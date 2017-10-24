₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 07:59 PM
|Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by NEHLIVE: 3:39pm On Oct 27
Talented Nollywood actress Ufedo Sunshine has gotten her fans asking questions after she shared some exotic wedding photos on her IG page. It is not certain if the Kogi-indigene thespian has joined the league of entertainment personality opting for a secret wedding. While the actress has refused to say anything about the photos, and the lucky man is yet to be unveil, reactions are mixed about the photos on whether they are location shots or real wedding photos especially as they look very carefully organised.
Just last month, award-winning actress Gennevie Nnaji also sparked marriage rumours following suspicion that she got married abroad. Genny later shared a photo on IG with a wedding band and seems to be deliberately posted to tease her fans.
And now, Ufedo again. Is this the new trend for Nollywood celebs?
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/10/movie-or-real-actress-ufedo-sunshine.html
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by NEHLIVE: 3:39pm On Oct 27
More
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by KardinalZik(m): 3:48pm On Oct 27
Who's she?
Every girl is an actress these days.
16 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by MhizzAJ(f): 3:55pm On Oct 27
This isn't real
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by tzargeemedia: 4:23pm On Oct 27
Ufedo don marry? Another Nollywood act off the market. Happy married life to her. So who is the lucky man. Or is this really fromna movie
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by yeyerolling: 6:46pm
every babe now na actress , who be dis one
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by Nnaabros: 6:48pm
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by kay29000(m): 6:48pm
Lovely white dresses.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by Afrok(m): 6:48pm
Everybody seems to be actress or actor these days
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by VickyRotex(f): 6:49pm
Tatun ni Ufedo Sunshine?
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by oviejnr(m): 6:49pm
Here In Casablanca, we don't know who TF she is
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by eezeribe(m): 6:51pm
No groom
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by Yeligray(m): 6:53pm
Exotic how?, hushpuppi come and see
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by Yeligray(m): 6:54pm
KardinalZik:don't u knw dat we are actors on nairaland
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by M12345: 6:55pm
Op did I hear u say lucky man? She must be a virgin or better still got more dan one hole. Wetin concern me sef
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by Ibrahim9090: 6:57pm
Space Booked
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by merit12(f): 7:00pm
KardinalZik:
Infatti
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by MNDY(m): 7:05pm
Somebody pls tell me some names of the Nollywood movies she has starred in.
She must be my fellow Igala. I've not seen her in any Nollywood movie.
I've been curious and trying to establish that she is a Nollywood actress.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by IAmSkinny: 7:05pm
Abegi jare. Wetin concern me if my uncle gets married to her? I just tire for this antics.
..
.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by IAMSASHY(f): 7:06pm
b4, wen an actress'name is mentioned, only hearing d name alone, u must hv already pictured d persons face in ur mind bt now is a different case, so many unfamiliar celebrities
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by daveP(m): 7:09pm
Sunshine stars of Akure i know, but who are ye?
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by cerowo(f): 7:10pm
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by vivianbelema(f): 7:11pm
She's beautiful
That gele is too big na
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by Nairaboi(m): 7:12pm
Whether wedding or real, all we need is for a guy man to be knacking her down below... .
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by vivianbelema(f): 7:13pm
Nairaboi:Corrupt mind
1 Like
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by Ambitionsway: 7:16pm
Yeligray:
Like seriously.. 9ja Van Diesel..
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:17pm
KardinalZik:As in ehn,i just tire...
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Wedding Photos: Movie Or Real? Fans Are Curious by Remijuice(m): 7:59pm
All this actresses I get to hear about on nairaland,,,
hnmm..
nairawood
