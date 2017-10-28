₦airaland Forum

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:27pm
NoFavors:
Here to support my old team
Bournemouth.. I guess. *
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:28pm
butterflyl1on:


With Chelsea having almost 65% of the possession, Chelsea is winning this with 3 straight goals.

And LIVERPOOL had 75% against utd n still drew.

1 Like

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Xhaka100(m): 6:29pm
FT 0-0
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by naaacho: 6:31pm
the citizens are really boiling
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by naaacho: 6:33pm
i tire oo
Noblewhiz:


And LIVERPOOL had 75% against utd n still drew.
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Celsony: 6:33pm
justi4jesu:



Gunners4life cheesy grin grin tongue tongue
Ok o, wish you all d best on thursday cheesy grin grin tongue
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by gretblue: 6:35pm
These front 3 attackers need to do more.
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by urahara(m): 6:37pm
Gooooooal
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by NoFavors: 6:38pm
Noblewhiz:


Bournemouth.. I guess. *
Iwuanyawu United

1 Like

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:39pm
wonderful goal hazard!!!!
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by UcLloyd: 6:39pm
Goallllllll! Next year's world best just scored. Hazard World Best 2018

2 Likes

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:39pm
NoFavors:
Iwuanyawu United
I see
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by EmekaBlue(m): 6:39pm
BLUESSSSS
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by yeyerolling: 6:39pm
over 2.5 abeg. my 5k wey i suppose use carry olosho

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:39pm
NoFavors:
Iwuanyawu United
I see
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Dracoe(m): 6:39pm
GOALLLL!!!


Hazardinho grin grin

1 Like

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by youngwarlocks: 6:39pm
Goal! 0:1
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 6:40pm
hazardous hazard



Me singing:



YOU PUT SOME WEEEED IN THE COCONUT
AND LIGHT THE SHIIT UP!!! grin

2 Likes

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:41pm
The baby has started KICKING
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:41pm
yeyerolling:
over 2.5 abeg. my 5k wey i suppose use carry olosho

only Dortmund spoilt my game which I used 2k to stake to win 235k
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by iSlayer: 6:41pm
Hazard!!!
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 6:45pm
Sheun001:


only Dortmund spoilt my game which I used 2k to stake to win 235k
Lamentation of a Better!


I feel U bro, its a journey we av all travelled grin
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Aldebaran(m): 6:45pm
Chelsea is winning this... kiss
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Tamarapetty(f): 6:46pm
B 1 - 3 C, in total grin

1 Like

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by baybeeboi: 6:46pm
Stat.


Eden Hazard's last two goals away from home for Chelsea: • April 2017 vs. Bournemouth • October 2017 vs. Bournemouth Cherry picked. �

Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Cloud007: 6:47pm
yeyerolling:
over 2.5 abeg. my 5k wey i suppose use carry olosho
u for use double chance to be on a safe side na
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by chukzyfcbb: 6:48pm
yeyerolling:
over 2.5 abeg. my 5k wey i suppose use carry olosho
e don cast bro
forget it
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by theNOISEmaker: 6:49pm
Sheun001:

only Dortmund spoilt my game which I used 2k to stake to win 235k
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by theNOISEmaker: 6:50pm
Sheun001:


only Dortmund spoilt my game which I used 2k to stake to win 235k
no be small tin oo.. durtmund have killed me today
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by NoFavors: 6:52pm
Noblewhiz:


I see
lol
Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by cstr1000: 6:58pm
Noblewhiz:


And LIVERPOOL had 75% against utd n still drew.
Chelsea does not engage in aimless possession like Liverpool and Tottenham today against manure.
spurs possessed against manure without any effective possession in the attacking third.

Chelsea win games even without majority possession. If they now out-possess you with their functional effective football, then the suffering has doubled, because the goals will just keep coming unless you pack a double-decker bus.

