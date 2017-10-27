₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,376 members, 3,878,337 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 09:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Must A Girl Marry???? (3539 Views)
|Must A Girl Marry???? by amakadihot87(f): 12:37pm
A girl like me who hates to throw away her freedom shouldnt be regarded as wayward......some of us were never meant to marry.....
6 Likes
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Consray(f): 12:43pm
I don't really think it a most
1 Like
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by MrBrownJay1(m): 12:49pm
its not us you have to convince, its your parents/family....thats the only one who care, the opinion of total strangers (about how you should live your life) doesnt matter!
13 Likes
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by adetoroamos(m): 1:18pm
it's not a must naw but black human mentality. even as a guy self I don't want to get married but family wahala Shaaa.
4 Likes
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by amakadihot87(f): 1:24pm
MrBrownJay1:.....u r right ,but it does no harm to hear from strangers
2 Likes
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by amakadihot87(f): 1:31pm
Consray:.......but yet our society doesnt accept single girls..
1 Like
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by amakadihot87(f): 1:33pm
adetoroamos:..........the family always think that once u are unmarried u are doomed
9 Likes
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Lomprico2: 1:44pm
Hahahahha
How old are you?
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by jashar(f): 1:53pm
amakadihot87:
who is forcing you to marry?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Consray(f): 2:00pm
amakadihot87:Honestly i don't really know the reason.....despite the rate of divorce issue that we see and hear daily about, but they still insist on not appreciating the decision of single girls/mom. In my own case i was in a conversation with my mum were i talked about having the fear of getting married (Gamophobia) that i just wished God bless me financial,so i can have my kids (single mother) and give them the best life that they deserved without being married, but she object by saying that her only daughter will not live such a life.
5 Likes
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by tensazangetsu20(m): 3:25pm
Marriage is a scam. Others see the scam and decide to enter it head on but the wise ones runaway. Op you don't have to get married, a domestic parternship is better.
4 Likes
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by amakadihot87(f): 4:46pm
Lomprico2:...........very old
1 Like
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by ElsonMorali: 5:26pm
amakadihot87:
30years old...just a Guess.
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Lomprico2: 7:14pm
amakadihot87:
No wonder!
1 Like
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by veekid(m): 8:48pm
Not necessary buh a fúckmate is mandatory or some cucumbers
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by majekdom2: 8:48pm
One of life decisions, solely yours to make!
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Nigeriadondie: 8:48pm
:-XYes ooo so that the kpekus can be chewed in a legalized manner
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Boyooosa(m): 8:48pm
Sure
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by tosyne2much(m): 8:48pm
Two things are involved when a lady doesn't get married
It's either she continues sleeping around for sexual gratification or she continues to live like mama alaye
(sugar mamas)
Yeye ladies who don't want to marry but become baby mamas just because of the wreckless and wretched lifestyle they want to be living
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by saraki2019(m): 8:48pm
hmns nh
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Ephhay(f): 8:49pm
Nope
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Pavore9: 8:49pm
Everyone has a right to choose to be married or not.
2 Likes
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Khonvicted(m): 8:49pm
No ...just bleep, bleep and bleep
Your life will be great
2 Likes
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by fabulousfortune(m): 8:49pm
Truth is d greatest achievement of a lady is getting married. U can take it to d bank
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by tintingz(m): 8:49pm
No, it's not a must.
# I'm pro-choice, everyone has the choice to make.
# A woman not getting marry doesn't make her a whóre or whatever many archaic people call them, they simply have reasons they prefer not to get married, many of them are in open relationship.
# Because a woman doesn't marry doesn't make her financially unstable or has no bright future, Oprah Winfrey is not married and she has archived alot.
# A woman who decide not to marry doesn't mean she will regret it, many people regrets getting married.
Unfortunately, here in Africa so many deluded archaic people descriminate unmarried women, they think women are nothing without getting married, this is the most fallacious and a deluded mentality.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Blackfyre: 8:49pm
Rather not marry than breed dysfunctional homes and delinquents.
Leave it for those who are ready to face the challenges
1 Like
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Teewhy2: 8:49pm
Her life, her marriage. It's up to her.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Queenext: 8:50pm
No,but she can f@ck
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by blackbeau1(f): 8:50pm
Nope. A lady musnt marry if she doesn't want to. Be true to who you are. But you gotta be sure that's what you want .
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Foodforthought(m): 8:50pm
We know ur type
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by wunmi590(m): 8:50pm
Everybody are entitled to thier future decision.
Marriage is not for everybody, and nobody should be forced to do it.
|Re: Must A Girl Marry???? by Foodforthought(m): 8:50pm
Why do u seek justification from others, do what u like cos its ur life. But remember to not make babies...u don't need them as well. Just enjoy ur freedom
I smell feminism though...
3 Likes
How Do I Get My Son Back ? / Should I Tell My Friend His Wife Have Been Stealing His Money? / Paternity Test For Legal Reasons
Viewing this topic: horlanrewhajhu, Omawumi17, xoxo001(m), Philawole(m), nifesi01(f), BlossomP, allaboutobed(m), nathanomochi(m), maziude, silasweb(m), MRosario(m), Kingxway, arowoloalexis(m), tosyne2much(m), feido, Politicalidiot, Westlord007, MichaelBlake40(m), Tosinex(m), Kfed4ril(m), Auckland(m), Learnstuffs(m), Tamer18, Alexgeneration(m), torres2, Vince77(m), ameezy(m), UG2020, holysaint1(m), Coldfeets, Ashez, tbanty1, mizclassy(f), Lundii, koife(m), kalex0(m), Greatview, bife, oyekanwahab(m), Investnow2017, PiperBoy(m), funshow247(m), bunbit23, ossy7881, Daeylar(f) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24