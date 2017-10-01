₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:37pm On Oct 27
A Nigerian man identified as Anene Jasper, has raised an alarm over his missing daughter whom he said was allegedly abducted during a church program in Lagos. According to him, his 2 years and 6 months daughter, was taken from his wife at Anglican church of living faith in Abule-osun, Ojo area of Lagos since last Sunday and she is yet to be seen.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/father-raises-alarm-daughter-abducted-church-service-lagos-photos.html
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:38pm On Oct 27
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by HungerBAD: 9:38pm On Oct 27
I pray she is found safe and sound.
But how was she abducted?
Parents also should be very vigilant around their kids, and they should never allow their kids off their sight even with family members, let alone strangers.
And that is why churches that have separate worship classes for kids, are the kind I will not advice any parents to attend.
Why would a church want to separate a family?
We should be wise, even at our places of worship.
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by naijamafioso: 9:59pm On Oct 27
ritualists are everywhere
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Teewhy2: 9:59pm On Oct 27
Na wa oooo, I pray that GOD keep her safe.
Many that comes to church didn't come to serve GOD but to commit crime.
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Felaak47(m): 9:59pm On Oct 27
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:59pm On Oct 27
I hope she`s found alive...and complete.
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Iseoluwani: 10:00pm On Oct 27
Aye le ibosi oooo
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Boyooosa(m): 10:00pm On Oct 27
Ah!
Olohun maje ko he pe won ti lo. Awon eni ibi.
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by 1N9a: 10:00pm On Oct 27
Eyah... may God return her in peace
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by kobabe(m): 10:01pm On Oct 27
Osun Ondo Ogun. i rest my case
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Hades2016(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
Watin she da don when Dem take her pikin from her , careless woman ... Lil girl you gonna be found IJN
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by soath(m): 10:07pm On Oct 27
Nothing shall happen to her in Jesus name.
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by specialmati(m): 10:17pm On Oct 27
what a country
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Naff24(f): 10:24pm On Oct 27
Nawteemaxie:
You are so dumb for spitting out that first sentence from your empty skull.
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by indomielomo: 10:30pm On Oct 27
Iseoluwani:you don't have a common sense what is the meaning of Aye le ooop Child you shall return to your family healthy IN JESUS NAME AMEN3x
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Slayer2: 10:43pm On Oct 27
Iseoluwani:
Abeg what's the meaning of this aye le stuff??
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by beccab78: 11:00pm On Oct 27
may angle lead her to d family.
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Iseoluwani: 11:07pm On Oct 27
indomielomo:
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Iseoluwani: 11:08pm On Oct 27
Slayer2:
The world is wicked
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Ireboya(m): 11:14pm On Oct 27
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by loomer: 11:14pm On Oct 27
If killing people for rituals dey bring money why we never kuku use all those our leaders do money make our country for better
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by CakezbyMarie: 11:26pm On Oct 27
Took her away how
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by tolanibae(f): 11:30pm On Oct 27
What I notice about this nairaland is that there are very few people who think with their head.
The first question that should come to anybody's mind is who took the child? Was the child missing all of a sudden? That's a different case.
Did they take the child for prayer somewhere in the church? Did they take her to the children's church?
Initially, I used to think its the large population of underage kids that register here that causes so many absurd comment but age has nothing to do with reasoning ability afterall.
Nobody is paying you for commenting, your likes will not fetch money,so why can't you just add value to the forum instead of typing trash.
The rational thing is to investigate the issue,many of u just assume and say what you feel like without helping tonnes of issues posted here.
Anyway, what do I know.
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by Williumgrand: 11:30pm On Oct 27
|Re: Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos by delexy123: 12:22am
HungerBAD:Why not tell the parents to stay with their kids in the daycare or school while at it? You know...so that they can protect them from 'evil' nannies and teachers...
