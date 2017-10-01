

Pandemonium broke out in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government area of Osun state earlier today as two people died after eating yam flour meal which is also known as Amala.





Amiloaded gathered that one Kehinde Fasanya who was said to be a staff of Obokun Local Government and one other yet to be identified died while others were immediately hospitalized after consuming the meal.





Those in the hospital were earlier rushed to a facility in Osogbo before they were referred to the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesha as their cases could not be managed in Osogbo.





In his reaction, Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu said necessary steps had been taken to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and advised people not to panic or spread falsehood.





Dr. Isamotu said that the preliminary findings revealed that the family members had been eating from the same yam flour in the past weeks and that the poison in the food could be in the soup.





The remains of the dead victims have been deposited at the mortuary of the Osun State General Hospital at Asubiaro, Osogbo, for autopsy.

