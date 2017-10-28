₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,900 members, 3,880,091 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 11:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts (6044 Views)
|Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by realbenneth: 4:11am
Oko, Anambra State, Nigeria.
The management of Federal Polytechnic Oko Anambra State has issued a statement through the examination committee prohibiting its female students from wearing trousers and the male students from keeping beard, afro or grown hair during the examination.
In what seems to be move to ensure absolute compliance to directives , the School's Anti -cult unit has been mandated to prevent defaulting students from accessing the examination halls.
Reacting to the new development, a student from Department of Mass communication who identified himself as Ikenna described the move as "senseless, oppressive and uncalled for". He further described the new management of the polytechnic and in fact some of the lecturers as agents of oppression. In his words "I don't know what the new acting Rector wants to turn the school into. I don't know if they wants to turn this higher institution into a secondary school? About a month ago one of the lecturers slapped the SUG president for just no cause. They even once mandated everyone to wear the school polo or departmental polo to the examination centers especially at Mass com exam center but the SUG gave it a fight"
Reacting to the issue Chidimma, an ND2 female student from Office Technology department advised that the actions of some of the lecturers and even the anti cult should be checkmated.
"Here is like a jungle were the lecturers and the anti cult are gods. A lecturers will force you to buy his half baked textbooks at exorbitant prices, some will even slap you and threaten you with carryover if you dare ask for your rights. The anti cult once you get reported to them, pounce on the student without questioning. The government should look into the abuse of power going on here."
The Students' union Government of Federal Polytechnic Oko is yet to react on the matter.
2 Shares
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by princeade86(m): 5:37am
are they secondary sch students?
4 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by bentlywills(m): 5:48am
Nonsense
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by selflessmaya: 5:48am
how can an african country ban AFRO hair?? the black race has a long long way to go.
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by rawpadgin(m): 6:12am
Higher institution with deeper life mentality
7 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by oyonu(m): 6:22am
Every organization(school) has its regulations if you can't adhere to it, u can go elsewhere. All the school ask is for the students to look responsible
6 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by cummando(m): 6:23am
One bearded dude don dey kpansh one lecturer pikin......or wife.
7 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by Kamelot77(m): 6:48am
higher secondary school
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by mejai(m): 7:17am
oyonu:No mind dem.
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by swiz123(m): 7:18am
This lecturers no get chill oo... So because they keep a shining jaw, students can't keep their God giving beards... I think the poster above me is right. beard gang dudes don knack all them babes finish
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by OrestesDante(m): 7:22am
lol.
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by chubinwa: 7:24am
it was nt funny at all cus I had to trim down my hair just for me to write exams
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by obo389(m): 8:41am
oyonu:Spot on.
Too many kids without brains these days
5 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by khristal87(m): 9:04am
obo389:On a scale of 10, d ratio of responsible ppl with bushy hairs, dirty jeans bla bla bla to to those without is like 2 to 8.....so u re d kid here..sharaaap n get out f here
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by dayo2me(m): 9:07am
Kamelot77:all higher institutions are higher secondary schools na, don't you know that before?
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by Johnflowey1738(m): 9:51am
Beard gangs go soon carry placards
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by ogaJona(m): 10:28am
thank God I don't even have one strand of bear bear
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by Keneking: 11:00am
Meanwhile LASU
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by obo389(m): 1:35pm
khristal87:Never you quote me again ok.
KID
1 Like
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by careytommy7(m): 1:57pm
selflessmaya:
The wonders of being Nigerian.
7 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by PierreDeFermath: 3:09pm
oyonu:and yet,none of these Nigerian universities is one of the best in the world. this one is even a poly. so keeping beards means you are irresponsible? so,alfas are irresponsible for practising their religion? keeping Afro too means you are irresponsible when the greatest inventors in the world thag yhese bush lecturers cant stand near all have long hairs. Tell me Woke Soyinka is irresponsible too. most Nigerians have below average IQ,maybe its the food they eat,I don't know
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by PierreDeFermath: 3:11pm
khristal87:Zuckerberg has short hair abi? Bill Gates,Albert Einstein,Whole Soyinka,etc. Nigerians indeed have low IQs. no invention,nothing,what they are good at is stupid criticism
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by fatymore(f): 4:35pm
Thank God isn't a Muslim dominated area.. Else it would be a call for stand against islamization
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by Ambitionsway: 5:00pm
Hmm is not new, attend maritime institution and get what is worst than this..
