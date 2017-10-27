Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Must A Girl Marry???? (3539 Views)

A girl like me who hates to throw away her freedom shouldnt be regarded as wayward......some of us were never meant to marry..... 6 Likes

I don't really think it a most 1 Like

its not us you have to convince, its your parents/family....thats the only one who care, the opinion of total strangers (about how you should live your life) doesnt matter! 13 Likes

it's not a must naw but black human mentality. even as a guy self I don't want to get married but family wahala Shaaa. 4 Likes

its not us you have to convince, its your parents/family....thats the only one who care, the opinion of total strangers (about how you should live your life) doesnt matter!

I don't really think it a most

it's not a must naw but black human mentality. even as a guy self I don't want to get married but family wahala Shaaa.

How old are you?

A girl like me who hates to throw away her freedom shouldnt be regarded as wayward......some of us were never meant to marry.....

who is forcing you to marry? who is forcing you to marry? 3 Likes 1 Share

.......but yet our society doesnt accept single girls.. Honestly i don't really know the reason.....despite the rate of divorce issue that we see and hear daily about, but they still insist on not appreciating the decision of single girls/mom. In my own case i was in a conversation with my mum were i talked about having the fear of getting married (Gamophobia) that i just wished God bless me financial,so i can have my kids (single mother) and give them the best life that they deserved without being married, but she object by saying that her only daughter will not live such a life. Honestly i don't really know the reason.....despite the rate of divorce issue that we see and hear daily about, but they still insist on not appreciating the decision of single girls/mom. In my own case i was in a conversation with my mum were i talked about having the fear of getting married (Gamophobia) that i just wished God bless me financial,so i can have my kids (single mother) and give them the best life that they deserved without being married, but she object by saying that her only daughter will not live such a life. 5 Likes

Marriage is a scam. Others see the scam and decide to enter it head on but the wise ones runaway. Op you don't have to get married, a domestic parternship is better. 4 Likes

...........very old

...........very old

30years old...just a Guess.

...........very old

No wonder!

Not necessary buh a fúckmate is mandatory or some cucumbers

One of life decisions, solely yours to make!

:-XYes ooo so that the kpekus can be chewed in a legalized manner

Two things are involved when a lady doesn't get married



It's either she continues sleeping around for sexual gratification or she continues to live like mama alaye

(sugar mamas)



Yeye ladies who don't want to marry but become baby mamas just because of the wreckless and wretched lifestyle they want to be living 6 Likes 2 Shares

Everyone has a right to choose to be married or not. 2 Likes

No ...just bleep, bleep and bleep



Your life will be great 2 Likes

Truth is d greatest achievement of a lady is getting married. U can take it to d bank

No, it's not a must.



# I'm pro-choice, everyone has the choice to make.



# A woman not getting marry doesn't make her a whóre or whatever many archaic people call them, they simply have reasons they prefer not to get married, many of them are in open relationship.



# Because a woman doesn't marry doesn't make her financially unstable or has no bright future, Oprah Winfrey is not married and she has archived alot.



# A woman who decide not to marry doesn't mean she will regret it, many people regrets getting married.



Unfortunately, here in Africa so many deluded archaic people descriminate unmarried women, they think women are nothing without getting married, this is the most fallacious and a deluded mentality. 5 Likes 1 Share

Rather not marry than breed dysfunctional homes and delinquents.



Leave it for those who are ready to face the challenges 1 Like





Her life, her marriage. It's up to her.

Nope. A lady musnt marry if she doesn't want to. Be true to who you are. But you gotta be sure that's what you want .

Everybody are entitled to thier future decision.



Marriage is not for everybody, and nobody should be forced to do it.