|Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by zoba88: 6:55pm
According to Shehu,a Nigerian soldier who lives in Yobe that shared the news,a Nigerian soldier named Muhammad has been killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Damaturu,Yobe state.Below is what he wrote..
'Rest in peace LCPLAccording Muhammad A yellow was killed in sasawa village Damaturu yobe State #70RRI GALLANT SOLDIER'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/boko-haram-insurgents-kill-nigerian_27.html?m=1
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:00pm
So sad,RIP.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by Caseless: 7:23pm
RIP, hero.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by dometome: 7:24pm
fvck off you terrorist
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by oilyngbati(m): 8:50pm
dometome:Good riddance
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by FarahAideed: 9:05pm
How things have changed , in the past if a thread was opened to mourn any of our soldiers who died in battle there would be so much outpouring of emotions mourning the soldier but Buhari has so destroyed the trust between Nigerians and the Army that such threads are now deviod of any commiserations ..so sad ..RIP soldier
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by BUHARIjubrin: 9:09pm
Another fallen fool.. ...rest in hell nigga
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by Ibrahim9090: 9:49pm
RIP
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:49pm
Rip bro
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by itchie: 9:49pm
Terrorist jan.jaweed army. God punish all of you
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by DrGoodman: 9:50pm
Is this not one of the guys who forced IPOB members to drink mud waters?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 9:50pm
is only the soldiers that is dying everyday ?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by Onijagidijagan(m): 9:50pm
BUHARIjubrin:u get sense?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by Flashh: 9:50pm
BUHARIjubrin:This stupidity is not more trending.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 9:51pm
BUHARIjubrin:
Animal
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by coluka: 9:52pm
I'm not wasting my RIP on any of this blood suckers. You kill innocent people by your gun, you die be the gun. Justice served
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier In Damaturu (Photos) by DrGoodman: 9:52pm
If this guy gets up, he should be killed again.
