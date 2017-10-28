Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss (6736 Views)

A new report has revealed how the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, twisted a 2013 high court judgment to recall a former Chairman of Presidential Pension Reforms Taskforce Abdulrasheed Maina.



According to Vanguard, contrary to the claim by Malami that a court judgement gave Maina a clean-bill-of-health, the court merely quashed a warrant of arrest that was issued against the former pension boss by the Nigerian Senate.





The judgment delivered on March 27, 2013, by Justice Adamu Bello of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court (now retired), only faulted the process that led to the issuance of the warrant of arrest against Maina.



Justice Bello had advised the ex-pension boss to surrender himself to the authorities investigating the alleged N2 billion fraud.



The court also noted there was no evidence that the investigation Senate commenced against Maina was “one validly commenced in accordance with the provisions of Section 88(1) of the 1999 constitution.”



The Justice Bello-led court held that Senate investigative committee failed to annex vital documents to show that the ex-pension boss was accorded fair treatment before the warrant of arrest was issued against him.





Exerpts from the judgment read, “The implication of the failure to produce and annex these vital documents to the counter affidavit of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th and 9th respondents is that there is no evidence before me to show that the investigation commence by the said respondents is one validly commenced in accordance with the provisions of Section 88(1) of the 1999 constitution.



“If it has not been validly commenced in accordance with the Constitution, it follows that the summons or invitation to the Applicant (Maina) to appear before the Committee would not have been validly issued and ipso facto, the warrant of arrest was not validly issued.



“In the circumstances therefore, I am bound to set aside the warrant of arrest issued by the 2nd respondent which threatens the right of the applicant to his personal liberty.



“Consequently, the warrant of arrest issued by the 2nd respondent for the arrest of the applicant is set aside.





“I grant relief-1 contained in the statement. I also grant an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents jointly and/or severally by themselves and or their agent, privies, servants, however so called from arresting the applicant on account of the warrant of arrest which has been set aside.



“However, beyond these two reliefs, given all the facts available to the court, the applicant is not entitled to any other relief.



“My decision is based purely on the failure of the respondents to annex the vital documents I mentioned, otherwise, the applicant would not have any case at all.



“The decision should not therefore send a wrong signal to the public that the senate does not have the power to cause an investigation within the purview of the powers conferred on it by Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution with respect to the matters enumerated therein.



“It has such powers and when properly exercised, it can summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence and can also compel the attendance of any such person.



“Let me end the judgment by advising the applicant to submit himself voluntarily to the investigation by the senate in order to show that he respects constituted authority.



“It is the least expected of him as a public officers and as a citizen of Nigeria”, Justice Bello held.



However, in a letter with Ref. No. HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. 1/3, Malami had directed the Federal Civil Service Commission to give consequential effect to a judgment he said voided the process that led to Maina’s dismissal from service.



On the strength of the letter, the FCSC, at the end of a meeting it held on June 14, 2017, requested the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, vide a letter marked FC.4029/82/Vol. III/160, and dated June 21, to advService. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior to consider the AGF’s letter and make appropriate recommendations regarding Maina’s case.



In line with the directive, the Ministry of Interior, at its Senior Staff Committee meeting held on June 22, placed reliance on the AGF’s letter and recommended that Maina be reinstated into the Service as Deputy Director on Salary Grade Level 16.



Consequently, the FCSC, on August 16, approved the reinstatement of Maina with effect from February 21, 2013 (being the date he was earlier dismissed from Service.

Nigeria tire me

Buhari government is all about impunity.A government that have spurned our constitution and being selective about the legal court judgements it can choose to obey or not.Woe unto you sophiscated SW zombies. 22 Likes 1 Share

Lies every where since the inception of apc gov.

If you believe what sheu garba said that gej is responsible for maina return click if not click share

Buhari gave malami the directive.... there's nothing like any cabal anywhere....





For a better Nigeria in 2019?? Let's all vote atiku abubakar......

if anyone ask,about me,tell him or her i went to congo,to dance away my sorrow,naija wahala too much,isnstead of getting better,is becoming worse everyday,even in mr intergrity admistration

swagagolic01:

Buhari gave malami the directive.... there's nothing like any cabal anywhere....





For a better Nigeria in 2019?? Let's all vote atiku abubakar......

It's time we stop this Atiku joke. If we want to move this country forward, we should promote people of integrity to high public positions and not rebranded crooks. We owe our country much more than limiting the choices of our leaders to renowned criminals.



It's time we stop this Atiku joke. If we want to move this country forward, we should promote people of integrity to high public positions and not rebranded crooks. We owe our country much more than limiting the choices of our leaders to renowned criminals.

At OP, Malami is the architect of Mainagate. If the president refuse to sack him within reasonable time, I will personally stop supporting his failing government.

It will be easier for the camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for Buhari to sack Malami

Malami didn't do it on his own. He was authorized by a higher power. That's why nothing will happen to him. Malami, Dambazzau and Daura will never be punished.

