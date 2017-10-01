Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / ''Tithes And Offerings Don't Buy Jets'' - Apostle Anselm Madubuko (2176 Views)

Social Media has been buzzing with Instagram posts from Cool FM OAP, Daddy freeze who constantly criticizes Pastors with claims that they live a flamboyant lifestyle off a false tithe doctrine.



The Pastor took to Facebook to dispute such claims in series of posts. He claims that most Men of God would have been far richer had it been they weren't called by God.



He also disproved the talk of Churches building Universities off money gotten from tithes and offerings. He said funds for such projects are gotten from Bank loans.



The General Overseer also shared a meme which Actress Anita Joseph used in shading Daddy Freeze concerning tithing.



While Anselm Madubuko was sharing his post on Facebook, Freeze was reacting on Instagram. He said:





Nigeria needs deliverance from all these alleged 'men of God'! - FRZ

Below are screenshots of some of the posts.





Pastor bashers should read this.



Proverbs 3:5-7 New International Version

(NIV)

Trust in the LORD with all your heart 5

and lean not on your own

understanding;

in all your ways submit to him, 6

and he will make your paths

straight.[ a]

Do not be wise in your own eyes; 7

fear the LORD and shun evil.



I know there are fake pastors out there, but, You can't fight Gods fight for him, Let God arise.

When you start fighting fight that you were not sent to fight, you will start fooling your self.



And I say also unto you, That you are Peter,

and upon this rock I will build my church; and

the gates of hades shall not prevail against

it.

Just kponkpi, God is in control. 2 Likes

That's it. We are not allowed to judge ANYBODY, no matter what. You can only advice and encourage, which should be done wisely. If the person still doesn't desist, you intercede in your corner!

Who even told you that you are the one on the right track and the other person is NOT!?!

I think we should TAKE CAUTION O.



"Let him that thinketh he standeth take HEED lest he FALLS"















BTW, this man of God has just saved Timi Dakolo from the LIFE SENTENCING mouth of FRZ. Daddy Freeze has gotten a new person to pounce on this weekend.

#itiswell

First fruit and the numerous seed sowing does!

We know already . . .



Why do WE have to accept a 'confession' on an Muslim thread before commenting but everybody is free to say whatever on a Christian without accepting whatever or any such creed?



Need answers @ Seun Mynd44 Lalasticlala and other mods 9 Likes

There are so many false prophets out there. But one thing I know is that Daddy Freeze isn't called by God going by how he rains insults on those with opposing views.



If he were truly called by God, he would know that all he needs to do is just lay the seed and God will water it, not go fighting to force words into people. You can't fight for God.



lalasticlala



Yahweh and his men eh Yes so true, Yahweh rains down the jets from heaven covered with mannaYahweh and his men eh 4 Likes

lalasticlala

Pay your tithe in good faith, trust in GOD, and leave the rest to him.

This man is simply pointless

I totally agree with this man...it's our mindset that pastors a jobless and have to feed on titles and offerings...most of them had and still have business b4 they answered to the divine call...

Truth right there



Case study go to winner's ota ..mainly average income peps the cream de la cream do g to ota to worship..



It's the blessings of God that maketh rich..



It's simply a LAW at work

Law of Faith

Law of cause and effect

Law of attraction



It's All the same

is it rituals that buys the jets? Oshisco

brainwashing does

I pay my tithe, but may God forgive me for ones I've eaten.

Daddy Freeze is coming for you.

Alphasoar:

We know already . . .



Why do WE have to accept a 'confession' on an Muslim thread before commenting but everybody is free to say whatever on a Christian without accepting whatever or any such creed?



Need answers @ Seun Mynd44 Lalasticlala and other mods U won't get an answer na dem dem U won't get an answer na dem dem

Freeze is a rabble rousing fool

Almighty Jah knows the heart and thinking of every Mortal man. Him alone belongs judgement

More of the same scam

newsynews:

There are so many false prophets out there. But one thing I know is that Daddy Freeze isn't called by God going by how he rains insults on those with opposing views.



If he were truly called by God, he would know that all he needs to do is just lay the seed and God will water it, not go fighting to force words into people. You can't fight for God.



lalasticlala Somebody that was glorifying intercourse with unmarried woman. How can God call that one Somebody that was glorifying intercourse with unmarried woman. How can God call that one

Alphasoar:

We know already . . .



Why do WE have to accept a 'confession' on an Muslim thread before commenting but everybody is free to say whatever on a Christian without accepting whatever or any such creed?



Need answers @ Seun Mynd44 Lalasticlala and other mods

This is a clear evidence on the terrorist nature of Islam and the the tolerating nature of Christendom.

They have made it clear here on Nairaland. This is a clear evidence on the terrorist nature of Islam and the the tolerating nature of Christendom.They have made it clear here on Nairaland.

newsynews:

There are so many false prophets out there. But one thing I know is that Daddy Freeze isn't called by God going by how he rains insults on those with opposing views.



If he were truly called by God, he would know that all he needs to do is just lay the seed and God will water it, not go fighting to force words into people. You can't fight for God.



lalasticlala

what a load of bull



didn't your Jesus chase people with whips? what a load of bulldidn't your Jesus chase people with whips?