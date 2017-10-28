₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:27pm
NoFavors:Bournemouth.. I guess. *
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:28pm
butterflyl1on:
And LIVERPOOL had 75% against utd n still drew.
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Xhaka100(m): 6:29pm
FT 0-0
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by naaacho: 6:31pm
the citizens are really boiling
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by naaacho: 6:33pm
i tire oo
Noblewhiz:
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Celsony: 6:33pm
justi4jesu:Ok o, wish you all d best on thursday
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by gretblue: 6:35pm
These front 3 attackers need to do more.
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by urahara(m): 6:37pm
Gooooooal
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by NoFavors: 6:38pm
Noblewhiz:Iwuanyawu United
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:39pm
wonderful goal hazard!!!!
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by UcLloyd: 6:39pm
Goallllllll! Next year's world best just scored. Hazard World Best 2018
2 Likes
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:39pm
NoFavors:I see
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by EmekaBlue(m): 6:39pm
BLUESSSSS
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by yeyerolling: 6:39pm
over 2.5 abeg. my 5k wey i suppose use carry olosho
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:39pm
NoFavors:I see
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Dracoe(m): 6:39pm
GOALLLL!!!
Hazardinho
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by youngwarlocks: 6:39pm
Goal! 0:1
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 6:40pm
hazardous hazard
Me singing:
YOU PUT SOME WEEEED IN THE COCONUT
AND LIGHT THE SHIIT UP!!!
2 Likes
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:41pm
The baby has started KICKING
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:41pm
yeyerolling:
only Dortmund spoilt my game which I used 2k to stake to win 235k
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by iSlayer: 6:41pm
Hazard!!!
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 6:45pm
Sheun001:Lamentation of a Better!
I feel U bro, its a journey we av all travelled
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Aldebaran(m): 6:45pm
Chelsea is winning this...
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Tamarapetty(f): 6:46pm
B 1 - 3 C, in total
1 Like
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by baybeeboi: 6:46pm
Stat.
Eden Hazard's last two goals away from home for Chelsea: • April 2017 vs. Bournemouth • October 2017 vs. Bournemouth Cherry picked. �
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by Cloud007: 6:47pm
yeyerolling:u for use double chance to be on a safe side na
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by chukzyfcbb: 6:48pm
yeyerolling:e don cast bro
forget it
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by theNOISEmaker: 6:49pm
Sheun001:
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by theNOISEmaker: 6:50pm
Sheun001:no be small tin oo.. durtmund have killed me today
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by NoFavors: 6:52pm
Noblewhiz:lol
|Re: AFC Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) - Live by cstr1000: 6:58pm
Noblewhiz:Chelsea does not engage in aimless possession like Liverpool and Tottenham today against manure.
spurs possessed against manure without any effective possession in the attacking third.
Chelsea win games even without majority possession. If they now out-possess you with their functional effective football, then the suffering has doubled, because the goals will just keep coming unless you pack a double-decker bus.
Birmingham (1) Vs Arsenal (1), Sat 27th March from 4PM Local Time / Blackburn Rovers Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) On 5th November 2011 / Everton Fc Fan Zone! !
