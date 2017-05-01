₦airaland Forum

What I will miss after my tenure – Fayose by lightblazingnow(m): 6:27am
Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday declared that the only thing he would miss after relinquishing power is Ekiti people, who gave him immense support while in office.

The governor also declined comment on his car, Mercedes Benz Jeep, G Wagon, which got burnt at Apapa-Osodi expressway in Lagos State on Wednesday.

Speaking while distributing a sum of N94.08 million to 11 communities for grassroots development at the government house pavilion in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, Fayose said: “I will miss Ekiti people so dearly, because I have been used to them. I love finding myself in their midst and this is what I will miss sorely”.

The project was financed by the Ekiti State Community Development Agency (EKCIDA) in partnership with the World Bank.

Fayose, who used the opportunity to rally support for his preferred governorship aspirant and Deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola, added that the people will benefit more when they have a governor they can easily access and control.

“Do you know that I have not entered my office in the new governor’s office in the last one year. I have always been with the people on the streets to fraternize with them and that is the essence of leadership.

“No governor must rate himself higher than the people that elected him. That is why you must support continuity project. That is why you must vote for Prof Olusola .

“I am the first governor to spend second term in Ekiti and it will be to your benefit if you can allow me to hand over to a man of our choice.

“So, henceforth, you can call my deputy governor-in-waiting because with these your supports, I could say he had already won”.

He said the project, which will be done in phases, was to help the communities execute projects they can’t undertake through their financial power.

“Our aim is to ensure that all the 133 communities benefit from this programme. All they need to do is to pay the 10 % counterpart funding and they can access the fund for community development”, he said.

When asked about his burnt car, where he escaped death by the whiskers, he quickly retorted: “I don’t want to comment about it”.

Fayose appealed to the committees set up by each community to use the

money judiciously in their overall interest.

The Chairman, Council of traditional rulers in Ekiti and Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju and the Olojudo of Ido Ile, Oba Obaremi Adeleye, commended the governor for his grassroots and participatory approach to governance.

Oba Ademolaju said: “This is not about a king playing politics, but about laying the facts bare. Governor Fayose is accessible. He is a man of the people and that is why we must support him to be able to give a good successor that Ekiti can be proud of.

“How many governors in Nigeria can choose their deputies as successors even when they always see each other as enemies? Governor Fayose choosing his deputy to succeed him is commendable and he must be backed by people because it shows that the team we are having is good”.

The monarchs told the benefitting communities to spend the funds on projects that would be of tremendous benefits to the people.


Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by lightblazingnow(m): 6:27am
Fayose Speaks from both mouth, he said he will miss the people" of course the people are always there to meet with him, relate with him and all that, or did he said he will miss his new office??

Fayose and drama, please we need serious Leaders not Nollywood actors. Thugs and unserious fellows.

Oh God Almighty clean up the mess in this country and give us a fresh breath of air....

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by princeade86(m): 6:30am
u wil miss huminity. So watch ur back after ur tenure 4 efcc and dss.

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by hatchy: 6:33am
You will miss cutting Kpomo and riding on Okada.

Yeye Gov'nor!

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by oyatmicah(m): 6:47am
Dear Fayose, u beta start keeping all d funds u av embezzled cos u will miss ur freedom to efcc nd jail.
oponu ole buruku

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by iSlayer: 6:51am
In essence the message been passed is that Fayose is the Nedd Stark of his state who loves and fraternises with his people in the street so theoretically he escaped joffrey's beheading by escaping from his G-Wagon that caught fire yesterday.


Meanwhile,virtually everyone who commented above me is Yoruba and yet look at the vile they regard Nedd Stark with. Surely anybody who doesn't like Nedd Stark is not a good person?

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Spylord48: 7:09am
So after 4years the only thing that you have as an achievement is fraternizing with your people?
No roads, no salary, no pipe borne water, nothing to show for it yet you are criticising the president. A kettle calling the pot black!! Hypocrite of the highest order.

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Juliojoe: 7:16am
Here are part of the things you will miss
1. You will miss front pages of our newspapers as know body will regard ur comedy again because you're no longer the Governor
2. Those free food you get on street you won't get them again because everyone is out there to make a gain ur successor will take over
3. Insulting Buhari will no longer be taken likely with you because ur cover has been blown

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by iSlayer: 7:24am
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by 9jii(m): 8:53am
I thought he ll say cutting pomo
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by chloedogie: 8:54am
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Hadone(m): 11:25am
I'll miss everything about the confused and complete mad person called Ayo Fayose. You're not a Muslim, yet you went to mosque and pray. You're Governor of your state, you didn't construct projects to show, all we use to see daily is that you buy akara by the road side, you play table tennis with street boys, you buy banana from breast grown young babes, you help your wife to cut meat in the kitchen. That's major projects of Fayose grin
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by ibkgab001: 11:25am
Hunnnm lie lie gomina njariya Wa duniyan

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by itiswellandwell: 11:26am
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by adenine02: 11:26am
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Olayinka8793(m): 11:26am
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by TedBaker(m): 11:26am
Stealing public fond n being irrelevant in d politcal n social sphere
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Brillantman: 11:27am
Likes for Fayose for president, share for Buhari

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by oviejnr(m): 11:27am
Who asked him? We don't care to know, just go and clean one of your houses in Ekiti cos that where you heading. And kindly do me a favor, start taking down your presidential campaign posters off the streets and social media cos we can't have a president that cuts ponmo and drink palm wine by the road side.

Ipob President grin grin

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by imori22: 11:28am
Fayose the talkative governor

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by kolafolabi(m): 11:28am
Fayose my man.... Aso Rock straight in 2019.... In my dreams though

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by clement78ese(m): 11:29am
well is a good attitude of a good leader ....

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by danist(m): 11:35am
9jii:
I thought he ll say cutting pomo
lol
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by dirtyhokage(m): 11:36am
Free money,IMUNITY and security...simple
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by AkupeMBANO(m): 11:39am
fayose is the greatest Yoruba man dead or alive.

Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:39am
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by Yinxies(f): 11:40am
i just hope you continue to entertain us grin
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by IamtherealRita(f): 11:41am
Re: What I Will Miss After My Tenure – Fayose by 9japrof(m): 11:41am
This life is so damn ironic

Ekiti has the highest number of professors yet is ruled by a tout who speaks from both sides of his mouth.

Imo state has rhe highest number of people in the nigerian civil service but his ruled by a clown, the statue molder.

Naija as a country that is churning out over 300,000 graduates annually gave their mandate to someone who even in the fake waec certificate still failed woefully in mathematics and economics.

They say stupidity is doing the same thing over and over and be expecting a different result

