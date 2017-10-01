Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Little Girl Missing After She Was Taken From Her Mother In A Lagos Church.Photos (6984 Views)

Source; A Nigerian man identified as Anene Jasper, has raised an alarm over his missing daughter whom he said was allegedly abducted during a church program in Lagos. According to him, his 2 years and 6 months daughter, was taken from his wife at Anglican church of living faith in Abule-osun, Ojo area of Lagos since last Sunday and she is yet to be seen.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/father-raises-alarm-daughter-abducted-church-service-lagos-photos.html

I pray she is found safe and sound.



But how was she abducted?



Parents also should be very vigilant around their kids, and they should never allow their kids off their sight even with family members, let alone strangers.



And that is why churches that have separate worship classes for kids, are the kind I will not advice any parents to attend.



Why would a church want to separate a family?



We should be wise, even at our places of worship.

ritualists are everywhere



Na wa oooo, I pray that GOD keep her safe.

Many that comes to church didn't come to serve GOD but to commit crime.

I hope she`s found alive...and complete.

Aye le ibosi oooo

Olohun maje ko he pe won ti lo. Awon eni ibi.

Eyah... may God return her in peace

Osun Ondo Ogun. i rest my case

Lil girl you gonna be found IJN Watin she da don when Dem take her pikin from her , careless woman... Lil girl you gonna be found IJN

Nothing shall happen to her in Jesus name.

what a country

Her skull might never remain the same...

I hope she`s found alive...and complete.

You are so dumb for spitting out that first sentence from your empty skull.

you don't have a common sense what is the meaning of Aye le ooop Child you shall return to your family healthy IN JESUS NAME AMEN3x

Aye le ibosi oooo



Abeg what's the meaning of this aye le stuff??

may angle lead her to d family.

you don't have a common sense

what is the meaning of Aye le ooop

Child you shall return to your family healthy IN JESUS NAME AMEN3x

Abeg what's the meaning of this aye le stuff??



The world is wicked

If killing people for rituals dey bring money why we never kuku use all those our leaders do money make our country for better

Took her away how

What I notice about this nairaland is that there are very few people who think with their head.



The first question that should come to anybody's mind is who took the child? Was the child missing all of a sudden? That's a different case.



Did they take the child for prayer somewhere in the church? Did they take her to the children's church?



Initially, I used to think its the large population of underage kids that register here that causes so many absurd comment but age has nothing to do with reasoning ability afterall.



Nobody is paying you for commenting, your likes will not fetch money,so why can't you just add value to the forum instead of typing trash.



The rational thing is to investigate the issue,many of u just assume and say what you feel like without helping tonnes of issues posted here.



Anyway, what do I know. 3 Likes 1 Share