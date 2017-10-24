Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious (7280 Views)

Just last month, award-winning actress Gennevie Nnaji also sparked marriage rumours following suspicion that she got married abroad. Genny later shared a photo on IG with a wedding band and seems to be deliberately posted to tease her fans.



And now, Ufedo again. Is this the new trend for Nollywood celebs?



Talented Nollywood actress Ufedo Sunshine has gotten her fans asking questions after she shared some exotic wedding photos on her IG page. It is not certain if the Kogi-indigene thespian has joined the league of entertainment personality opting for a secret wedding. While the actress has refused to say anything about the photos, and the lucky man is yet to be unveil, reactions are mixed about the photos on whether they are location shots or real wedding photos especially as they look very carefully organised.

Who's she?

Every girl is an actress these days. 16 Likes

This isn't real

Ufedo don marry? Another Nollywood act off the market. Happy married life to her. So who is the lucky man. Or is this really fromna movie

every babe now na actress , who be dis one

Lovely white dresses.

Everybody seems to be actress or actor these days

Tatun ni Ufedo Sunshine?

Here In Casablanca, we don't know who TF she is

No groom

Exotic how?, hushpuppi come and see

KardinalZik:

Who's she?



don't u knw dat we are actors on nairaland

Op did I hear u say lucky man? She must be a virgin or better still got more dan one hole. Wetin concern me sef

Space Booked

KardinalZik:

Who's she?



Every girl is an actress these days.





Infatti Infatti

Somebody pls tell me some names of the Nollywood movies she has starred in.

She must be my fellow Igala. I've not seen her in any Nollywood movie.

I've been curious and trying to establish that she is a Nollywood actress.



b4, wen an actress'name is mentioned, only hearing d name alone, u must hv already pictured d persons face in ur mind bt now is a different case, so many unfamiliar celebrities b4, wen an actress'name is mentioned, only hearing d name alone, u must hv already pictured d persons face in ur mind bt now is a different case, so many unfamiliar celebrities

Sunshine stars of Akure i know, but who are ye?

She's beautiful

That gele is too big na

Whether wedding or real, all we need is for a guy man to be knacking her down below... .

Nairaboi:

Corrupt mind

Yeligray:

don't u knw dat we are actors on nairaland



Like seriously.. 9ja Van Diesel..

KardinalZik:

Who's she?



As in ehn,i just tire...