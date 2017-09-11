Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification (4110 Views)

Mompha reveled that Huspuppi whose official Instagram was recently verified that he Huspuppi paid Instagram a sum of $2500.



He also shared a screenshots of chats between he had with his wife showing that Hushpuppi borrowed money from his wife.



Bastard dont knw what to say again nigga saying i borrowed his cloth how come the cloth still with me Nigga said i post samsung how come samsung company havent notice it Nigga said he is goin to tag EFCC ��� that i make money laundering... Nigga said he bought good food for my family how come u can buy good food in a family man house and u cant afford house rent... Nigga lied he gave me 70m from where it came from ���� u finished bro cos am coming for ur broke ass never in ur life u try this wit someone bigger than u.... God buy ur papa new taxi cos the one wit him is owned by someone ����

https://www.instagram.com/p/BawH3UoDYd2/?hl=en&taken-by=mompha













The drama between two Nigerian rich boys Huspuppi and Mompha will continue as they exposed each other secrets on the social media.Mompha reveled that Huspuppi whose official Instagram was recently verified that he Huspuppi paid Instagram a sum of $2500.He also shared a screenshots of chats between he had with his wife showing that Hushpuppi borrowed money from his wife.





"The owners are comin" so its true, the money was never yours "You are mad" to your own wife?"The owners are comin" so its true, the money was never yours 11 Likes

Super story....he paid instagram to verify his account...Why don't u go and pay them too to verify ur own account if e too dy easy ? mumu 3 Likes

See as the guy dey abuse I'm wife. Dis one na real madman 3 Likes

More revelation 1 Like

I hope it's not APC that paid these two nincompoops to distract us from the #Mainagate scandal? 7 Likes

Wow! Shidren of nowadays... 1 Like

this guy is just pained

This guy is dumb. These are fresh chats. They all showing PM. An old chat will show how long ago the chat was done. Fellow Nairalanders, please visit your old chats and observe how they are dated and compare with this charade. 9 Likes 1 Share

Lamentation of a pained man.



See as he's using curse word on his supposed wife.



This mompha na big fool.



I stand with hush,no big deal borrowing,even America borrows, 2 Likes

In all reality, huss puppy is not rich as you guess are meant to believe. Na just show off for social media. To deceive and manipulate Nigerians just too easy sha. 6 Likes 1 Share

At least the money he spends on Gucci is no fake 2 Likes

Dis is wat happens wen money miss road and lands in d pockets of some immature fraudstars 1 Like











Update: hushpupi u are theif Hushpupi still d father of GucciUpdate: hushpupi u are theif 1 Share

That chat is all kinds of f#cked up. 1 Like

If they like they should break their heads with stick, I go dey here to read am





Hushpupi has met his match



Mompha has been exposing hushpuppi left right and centre since morning 3 Likes

Who is this illegal Mopha self who knows him papa





HUSPUPPI we know

That him wife don suffer. Only God know watin he go dey do her privately...



2ndly this is a lie. Them dey pay 2 verify person again? So all those celeb and politicians pay.



3rdly. So Hushpuppi was right afterall. From the chat he said the dollars aren't his own. Meaning he has been posing with peoples dollar.



I believe Hushpuppi

Husband and wife are english language murderers. The guy just insults his wife like it's a normal thing to do. 1 Like

Fake, hushpuppi own looks more real, borrowing money does not mean u are poor. Let him show us his conversations with hushpuppi

squash47:

Super story....he paid instagram to verify his account...Why don't u go and pay them too to verify ur own account if e too dy easy ? mumu

Am not in for their beef......all am saying you can verify your Instagram with money.



Can even hire people on Am not in for their beef......all am saying you can verify your Instagram with money.Can even hire people on http://fiver.com to do that for you.......#NoHate

All I see is two big idoit fooling themselves

Can't dis Hushpuppi be left alone in peace?



