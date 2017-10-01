₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:23am
Here are photos from inside the palace of Igwe John Umenyiora of Ogbunike in Anambra state. The very wealthy monarch is the father of Okwudili Umenyiora, CEO of Dilly Motors, who is said to own one of the most expensive mansions in the Nigeria.
Some party faithfuls who paid the monarch a visit to solicit support from him and his people ahead of the November 18 election - were amazed by the opulent grandeur of the palace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/igwe-john-umenyiora-of-ogbunike-palace-in-anambra-state.html
see photos of his son's house >>> http://www.nairaland.com/2199208/okwudili-umenyiora-owns-one-most
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:24am
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:24am
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by niceprof: 9:29am
All i see is a hall decorated with artifacts ....and some men who decided to dress like women.
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:30am
Woow! Its so lovely.
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:32am
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 9:35am
Indeed this is beautiful. .
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 2:20pm
Beautiful, but too big for my liking.
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:20pm
Dope
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by Melodyz(m): 2:21pm
Nice looking museum
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:21pm
Wonderful looking so large
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 2:21pm
Nnamdi Kanu is hiding here
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by kennyclassic: 2:21pm
Looking like Olympus
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by czaratwork: 2:22pm
Man can only sleep in one room.
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:22pm
Wonderful, looking so large
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by JohnXcel: 2:22pm
Wetin Exquisite for here now?
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 2:23pm
Hope he will take the palace along when he dies
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by Metrobaba(m): 2:23pm
Does This Actually Bring Happiness?
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by WealthPhillips(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by lilreese: 2:23pm
Where is the expensive stuff ?
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by drpeppers(m): 2:24pm
Advance Jurassic park
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by chukxy44(m): 2:24pm
Would make a good viewing center for Live Matches.
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by Queendoncom(f): 2:24pm
niceprof:If you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all.
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by finest0007(m): 2:24pm
Enjoy yourself igwe. Next!!!
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by mindurbiz(m): 2:24pm
so........
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by flyca: 2:24pm
niceprof:I don't expect you to see anything good
Respect people's culture
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by fuckumods(m): 2:24pm
Thats my HomeTown!!!
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 2:25pm
|Re: Inside Igwe John Umenyiora's Palace In Ogbunike, Anambra (Photos) by sorry1(m): 2:25pm
afonja man...that's the after effect of having a conehead with ewedu feet.
