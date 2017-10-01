₦airaland Forum

Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Aminat508(f): 8:42pm

Pandemonium broke out in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government area of Osun state earlier today as two people died after eating yam flour meal which is also known as Amala.


Amiloaded gathered that one Kehinde Fasanya who was said to be a staff of Obokun Local Government and one other yet to be identified died while others were immediately hospitalized after consuming the meal.


Those in the hospital were earlier rushed to a facility in Osogbo before they were referred to the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesha as their cases could not be managed in Osogbo.


In his reaction, Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu said necessary steps had been taken to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and advised people not to panic or spread falsehood.


Dr. Isamotu said that the preliminary findings revealed that the family members had been eating from the same yam flour in the past weeks and that the poison in the food could be in the soup.


The remains of the dead victims have been deposited at the mortuary of the Osun State General Hospital at Asubiaro, Osogbo, for autopsy.

Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/so-sad-two-die-after-eating-amala-in.html?m=1

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Aminat508(f): 8:42pm
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by OZAOEKPE(m): 8:44pm
grin

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Evablizin(f): 8:45pm
embarassed

Too bad.
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by cummando(m): 8:47pm
Nigerian version of the last supper.

245th way to die


Death by amala

Amalarisation

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by BiafranBushBoy: 8:48pm
food looks scary!! angry

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:57pm
The other day, it was Ewedu...



Today, it's Amala




No Poison Fashioned Against You Shall Prosper And Anyone That Tries To Poison Your Food He And His Household Shall Eat It Unknowingly....AMEN!!

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by kkko(m): 9:05pm
Again?

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by stankezzy: 9:05pm
hydrolic soup

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Khonvicted(m): 9:05pm
Oh my God

Bad luck shall not come our way o

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by pocohantas(f): 9:06pm
stankezzy:
hydrolic soup

Hydraulic brain!
Tribalism will finish some of you.

RIP to the dead.

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by donkenny(m): 9:06pm
grin





Na too much pepper kill them ;

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by sukkot: 9:06pm
amala and hydraulic soup lmao

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by BrutalJab: 9:06pm
From Ewedu to Amala.... Who is poisoning these foods?

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by veekid(m): 9:06pm
Aminat508:
embarassed
!you opened a thread; only you come still dey drag FTC on that same thread; na wha oooooo
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Deejay1000(m): 9:06pm
embarassed
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by sunnysunny69(m): 9:06pm
kkko:
Again?

Where is Kanu ya messiah.

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by mcayomind(m): 9:07pm
Hmmmnnn..... o ga ooooo

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Tianahbey(f): 9:07pm
This Amala things don dey tire me self

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Settingz321(m): 9:07pm
No not again
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Bullhari007(m): 9:07pm
why won't they die , after the queue to collect toilet broom for that ewedu soup

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by fvckme(f): 9:08pm
I ate Amala today too o shocked
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by PenisCaP: 9:08pm
lipsrsealed Last week it was EWEDU this week its AMALA. our yoruba brothers whats happening oooh.

Hmm thanks God i dnt eat these things shaa.
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by NgcoboP: 9:08pm
Aminat508:
embarassed
Quit bad news.
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by Democrat1c(m): 9:09pm
Amala and ewedu, worst food known to humanity.

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by phreakabit(m): 9:10pm
First Ewedu now Amala. . .
Hmm.

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by victorioushands: 9:10pm
Now they will say it's "yoloba demon" again. grin
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by cashlurd(m): 9:12pm
I guess it was last week that a similar incident happened thereby killing an entire family. Now this one. I Am beginning to think that the fear of amala would sooner than later be the beginning of wisdom.
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by flimzy24: 9:12pm
BeeBeeOoh:
The other day, it was Ewedu...



Today, it's Amala




No Poison Fashioned Against You Shall Prosper And Anyone That Tries To Poison Your Food He And His Household Shall Eat It Unknowingly....AMEN!!
.AFONJAS will always eat poison.

Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by chynie: 9:12pm
123 let the bashing Start
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by ruffDiamond: 9:12pm
undecidedna only God know wetin really happen
Re: Two Die After Eating 'amala' In Osun by AuroraB(f): 9:13pm
I saw Efo-riro
That's the real deal cool

