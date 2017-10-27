₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,376 members, 3,878,337 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 09:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage (4107 Views)
|See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by anthonydunamis: 8:09am
To you, the book in the pictures below may be an old, ragged, rat-eaten book. However, to me it's a priceless memorabilia of the love that exists between my wife and I. We decided to write poems to each other in this book and as you can see, the first one ever was written on the 16th of August, 2006.
The power of memories must never be underestimated in a relationship or marriage.
Make sure you have something that triggers the feelings of love and gratitude afresh. Go out on a special date and take pictures. Record a song together and save it on your phone. Take a funny, silly selfie together at the restaurant. Do a mock interview of your loved one using your phone as video recorder and a rolled-up magazine as microphone; ask him/her questions like 'Sir, we will like to know, why do you love your wife so much?'
Play video games together, if that interests you. My wife and I have this car racing game called City Racing 3D on our tablets, that allows two people to compete against each other using WiFi. We take it serious and emotions can even get intense when one person loses to the other too often! Also, if your wife is ticklish, tickle her sometimes! Have fun, be fun, be childish! You can 'form' serious for every other person, but not your spouse please.
There are many other great ideas on how you can create awesome memories with each other. Just do something the other person will appreciate and try to record the experience whenever you can i.e videos, pictures, letters, poems, voice messages, songs, vacation receipts etc. I still have videos from six years ago and letters from ten years ago. Take time to go through them together once in a while; it will help you to appreciate how far God has brought you and how much you have grown- together. I believe that will boost the fire in your marriage/relationship. God bless!
13 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by doctimonyeka(m): 8:22am
This is beautiful... Me likey..
2 Likes
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by swazpedro(m): 8:25am
Them try
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by anthonydunamis: 9:16am
Lalasticlala
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by Pemmy15: 5:43pm
I wish there was a love button...thanks for sharing and for the advice...should be fp to counter all the "scary" marriage stuff that always makes the for.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by Boyooosa(m): 8:51pm
Hmmmm! Well, poem book is good in marriage but money is better.
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by adeniyi55: 8:51pm
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by Chukason1(m): 8:52pm
will that stop their marriage from crashing
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by Khonvicted(m): 8:53pm
What ever rocks their world..
Just stay happy
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by wunmi590(m): 8:53pm
Good
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by deafeyez: 8:55pm
They have natural love and value their marriage. Good to see though so good when u marry God has designed for u.
Why I dey talk sef, Helen come make we write our own.
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by evanso6226: 8:55pm
hhh
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by catherineokezie(f): 8:57pm
Best piece I came across here today, so I can forget this puppi case
1 Like
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by Xkalaban(m): 8:57pm
Good
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by ChiSun27(m): 9:01pm
This reminds me of something....
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by lonelydora(m): 9:03pm
The wife's handwriting is better than his. I like her handwriting. Well done Sir/Madam.
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by Divay22(f): 9:03pm
Chukason1:How do you live life with this negativity you carry about as a mentality
2 Likes
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by eddieguru(m): 9:04pm
Gud
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by Tianahbey(f): 9:04pm
Future husband hope you see that... Not to go to work all day o
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by Ezypretty: 9:05pm
beautiful
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by millomaniac: 9:07pm
Well be thankful you found your other half. If you end up with the wrong person no ammount of poem can make it right.
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by buffalowings: 9:07pm
Make I dey observe
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by mhizsuzzy(f): 9:09pm
ChiSun27:Let me guess fire proof my marriage movie.......where a father gave the son a diary of 40 days yo treat his wife
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by Yuneehk(f): 9:09pm
Love's beautiful when shared with the right person. Dear future husband, I do really hope you read this beautiful piece
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by immortal145: 9:10pm
nice one...
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by mhizsuzzy(f): 9:11pm
Op na because u marry some one that has the same liking with u If nah me wey person give poem to I go use vex use teeth chop am I no dey like poem nah na other room things......
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by ashjay001(m): 9:20pm
Boyooosa:
Far better, my bro.
When u av money, u can sit around, all day, writing poems
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by COOLDK(m): 9:23pm
mhizsuzzy:
The other room is written all over ur profile pics. No wonder
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by cyndy1000(f): 9:29pm
So inspiring n lovey dovey ! I got some hints from ya story
|Re: See Couple's 11-year Old Poem Book That Has Helped Their Marriage by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:29pm
Listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
Sex Before Marraige Is It An Issue? / Looking For A House Maid? / Why Do Women Prefer Male Doctors During Antenatal?
Viewing this topic: Arkjones(m), elisha90(m), jc4real(m), holmez(m), savvyChuks(m), mhk043(m), tlordz(m), Sunrule3(m), sammy4luvd(m), gaburiel(m), Jazmiynne, itiswellandwell, aminat02(f), Punditfrank(m), tahoe(m), Redboi(m), 4lorunsho(m), Olumyco(m), DaQueen7, iamceemeon(f), ABIOLAXYZ(m), Dezzx(m), Dynatress700, Pearlspar, janellemonae, Amsty, klexycole(m), sonofthegods, Boyooosa(m), YuceeOoch(f), Horlock(m), wisesoul(m), Ichliebedich(f), prestigiouslady, OreoPaschal(m), Achiever0001(m), jackpius, greatbygrace, Ordilawi, lekenzie, Nellychinma20(f), Softhands(m), teelaw4life(m) and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10