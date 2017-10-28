₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by Kikalee: 8:52am
Earlier hushpuppy blasted his friend who accused him of being broke on instagram, hushpuppy accused him of sleeping with low class chinese girls.Here are the pictures of mompha, with the supposed Chinese prostitutes he sleeps with.
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by xreal: 8:53am
Both of them are the same.
13 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by cummando(m): 8:56am
Enough jare. Na planned work
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by Disneylady(f): 9:02am
It has turned to publicity stunt.....both of them should just GTFOH
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by jdluv(f): 10:20am
so hushpuppi doesnot have lovers too or is he impotent?
10 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by free2ryhme: 10:58am
Kikalee:
make una ride on
wash your dirty linen in public
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by LuvU2(f): 11:09am
Whats wrong with Chinese girls?
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by TheHistorian(m): 11:16am
I'm sorry Nairaland.
I ran out of fuçks few minutes ago.
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by lucrownt(m): 11:16am
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by JerryLegend(m): 11:17am
Hushpuppy
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by Money2000: 11:17am
Front page these days, I really don't understand.
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by RSVP(m): 11:17am
Stop putting irrelevant news on FP please.. Abeg u.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by geoarcgis: 11:17am
This is bad. Why not just marry our Nigeria girls. Why sleeping around Hushpuppy. Well, in other news:
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by roqrules04(m): 11:17am
Snitches deserves stitches
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by modelmike7(m): 11:17am
Kids everywhere
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by Equiano: 11:18am
Agbayas
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by sukkot: 11:18am
these are malaysians not chinese. jus sayin tho
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by Okuda(m): 11:18am
jdluv:
you wan take turn? is he married? so how dos that concern you or anybody else..
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by morata9: 11:18am
huspuppi oya receive sense
huspuppi oya receive sense
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by Benjom(m): 11:19am
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by Saverin: 11:19am
what sort of f*ckery is this?
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by Dahmayor(m): 11:19am
Ok
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by AgamaHub: 11:19am
No sense
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:19am
You want to make fp in the next couple of weeks, google HushPuppy and Tonto, add pictures, mention Seun or Lalasticlala.
You're good to go
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by jaxxy(m): 11:20am
Peter and paul shud learn publicity scadal 101 from these 2 niggahs men...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by jbreezy: 11:20am
2-2...thank God, over 3.5 don land
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by YourFatherLap: 11:20am
Lolzz hushPuppie my guy.. Ride on we are behind you on this
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by Ndy1919: 11:20am
These are Filipino girls na..... Most times hair dressers and house girls.. All d same... Make men run to Jesus only him can save... Devil no get shame at all at all... See 9month fame he gave hush puppy now eh fall d guy hand badly... Jesus na him sure pass my people... He who has ears let him hear
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by OkuFaba(m): 11:20am
LuvU2:they are freaking flexible
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by 9jatatafo(m): 11:20am
fake ass niggas
|Re: Photo Of Mompha And The Chinese Girls Hushpuppi Accused Him Of Sleeping With by chizzy161(f): 11:21am
Are you telling me he slept with all of them? Man cannot enjoy himself in peace again.
