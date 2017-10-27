₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,124 members, 3,877,420 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 12:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest (1282 Views)
|INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by gingger(m): 8:46am
Abdulrasheed Maina
• We have extended probe to foreign countries –Presidency
• AGF, security agencies make presentations to Buhari
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
The Presidency on Thursday said an Abuja Magistrate’s Court as well as the international police popularly called the INTERPOL had issued fresh warrants for the arrest of the embattled former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent.
Shehu said Maina’s investigation had been extended beyond his reinstatement and subsequent posting.
He said the investigation would even be extended to some foreign countries.
The presidential spokesman said, “Maina’s investigation has been expanded. This is beyond reinstatement. It has gone beyond that.
“You know that the INTERPOL has just issued an international warrant on him. A Nigerian court has also issued yet another warrant of arrest.
“All those cases involving Steve Oronsaye (former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation) that are ongoing, you know Maina is also involved. Law enforcement agencies are looking at that too.
“You are also aware that the Senate is also carrying out its own investigation on the matter.
The matter is being investigated from all fronts. The EFCC, for example, is discovering more and more properties and its officials are sealing them. They are also looking at banks and all that.
“In fact, this investigation will also touch some foreign countries.”
Shehu said the security agencies, including the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), were making presentations to the President on the matter.
He, however, said the President had yet to say the final word on the matter because he wanted to be fair to all the reports.
cc: lalasticlala
http://punchng.com/interpol-court-issue-fresh-warrants-for-mainas-arrest/
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by niceprof: 9:26am
And Garba Shehu was quick to blame GEJ as usual,this time around,he may blame Trump.
4 Likes
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:27am
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by Atiku2019: 9:31am
Wandaful
We All Blame GEJ
1 Like
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by NigerDeltan(m): 9:31am
Where is that lunatic called python1?
That was all over the other thread supporting Maina
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by fergie001(m): 9:32am
Leave this President and his friend Maina,na who no know,no go know.......
Nigerians are smarter,ahead ahead abeg....
Next week,they will bring out another diversionary scandal to wash away this one,abegi........
If you need to find Maina,you will get him...
Put a bounty on him,make boys hustle otherwise STFU.
4 Likes
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by Jboy5050(m): 12:00pm
This Maina must go to jail
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by generaliy: 12:00pm
LOL, shakara? lets wait and see.
By the way, Y'all are invited
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by medolab90(m): 12:01pm
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by Hivazinc: 12:01pm
Hmmmm
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by danist(m): 12:01pm
Jboy5050:
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by adisabarber(m): 12:01pm
This man should have just remained quiet but anyone destined to receive a knock will use his own hands to remove his crash helmet.
1 Like
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by Alfreda120(f): 12:02pm
>:
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by Kizyte(m): 12:02pm
Contact me for your professional make up
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by DozieInc(m): 12:02pm
good
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by free2ryhme: 12:02pm
gingger:
Story for the gods
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by abbaapple: 12:02pm
Maina case is the Topic of the weeks!
Nigeria ourmumudondone!
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by chemicalDisease: 12:02pm
Very simple.
He is in his ancestral village in Niger Republic. go get him
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by careytommy7(m): 12:03pm
Comedy government. Continue deceiving your zombie followers.
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by Leopantro: 12:03pm
hmm
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by buffalowings: 12:03pm
Buharis yansh jut dey open anyhow
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by tyanan: 12:06pm
Yes
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by Sunnycliff(m): 12:06pm
They should keep distracting us from the common realities of bad governance of this administration.
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by mrokechukwu091: 12:08pm
boost your account with this simple technique .
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by Elan83(m): 12:08pm
story!
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by mrmannn: 12:08pm
we are watching ..
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by dignity33: 12:09pm
Issue international warrant to deceive Nigerian tell me which International news media that carried the news. Why are you issuing warrant of arrest to somebody you know he's way about useless set of thiefs.
|Re: INTERPOL, Court Issue Fresh Warrants For Maina’s Arrest by AleAirHub(m): 12:09pm
.
(0) (Reply)
Party No. 1 Adopts Jonathan For Presidency / Bags + Jotters And All Kind Of Souvenirs / 2011 General Elections: To Hold January Or March?
Viewing this topic: Sunnycliff(m), Jedidiah241, sparkle10(m), yanjutomi(m), Taolaw35(m), zzbrodah, calyx, daprince098(m), DelRosa(f), Amadivenatius, Trut(m), Mosthandsomeboy(m), nelsilvercloud(m), kingsley3218(m), Juban(m), MXrap, Abu4real64, blackHAZE, 9jatriot(m), joshrooy23(f), dignity33, Branzy(m), hakeem68(m), DozieInc(m), Uziehot(m), osashoshodin(m), kizz007, Flexlord2, Evaberry(f), Yemz213(m), AleAirHub(m), oyinkinola, Queenlovely(f), woodrow(m), kuluTemper, hot9jaman(m), MrRitchie, Jossypat89, amasyn99, OBAGADAFFI, lordweezy(m), Ctrlsolutn, GEJfan1, ObaIgwe1, bamosagie(m), comrade2006, Aidenehi, Omen100(m), Maj196(m), Lescalier, mrmannn, JONNYSPUTE(m), MARKETfund, sammieguze(m), meldoman8773(m), Rayfield2020, Webman007, faceURfront(m), melodyirish(m), Perge(m), oyebanji(m), Lajet, naijawho, sanchos, ehissi(m), DonGotti(m) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13