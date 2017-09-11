₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by craix(m): 4:59pm
The drama between two Nigerian rich boys Huspuppi and Mompha will continue as they exposed each other secrets on the social media.
Mompha reveled that Huspuppi whose official Instagram was recently verified that he Huspuppi paid Instagram a sum of $2500.
He also shared a screenshots of chats between he had with his wife showing that Hushpuppi borrowed money from his wife.
See his posts below…
Bastard dont knw what to say again nigga saying i borrowed his cloth how come the cloth still with me Nigga said i post samsung how come samsung company havent notice it Nigga said he is goin to tag EFCC ��� that i make money laundering... Nigga said he bought good food for my family how come u can buy good food in a family man house and u cant afford house rent... Nigga lied he gave me 70m from where it came from ���� u finished bro cos am coming for ur broke ass never in ur life u try this wit someone bigger than u.... God buy ur papa new taxi cos the one wit him is owned by someone ����
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by ArchangeLucifer: 5:14pm
"You are mad" to your own wife?
"The owners are comin" so its true, the money was never yours
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by squash47(m): 5:21pm
Super story....he paid instagram to verify his account...Why don't u go and pay them too to verify ur own account if e too dy easy ? mumu
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by SleekyP(m): 5:25pm
this is so lame....lala dont bother moving this poo!
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by atilla(m): 5:30pm
See as the guy dey abuse I'm wife. Dis one na real madman
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by ggrin(f): 5:53pm
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by Daeylar(f): 6:41pm
They should take it easy
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by Divay22(f): 6:42pm
More revelation
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by nairavsdollars: 6:42pm
I hope it's not APC that paid these two nincompoops to distract us from the #Mainagate scandal?
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by Boyooosa(m): 6:42pm
Are they for real?
Is this really happening?
Wow! Shidren of nowadays...
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by Movicq(m): 6:42pm
fools
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by obojememe: 6:42pm
this guy is just pained
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by scaramucci: 6:42pm
This guy is dumb. These are fresh chats. They all showing PM. An old chat will show how long ago the chat was done. Fellow Nairalanders, please visit your old chats and observe how they are dated and compare with this charade.
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by Queenext: 6:43pm
Story...
Lamentation of a pained man.
See as he's using curse word on his supposed wife.
This mompha na big fool.
I stand with hush,no big deal borrowing,even America borrows,
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by michael142(m): 6:43pm
In all reality, huss puppy is not rich as you guess are meant to believe. Na just show off for social media. To deceive and manipulate Nigerians just too easy sha.
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by Chipappii(m): 6:43pm
God abeg I want to live the kind of fake life hushpuppii is living.
At least the money he spends on Gucci is no fake
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by Nbote(m): 6:43pm
Dis is wat happens wen money miss road and lands in d pockets of some immature fraudstars
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by adeniyi55: 6:43pm
Hushpupi still d father of Gucci
Update: hushpupi u are theif
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by hanassholesolo: 6:44pm
That chat is all kinds of f#cked up.
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by okooloyun1(m): 6:44pm
If they like they should break their heads with stick, I go dey here to read am
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by ChangetheChange: 6:44pm
Hushpupi has met his match
Mompha has been exposing hushpuppi left right and centre since morning
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by ibkgab001: 6:44pm
Who is this illegal Mopha self who knows him papa
HUSPUPPI we know
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by NextGovernor(m): 6:44pm
That him wife don suffer. Only God know watin he go dey do her privately...
2ndly this is a lie. Them dey pay 2 verify person again? So all those celeb and politicians pay.
3rdly. So Hushpuppi was right afterall. From the chat he said the dollars aren't his own. Meaning he has been posing with peoples dollar.
I believe Hushpuppi
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by eboiga(f): 6:44pm
Husband and wife are english language murderers. The guy just insults his wife like it's a normal thing to do.
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by airprince(m): 6:44pm
Anything for the gram
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by lastempero: 6:44pm
Children's avenue!!!
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by alexistaiwo: 6:44pm
Who doesn't give a hoot about this issue
Me!
Me!
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by ifeanyija(m): 6:45pm
Fake, hushpuppi own looks more real, borrowing money does not mean u are poor. Let him show us his conversations with hushpuppi
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by dan55: 6:45pm
squash47:
Am not in for their beef......all am saying you can verify your Instagram with money.
Can even hire people on http://fiver.com to do that for you.......#NoHate
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by estolaB: 6:45pm
All I see is two big idoit fooling themselves
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by cho25bc(f): 6:46pm
Can't dis Hushpuppi be left alone in peace?
|Re: Mompha: Hushpuppi Paid $2500 To Instagram For Verification by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:46pm
This is getting boring
