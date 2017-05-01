₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,124 members, 3,877,420 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 12:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose (4558 Views)
|What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by lightblazingnow(m): 6:27am
What I will miss after my tenure – Fayose
http://nigeriannewsdirect.com/what-i-will-miss-after-my-tenure-fayose/
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by lightblazingnow(m): 6:27am
Fayose Speaks from both mouth, he said he will miss the people" of course the people are always there to meet with him, relate with him and all that, or did he said he will miss his new office??
Fayose and drama, please we need serious Leaders not Nollywood actors. Thugs and unserious fellows.
Oh God Almighty clean up the mess in this country and give us a fresh breath of air....
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by princeade86(m): 6:30am
u wil miss huminity. So watch ur back after ur tenure 4 efcc and dss.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by hatchy: 6:33am
You will miss cutting Kpomo and riding on Okada.
Yeye Gov'nor!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by oyatmicah(m): 6:47am
Dear Fayose, u beta start keeping all d funds u av embezzled cos u will miss ur freedom to efcc nd jail.
oponu ole buruku
1 Like
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by iSlayer: 6:51am
In essence the message been passed is that Fayose is the Nedd Stark of his state who loves and fraternises with his people in the street so theoretically he escaped joffrey's beheading by escaping from his G-Wagon that caught fire yesterday.
Meanwhile,virtually everyone who commented above me is Yoruba and yet look at the vile they regard Nedd Stark with. Surely anybody who doesn't like Nedd Stark is not a good person?
2 Likes
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Spylord48: 7:09am
So after 4years the only thing that you have as an achievement is fraternizing with your people?
No roads, no salary, no pipe borne water, nothing to show for it yet you are criticising the president. A kettle calling the pot black!! Hypocrite of the highest order.
1 Like
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Juliojoe: 7:16am
Here are part of the things you will miss
1. You will miss front pages of our newspapers as know body will regard ur comedy again because you're no longer the Governor
2. Those free food you get on street you won't get them again because everyone is out there to make a gain ur successor will take over
3. Insulting Buhari will no longer be taken likely with you because ur cover has been blown
...
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by iSlayer: 7:24am
Lalasticlala
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by 9jii(m): 8:53am
I thought he ll say cutting pomo
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by chloedogie: 8:54am
lol
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Hadone(m): 11:25am
I'll miss everything about the confused and complete mad person called Ayo Fayose. You're not a Muslim, yet you went to mosque and pray. You're Governor of your state, you didn't construct projects to show, all we use to see daily is that you buy akara by the road side, you play table tennis with street boys, you buy banana from breast grown young babes, you help your wife to cut meat in the kitchen. That's major projects of Fayose
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by ibkgab001: 11:25am
Hunnnm lie lie gomina njariya Wa duniyan
1 Share
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by itiswellandwell: 11:26am
Hmmmmm
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by adenine02: 11:26am
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Olayinka8793(m): 11:26am
T
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by TedBaker(m): 11:26am
Stealing public fond n being irrelevant in d politcal n social sphere
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Brillantman: 11:27am
Likes for Fayose for president, share for Buhari
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by oviejnr(m): 11:27am
Who asked him? We don't care to know, just go and clean one of your houses in Ekiti cos that where you heading. And kindly do me a favor, start taking down your presidential campaign posters off the streets and social media cos we can't have a president that cuts ponmo and drink palm wine by the road side.
Ipob President
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by imori22: 11:28am
Fayose the talkative governor
1 Like
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by kolafolabi(m): 11:28am
Fayose my man.... Aso Rock straight in 2019.... In my dreams though
2 Likes
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by clement78ese(m): 11:29am
well is a good attitude of a good leader ....
2 Likes
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by danist(m): 11:35am
9jii:lol
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by dirtyhokage(m): 11:36am
Free money,IMUNITY and security...simple
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by AkupeMBANO(m): 11:39am
fayose is the greatest Yoruba man dead or alive.
2 Likes
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:39am
Listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Yinxies(f): 11:40am
i just hope you continue to entertain us
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by IamtherealRita(f): 11:41am
|Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by 9japrof(m): 11:41am
This life is so damn ironic
Ekiti has the highest number of professors yet is ruled by a tout who speaks from both sides of his mouth.
Imo state has rhe highest number of people in the nigerian civil service but his ruled by a clown, the statue molder.
Naija as a country that is churning out over 300,000 graduates annually gave their mandate to someone who even in the fake waec certificate still failed woefully in mathematics and economics.
They say stupidity is doing the same thing over and over and be expecting a different result
Naval Assault Case - Jobless, Underemployed Soldiers? / One Killed, Several Wounded As Pdp, Ac Supporters Clash In Ekiti / Hillary Clinton Unmasked
Viewing this topic: opal4real(m), Niyinficient(m), DrUS22, mikehelp, Bidex6444(m), Isiterere(m), sircrabo, Newborn40(m), miketemi4luv(m), Pappyjohn, Kundagarten, mare23ayo(m), 4homeland(m), beycity1, ukwu9090, ojotobiloba1(m), bodmas119(m), lummexD(m), Sirtesla(m), SamSara01, Newbiee, Rajiolaade, avsadeeq0(m), zuby4real10(m), xpressng(m), Holar1993 and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10