Source; Warri billionaire, Ayiri Emami, who is the Ologbotsere ( prime minister) of Warri Kingdom and others flew in a private jet earlier today to Lagos state for some functions which is coming up tomorrow. The business mogul and his team were in high spirits as they traveled in style to the country's commercial city...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/billionaire-ayiri-emami-flies-private-jet-lagos-team-photos.html 1 Like

Business mogul? 3 Likes

Ayiri aligned with APC big shots and is enjoying it. Tompolo aligned with PDP and is in hiding. It is all about personal interest, any talk about a political messiah arriving is as fake Maina's innocence. 22 Likes 1 Share

Inferiority complex. When an agbero makes money 13 Likes 1 Share







What is the beads on his legs for when he isn't wear a full traditional attire?





Money miss road Dressing like a clown!What is the beads on his legs for when he isn't wear a full traditional attire?Money miss road 35 Likes 3 Shares

Na all these ones be moneybag. Non be all those Hushpuppi and Mumbah or what his name is.



If u reach Ayeri garage u go know say ur 2016 range rover na toy compare to cars u go see there. 7 Likes

In which stock exchange is his company listed? Op if you want to insult us, do it directly!! Hahahahahahahahha!!! "Business mogul"In which stock exchange is his company listed? Op if you want to insult us, do it directly!! 12 Likes

Is good to be rich but it is better to be contented and satisfied with what you have that gives you good health and peace of mind. 3 Likes

Inferiority complex. When an agbero makes money I tell you. Poverty of the mind. I tell you. Poverty of the mind. 7 Likes

No single sense of dress sense from Ayiri. Red shoes on that dress, really? 1 Like

Nawa o

How exactly does this guy have si much money?

Ayiri aligned with APC big shots and is enjoying it. Tompolo aligned with PDP and is in hiding. It is all about personal interest, any talk about a political messiah arriving is as fake Maina's innocence. I love how u conveyed the truth with sarcasm. U should consider writing more often... I love how u conveyed the truth with sarcasm. U should consider writing more often... 1 Like

money money money money money money 1 Like

This guy does not live in warri

He wont even go fru warri There is nothing like warri kingdomThis guy does not live in warriHe wont even go fru warri 3 Likes



Those anklets though

Bet he has them on in za oza room







KikikikikikikikikikikikiiiiiiThose anklets thoughBet he has them on in za oza room

whats our business in this now







na broom them for take fly before? mtchew

says a poor man like u who has never made a million ....learn to appreciate made men says a poor man like u who has never made a million ....learn to appreciate made men

Can I fly by using catapult? 1 Share

Are you his driver, car washer or gateman? Are you his driver, car washer or gateman? 5 Likes

how do i make $1 billion in 6 month? 1 Like

if I get money hemmmm. i go do buga pass Ayiri

Okay







Are you his driver, car washer or gateman? Even if the guy is performing any role you listed above, you can be rest assured he will be well paid. Even if the guy is performing any role you listed above, you can be rest assured he will be well paid.

Seriously, blacks have a mental problem that I think is hereditary. Researchers and scientists need to check this. A million and one people fly private jets all over the world but don't go about snapping pictures.

which business the mogul dy do?

Money gang

Na poor people dey get idea pass. Bros, you wey get dress sense how much dey your bank a/c? Na poor people dey get idea pass. Bros, you wey get dress sense how much dey your bank a/c? 1 Like

Oil money

1 Like

Chop ur money Mr man