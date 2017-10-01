₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun
|Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Aminat508(f): 8:42pm
Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/so-sad-two-die-after-eating-amala-in.html?m=1
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Aminat508(f): 8:42pm
So sad!
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/so-sad-two-die-after-eating-amala-in.html?m=1
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by OZAOEKPE(m): 8:44pm
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Evablizin(f): 8:45pm
Too bad.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by cummando(m): 8:47pm
Nigerian version of the last supper.
245th way to die
Death by amala
Amalarisation
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by BiafranBushBoy: 8:48pm
food looks scary!!
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:57pm
The other day, it was Ewedu...
Today, it's Amala
No Poison Fashioned Against You Shall Prosper And Anyone That Tries To Poison Your Food He And His Household Shall Eat It Unknowingly....AMEN!!
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by kkko(m): 9:05pm
Again?
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by stankezzy: 9:05pm
hydrolic soup
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Khonvicted(m): 9:05pm
Oh my God
Bad luck shall not come our way o
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by pocohantas(f): 9:06pm
stankezzy:
Hydraulic brain!
Tribalism will finish some of you.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by donkenny(m): 9:06pm
Na too much pepper kill them ;
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by sukkot: 9:06pm
amala and hydraulic soup lmao
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by BrutalJab: 9:06pm
From Ewedu to Amala.... Who is poisoning these foods?
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by veekid(m): 9:06pm
Aminat508:!you opened a thread; only you come still dey drag FTC on that same thread; na wha oooooo
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Deejay1000(m): 9:06pm
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by sunnysunny69(m): 9:06pm
kkko:
Where is Kanu ya messiah.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by mcayomind(m): 9:07pm
Hmmmnnn..... o ga ooooo
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Tianahbey(f): 9:07pm
This Amala things don dey tire me self
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Settingz321(m): 9:07pm
No not again
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Bullhari007(m): 9:07pm
why won't they die , after the queue to collect toilet broom for that ewedu soup
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by fvckme(f): 9:08pm
I ate Amala today too o
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by PenisCaP: 9:08pm
Last week it was EWEDU this week its AMALA. our yoruba brothers whats happening oooh.
Hmm thanks God i dnt eat these things shaa.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by NgcoboP: 9:08pm
Aminat508:Quit bad news.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Democrat1c(m): 9:09pm
Amala and ewedu, worst food known to humanity.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by phreakabit(m): 9:10pm
First Ewedu now Amala. . .
Hmm.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by victorioushands: 9:10pm
Now they will say it's "yoloba demon" again.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by cashlurd(m): 9:12pm
I guess it was last week that a similar incident happened thereby killing an entire family. Now this one. I Am beginning to think that the fear of amala would sooner than later be the beginning of wisdom.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by flimzy24: 9:12pm
BeeBeeOoh:.AFONJAS will always eat poison.
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by chynie: 9:12pm
123 let the bashing Start
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by ruffDiamond: 9:12pm
na only God know wetin really happen
|Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by AuroraB(f): 9:13pm
I saw Efo-riro
That's the real deal
