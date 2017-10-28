₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by contactmorak: 2:22pm On Oct 27
A viral Instagram video shows a man calling for help after two women started to twerk on him inside a pool....To the lady it was fun but to the man, his face reeks of agony. Can this ladies be arrested for sexual harassment? We all know what will happen if this case was reversed to two men on a woman in the pool. The could be headed as he screamed "Help" loud and stretched out his hands to be rescued.
See the photos and watch the video below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-cries-for-help-after-two-sexy-women-start-to-twerk-on-him-inside-a-pool
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by contactmorak: 2:22pm On Oct 27
This is not a joke, the man didn't find it funny at all
Watch the shocking video here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-cries-for-help-after-two-sexy-women-start-to-twerk-on-him-inside-a-pool
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Neimar: 2:24pm On Oct 27
whr d odax
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by extralargehead(m): 2:25pm On Oct 27
Smelly yash. Which man would reject .....
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by greatmarshall(m): 2:38pm On Oct 27
This one strong o
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:38pm On Oct 27
Tho he look like he was having hard time but we all know he really enjoyed those juicy azzes
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Explorerx: 2:38pm On Oct 27
black people only care about sex, 30iq niggers
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Consray(f): 2:42pm On Oct 27
Common dude......just admit that you like it, he is loving it but just sly or probably scared of......
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by taurusdude0(m): 2:48pm On Oct 27
It's a woman's world,
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:51pm On Oct 27
these woman just keep tarnishing and digracin womanhood
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by vicben27(m): 4:03pm On Oct 27
Consray:finally
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Consray(f): 4:06pm On Oct 27
vicben27:don't start......
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by vicben27(m): 4:16pm On Oct 27
Consray:lol where you go hide nw! congrates on ur child delivery n change of DP
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by PenisCaP: 4:31pm On Oct 27
extralargehead:
Nyash dey smell?
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Safiaa(f): 4:38pm On Oct 27
This is sexual harassment. If it were the other way, it would be a serious issue.
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Consray(f): 5:41pm On Oct 27
vicben27:smile was just joking.......:@
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Lordygram(m): 5:45pm On Oct 27
Safiaa:Its not sexual harassment, the man is a fool, what stops him from telling them that he is not comfortable in that position? By the way, if i was the man, lord knows i will have threeeesome with the two ladies that day.....
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Yoshy: 6:42pm On Oct 27
Consray:
No is No...it applies to guys too.
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by vicben27(m): 7:14pm On Oct 27
Consray:lol I know jst bin nauty
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Newboss(m): 7:24pm On Oct 27
Just put your finger inside and touch the clit.
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Yeligray(m): 7:50pm On Oct 27
This is sexual assault
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Consray(f): 8:11pm On Oct 27
Yoshy:abi...but i do think guys do take a No for a Yes
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Consray(f): 8:13pm On Oct 27
vicben27:Naughty boi
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Consray(f): 8:16pm On Oct 27
Yeligray:for wia? He is loving.....it joor
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Yeligray(m): 8:18pm On Oct 27
Consray:if that kinda thing is done to me i will file a case for bullying.
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by vicben27(m): 8:20pm On Oct 27
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Consray(f): 8:27pm On Oct 27
Yeligray:Are u serious, but i think.......if he doesn't like it he would have just push them off of him right?
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Yeligray(m): 8:30pm On Oct 27
Consray:sister, when things like this happen to a man he will loose his physical strength that is he is normally weak during that period.
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Consray(f): 8:32pm On Oct 27
Yeligray:hmmm
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Yeligray(m): 8:35pm On Oct 27
Consray:he is weak becuz his second brain has started thinking.
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by stuffs4me(m): 9:42pm On Oct 27
Consray:
Stoopeed clown. He was enjoying it the way women enjoy being ra.ped
|Re: Man Cries For Help As Two Women In Bikini Twerk On Him Inside A Pool by Yoshy: 9:50pm On Oct 27
Consray:That's a big mistake, Yes is Yes, No is No... Ladies and guys should be mature enough to know this.
