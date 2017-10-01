



Source: A Prado jeep with the Edo license number BEN36CF rammed into a Silver Toyota Corolla salon car of a gentleman man who had gone to pick some kids from SOUTHPOINT ROYAL SCHOOL located at No 1 Edaiken avenue off Airport road Benin City.At the rear seat of the car were 2 Children,Master GABRIEL ODION OMOKARO and Miss GABRIELLA OVBOKHAN OMOKARO.While Gabriel sustained minor injuries, his twin wasn't that lucky as she had broken glasses pierce into her eyes. The poor little one was immediately rushed to Faith Mediplex for medical attention. She thereafter underwent a surgery and will be required to undergo a couple more in the next few days and weeks . The accident was reported at the police station along Airport road just by the Junction of the Benin Airport with the D.T.O named Lilian and the vehicles involved were taken into police custody.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/prado-jeep-collides-with-toyota-corolla.html?m=1