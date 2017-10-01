₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by TopCelebritiesM: 5:09pm
Star actress, Omoni Oboli narrowly escaped death on Friday 27th October, 2017 when fire broke out at her residence in Lagos.
https://www.topcelebritiesng.com/star-actress-omoni-oboli-escapes-death/
watch Video:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BawDhJmjY5p/?taken-by=omonioboli
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by prospero5(m): 6:19pm
i mess on top una head- fpeter, ggrin(my love) and lexusgs430.
especailly ontop ggrin head. e sweet me die.
@topic, sorry ma!
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by fpeter(f): 6:19pm
Thank God for her.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by ggrin(f): 6:19pm
prospero5:if u tiff my FTC again
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Lexusgs430: 6:19pm
Kpele
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Ibrahim9090: 6:19pm
Heya
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by gidimasters(m): 6:19pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Ricindob(m): 6:19pm
Wow
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by vivianbelema(f): 6:19pm
Jesus
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Pidginwhisper: 6:20pm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by adeniyi55: 6:20pm
Oyamilenuo
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by SleekyP(m): 6:21pm
having sex while you put rice on fire
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Mrkumareze(m): 6:21pm
She no post the selfie cos I know say she must have one or two copies
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by DIKEnaWAR: 6:21pm
Was she cooking with Tobe when it happened?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by esthy86: 6:22pm
i thank God for her
i thank God for her
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:22pm
Thank God she escaped. That's the most important thing.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by iamJ(m): 6:22pm
Not sorry for her
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by pmc01(m): 6:23pm
Click! Click! Snap! Post!
The days of social media.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by OvieNeo(m): 6:23pm
Make i no hear spiritual fire oh !!!
Over to u FFK
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by emror4u(m): 6:24pm
I sympathize with you, but it's always good to learn some basic home/office emergency handling procedures...
First, there was a fire extinguisher, but no one knew how to operate it. That fire could have been avoided or put out right in time if the MANUAL of the extinguisher was studied.
Secondly, you don't fight electrical fire with water unless the source has been de-energized. Fight it only with a class C fire extinguisher.
Thank God no life was lost.
TECHNIQUE:
PULL... Pull the pin. This will also break the tamper seal.
AIM... Aim low, pointing the extinguisher nozzle (or its horn or hose) at the base of the fire. ...
SQUEEZE... Squeeze the handle to release the extinguishing agent.
SWEEP... Sweep from side to side at the base of the fire until it appears to be out.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by cho25bc(f): 6:26pm
Thank God for her life.
Thank God for her life.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by AreaFada2: 6:27pm
Thank God.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by emeijeh(m): 6:27pm
Thank God for sparing your life.
Her names sounds like BOMB BLAST
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by free2ryhme: 6:28pm
OvieNeo:
Not everything is spiritual
It may just be electrical issues
The AC was on and the current was too much that lead to it catching fire
But thank God they were able to detect it on time
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by itiswellandwell: 6:32pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by LorDBolton(m): 6:33pm
free2ryhme:
I tire for Africans
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by enemyofprogress: 6:33pm
Eyaaaaaa so dis fine girl don die? RIP
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Andyblaze: 6:34pm
I have a free room. Only her should cum
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by anibi9674: 6:36pm
ok
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by nairavsdollars: 6:37pm
GEJ would have built a new house for her but Sai baba wont
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death by Zeroid105: 6:37pm
The lesson: LEARN HOW TO USE FIRE EXTINGUISHER!
