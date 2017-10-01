₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,246 members, 3,877,837 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 03:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko (2176 Views)
|''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by WotzupNG: 10:50am
The General Overseer of Revival Assembly Church, Apostle Anselm Madubuko has reacted to claims from some quarters that tithes and offerings are what Pastor use in buying private jets.
Social Media has been buzzing with Instagram posts from Cool FM OAP, Daddy freeze who constantly criticizes Pastors with claims that they live a flamboyant lifestyle off a false tithe doctrine.
The Pastor took to Facebook to dispute such claims in series of posts. He claims that most Men of God would have been far richer had it been they weren't called by God.
He also disproved the talk of Churches building Universities off money gotten from tithes and offerings. He said funds for such projects are gotten from Bank loans.
The General Overseer also shared a meme which Actress Anita Joseph used in shading Daddy Freeze concerning tithing.
While Anselm Madubuko was sharing his post on Facebook, Freeze was reacting on Instagram. He said:
Nigeria needs deliverance from all these alleged 'men of God'! - FRZ
Below are screenshots of some of the posts.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/10/tithes-offerings-jets-apostle-anselm-madubuko.html
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by WotzupNG: 10:51am
more
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by WotzupNG: 10:52am
more screenshots
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by odizeey(m): 10:56am
Pastor bashers should read this.
Proverbs 3:5-7 New International Version
(NIV)
Trust in the LORD with all your heart 5
and lean not on your own
understanding;
in all your ways submit to him, 6
and he will make your paths
straight.[ a]
Do not be wise in your own eyes; 7
fear the LORD and shun evil.
I know there are fake pastors out there, but, You can't fight Gods fight for him, Let God arise.
When you start fighting fight that you were not sent to fight, you will start fooling your self.
And I say also unto you, That you are Peter,
and upon this rock I will build my church; and
the gates of hades shall not prevail against
it.
Just kponkpi, God is in control.
2 Likes
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by toyeanlawlah(f): 11:09am
That's it. We are not allowed to judge ANYBODY, no matter what. You can only advice and encourage, which should be done wisely. If the person still doesn't desist, you intercede in your corner!
Who even told you that you are the one on the right track and the other person is NOT!?!
I think we should TAKE CAUTION O.
"Let him that thinketh he standeth take HEED lest he FALLS"
BTW, this man of God has just saved Timi Dakolo from the LIFE SENTENCING mouth of FRZ. Daddy Freeze has gotten a new person to pounce on this weekend.
#itiswell
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Lomprico2: 11:16am
First fruit and the numerous seed sowing does!
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Alphasoar(m): 11:18am
We know already . . .
.............................................................................................
Why do WE have to accept a 'confession' on an Muslim thread before commenting but everybody is free to say whatever on a Christian without accepting whatever or any such creed?
Need answers @ Seun Mynd44 Lalasticlala and other mods
9 Likes
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by newsynews: 11:39am
There are so many false prophets out there. But one thing I know is that Daddy Freeze isn't called by God going by how he rains insults on those with opposing views.
If he were truly called by God, he would know that all he needs to do is just lay the seed and God will water it, not go fighting to force words into people. You can't fight for God.
lalasticlala
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by OtemSapien: 12:20pm
Yes so true, Yahweh rains down the jets from heaven covered with manna
Yahweh and his men eh
4 Likes
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by WotzupNG: 3:31pm
lalasticlala
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by NPComplete: 3:32pm
.
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Teewhy2: 3:36pm
Pay your tithe in good faith, trust in GOD, and leave the rest to him.
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by driand(m): 3:37pm
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by jashar(f): 3:37pm
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Hofbrauhaus: 3:37pm
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Titto93(m): 3:37pm
This man is simply pointless
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by timilehin007(m): 3:37pm
I totally agree with this man...it's our mindset that pastors a jobless and have to feed on titles and offerings...most of them had and still have business b4 they answered to the divine call...
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by cescky(m): 3:37pm
Truth right there
Case study go to winner's ota ..mainly average income peps the cream de la cream do g to ota to worship..
It's the blessings of God that maketh rich..
