₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,588 members, 3,902,841 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation (14276 Views)
Mother And Daughter Arrested For Selling Cannabis, Skunk In Ogun State / Customs Seizes 1017 Bags Of Cannabis Worth N16 Million In Imo (Photos) / NDLEA Destroys 21 Hectares Of Cannabis In Osun (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by freakyamanda(f): 10:14am On Oct 27
It is known by several names, including marijuana, ganja, Indian hemp, and weed. In Nigeria, it is called Igbo, gbana, kaya, and wee wee in the local parlance. Long regarded for its medical benefits, Cannabis has been abused and used for recreation around the world for a long time. Nigeria has witnessed its own explosion of cannabis abuse in recent times, with young people smoking its green leaves to get high or as the Americans call it; stoned!
In Nigeria, the use of Cannabis is illegal. However, despite its medical and cosmetological benefits, Cannabis remains a menace in the country due to its abundance and tendency to get its users high and addicted. According to the Encyclopedia Wikipedia, Nigeria is the eight largest consumer of Cannabis. The plant is widely grown in the following states:
Ekiti
Widely known as the largest producer of weed in Nigeria prior to 2015, the National Drug Law Enforce Agency (NDLEA) says its sustained crackdown has significantly reduced the quantity of cannabis produced in the state. Nevertheless, 246 tonnes of cannabis were discovered and destroyed in Ekiti in August, 2017
Ondo
The sunshine state is arguably the largest producer of weed in the country. The Benin Ore road has a large concentration of hemp farms, with many bursts by the NDLEA recorded there. On September 25, 2017, media sources reported that the Nigerian army had intercepted and arrested 2 men who were moving cannabis from Ondo state to Lagos at the Owena checkpoint. On October 23, a media report by the Daily Times indicated that the passion for Cannabis farming in the state was leading to deforestation as weed plantation covered over 5,000 hectares of arable land in Ala forest, Akure North Local government. With the discovery of what is arguably the largest cannabis plantation in the world, Ondo State takes over from Ekiti as the largest producer.
Oyo
This Southwestern state is also one of the largest producers of weed. As the NDLEA ramps up its fight against marijuana abuse, Oyo has suddenly fallen under its searchlight. In February 2017, channels TV reported that the NDLEA confiscated over 1,000 kilograms of fresh cannabis seed meant for 2017 planting season in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, while conducting a stop and search. On June 16, 2017, men of the NDLEA discovered 24 hectares of cannabis plantation found at the Gambari forest reserve in Ibadan.
Edo
Like its neighbour to the west, Edo state has a large concentration of cannabis farms. Many of these are located around the border along the Ore-Benin road. In April 2017, the Punch reported that 60 males and 13 females had been apprehended in Edo State with 10,094.75kgs of cannabis between January and March 2016. In August 2017, the NDLEA destroyed over 37 hectares of cannabis plantation worth about 1.7billion naira in Owan East, Owan West, Uhunmwonde and Ovia North-East Local Government areas of the state.
Osun
From discussions among youths on online forums and in hang outs, it is easy to conclude that Osun State produces the highest quality of weed. This is because of the frequent reference to the effect of the so-called ‘Oshogbo weed’, made popular by memes on forums such as Nairaland and Nigeria Adult forum. Like its mother state, Osun produces a great deal of cannabis as reports have shown. As the NDLEA steps up its fight against Cannabis farming, the agency discovered and destroyed 16 hectares of cannabis farm in the state on Oct 4, 2017.
Delta State
Like its neighbour, Edo, Delta State produces a large amount of cannabis. Although, still largely hidden from the authorities, the thriving marijuana sales market in Delta state is one of the largest in the country and there are areas in the state known specifically for the cultivation of the crop. Although, reports of drug bursts are not rampant like in Ondo and Ekiti states, there have been a couple of cases in the last 3 years. In June 2016, the NDLEA destroyed over 100 hectares of cannabis farm in Ndokwa west area of the state.
http://www.todaysecho.com/ganja-havens-six-nigerian-states-high-concentration-cannabis-plantations/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by toyeanlawlah(f): 10:45am On Oct 27
If Oyo and Osun no dey, I for just change am for OP. #weedmakers
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by MaryBenn(f): 10:54am On Oct 27
Ondo State, Owo is chief
7 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by BUHARIjubrin: 11:24am On Oct 27
Yoropigs.. ..yoroweeds.
No wonder fela the rascal is a legend to them
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Jakumo(m): 11:43am On Oct 27
Legalize it
Don't Criticize it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cIePqdz03A
The state of California is raking in ZILLIONS tax revenue dollars paid into public coffers by growers of medicinal marijuana.
