburi, to agree to deal with the situation of our country; by ourselves. We did not go with any prepared position on the federal side, but Ojukwu came with a paper he prepared. His prepared position was on a pink paper. Usually, a pink paper at the staff college means directing staff solution to the problem.”
He alleged that the civil war broke because Ojukwu went on television and gave his account of the Aburi Accord, which was at variance with what was agreed upon; thereby deceiving the people of Biafra to going into war against the Federal Government.
But IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Officer, Emma Powerful, described Gowon’s comment as “ total falsehood from the mouth of a hater.”
The group accused Gowon of having the penchant of distorting history, especially as it concerned the civil war.
The group expressed worry that Gowon, at 83, could lie against the dead (Ojukwu) who could not defend himself in the circumstance.
The statement partly read, “At the ripe old age of 83 and with the little window God has left open to him to repent and show remorse, Yakubu Gowon has chosen to continue to deceive himself with his bouquet of falsehood.
“It was the Labour Party government of Britain that cleverly convinced the Arewa North to put pressure on Gowon to feign illness, thereby making it difficult for him to tell the country what was agreed in Aburi because they were not comfortable with the agreement.
“Today, Gowon, whom we are led to believe is a prayerful Christian, has said he wasn’t able to speak when he returned from Aburi because he was ill. Question is: Was his information minister also ill? Were all government’s spokesmen in Lagos also down with illness at the same time, that made it difficult for Lagos to make a pronouncement on Aburi Agreement several weeks after the meeting?”
The group said Gowon’s attempt to rewrite history would have worked had IPOB not been in existence.
“This day and age, any attempt to rewrite the history of the Biafra-Nigeria war will be intellectually resisted and objectively dismantled. Fake history is at the core of why Nigeria will never be united. Gowon must come clean, apologise and make atonement.
“We are IPOB, we won’t allow distortion of historical facts and neither will we allow the denigration of the revered memory of our all-time hero, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. He remains, till date, the only man that tried to bring genuine independence, not mere flag independence, to an African nation.”
http://punchng.com/stop-lying-against-ojukwu-ipob-warns-gowon/
7 Likes
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by nurex01(m): 2:07am
I'm always weak reading news about this BIAFRA.
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by armour05: 6:22am
Nigeria my country where any trash make warning and go away with it
who take ipob serious again?
1 Like
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by loveth360(f): 6:31am
gowon is a bloody liar.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJjB8LCstx8&feature=youtu.be
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by DonVikings: 6:33am
Ipob? That word sounds familiar.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by iSlayer: 7:13am
It is a pity that most of the heroes in Nigerian political history turned out to be either a dishonorable soldier,a slanderer,jihadist or a paedophile. Yet,zoo people complain of how the country is moving backwards everyday, Some who have lost hope in life go as far as opening threads to discredit Chimamanda Adichie's critique on Trump. Tell me who is interested in critiquing a zoo and it's paedophile president. Rubbish!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by Juliojoe: 7:20am
How did you know his is lying? Even your leader His Royal Sprinter 1 of python dance has not been born when this grand Pa(s) ruled
1 Like
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by iSlayer: 7:41am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by whateverkay(m): 7:48am
Had Ojukwu not betrayed Awolowo, we Yoruba's would have supported the igbos during the civil war. Ojukwu's back stabbing and treachery led to the stigmatization of Igbos till today. He remains a useless man
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by iyketex007: 8:18am
Well Gowon should keep running his mouth like a lose tap while they marauding herdsmen lay waste to his state, by the time he's done with his tales by moonlight herdsmen may have already levelled his state.
Inbtw Gowon may have won the war but he his losing the battle.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by T9ksy(m): 10:11am
.....or else what? Wtf are you gonna do? bunch of of toothless bulldogs.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by modelmike7(m): 11:25am
Hahahaha. So funny!!
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by doctorkush(m): 11:25am
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by imori22: 11:27am
Ojukwu come and defend yourself
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by princechurchill(m): 11:30am
An unprepared federal government lol,going to meeting with an Oxford graduate,so they thought it was suya and gworo meeting abi...
3 Likes
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by Onijagidijagan(m): 11:32am
ipob and lies are d same
loveth360:So Ojukwu is bald
RottenTomato:Are you ipod? why so much pain?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by RottenTomato: 11:33am
Gowon is an e-diot! Big fool!
May thunder strike that cashew head of yours! Bastard!!! You stupid ram! Look what fulani goats are doing to your people, cow.
If you quote me to say nonsense then you are a fool and a bastard!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by danist(m): 11:36am
modelmike7:
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by PrecisionFx(m): 11:36am
Even very close to death, gowon is still sowing division in nigeria.
Nigeria is a curse, 1960 was a day the foundation of this cursed nation was built.
1 Like
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by dirtyhokage(m): 11:38am
Cowards warning a man that dealt with your supreme cowardice Ojukwu.....thats all you peeps do errday allday chest beating,cheat beating chest beatin....Rubbish!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by PrecisionFx(m): 11:38am
whateverkay:
So freeing Awolowo from prison is now Treachery n back stabbing.
5 Likes
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by AyakaDunukofia: 11:40am
Truth always shines.
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by maum: 11:41am
I'm not sure who's the one telling the lie here but Gowon, why did you never say this all along? Never said it when Ojukwu was alive? Now you come and tell these tales over a dead man?
3 Likes
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by MXrap: 11:42am
Though I am not a member of IPOB but they have said the fact.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by ourchoice(m): 11:43am
The truth is, all the so called statesmen don't care about the common citizens of Nigeria. They are after their pocket and their family welfare.
Nigerian youths say no to tribalism!
Say no to division of Nigeria!
Let's all embrace Nigeria and put heads together to take over Nigerian leadership and build Nigeria to our dream nation.
We can do it!
Join the Nigerian Youth Political Revolution going on now here>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4131364/nigerian-youth-revolution-party-nyrp
NYRP,
One youth, one mission
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by RottenTomato: 11:45am
Onijagidijagan:Get lost!!! I don't debate with nonentities! Read my signature.
1 Like
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by FrancisIgya: 11:47am
So IPOB is still alive. Oya, Buhari over to you.
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by CrtlAltDel: 11:48am
Ipob muslims, where is Cownu
|Re: Stop Lying Against Ojukwu, IPOB Warns Gowon by free2ryhme: 11:54am
come on yakubu! you waited a decade after the man died to make your accusations, knowing he's never ever going to be able to state his side? COWARDLY!
Us Cancels Terror Attack Alert On Nigeria Over Boko Haram / Iran To Shut Down Internet Completely! Isn't This Sealing The Peoples Voices? / Independence Day Bombing: Henry Okah Jailed For 24 Years-news24
Viewing this topic: Oga080666419419, loadedmax(m), eunisam, glo4chuks, hamzo66, SmartMugu, auwalyau, youngies(m), nwumechuks, Francishez(m), Samson1104(m), spriteB(f), Hope141, EVILFOREST, drmat, timatedre, OBUAFI, mymzo48, cashmyles(f), BeeBeeOoh(m), kingofthejungle(m) and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6