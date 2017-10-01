₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:15pm On Oct 27
Warri billionaire, Ayiri Emami, who is the Ologbotsere ( prime minister) of Warri Kingdom and others flew in a private jet earlier today to Lagos state for some functions which is coming up tomorrow. The business mogul and his team were in high spirits as they traveled in style to the country's commercial city...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/billionaire-ayiri-emami-flies-private-jet-lagos-team-photos.html
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by StainlessH(m): 9:17pm On Oct 27
Business mogul?
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by Desyner: 9:20pm On Oct 27
Ayiri aligned with APC big shots and is enjoying it. Tompolo aligned with PDP and is in hiding. It is all about personal interest, any talk about a political messiah arriving is as fake Maina's innocence.
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by newbornmacho(m): 9:45pm On Oct 27
Inferiority complex. When an agbero makes money
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 10:01pm On Oct 27
Dressing like a clown!
What is the beads on his legs for when he isn't wear a full traditional attire?
Money miss road
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
Na all these ones be moneybag. Non be all those Hushpuppi and Mumbah or what his name is.
If u reach Ayeri garage u go know say ur 2016 range rover na toy compare to cars u go see there.
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
Hahahahahahahahha!!! "Business mogul" In which stock exchange is his company listed? Op if you want to insult us, do it directly!!
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by Teewhy2: 10:04pm On Oct 27
Is good to be rich but it is better to be contented and satisfied with what you have that gives you good health and peace of mind.
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by chiamaka4g: 10:04pm On Oct 27
newbornmacho:I tell you. Poverty of the mind.
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 10:05pm On Oct 27
No single sense of dress sense from Ayiri. Red shoes on that dress, really?
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by atilla(m): 10:05pm On Oct 27
Nawa o
How exactly does this guy have si much money?
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 10:06pm On Oct 27
Desyner:I love how u conveyed the truth with sarcasm. U should consider writing more often...
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by Khonvicted(m): 10:06pm On Oct 27
money money money
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 10:08pm On Oct 27
ChangeIsCostant:There is nothing like warri kingdom
This guy does not live in warri
He wont even go fru warri
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 10:08pm On Oct 27
Kikikikikikikikikikikikiiiiii
Those anklets though
Bet he has them on in za oza room
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by numerouno01(m): 10:08pm On Oct 27
whats our business in this now
na broom them for take fly before? mtchew
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by Esepayan(m): 10:09pm On Oct 27
newbornmacho:
says a poor man like u who has never made a million ....learn to appreciate made men
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by adeniyi55: 10:10pm On Oct 27
Can I fly by using catapult?
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by moshino(m): 10:10pm On Oct 27
NextGovernor:
Are you his driver, car washer or gateman?
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 10:13pm On Oct 27
how do i make $1 billion in 6 month?
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by tayo4ng(m): 10:13pm On Oct 27
if I get money hemmmm. i go do buga pass Ayiri
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by joystickextendr: 10:13pm On Oct 27
Okay
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys..
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by Magnifico2000: 10:13pm On Oct 27
moshino:Even if the guy is performing any role you listed above, you can be rest assured he will be well paid.
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by majekdom2: 10:13pm On Oct 27
Seriously, blacks have a mental problem that I think is hereditary. Researchers and scientists need to check this. A million and one people fly private jets all over the world but don't go about snapping pictures.
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by GreenMavro: 10:15pm On Oct 27
which business the mogul dy do?
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by Kenvans82: 10:16pm On Oct 27
Money gang
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by Organs(m): 10:17pm On Oct 27
nairaman66:
Na poor people dey get idea pass. Bros, you wey get dress sense how much dey your bank a/c?
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by Titto93(m): 10:19pm On Oct 27
Oil money
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by OCTAVO: 10:20pm On Oct 27
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:22pm On Oct 27
Chop ur money Mr man
|Re: Ayiri Emami And His Squad Fly In A Private Jet To Lagos (Photos) by indomielomo: 10:22pm On Oct 27
decatalyst:i know no say you to will say that?
This man can dress for World oooo
hummm let me kuku be going
