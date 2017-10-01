₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,376 members, 3,878,337 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 09:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) (2491 Views)
|Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by stephenduru: 6:08pm
A Prado jeep with the Edo license number BEN36CF rammed into a Silver Toyota Corolla salon car of a gentleman man who had gone to pick some kids from SOUTHPOINT ROYAL SCHOOL located at No 1 Edaiken avenue off Airport road Benin City.At the rear seat of the car were 2 Children,Master GABRIEL ODION OMOKARO and Miss GABRIELLA OVBOKHAN OMOKARO.
While Gabriel sustained minor injuries, his twin wasn't that lucky as she had broken glasses pierce into her eyes. The poor little one was immediately rushed to Faith Mediplex for medical attention. She thereafter underwent a surgery and will be required to undergo a couple more in the next few days and weeks . The accident was reported at the police station along Airport road just by the Junction of the Benin Airport with the D.T.O named Lilian and the vehicles involved were taken into police custody.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/prado-jeep-collides-with-toyota-corolla.html?m=1
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by stephenduru: 6:09pm
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by UbanmeUdie: 6:47pm
God be praised no life was lost. I pray the little girl's eye heals with no impaired visions.
Most times in life, the recklessness of fools and evil men doesn't harm people like them but the innocent.
A very sad reality.
4 Likes
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by JohnXcel: 6:56pm
Damn it!
So sorry kid
I pray healing for your eye in Jesus' name. Amen.
1 Like
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by Khonvicted(m): 9:37pm
Thank God no life was lost
Wish you quick and absolute recovery
IJN !
3 Likes
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by Princesteve7248: 9:38pm
So sorry, God I'll heal her soon
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by davillian(m): 9:38pm
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by OTayobami(m): 9:39pm
all this Benin/Edo road na wa ooo
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by Bullhari007(m): 9:39pm
Buhari is just killing everyone TUFIAKWA
2 Likes
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by eezeribe(m): 9:39pm
OK
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by ObamaOsama: 9:40pm
blood of God
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by Kylekent59: 9:42pm
It pains oooo. Young kids
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by EdCure: 9:43pm
Is Prado not also Toyota?
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by Harbdulrafiu(m): 9:44pm
It's so painful.. wish u guys quick recovery..
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:45pm
This is not a good news to the parents of these kids. I wonder why accidents are rampant In the last three months of the year. I wish them quick recovery.
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by Daz82: 9:45pm
Ritualists don come again
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by olaboy33(m): 9:45pm
in this life,
there is no safe place, no safe time, no safe zone.
the worst can happen at any fuckin time!!
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by Fabulous7(m): 9:46pm
God I pray the remaining days that remain in this year don't let us lose our life and anything that belongs to us and our family in Jesus name.Amen
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by Iseoluwani: 9:47pm
Was d driver drunk??
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by aku626(m): 9:51pm
When people overspeed or step on their breaks recklessly. Glory be to God.
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by smithsydny(m): 9:52pm
Today all bad things is happening in edo
|Re: Prado Jeep Rams Into Toyota In Edo, Injures Kids Returning From School (Graphic) by elChapo1: 9:52pm
.
(0) (Reply)
Shengen Visa: No Up Front Payment.more Info: / Tales Of Zuma Rock / Uttar Pradesh Village.
Viewing this topic: Mzthowxeen(f), Desyner, MrEgghead(m), Jobazenu, ZikN, Lumi101, dasmallie(f), amodaade, xxgig(m), Futureleader201(m), Ra88, OMEGA009(m), mojisolani, Hongbenga(m), edwinbet, kobijacobs(m), oyedun82(m), softheart4love(m), Charity05(f), johshwahr(m), aku626(m), Realsman405(m), hotswagg12, fmc1, Hmajeed(m), andycoal40(m), Bsoam, Jetland(m), Tush16, AdaIhiala(f), lilyhills123, KingsSon, yolaleye, smithsydny(m), nanizle(m), Donjiggar, DadiReflex1(m), rosy16(f), mhizsuzzy(f), Dream2(m), grinface98(m), ofadaboy(m), ScotFree(m), afious, layoski, chidexman(m), leozzz, ogunnowo28(m), obadee4you(m), ebikay, PROPHETmichael, ikevictor, rawpadgin(m), Saintbonnie(m), Bankoleodewunmi, ourema(f), elChapo1, spunkyuch(m), estheremma(f), Raymeg, ngwaba(m), detagabriel(m), Soulsymbol99, zagadon, Jozay(m) and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20