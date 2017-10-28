₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:43am
A new report has revealed how the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, twisted a 2013 high court judgment to recall a former Chairman of Presidential Pension Reforms Taskforce Abdulrasheed Maina.
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by OZAOEKPE(m): 10:43am
Nigeria tire me
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Paperwhite(m): 10:44am
Buhari government is all about impunity.A government that have spurned our constitution and being selective about the legal court judgements it can choose to obey or not.Woe unto you sophiscated SW zombies.
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Redoil: 10:58am
Lies every where since the inception of apc gov.
If you believe what sheu garba said that gej is responsible for maina return click if not click share
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by swagagolic01(m): 10:59am
Buhari gave malami the directive.... there's nothing like any cabal anywhere....
For a better Nigeria in 2019?? Let's all vote atiku abubakar......
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by authehighness: 11:17am
if anyone ask,about me,tell him or her i went to congo,to dance away my sorrow,naija wahala too much,isnstead of getting better,is becoming worse everyday,even in mr intergrity admistration
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by seunmsg(m): 11:26am
swagagolic01:
It's time we stop this Atiku joke. If we want to move this country forward, we should promote people of integrity to high public positions and not rebranded crooks. We owe our country much more than limiting the choices of our leaders to renowned criminals.
At OP, Malami is the architect of Mainagate. If the president refuse to sack him within reasonable time, I will personally stop supporting his failing government.
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Thorhammer(m): 11:30am
It will be easier for the camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for Buhari to sack Malami
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by id911: 11:33am
Malami didn't do it on his own. He was authorized by a higher power. That's why nothing will happen to him. Malami, Dambazzau and Daura will never be punished.
Nigerians, let's open our eyes and ATIKULATE for a better tomorrow
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by id911: 11:40am
seunmsg:
Proof that he's a crook or remain silent forever
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by seunmsg(m): 11:54am
id911:
I don't need to show you any proof. His corruption stinks to high heaven and all Nigerians with good conscience know the truth. If you want to support another corrupt candidate in 2019, the choice is yours.
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by id911: 12:03pm
seunmsg:
It's only in Nigeria one sees a supposed educated person calls someone corrupt or says one is guilty without being pronounced so by a competent court. It's pathetic!
Your so-called Mr integrity that you're daily licking his saliva, I can bet anything that even OBJ was by far better than him in the so-called corruption fight. He dealt with governors in his party mercilessly, I don't want to mention ministers.
So tell me what the person you're dying for has done to the dirty guys in his government?
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by ezejidenna: 2:22pm
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by walefolarin04: 2:23pm
Criminal maina
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Penalty82(m): 2:24pm
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Hivazinc: 2:25pm
I don't know what to say.... may be i should ask my boss at the top
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by pauljumbo: 2:27pm
It's over for buhari government
She. You desperate for power you make avoidable mistake
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Uyi168(m): 2:28pm
id911:..D same way u guys sold buhari to us...una mumu never do abi..
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Atiku2019: 2:28pm
Fighting Corruption Indeed
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Hofbrauhaus: 2:29pm
Chanji
Malami didn't act on his own. He received instruction from Buhari. But funny enough he is going to pay for ogas sin. Or wahala go set.
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by okonja(m): 2:29pm
ghen ghen
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by ourchoice(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by kay29000(m): 2:30pm
I just tire for this Maina matter.
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by KingGBsky(m): 2:30pm
OZAOEKPE:
That one na country.
By the time Nigerians know that Nigeria belongs to the politicians and not the people they will know they are just slaves in that country.
Thank God I'v left that hole to better things.
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Hivazinc: 2:31pm
id911:Atikulate kor atakuku ni....Bros we don wise, hunger have reset our brainbox
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by just2endowed: 2:32pm
“It has such powers and when properly exercised, it can summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence and can also compel the attendance of any such person.
but the presidency said the senate has no power to investigate
lol
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by bmos: 2:32pm
Nigerians, let's open our eyes and ATIKULATE for a better tomorrow [/quote]
You mean, any sane Nigerian should even consider a name in the likeness of Atiku for President of FRN? Phew!!
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by just2endowed: 2:32pm
Hivazinc:
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Hofbrauhaus: 2:32pm
seunmsg:
You are still supporting uptill now? Nawa o
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by quiverfull(m): 2:33pm
We will all give account to Him in whose eyes all things are Unclad. Nothing is hidden is hidden from His eyes.
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Hofbrauhaus: 2:34pm
KingGBsky:
You people should help me leave Nigeria na...With each minute I spend here I feel like I'm going mad...I hate Nigeria and all that is in it.
God why?
|Re: Maina: How Malami Twisted Court Judgment To Reinstate Ex-pension Boss by Alexander001(m): 2:34pm
A mad man at Nsukka Psychiatry hospital climbed a tree and spent half the day on that tree. All of a sudden, he let go of the branch and fell straight to the ground with full force. One of the Doctors rushed to the scene and asked him, ''Udeme what's the matter with u?" The madman gladly replied... "I DON RIPE
