Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Federal Polytechnic Oko Bans Beard, Afro Hair And Trousers, Students Reacts (6044 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Oko, Anambra State, Nigeria.



The management of Federal Polytechnic Oko Anambra State has issued a statement through the examination committee prohibiting its female students from wearing trousers and the male students from keeping beard, afro or grown hair during the examination.

In what seems to be move to ensure absolute compliance to directives , the School's Anti -cult unit has been mandated to prevent defaulting students from accessing the examination halls.



Reacting to the new development, a student from Department of Mass communication who identified himself as Ikenna described the move as "senseless, oppressive and uncalled for". He further described the new management of the polytechnic and in fact some of the lecturers as agents of oppression. In his words "I don't know what the new acting Rector wants to turn the school into. I don't know if they wants to turn this higher institution into a secondary school? About a month ago one of the lecturers slapped the SUG president for just no cause. They even once mandated everyone to wear the school polo or departmental polo to the examination centers especially at Mass com exam center but the SUG gave it a fight"



Reacting to the issue Chidimma, an ND2 female student from Office Technology department advised that the actions of some of the lecturers and even the anti cult should be checkmated.

"Here is like a jungle were the lecturers and the anti cult are gods. A lecturers will force you to buy his half baked textbooks at exorbitant prices, some will even slap you and threaten you with carryover if you dare ask for your rights. The anti cult once you get reported to them, pounce on the student without questioning. The government should look into the abuse of power going on here."





The Students' union Government of Federal Polytechnic Oko is yet to react on the matter. 2 Shares

are they secondary sch students? 4 Likes

Nonsense

how can an african country ban AFRO hair?? the black race has a long long way to go. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Higher institution with deeper life mentality 7 Likes

Every organization(school) has its regulations if you can't adhere to it, u can go elsewhere. All the school ask is for the students to look responsible 6 Likes

One bearded dude don dey kpansh one lecturer pikin......or wife. 7 Likes

higher secondary school

oyonu:

Every organization(school) has its regulations if you can't adhere to it, u can go elsewhere. All the school ask is for the students to look responsible No mind dem. No mind dem. 2 Likes

This lecturers no get chill oo... So because they keep a shining jaw, students can't keep their God giving beards... I think the poster above me is right. beard gang dudes don knack all them babes finish

lol.

it was nt funny at all cus I had to trim down my hair just for me to write exams

oyonu:

Every organization(school) has its regulations if you can't adhere to it, u can go elsewhere. All the school ask is for the students to look responsible Spot on.

Too many kids without brains these days Spot on.Too many kids without brains these days 5 Likes

obo389:



Spot on.

Too many kids without brains these days On a scale of 10, d ratio of responsible ppl with bushy hairs, dirty jeans bla bla bla to to those without is like 2 to 8.....so u re d kid here..sharaaap n get out f here On a scale of 10, d ratio of responsible ppl with bushy hairs, dirty jeans bla bla bla to to those without is like 2 to 8.....so u re d kid here..sharaaap n get out f here 12 Likes 1 Share

Kamelot77:

higher secondary school all higher institutions are higher secondary schools na, don't you know that before? all higher institutions are higher secondary schools na, don't you know that before? 2 Likes



Beard gangs go soon carry placards Beard gangs go soon carry placards

thank God I don't even have one strand of bear bear

Meanwhile LASU

khristal87:



On a scale of 10, d ratio of responsible ppl with bushy hairs, dirty jeans bla bla bla to to those without is like 2 to 8.....so u re d kid here..sharaaap n get out f here Never you quote me again ok.

KID Never you quote me again ok.KID 1 Like

selflessmaya:

how can an african country ban AFRO hair?? the black race has a long long way to go.

The wonders of being Nigerian. The wonders of being Nigerian. 7 Likes

oyonu:

Every organization(school) has its regulations if you can't adhere to it, u can go elsewhere. All the school ask is for the students to look responsible and yet,none of these Nigerian universities is one of the best in the world. this one is even a poly. so keeping beards means you are irresponsible? so,alfas are irresponsible for practising their religion? keeping Afro too means you are irresponsible when the greatest inventors in the world thag yhese bush lecturers cant stand near all have long hairs. Tell me Woke Soyinka is irresponsible too. most Nigerians have below average IQ,maybe its the food they eat,I don't know and yet,none of these Nigerian universities is one of the best in the world. this one is even a poly. so keeping beards means you are irresponsible? so,alfas are irresponsible for practising their religion? keeping Afro too means you are irresponsible when the greatest inventors in the world thag yhese bush lecturers cant stand near all have long hairs. Tell me Woke Soyinka is irresponsible too. most Nigerians have below average IQ,maybe its the food they eat,I don't know 9 Likes 1 Share

khristal87:



On a scale of 10, d ratio of responsible ppl with bushy hairs, dirty jeans bla bla bla to to those without is like 2 to 8.....so u re d kid here..sharaaap n get out f here Zuckerberg has short hair abi? Bill Gates,Albert Einstein,Whole Soyinka,etc. Nigerians indeed have low IQs. no invention,nothing,what they are good at is stupid criticism Zuckerberg has short hair abi? Bill Gates,Albert Einstein,Whole Soyinka,etc. Nigerians indeed have low IQs. no invention,nothing,what they are good at is stupid criticism 4 Likes 1 Share

Thank God isn't a Muslim dominated area.. Else it would be a call for stand against islamization 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmm is not new, attend maritime institution and get what is worst than this..

It started with the private universities and what did you lot say?



You said the institutions have the right to determine the standards they wish to set.



You said if you aren't happy with it, you can always find other institutions that would tolerate your nuances.



Happy days.

PierreDeFermath:

Zuckerberg has short hair abi? Bill Gates,Albert Einstein,Whole Soyinka,etc. Nigerians indeed have low IQs. no invention,nothing,what they are good at is stupid criticism Hw many f dem went tru university? Jst drop out, follow dia ways, n stop disturbing us here. Hw many f dem went tru university? Jst drop out, follow dia ways, n stop disturbing us here.

khristal87:



Hw many f dem went tru university? Jst drop out, follow dia ways, n stop disturbing us here. but they are better and more important and more human than you,your family and your generation combined. Nigerians are so foolish. that's why you have graduates that can't speak good English,can't invent anything,no innovation but only a lunatic would think those ones are better than Bill Gates,Zuckerberg,etc but they are better and more important and more human than you,your family and your generation combined. Nigerians are so foolish. that's why you have graduates that can't speak good English,can't invent anything,no innovation but only a lunatic would think those ones are better than Bill Gates,Zuckerberg,etc 3 Likes

PierreDeFermath:

but they are better and more important and more human than you,your family and your generation combined. Nigerians are so foolish. that's why you have graduates that can't speak good English,can't invent anything,no innovation but only a lunatic would think those ones are better than Bill Gates,Zuckerberg,etc They re better than me but am also better than u, ur entire lineage from ur First filial generation all put together kid.... They re better than me but am also better than u, ur entire lineage from ur First filial generation all put together kid....

If the school is for free, no problem.



I don't see why after paying school fees, they still restrict their students up to this extent.

oyonu:

Every organization(school) has its regulations if you can't adhere to it, u can go elsewhere. All the school ask is for the students to look responsible What kind of a primitive thinking is this bikonu?

This is a public school for crying out loud.



Girls shouldn't wear trousers in this modern age



What the Bleep is wrong with girls in trousers What kind of a primitive thinking is this bikonu?This is a public school for crying out loud.Girls shouldn't wear trousers in this modern ageWhat the Bleep is wrong with girls in trousers 2 Likes