It's simply a LAW at work
Law of Faith
Law of cause and effect
Law of attraction
It's All the same
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:38pm
is it rituals that buys the jets? Oshisco
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by KKKWHITE(m): 3:38pm
brainwashing does
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by kay29000(m): 3:38pm
Hmm! Okay.
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by freedomapk: 3:39pm
Freedom apk Is it safe to use
Freedom apk is used to network data
[url https://freedomapk.mobi]Freedom apk[/url]
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by solid3(m): 3:39pm
I pay my tithe, but may God forgive me for ones I've eaten.
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Memphis357(m): 3:39pm
Daddy Freeze is coming for you.
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by erico2k2(m): 3:40pm
Alphasoar:U won't get an answer na dem dem
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by BrutalJab: 3:41pm
Freeze is a rabble rousing fool
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by 9jatatafo(m): 3:41pm
Almighty Jah knows the heart and thinking of every Mortal man. Him alone belongs judgement
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Spuggie: 3:41pm
More of the same scam
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by femi4: 3:41pm
newsynews:Somebody that was glorifying intercourse with unmarried woman. How can God call that one
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Sirheny007(m): 3:41pm
Alphasoar:
This is a clear evidence on the terrorist nature of Islam and the the tolerating nature of Christendom.
They have made it clear here on Nairaland.
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by hopefulLandlord: 3:42pm
newsynews:
what a load of bull
didn't your Jesus chase people with whips?
|Re: ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko by Spicycat(f): 3:42pm
Alphasoar:
Because you guys (especially Christians) are intolerant to Islam.
"21st Century Joseph" Looking Forward To It's Chinese Version / Notice To Choir Leaders / Do You Have A Problem? Call Now And It Will Be Solved.
Viewing this topic: TimAllen, northvietnam(m), Eaa247(m), 1mcomin, bestman09(m), trevolady(f), Quoran, ePUNK, realmindz, drey076(m), dejidejavu, HapiNna, ibietela2(m), ApostleNduBiz, Dondbuzor, RobinRay(m), brainpulse, BabaD69, engronwe22, Critiker, Prettyenit18(f), Excellence12(m), Watermelonman, systematica(m), Sirheny007(m), kay29000(m), manfred10(m), Gourdoinc(m), iamsparrow(m), BluntBoy(m), MadCow1, TLU(m), sammykari99(m), oyiidoma1990(m), MARQUIZ(m), Aldebaran(m), Atommanuel, ahmloks(m), Rexleo(m), foyeks2001(f), kurt09(m), Brillantman, kenplanet7, nwakaibe(m), Dasgoro, QuantAnalyst, Ideegee(m), Abisafree(m), realborn(m), efecha4u, DONSMITH123(m), elfmann, orukuruku(m), femilek8(m), Giddybaba(m), sameni123(m), Johnrake69, Egein(m), Abiona001(m), akhis, kinzmen, Emikoita(m), Openreach, Okuss12(m), opydan, morbeta(m), nerodenero, ivolt, egwue, hyfr(m), larrysworld, Pussitto, danieldinho, wirinet(m), JoNach, alBHAGDADI, teemanbastos(m), twascas, Realdeals(m), sokoanugwa, soulpiano23(m), dorox(m), Updownthings, 1bunne4lif(m), soderican(m), Peteragan(m), REDBULL1(m), mabea, unitysheart(m), dondazie(m), funsowilliams(m), Dianeetdiana(f), profibadan, lungtruth(m), Eluwilussit(m), crisisexpert321(m), david52, Pidginwhisper, bukitt, FarahAideed, bosunexx, BafanaBafana, romero, Xmen149(m), ammyluv2002(f), krayzieklay(m), Unik3030, EZEIGBO1OFIMO, Onyema1(m), walinco100(m), Charlesdablazer, blackcookie(m), Orobo2Lekpa, juncheng, Meel, Easy023(m), krich1, McIrx, rhino001, bong4(m), Chiedu4Trump, Jcan, LOUIS6(m), DLuciano, drealmydas, timo70, opeoluwa20(m), RationalTV, OldBeer, effoi, Letslive, ymdo(m), Papido(m), RRWraith(m), dreamchazer, spencekat(m), DonDiego(m) and 217 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6