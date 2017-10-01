₦airaland Forum

Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos)

Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:23am
Here are photos from inside the palace of Igwe John Umenyiora of Ogbunike in Anambra state. The very wealthy monarch is the father of Okwudili Umenyiora, CEO of Dilly Motors, who is said to own one of the most expensive mansions in the Nigeria.

Some party faithfuls who paid the monarch a visit to solicit support from him and his people ahead of the November 18 election - were amazed by the opulent grandeur of the palace.

see photos of his son's house >>> http://www.nairaland.com/2199208/okwudili-umenyiora-owns-one-most

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:24am
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:24am
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by niceprof: 9:29am
All i see is a hall decorated with artifacts ....and some men who decided to dress like women.

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:30am
Woow! Its so lovely.

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:32am
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by id911: 9:32am
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 9:35am
Indeed this is beautiful. .

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:06am
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 2:20pm
Beautiful, but too big for my liking.
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:20pm
Dope
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by Melodyz(m): 2:21pm
Nice looking museum

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:21pm
Wonderful looking so large

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 2:21pm
sad Nnamdi Kanu is hiding here

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by kennyclassic: 2:21pm
Looking like Olympus

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by czaratwork: 2:22pm
Man can only sleep in one room.

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:22pm
Wonderful, looking so large

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by JohnXcel: 2:22pm
Wetin Exquisite for here now?

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 2:23pm
Hope he will take the palace along when he dies

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by Metrobaba(m): 2:23pm
Does This Actually Bring Happiness?

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by WealthPhillips(m): 2:23pm
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by lilreese: 2:23pm
Where is the expensive stuff ?
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by drpeppers(m): 2:24pm
Advance Jurassic park

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by chukxy44(m): 2:24pm
Would make a good viewing center for Live Matches.

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by Queendoncom(f): 2:24pm
niceprof:
All i see is a hall decorated with artifacts ....and some men who decided to dress like women.
If you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all.

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by OCTAVO: 2:24pm
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by finest0007(m): 2:24pm
Enjoy yourself igwe. Next!!!
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by mindurbiz(m): 2:24pm
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by flyca: 2:24pm
niceprof:
All i see is a hall decorated with artifacts ....and some men who decided to dress like women.
I don't expect you to see anything good
Respect people's culture

Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by fuckumods(m): 2:24pm
Thats my HomeTown!!! smiley smiley smiley
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 2:25pm
Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by sorry1(m): 2:25pm
afonja man...that's the after effect of having a conehead with ewedu feet.