Oya, over to you El Presidente. As a former battle solder, we know say you sabi this ting matter.
11 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by atmy1: 4:45pm
Ekiti is the highest producer
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Emvico34: 5:10pm
west top the least. No wonder we have too many touts around us na joke o
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Caseless: 6:10pm
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Sirheny007(m): 6:10pm
Ekiti...
Anyone Surprised?
Fayose...
3 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Alexgeneration(m): 6:10pm
Weed enclave (wild wild west)
7 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by BUHARIjubrin: 6:11pm
They are evenly represented.. ...the reason Fela is a legend to them
10 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by VcStunner(m): 6:11pm
If they extended the list to 12:
The other 6...
Ado-ekiti
Akure
Ibadan
Oshogbo
Warri
Benin
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by free2ryhme: 6:11pm
freakyamanda:
Mary J enclaves
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by free2ryhme: 6:11pm
when you take small wrap of kwale igbo
9 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by eleojo23: 6:11pm
I now know why Benin has plenty rough guys.
4 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by IMASTEX: 6:11pm
Hmm
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by elChapo1: 6:11pm
hemp is poo ...la cocaína es el verdadero problema
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Chevalier(m): 6:11pm
Now I know why people from those states act the way they do.
Am from Ondo sha.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Naijacost22: 6:12pm
I don't understand how cigarette is legal and weed is not. We all know cigarette causes Lung cancer and weed just makes you high that's all.
For every Stick of cigarette sold, British America Tobacco makes 10% as royalties and 25% as profit.
So invariably we are dashing the British 35% of the money made from cigarette sale while sucking in cancer. Mean while we have free weed we can smoke and save our foreign exchange. Also they have brain washed us to hate our local non cancer causing weed to start buying the cigarette that cause cancer while dashing them 35% of the money generated. If that is not stupidity, then what is going on?
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by IamZod(m): 6:12pm
I agree with the list 100%
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by FarahAideed: 6:12pm
Truth be told 98 percent of Cannabis Sativa farmers in Nigeria are Yorubas
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by SWORD419(m): 6:13pm
b
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by kullozone(m): 6:13pm
I'm deeply in love with this wonder plant. We fvck each other several times a day... Ion know what I'll be without you babe. I love you.
Looking forward to starting my own weed farm
5 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by doctorkush(m): 6:13pm
Why is everything beautiful and in slow motion? Is it raining or why is cloud above only me? Wait,snow in africa? Oh! Just triping... Ow! My voice is incoherent! *inhale*and*exhale*
10 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Mopolchi: 6:13pm
freakyamanda:Na Dem... ACCOMODATORS. AFONJA STATES
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by modelmike7(m): 6:14pm
GANJA PLANTER!!!
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by bedspread: 6:15pm
JUST IMAGINE...
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Mhizkel(f): 6:15pm
BUHARIjubrin:Must you comment?
11 Likes
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by Bullhari007(m): 6:15pm
why them come name it Igbo since thing is Yoruba grass
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ganja Havens: Six Nigerian States With High Concentration Of Cannabis Plantation by 1stGenius(m): 6:15pm
.
1 Like 1 Share
13yr-Old Girl Narrates Her Ordeal With Ritualist / Pastor Arraigned For Defrauding Church Members In Lagos / Two Men Killed At Nkpor Onitsha
Viewing this topic: Prime4Val(m), chillychill(f), Nigeriadondie, olaide92(m), Joythah(m), greenya, stockwise, pawilson(m), infotainment(m), thankfulsoul, teefx, silas24(m), Ogidigba1(m), Terenceike(m), alinho60(m), lordyugo(m), gloriousprogidy(m), akinboluwarin(m), Tval(m), WUMIFAN(m), Dbest247, bettercreature(m), emmyforeal(m), pezeji(m), Spactacle(f), Yungpac(m), doctorgold(m), femolii, palamo(m), Ratugal, Nurudeen4all, yommy78, TherWasACountry, zzzx, Afeski(m), acqiusitions042(m), dadoctore(m), osas4ty, FRANKOSKI(m), tpbehappy(m), hbof(m), Folaoni(m), funshint(m), Hotsparkles(m), gbmorgan(m), mdpeace(m), Romanblackjezzy(m), cappinjerry(m), gbengadada2004(m), rman, ifyboy60(m), Jeezuzpick(m), tboks(m), Demolaxzy(m), owesomegene(m), Olajohn5, hizick14(m), fero07(m), oluseyioba(m), Ayospanish(m), TROY85(m), marley92(m), oz4real83(m), drealmydas, saint119, supereagle(m), hustleranthem(m), Ekun123, chemystery, lumydee44, lanre4411, UltimatedeBest(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13