



The power of memories must never be underestimated in a relationship or marriage.



Make sure you have something that triggers the feelings of love and gratitude afresh. Go out on a special date and take pictures. Record a song together and save it on your phone. Take a funny, silly selfie together at the restaurant. Do a mock interview of your loved one using your phone as video recorder and a rolled-up magazine as microphone; ask him/her questions like 'Sir, we will like to know, why do you love your wife so much?'



Play video games together, if that interests you. My wife and I have this car racing game called City Racing 3D on our tablets, that allows two people to compete against each other using WiFi. We take it serious and emotions can even get intense when one person loses to the other too often! Also, if your wife is ticklish, tickle her sometimes! Have fun, be fun, be childish! You can 'form' serious for every other person, but not your spouse please.