Nigerians, let's open our eyes and ATIKULATE for a better tomorrow





Nigerians, let's open our eyes and ATIKULATE for a better tomorrow 7 Likes

seunmsg:





It's time we stop this Atiku joke. If we want to move this country forward, we should promote people of integrity to high public positions and not rebranded crooks. We owe our country much more than limiting the choices of our leaders to renowned criminals.



At OP, Malami is the architect of Mainagate. If the president refuse to sack him within reasonable time, I will personally stop supporting his failing government.



Proof that he's a crook or remain silent forever

id911:





Proof that he's a crook or remain silent forever

I don't need to show you any proof. His corruption stinks to high heaven and all Nigerians with good conscience know the truth. If you want to support another corrupt candidate in 2019, the choice is yours.

seunmsg:





I don't need to show you any proof. His corruption stinks to high heaven and all Nigerians with good conscience know the truth. If you want to support another corrupt candidate in 2019, the choice is yours.

It's only in Nigeria one sees a supposed educated person calls someone corrupt or says one is guilty without being pronounced so by a competent court. It's pathetic!





Your so-called Mr integrity that you're daily licking his saliva, I can bet anything that even OBJ was by far better than him in the so-called corruption fight. He dealt with governors in his party mercilessly, I don't want to mention ministers.





It's only in Nigeria one sees a supposed educated person calls someone corrupt or says one is guilty without being pronounced so by a competent court. It's pathetic!

Your so-called Mr integrity that you're daily licking his saliva, I can bet anything that even OBJ was by far better than him in the so-called corruption fight. He dealt with governors in his party mercilessly, I don't want to mention ministers.

So tell me what the person you're dying for has done to the dirty guys in his government?

Criminal maina 1 Like

It's over for buhari government



She. You desperate for power you make avoidable mistake 1 Like

id911:

Malami didn't do it on his own. He was authorized by a higher power. That's why nothing will happen to him. Malami, Dambazzau and Daura will never be punished.





..D same way u guys sold buhari to us...una mumu never do abi..

Fighting Corruption Indeed 3 Likes

Chanji



Malami didn't act on his own. He received instruction from Buhari. But funny enough he is going to pay for ogas sin. Or wahala go set. 1 Like

Nigerian youths arise and take over the leadership!



Youths are the majority in Nigeria.



Let us surprise these recycled thieves come 2019!



Join the first Nigerian Youth Revolution Part now and have a chance to become the next Nigeria's president, senator, governor, minister, rep, chairman, etc and let's build Nigeria to our dream nation that our future kids will be proud to call their fatherland!



We don't need money to achieve this, all we need is you and I reading this.



Come and join us and be a part of history.



If APC or PDP win the presidential seat again in 2019, then it means Nigerian youths are docile and brainless!

Nigerian youths arise and take over the leadership!

Youths are the majority in Nigeria.

Let us surprise these recycled thieves come 2019!

Join the first Nigerian Youth Revolution Part now and have a chance to become the next Nigeria's president, senator, governor, minister, rep, chairman, etc and let's build Nigeria to our dream nation that our future kids will be proud to call their fatherland!

We don't need money to achieve this, all we need is you and I reading this.

Come and join us and be a part of history.

I just tire for this Maina matter. 1 Like

OZAOEKPE:

Nigeria tire me

That one na country.

By the time Nigerians know that Nigeria belongs to the politicians and not the people they will know they are just slaves in that country.

That one na country.

By the time Nigerians know that Nigeria belongs to the politicians and not the people they will know they are just slaves in that country.

Thank God I'v left that hole to better things.

id911:

Malami didn't do it on his own. He was authorized by a higher power. That's why nothing will happen to him. Malami, Dambazzau and Daura will never be punished.





Atikulate kor atakuku ni....Bros we don wise, hunger have reset our brainbox

“It has such powers and when properly exercised, it can summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence and can also compel the attendance of any such person.



but the presidency said the senate has no power to investigate



but the presidency said the senate has no power to investigate

lol

Nigerians, let's open our eyes and ATIKULATE for a better tomorrow [/quote]



You mean, any sane Nigerian should even consider a name in the likeness of Atiku for President of FRN? Phew!!

Hivazinc:



Atikulate kor atakuku ni



seunmsg:





It's time we stop this Atiku joke. If we want to move this country forward, we should promote people of integrity to high public positions and not rebranded crooks. We owe our country much more than limiting the choices of our leaders to renowned criminals.



At OP, Malami is the architect of Mainagate. If the president refuse to sack him within reasonable time, I will personally stop supporting his failing government.



You are still supporting uptill now? Nawa o

We will all give account to Him in whose eyes all things are Unclad. Nothing is hidden is hidden from His eyes. 1 Like

KingGBsky:





That one na country.

By the time Nigerians know that Nigeria belongs to the politicians and not the people they will know they are just slaves in that country.

Thank God I'v left that hole to better things.

You people should help me leave Nigeria na...With each minute I spend here I feel like I'm going mad...I hate Nigeria and all that is in it.



You people should help me leave Nigeria na...With each minute I spend here I feel like I'm going mad...I hate Nigeria and all that is in it.

God why?