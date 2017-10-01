₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,324 members, 3,878,150 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 07:01 PM

Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death (7313 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by TopCelebritiesM: 5:09pm
Star actress, Omoni Oboli narrowly escaped death on Friday 27th October, 2017 when fire broke out at her residence in Lagos.



The screen diva cum movie producer was in a drug-induced sleep when fire gutted her house. It was her production manager, Tomi Adeoye who noticed the fire which started from an air-conditioner.



She made this revelation on her Instagram post: This God is too good! Magnify the Lord with me my people! Still shook but I’m constantly in awe of my King! God loves me. Nobody can tell me otherwise!”

“Since after the series of incidences that happened earlier in the year, I sometimes have panic attacks so my darling ever dependable @tomesadeoye abandoned her room and has been sleeping in mine. I’ve been nursing a very bad cold for days so I took night nurse to enable sleep.”

“Power went off at some point in the night and Tomi who usually can sleep in heat, got uncomfortable and couldn’t sleep. I on the other hand didn’t notice because I was in a drug induced sleep. Around 5am, power came back on and Tomi happily fell asleep.”

“She hadn’t slept for long when she started perceiving something, she opened her eyes to see the AC engulfed in flames. She screamed at me to wake up. I saw the flames and screamed ‘The blood of Jesus’. Ran into the bathroom to get water but I didn’t think I was fast enough, so I abandoned it cos I realized the AC is right by the door and if it gets any worse, I wouldn’t be able to leave the room.”

“I told Tomi to call the editor (I have an editing suite in my home and we are editing WOS so the editor moved in) she screamed his name and he came rushing upstairs. We all ran downstairs to get the fire extinguisher, couldn’t operate it and proceeded to turn off electricity from the circuit breaker.”

“Tomi went back up and screamed that the fire was a lot worse. Idris (the editor) and Paul (my gateman) started carrying buckets of water and soap upstairs. By this time, they couldn’t even get into the room because the fire was too much. They started pouring water from the door. I want to say that we definitely had angelic assistance because in less than 10mins, they put out an electrical fire with water and soap!”

“I know God sent His angels. God has been too good to me this year! I’m so unworthy of His grace upon my life. I’m so unfaithful yet He remains faithful! I bow before your majesty my Father. All that I am, all I will ever be, I give to you Lord. Thank God for our lives. If we had woken up just 3 minutes after we did, we would not have been able to leave the room. #ChildOfGrace #GodIsGood.”

https://www.topcelebritiesng.com/star-actress-omoni-oboli-escapes-death/


watch Video:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BawDhJmjY5p/?taken-by=omonioboli

2 Likes

Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by prospero5(m): 6:19pm
i mess on top una head- fpeter, ggrin(my love) and lexusgs430.
especailly ontop ggrin head. e sweet me die.

@topic, sorry ma!
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by fpeter(f): 6:19pm
Thank God for her.
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by ggrin(f): 6:19pm
prospero5:
j
if u tiff my FTC again angry angry angry

4 Likes

Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Lexusgs430: 6:19pm
Kpele
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Ibrahim9090: 6:19pm
Heya
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by gidimasters(m): 6:19pm
angry
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Ricindob(m): 6:19pm
Wow
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by vivianbelema(f): 6:19pm
Jesus
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Pidginwhisper: 6:20pm
angry
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by adeniyi55: 6:20pm
Oyamilenuo shocked

1 Share

Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by SleekyP(m): 6:21pm
having sex while you put rice on fire undecided

1 Like

Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Mrkumareze(m): 6:21pm
She no post the selfie cos I know say she must have one or two copies
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by DIKEnaWAR: 6:21pm
Was she cooking with Tobe when it happened?
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by esthy86: 6:22pm
i thank God for her



anyway guys check out my profile
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:22pm
Thank God she escaped. That's the most important thing.
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by iamJ(m): 6:22pm
Not sorry for her
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by pmc01(m): 6:23pm
Click! Click! Snap! Post!

The days of social media.
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by OvieNeo(m): 6:23pm
Make i no hear spiritual fire oh !!!
Over to u FFK

Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by emror4u(m): 6:24pm
I sympathize with you, but it's always good to learn some basic home/office emergency handling procedures...
First, there was a fire extinguisher, but no one knew how to operate it. That fire could have been avoided or put out right in time if the MANUAL of the extinguisher was studied.

Secondly, you don't fight electrical fire with water unless the source has been de-energized. Fight it only with a class C fire extinguisher.

Thank God no life was lost.


TECHNIQUE:

PULL... Pull the pin. This will also break the tamper seal.
AIM... Aim low, pointing the extinguisher nozzle (or its horn or hose) at the base of the fire. ...
SQUEEZE... Squeeze the handle to release the extinguishing agent.
SWEEP... Sweep from side to side at the base of the fire until it appears to be out.

1 Like

Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by cho25bc(f): 6:26pm
Thank God for her life.

Want to earn more this season in an easy way? Check my signature to join my whatsapp group
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by AreaFada2: 6:27pm
Thank God.
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by emeijeh(m): 6:27pm
Thank God for sparing your life.




Her names sounds like BOMB BLAST
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by free2ryhme: 6:28pm
OvieNeo:
spiritual fire waiting for FFK to make anpther comment like ...

Not everything is spiritual

It may just be electrical issues

The AC was on and the current was too much that lead to it catching fire

But thank God they were able to detect it on time
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by itiswellandwell: 6:32pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by LorDBolton(m): 6:33pm
free2ryhme:


Not everything is spiritual

It may just be electrical issues

The AC was on and the current was too much that lead to it catching fire

But thank God they were able to detect it on time


I tire for Africans
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by enemyofprogress: 6:33pm
Eyaaaaaa so dis fine girl don die? RIP
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Andyblaze: 6:34pm
I have a free room. Only her should cum
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by anibi9674: 6:36pm
ok
Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by nairavsdollars: 6:37pm
GEJ would have built a new house for her but Sai baba wont

Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Zeroid105: 6:37pm
The lesson: LEARN HOW TO USE FIRE EXTINGUISHER!

(0) (1) (Reply)

Sunny Leone In A Bollywood Movie Jism 2 / Photos Of Rick Ross In Concert...... / Booty Duty Officer,kim Kardashian Is A Married Woman

Viewing this topic: splendidiva(f), SCOOPERJEF(m), DonSolo3013, vbnn, 14june(m), coolh3ad(m), Akeelahtunez(m), Bibidear(f), kelvyn7(m), dickvik(m), tomzz(m), Frankdamaxx(m), sunmolaq, jodeci01, mysteryman2014, givenny(f), Omoze88, SURElee(f), smode(m), klabi(m), anthony533(m), pheyikemi, kinglhanrey(m), TheMainMan, basty, Tplklaw(m), horlanrewhajhu, flgd, datola, olurich01(m), annyberry(f), VocalWalls, toolovely(m), platinumventure, airsaylongcon, olabs201(m), africanman85, UnApologeTic1, Nikkibund, juliuscapps(m), Ogbiko247(f), oyinsho(f), MirJay, OGS1, ammyluv2002(f), miftpulse, Boundless4, tuneh(f), PropertyAdverts, phoneymoney, Duru1(m), herrlekan(m), phayvoursky(m), Pearl05(f), Dosmay(m), nmama(f), midexz(m), Maxigrid, eminemkayc, corneli83(m), kolexy(m), lyriclekidd(m), abolore80, Wiseandtrue(f), ibro2much(m), namet(m), ceeceeuwa, niyiduke01(m), oluscofield(m), Donjay2222(m), yomifola(m), greatest777(m), Teettyllayho, Kaynoni007, becky66 and 146 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.