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by GavelSlam: 6:09pm
It started with the private universities and what did you lot say?
You said the institutions have the right to determine the standards they wish to set.
You said if you aren't happy with it, you can always find other institutions that would tolerate your nuances.
Happy days.
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by khristal87(m): 6:20pm
PierreDeFermath:Hw many f dem went tru university? Jst drop out, follow dia ways, n stop disturbing us here.
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by PierreDeFermath: 6:25pm
khristal87:but they are better and more important and more human than you,your family and your generation combined. Nigerians are so foolish. that's why you have graduates that can't speak good English,can't invent anything,no innovation but only a lunatic would think those ones are better than Bill Gates,Zuckerberg,etc
3 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by khristal87(m): 6:56pm
PierreDeFermath:They re better than me but am also better than u, ur entire lineage from ur First filial generation all put together kid....
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by Flashh: 10:42pm
If the school is for free, no problem.
I don't see why after paying school fees, they still restrict their students up to this extent.
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by XXLDICK(m): 10:42pm
oyonu:What kind of a primitive thinking is this bikonu?
This is a public school for crying out loud.
Girls shouldn't wear trousers in this modern age
What the Bleep is wrong with girls in trousers
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts by UbanmeUdie: 10:42pm
An academic degree awarded in higher institutions is both in character and learning.
There are so many graduates flaunting their degrees out there with characters of a typical New York gangster and Las Vegas Strippers.
As far as character is concerned, many Nigerian students lack it completely.
Decency is no longer trending.
You put on a decent skirt, you are called holy holy,
You put your trousers where it should be and have a decent hair cut with neatly trimmed beards, you are called Jew man.
The school authority should not make the rule of decency only applicable during exams but should enforce it as a standing rule in the school from the school gate.
Moral decadence should not be allowed to thrive on our campuses.
As notorious as Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma used to be for cultism and incessant dressing by students, during the reign of Professor Aigbomian as VC some years ago, rules like this were set up and enforced strictly through a committee known as ACT RIGHT. It brought sanity to that campus. You do anyhow, you see anyhow. You can be an Agbero outside school gate but once you cross the gate inside, you must act right. No face cap, no handless, no tight seductive trousers, no three-quatre, no bangles, no funny nails. Etc. I heard that trend of sanity is still on till date on that campus. Even those postume students who sat for exams there were no spared because you can't dress to an exam looking like an ambassador of rags or a Rastafarian.
Those who cannot comply are thrown out!
Enough of this trend of rubbish on campus in the name of freedom. Freedom to be mad right?
We are Africans, decency is our pride and culture.
Kudos to the school authority @ Federal Poly Okoh
2 Shares
2013/2014 Neco Exam Time Table / This Is Why You Wake Up At Night Unable To Move. / I Think Oau Ife Is Over Hyped
Viewing this topic: ginggerxy, eboigbedavid1(m), dailynaijanews(m), emorse(m), chuks000(m), oyesam2004(m), Osinachyi(m), obinnashady(m), Rhectz(m), youngvc1, DonHummer(m), Dejmax(m), iamsparrow(m), Dotman23(m), Merije66, tchimatic(m), Donsammy77(m), misturib, jbreezy, ugjeks, Dewaxy(m), Caprison(m), felixeze(m), toviemmanuel, DaphneBr(f), Aaronwyze(m), iamkunleajayi, paschal47(m), Adeooo, vision2050, safarigirl(f), Skyfornia(m), ayobami42, princy80(m), lilbiltz, LuvU2(f), OgbeniSir(m), Sanemind(m), ohgaee, temmydee181(m), fuckumods(m), Tonytins, jobgbemi(m), titiforever, Hardebaryor(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3