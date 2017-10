According to Shehu,a Nigerian soldier who lives in Yobe that shared the news,a Nigerian soldier named Muhammad has been killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Damaturu,Yobe state.Below is what he wrote..'Rest in peace LCPLAccording Muhammad A yellow was killed in sasawa village Damaturu yobe State #70RRI GALLANT SOLDIER'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/boko-haram-insurgents-kill-nigerian_27.html?m=1

How things have changed , in the past if a thread was opened to mourn any of our soldiers who died in battle there would be so much outpouring of emotions mourning the soldier but Buhari has so destroyed the trust between Nigerians and the Army that such threads are now deviod of any commiserations ..so sad ..RIP soldier 1 Like